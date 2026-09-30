50 supremely fun things you probably haven’t done in Orange County
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It’s easy to think you know Orange County. You’ve admired the scenic beaches, shopped at South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island, and donned Mickey ears at Disneyland too many times to count. Maybe you even have a core memory of re-creating Mission San Juan Capistrano with Popsicle sticks in the fourth grade.
But O.C. — made of 34 incorporated cities wildly distinct in their history, cultural identity and general vibe — is vast. And it’s bursting with unique things to do that, well, you probably haven’t yet done.
The county has longstanding landmarks that still somehow fly under the SoCal radar: an old-school country bar in San Juan Capistrano that hosts hootin’-hollerin’ line-dancing nights, a cluster of Eichler-designed Midcentury Modern homes in Orange that beg to be toured, a stunning red rock canyon in Trabuco Canyon that’ll make you briefly wonder whether you’ve been transported to Sedona. And there are newer attractions that are just plain fun, from a vintage-inspired mini golf course in San Clemente to a funky hub in Garden Grove that feels reminiscent of Portland’s famed food-cart pods.
With even more compelling developments on the way — the L.A. Live-esque OCVIBE, an ambitious “all day destination” called the Canopy at Great Park and a massive renovation of the Outlets at Orange (formerly known as the Block) — it’s a great time to go deeper into great, big, always juicy Orange County. Here are 50 ways to get started.
— Michelle Woo, West Coast Experiences editor
Walk through a miniature Disneyland in one family's backyard
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It’s Disneyland, mostly.
But the setting, the backyard of a modest suburban home in Anaheim Hills, makes it clear this is no official product of the Walt Disney Co. Yet fans flock to it, with free tickets for the rare open house disappearing often in minutes. Welcome to Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad, as David Sheegog calls his backyard garden, home to a miniature love letter to Disneyland and Disney animation. Creating this scaled-down universe has been the architect’s passion for about three decades now.
When Sheegog builds a structure, it’s no simple feat. His initial Sleeping Beauty Castle was built utilizing plywood, PVC, wood turnings and cast resin veneer, but he has since updated the structure with largely polyurethane foam boards and 3D-printed materials. There are detailed galleries on his website documenting a number of builds, including Rapunzel’s tower and Beast’s castle.
Open houses typically are staged in the spring and fall. Sign up for the Castle Peak mailing list to be notified when registration opens. The exact address in Anaheim Hills will be provided upon reservation.
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Belt out sea shanties with a bunch of pirates aboard an Ocean Institute schooner
Our welcome came courtesy of Crimson Tide, a self-proclaimed 337-year-old pirate maiden who assigned each of us a pirate name. Mine? Destiny of Darkwater. Soon we were helping raise the sails and hoisting a black skull-and-crossbones flag to a pirate rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” A gunnery demonstration sent a 3-pound cannonball flying out to sea, and the band’s lead pirate later regaled us with the story of a real privateer who plundered San Juan Capistrano in 1818.
There was plenty of singing and lessons in nautical lingo along the way, plus pirate jokes on the return to Dana Cove. Why shouldn’t a pirate shower before walking the plank? Because he can wash up on shore.
The sea shanty sail ($50) is part of the Ocean Institute’s adventure sail series. Parking is free in the lot outside the Ocean Institute, but arrive early since spaces fill quickly on weekends.
Grab a bag of oranges at the unattended, self-serve Nisson Family Fruit Stand
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To this day, you can still enjoy the fruits of the Nisson family’s labor, literally. The Nisson Family Fruit Stand, a thatched-roofe shack where a hand-painted sign will tell you that it’s open from “8ish” to “5ish,” is stocked with its fresh harvest, priced at about $1 per pound. Grab a $5, $10 or $20 bag of the sweetest, tangiest oranges you’ll ever have — so juicy you must eat them over the sink.
