50 supremely fun things you probably haven’t done in Orange County

It’s easy to think you know Orange County. You’ve admired the scenic beaches, shopped at South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island, and donned Mickey ears at Disneyland too many times to count. Maybe you even have a core memory of re-creating Mission San Juan Capistrano with Popsicle sticks in the fourth grade.

But O.C. — made of 34 incorporated cities wildly distinct in their history, cultural identity and general vibe — is vast. And it’s bursting with unique things to do that, well, you probably haven’t yet done.

The county has longstanding landmarks that still somehow fly under the SoCal radar: an old-school country bar in San Juan Capistrano that hosts hootin’-hollerin’ line-dancing nights, a cluster of Eichler-designed Midcentury Modern homes in Orange that beg to be toured, a stunning red rock canyon in Trabuco Canyon that’ll make you briefly wonder whether you’ve been transported to Sedona. And there are newer attractions that are just plain fun, from a vintage-inspired mini golf course in San Clemente to a funky hub in Garden Grove that feels reminiscent of Portland’s famed food-cart pods.

With even more compelling developments on the way — the L.A. Live-esque OCVIBE , an ambitious “all day destination” called the Canopy at Great Park and a massive renovation of the Outlets at Orange (formerly known as the Block) — it’s a great time to go deeper into great, big, always juicy Orange County. Here are 50 ways to get started.

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— Michelle Woo, West Coast Experiences editor