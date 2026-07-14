A local’s guide to vibrant, soulful, often-misunderstood Oakland
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Oakland is a town often misunderstood. As someone who’s lived in the city and still spends a ton of time there, I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly.
And yet, there’s no place like it.
People who know the real Oakland — the ones who’ve explored neighborhoods from Chinatown to Fruitvale to Temescal, who’ve caught sunsets over the entire Bay from the Oakland hills, who’ve admired art in downtown and watched films at the historic Grand Lake Theater — will tell you there’s so much more to “The Town” than it gets credit for. During her post-Olympics homecoming at Frank Ogawa Plaza, figure skating gold medalist Alysa Liu summed up Oakland with one word: “Soul.” Locals beamed. With her unapologetically funky style, zen-like confidence and YOLO mentality, this athlete had clearly been shaped by the city.
Located on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, Oakland is a midsized city with an outsized reputation, having long served as a pressure cooker for grassroots activism. The Black Panther Party, the hyphy subgenre of hip-hop, official U.S. wildlife refuges — they all started in Oakland. Visit the city and you’ll find that it’s slower-paced than San Francisco but has all the cultural diversity. Its food scene is endlessly innovative — try the handcrafted zaru soba at Soba Ichi or some of the best Indigenous food on the West Coast at Wahpepah’s Kitchen. And for those wanting to explore the outdoors, there’s Lake Merritt in the center of town and redwood forests in the hills.
Oakland is far from perfect; while crime is reportedly down, it’s important to be street smart (or as locals say, to “keep your head on a swivel”). But I’ve seen many changes to the town over the years and have a renewed appreciation for its vibrancy. Here’s just a sampling of ways you can enjoy the cultural bounty from this city by the Bay.
Explore the state through a hyperlocal lens at Oakland Museum of California
The museum is popular among families — there’s a “nature playspace” where the littlest guests can walk through a metal culvert and play with pretend food, along with outdoor spaces like a California native garden that represents the biodiversity of the state. Save time to indulge in the 24-hour-brined Southern fried chicken at the museum’s award-winning restaurant, Town Fare, helmed by chef Michele McQueen, and for some pre-weekend fun, Friday Nights at OMCA is a chill event featuring local musicians, food trucks and live performances.
Admire the Alysa Liu and Kristi Yamaguchi mural at Oakland Ice
Engelmann, known for her realistic, historical murals across Bay Area cities, writes that the wall represents “more than gold.”
“It’s about where greatness begins, on neighborhood rinks, in community, in the belief that something bigger is possible,” she says. “This piece is for the next generation, with the hope that this wall stands as a reminder that excellence can rise from anywhere.”
If you’re now inspired to take an Alysa Liu Oakland mural tour, there’s one by the Illuminaries street art crew in the Temescal neighborhood and another by Tre Sorensen along Providence Athletic Club.
Bask in the peaceful groves of Dr. Aurelia Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park
When visiting the park after it rains, look for the running Redwood Creek and small, seasonal waterfalls throughout the trails. Use the community science app iNaturalist developed by UC Berkeley alum, to help ID plants as you explore. While the area has paved paths, beware of poison oak and ticks.
Bite into Elvira Varela's tostada raspada at Cenaduria Elvira
Step into the history of a movement at the Black Panther Party Museum
What makes the museum stand out is that it is made by members of the Black Panther Party. The Black Panther Party Museum was founded by the Huey P. Newton Foundation with a goal of ensuring that the legacy of its founders and history lives on “despite COINTELPRO, the FBI’s program to discredit, disrupt, and destroy, Black leaders.” The museum is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Taste the flavors of Indigenous foods at Wahpepah's Kitchen
Get in line at Napoleon Super Bakery for beloved Chinese baked goods
Order some sushi and listen to live jazz at Oakland institution Yoshi's
One thing that sets Yoshi’s apart is its merging of music and Japanese cuisine. Its attached restaurant features traditional Japanese seating with tatami floors (where shoes must be removed), as well as regular tables and bar seating. Opt for hearty dishes like the edamame risotto with seared scallops or spicy miso chicken or sushi rolls ranging from classic to inventive (like the “49ers” with snow crab, avocado and salmon). After dinner, make your way to your seats in the club as you listen to the grooves of Rose Royce, Kamasi Washington or any other artists on Yoshi’s stacked lineup.
Rent a pedal boat at Lake Merritt
That’s great news for all who gather here — and that’s a big chunk of Oakland. Around the lake, you’ll see people from all walks of life: folks in a drum circle, Gen Zers having a dance party, local artists and
street vendors hawking snacks, jewelry, crystals and fresh-squeezed juices.
Lake Merritt is perfect for a stroll, jog or bird-watching adventure around its 3.4-mile circumference (the lake is home to the country’s first designated wildlife refuge, with over 100 species of birds). Stop by the thriving community garden and bonsai exhibit (one bonsai is estimated to be over 1,600 years old). For spectacular views of the Oakland skyline, including the iconic Tribune Tower, visit the Lake Chalet restaurant’s deck. And for those who prefer to be on the water, the Lake Merritt Boating Center offers kayak and pedal boat rentals.
Come for the coffee, stay for the community connection at Kinfolx
Bite into a decadent work of art at Tarts de Feybesse
Imagine you're in small-town Japan while dining at Soba Ichi
Frolic in a world of whimsy at Children's Fairyland
And yet, for more than 75 years now, Fairyland has had a grown-up-sized influence. Fairyland is considered the first “storybook”-style park in the country, launching a national fad. Legend has it that Walt Disney visited Fairyland while Disneyland was in the planning stages and was so taken with it that he poached some staff.
Decades later, you can still enjoy the hand-painted delights. Stroll a path and look down and spy some smiling sunflowers hidden in the bushes. There are fun house mirrors, a whimsical train and a mechanical Geppetto waving in a workshop. To enter Fairyland, and it’s estimated that about 150,000 people do each year, is to not just set foot into an artful fantasyland but to also step back in time.