Since the fruit stand is unmanned, you drop your cash into the metal lockbox and hope that the next person will do the same. Unfortunately, this hasn’t always happened. A spate of recent thefts forced the family to install a camera. But despite the encroachment of the modern world and all that it brings, it remains a living time capsule of a bygone era when fruit didn’t travel great distances to get to you, people kept their doors unlocked and Orange County was all about its oranges.
Enter the hub of Orange County's Koreatown at the Source OC
Families cluster in the mall’s two food courts. Dispersed across three levels are multiple Korean barbecue restaurants, Korean street food stands and Korean bakeries. Older Korean Americans gravitate to coffee shops such as In-Sit Coffee after Sunday church services. A long staircase at one end of the mall doubles as stadium-style seating, where groups of friends gather to eat, socialize or watch live performances from K-pop groups like Black Swan and street karaoke. And for those with their own dreams of joining what just might be the next BTS or Blackpink, there’s Stage X Studio, a K-pop dance and vocal training school that often has live casting opportunities.
As Malia Cherie, a regular at the shopping center, explained, “Rowland Heights has a lot of food and Asian shopping centers. But there is nothing like the Source.”
Find a statement-making ‘fit' at El Pachuco Zoot Suits
The zoot suit — once popular among Mexican American, Black and Filipino youth for its stylish excesses — became an object of ire for some during the days of World War II fabric rationing. Racial tensions came to a clash in June 1943 when white sailors rioted, stripped and beat pachucos in the streets of Los Angeles for six days.
The Zoot Suit Riots inspired a play by Luis Valdez, which later became the on-screen musical “Zoot Suit” starring Edward James Olmos. Phyllis Estrella watched the musical multiple times when she decided to start El Pachuco in 1978. The shop, now run by Phyllis’ daughter-in-law Vanesa Estrella, continues to tailor custom-made zoot suits from its colorful Art Deco storefront along Harbor Boulevard.
Fashion shows have long served as a way for the family business to take its suits, and the history behind them, on the road. El Pachuco’s tailored creations have been featured at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, the OC Fair and the premiere of “American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez,” a documentary about the filmmaker. Its zoot suits are also on display at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and the Autry Museum in Los Angeles.
El Pachuco is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on weekdays by appointment.
Find culinary treats in converted WWII-era Quonset huts at Santa Ana Diesel
One of these vintage Quonset huts is home to Le Hut Dinette, a retro-inspired diner that’s big on smoked meats and reimagined Americana from the team behind some of California’s best barbecue: San Juan Capistrano’s Heritage Barbecue. In the other, find 61 Hundred Bread, where guests line out the door for baker-owner Karlo Evaristo’s delicate croissants, fluffy sourdough doughnuts, ube cruffins and signature, viral blue-corn masa sourdough loaves. Though the garage is gone, the 1940s complex maintained the name Santa Ana Diesel in a nod to its past, and hopes to be a community gathering place well into the future with events such as holiday markets and night markets featuring pop-up vendors and specials.
Find enchantment at the Museum of Make Believe
While designed to be family-friendly, the narratives tap into the approach of fairy tales of yore — that is, they can be dark and decidedly heartbreaking, despite a welcoming dragon with piercing emerald eyes that’s among the first items guests encounter. The creation of the husband-and-wife team of Amy and Geoff Mitchell, the Museum of Make Believe houses a mini quest with a light puzzle to solve, one that encourages guests to carefully read each of the five core fairy tales and look intently into its dioramas.
Each installation is filled with details — mini vintage radios, tiny artwork on the walls and cases full of scaled-down tools of spirituality. Some of the fables, such as “The Locket,” are told in multiple parts, its story of a humble sea trader and the allure and dangers of wealth spread among multiple displays and a lighthouse.
“Fairy tales are kind of like poems,” Amy Mitchell says. “Both ghost stories and fairy tales also have a moral to them. I like that idea. I like that there’s a little lesson, if you want to take it.”
Let your kids play as you devour Smoke Queen BBQ at Cottage Industries
And all throughout the grounds, you’ll see families sinking their teeth into some of the best barbecue in town.
The story of Cottage Industries begins more than a decade ago when the city of Garden Grove acquired several historic, Craftsman-style houses in various states of disrepair. Rather than demolish them to make way for another soulless mini-mall, the city built a community hub, teaming up with the developer that had transformed an old night-vision-goggle factory in Costa Mesa into the LAB Anti-Mall.
To serve as its anchor tenant, Cottage Industries tapped chef Winnie Yee’s Smoke Queen, which moved into the charming former home of the Nathland family, now converted into a temple of barbecue.
Judging by the hourlong lines of barbecue lovers on weekends, the partnership has proved successful. And that’s because, despite never having been to Texas, Yee has already shown her pitmaster chops, including becoming a finalist on Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.” She smokes more than 2,500 pounds of meat in her rigs every week. But her most notable dishes draw on her Chinese-Malaysian roots. The panang curry is lovely. And the siu yuk shatters with a rendered skin that strikes the perfect balance between crunch and crumbliness. Soon she’ll add even more Asian-inspired items, including brisket and pastrami banh mis that marry the classic Vietnamese sandwich with her signature smoked meats.
Cottage Industries also hosts a branch of Junbi Matcha and Tea, along with a garden where you can rent a plot of dirt to grow your own tomatoes. And Saerok Coffee & Dessert and Rin Sushi will join the lineup because, well, the parents deserve a little fun too.
See all the ways you can die at Fullerton Museum Center’s 'Final Rites' exhibit
The show, on view through early 2027, opens with an interactive display of venomous animals, poisonous plants, toxic substances and other everyday objects that can potentially kill a person.
A sculpture of a mosquito, accompanied by an anatomical illustration of its makeup is titled “Deadliest of Them All,” since the annoying insect is responsible for more human deaths than any other animal. Other creatures featured include snakes, bats and mountain lions, depicted through more anatomy diagrams and even taxidermy specimens. The installation touches on car accidents, heart disease and other common killers.
The facts surrounding each object might offer a little solace, though. Between a fossil of a shark jaw lined with jagged teeth and a vending machine stacked with snacks and skeletons, a place card informs the viewer that death by vending machine is more likely than death by shark attack.
The exhibit then transitions into a replica of a traditional Victorian mourning parlor, with fashions and practices surrounding the grieving process on view. The final area examines divination through practices used to communicate with a loved one’s spirit, like seances, spirit photography, ouija boards and tarot card readings.
Despite the morbid subject matter, “Final Rites” isn’t intended to be disturbing — rather, it’s a way to approach death with curiosity, and maybe even find some comfort in the rituals of grief.
Snag a coveted reservation at the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages
The rustic 1920s- to 1940s-era bungalow rentals are tucked above a stretch of unspoiled beach between Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. The cottages — some with new or worn paint, others dressed in naked wood shingles, and a few cordoned off with white picket fences — are part of a funky village that’s something of a near 100-year time warp at Crystal Cove State Beach, a slice of untouched coastline.
The cove itself has a rich history. After the Pacific Coast Highway was completed in 1926, people started taking over the moviemaking remnants or building their own house out of whatever they could find — including lumber from shipwrecks — and a seaside colony was born. These days, you can stay at one of the nearly 40 cottages, many newly renovated, by logging onto ReserveCalifornia, looking up “Crystal Cove SP Beach Cottage” and searching for an available date. (Pro-tip: For the truly determined, walk into the main office right before 11 a.m. to see if there are any cancellations for that day. If you don’t luck out, you’ll still get a fine morning at the beach.)
To be clear, this isn’t a fancy beach resort. Quite the opposite. There’s no room service. If you want your bed made, do it yourself. The kitchens are minimal. But the charm more than makes up for it.
Play a round of nostalgic mini golf at vintage-inspired Salty Turf
Salty Turf offers two special 18-hole courses, at $20 each, named after famed surf breaks at Trestles, San Onofre State Park’s surf mecca and the host of the 2028 Olympics. The Uppers course, open to players of all ages, leans into the town itself, incorporating mini versions of San Clemente landmarks — from San Clemente Pier and Camp Pendleton to dirt biking and surfing. The Lowers is the more challenging pro course designed for players who want to put their short game to the test. Each hole is an ode to famed golf courses from around the world.
Food is available in the dining area. Grab a classic snack like a burger and fries or a hot dog, along with a “dirty soda,” a Salty Turf staple. Adults can also find beer, wine or seltzers served from a charming converted vintage VW Bus.
Try everything at Mercado González, inspired by the vibrant marketplaces of Mexico
Some of the 19 puestos are mixed in with the supermarket produce displays. Others are tucked into hidden alleyways. There’s really no rhyme or reason to the layout except that it encourages exploration and grazing. You can eat a lip-puckeringly fresh ceviche at Mariscos El Pariente, then hop over to tuck into a steak hot off the charcoal grill at Asados El Mesquite. There’s even a puesto specializing in carnitas, and another that does Sinaloa-style sushi. If there’s an overarching theme here, it’s to educate and show off how and by whom the food is prepared. A butcher counter features a window where you can literally see how the sausage is made (usually chorizo).
And if you manage to save room for dessert, line up at Churrerria El Moro. This legendary brand from Mexico City fries its churros in gigantic coils, just as it’s done since its founding in 1935. Take your dessert over to the bar, which is next to the village fountain where local bands and singers serenade shoppers with canciones. Consider yourself lucky if it’s “Cielito Lindo.”
Slurp a peerless bowl of noodles made by the inventor of the Ramen Burger
Where is he now? Operating a small enterprise called Shimamoto Noodle, part of the Smart Kitchens commissary space hidden in an Irvine business park. The menu is succinct: four or five bowls of noodles, the burger in beef or vegan options and a couple handsomely packaged take-home ramen kits. If you care about ramen, this is probably worth a drive from anywhere in the region.
If I could only eat one bowl again, it would be the Quiet Storm, Shimamoto’s riff on a style that combines tonkotsu (the thick, milky pork broth that was everywhere during the throes of last decade’s ramen zeal) and gyokai, a seafood broth that slices through tonkotsu’s bluster with a flinty sort of minerality. It’s cinematic, this tension and chemistry. To experience a thicker, chewier noodle, order the tsukemen (dipping-style ramen) with a broth, as dense as gravy, fusing the essences of pork, chicken and fish.
This Irvine enterprise may be an ephemeral experiment for Shimamoto, so go when you can, but it’ll be safest to check Instagram for updates. He operates every day but Tuesday, with shorter lunch-focused hours on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tour Midcentury Modern Eichlers in Old Towne Orange's Fairhaven tract
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Imagine you're in Sedona or Zion at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park
The wide dirt path meanders through heavily shaded riparian and oak woodland canyon for most of the journey, with multiple stream crossings over Borrego, Serrano and Aliso creeks. These provide ample opportunities for wildlife viewing, from mule deer to striped racer snakes to acorn woodpeckers. At the intersection with the Mustard Loop, find the Red Rock Canyon marker just past a large wooden trail board. As you head north on a sandy wash, the red stone pinnacles (siltstone, sandstone and mudstone, to be exact) come into view, looming above the chaparral-dotted canyon. In just half a mile, you’ll find yourself at the base of the awe-inspiring geological gems, which were sculpted by water and wind over millions of years. Though you can’t climb the vibrant cliffs, you’ll still feel worlds away from the suburbia that surrounds you.
Play in the immersive 'challenge rooms' at maximalist Hijinx Hotel
The Hijinx Hotel calls them “challenge rooms.” Think heavily social, highly competitive and, most importantly, cooperative games. There are 15 in total, and guests can book in 30-minute sets, which grants you access, via a hotel keycard, of course, to five rooms. They vary in style. In one, you may be dancing on a disco-lit floor. Another may recall a vintage amusement park game — get the ball in a deceptively tiny mouth of a monkey. Elsewhere, a room may take on the feel of an ’80s arcade, or even an elegant dining room. Some will invite you to hop into a pool of balls. It’s all about getting guests active, and being a little silly. Expect games filled with puns.
Some games emphasize movement, others quick-thinking skills. All are conversation starters, and the discussion can be continued either in the first floor lobby bar and restaurant or a not-so-hidden speakeasy. The Hijinx Hotel wants to be a one-stop party place, even having three private karaoke rooms. Pricing is around $25 per person for a 30-minute play session. Leave with a folio, only this receipt is also tallying high scores and bragging rights.
Feel the witchy vibes at the Vogel Victorian in Santa Ana’s French Quarter
Built in 1898 by Thomas Josiah Thomas, the home is now owned by married couple Diana and Dan Vogel, who’ve transformed it into an immersive celebration of Victorian revelry with a gothic aesthetic. It’s rumored to host a ghost or two — who the Vogels refer to as their “quiet roommates.”
“I had a dream that by the time I was 50, I’d own a Victorian to live out my witchy life and change our next chapter,” says Diana, a licensed psychotherapist. She and Dan have filled the home with second treasures they’ve refurbished from estate sales and Facebook Marketplace.
The Vogel Victorian opens to the public for unique events like broomstick decorating and candle making. But the real draw are the haunted tea parties. Groups begin with drinks like Midnight Margaritas before descending into the home’s 1,300-square-foot basement for mourning lore and paranormal experiences. Upstairs, tea may be accompanied by psychic mediums, lip readings or candle manifestation rituals.
Join a free line dancing class at historic cowboy bar Swallow's Inn
Instructor Marie Kelly, better known as “Champagne Cowgirl,” eases newcomers in by walking through each dance before the music starts. The playlist stretches from Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert bangers to pop hits. If the choreography falls out of sync, Kelly doesn’t yell. Instead, she squeezes a rubber chicken, whose unmistakable squeak signals everyone to restart the dance from the top.
Between line dances, couples spill onto the floor for classic two-stepping or the Denver ChaCha, a lively partner dance that mixes triple steps, turns and spins. Regulars are quick to welcome newcomers. One dancer I met, Sam Dunlap, has been coming every week for the last year and says she prefers Swallow’s compact dance floor to other spots because it forces everyone to focus on their footwork rather than covering ground.
Spend leg day at Hillcrest Stairs
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Locals were thrilled when these huge wood staircases debuted in Hillcrest Park in 2017. The more than 450 steps — which cost $1.6 million to install — make for a brutal leg day as they take you up and down the hillside. A common workout strategy is to walk up 209 steps, then down a 100-step staircase and down another 84-step staircase (give or take a few steps — it’s hard to keep count when you can’t feel your quads.) Then, repeat as many times as you can manage.
The parking lot is free and usually uncrowded, but it’s also used for the sports field below the stairs, so it fills up when kids are playing after-school sports. Most games take place between 3-5 p.m., so stick with mornings or evenings.
If leg day isn’t on the menu, still check out Hillcrest Park. The renovated fountain emits vibrant colors at night, and the pathways are pleasantly lighted.
Get schooled on probiotics (and meet a productive robot) on a free Yakult factory tour
On the free Yakult factory tour, you’ll watch a fun hologram presentation, interact with a huge touchscreen, learn about the history of the company and see how the drink is made, filled and sealed. And since all that activity may leave you parched, you’ll even get treated to a nice, cold bottle of Yakult.
Yakult was invented and developed in Japan by Dr. Minoru Shirota in 1935. It has since spread worldwide to more than 40 countries and Sirota’s special strain — Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota — has been incorporated into many probiotic products and even skincare.
Inside the factory building in Fountain Valley, you’ll walk down a futuristic-looking hallway to see the entire production unfold: from the Seed Room, where the culturing of the probiotic strain takes place, to the Palletizing Room, where a robot methodically stacks the packaged Yakult bottles to prepare for shipment. Each room and the manufacturing stages are first explained in a short video — hosted by Mr. Yakult, the company’s kawaii mascot.
Factory tours are open to those ages 5 and up, and are offered Monday through Friday (except holidays) at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made online here.
Reach new heights — 132 feet! — on the new Spectrum SunWheel at Irvine Spectrum
The attraction includes 27 gondolas — the term for Ferris wheel cars — each seating up to six passengers and equipped with its own enhanced audio system (so you can listen to pop hits as you soar). The rim-and-spoke lighting uses programmable LED technology while new software improves ride operations to reduce wait times from 90 minutes to about 45 minutes.
“We are always thinking about how we can enhance the guest experience at the shopping center,” said Blake Windal, general manager and vice president of Irvine Spectrum Center. “This really elevates it, both literally and figuratively.”
Take a spin at sunset for spectacular views, or wait until nightfall to get the full light show experience. General admission is $10 while a Spectrum Speed Pass, priced at $15, allows riders to skip the line.
Assemble a remote control car and let it race at Ridemakerz
Next, I had to affix the chassis to the base. I had chosen a sporty model. Standing around an oval-shaped workbench, I grabbed the drill hanging before me and my mini red Corvette became a reality. All told, it took me 90 seconds to construct a car. That time wasn’t bad, I was told, but I knew I had lost a good 30 seconds bungling with the wheels.
Ridemakerz aims to make the car crafting experience simple and efficient, creating a workbench setup designed to feel like a tiny pit stop. I kept things relatively basic, but the franchise boasts that it has more than 649 car combinations. There are, for instance, standard wheels, or flame-enhanced ones, not to mention dozens of rims, an assortment of grills and a host of light-up side pipes. All told, I had a car zipping around the floor of the store in about 20 minutes. A basic car starts at about $25, and add-on prices vary.
Join the Riot Grrrl revolution at 'Grrrl Germs,' on view at Great Park Gallery
The exhibition opened for Daisy Chain Fields, Olivia Rodrigo’s Lilith Fair-inspired music festival at Irvine’s Great Park, and gets its title from the song and fanzine “Girl Germs” by the band Batmobile. The interactive show explores punk feminist communities from six continents and across 35 years through music, fliers and zines, all capturing the energy and DIY spirit of the movement.
“I wanted to dispel the myth that Riot Grrrls were only white women from the Pacific Northwest in the early 1990s,” said curator Astria Suparak.
Riot Grrrl music vibrates through the gallery’s speakers, and a set of colored blinking lights identify which part of the world each song comes from. The color-coding system continues with the exhibit’s five listening stations, where guests can put on headphones and watch iconic music videos.
There’s an interactive map tracking how Riot Grrrl spread geographically over time, including Orange County’s involvement. In the 2000s and early 2010s, the annual Grrl Fair music festival celebrated feminism in Santa Ana and Garden Grove.
Suparak hopes visitors will come away from Grrrl Germs with an understanding that Riot Grrrl is more than just a style or aesthetic, but a widely influential movement that continues today.
Play D&D at the fantastical wonderland that is Requiem Cafe
The space glows in fuchsia shades and is filled with nooks and crannies where you can curl up with a book under a willow tree or break out a game of Dungeons & Dragons, Pokémon or Magic: The Gathering on one of the gaming tables (the Castle Table, a kaleidoscopic spectacle that seats up to 16, requires a reservation fee).
“One of the things we try to do is make it a comfortable place to stay so you don’t have to rush out as soon as you’ve got what you’ve ordered,” said Jess Foster, a barista at the cafe.
Artwork by local artists adds to the mystical vibe, and immersive installations by Heather Hermann, Requiem’s art director, will leave you in awe. The menu leans into the magical theme, featuring specialty teas like an Emerald Weapon matcha, cocktails like the Amaterasu Sour, a variety of “potions,” along with sandwiches, sweet treats and other food items.
Requiem regularly transforms its space through collaborations inspired by games, animation and pop culture. There have been pop-up experiences for franchises such as Overwatch, Persona 5 and the Owl House, featuring limited-edition merch and special food and drink items.
See why people call Roger's Gardens 'Plant Disneyland'
The premier outdoor home and garden center is particularly lively in the fall when its Halloween spectacle is in full effect. Every year, Roger’s Gardens goes all out with a different theme. Once, there was a creepy Mad Hatter waiting down the rabbit hole for a “Malice in Wonderland” showcase. Another year, the theme was “A Pirate’s Life for Me,” featuring underwater scenes and buried treasure. Spring and summer at the garden are just as eventful, with its Tomatomania and Peppermania extravaganzas drawing in guests with tastings, expert gardening tips and every tool a green thumb needs to guarantee a bountiful harvest.
It’s for this reason that this place has earned its reputation as “Plant Disneyland.” And speaking of Disneyland, Roger’s Garden is also home to Disneyland’s original bandstand. Acquired in 1976, the historic structure now serves as the gazebo at its superb outdoor restaurant called Farmhouse, which has been a destination in and of itself for the last 10 years.
Sip a mai tai in an immersive sunken ship at Strong Water Anaheim tiki bar
The bar, designed to make you feel like you’re inside a sunken ship, was a James Beard Award nominee for Outstanding Wine & Other Beverages Program in 2024 and 2025. The beverage menu acts as a field guide of sorts, with interesting tiki facts sprinkled throughout the listing of 40 original, rum-based, stirred and zero-proof craft cocktails. A Taro Colada adds taro cream to spiced rum and coconut rum, making for an ube-adjacent flavor, while the Zombie King cocktail includes a combination of coconut, dark and Demerara rums mixed with lime, pineapple, cinnamon and walnut bitters. Classic rum cocktails, like the mai tai and 3 Dots & A Dash, are noted with origin markers stating who created it and where it was created.
“Our cocktail program is based off of stories and history because when you hear a little bit about how that cocktail was developed many moons ago, people almost get personally connected to it and feel they are part of the journey too,” said Chang.
The name Strong Water references the rip current that forced the “ship” to sink, and throughout the bar, there’s an air of romanticized drama reminiscent of Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Make reservations to ensure you get seated inside the ship and not on the outdoor patio, which isn’t nearly as immersive.
Experience the gray whale migration on an O.C. whale watching tour
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December typically inaugurates the annual gray whale migration from the Arctic south to Baja California. Want to experience it? Advocacy organizations outline how to select ethical tour operators. (And note that federal agencies are charged with maintaining safe distances, 100 yards for most whale species, between vessels and marine mammals.)
The highly rated Newport Coastal Adventure (marked on this map) puts guests in a high-speed (up to 25 mph) and super-comfortable rigid inflatable boat that feels uncrowded and remarkably smooth over the water. The nimble vessels cover more area quickly in the constant search for wildlife. “We take a lot of business from the bigger boats,” deckhand Mark Girardeau told us. He often has a drone ready to share video with guests. Trips average about two hours.
Newport Landing Whale Watching has 2½-hour trips aboard the 102-passenger Ocean Explorer, as well as smaller-capacity outings on a catamaran or zodiac boat.
Find other Orange County tour operators in The Times’ guide to the best whale watching spots in California.
Spot bridges, birds and Angel Stadium on a bike ride along the Santa Ana River Trail
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As it exists now, though, the route along the Santa Ana River offers 30 miles of concrete and asphalt that stretches from the Orange/Riverside County line to Huntington Beach, with wooden bridges, shady trees and lots of parks along the way. It is part of the OC Loop, which connects with the San Gabriel River Path. It also links up with the Huntington Beach Bike Trail.
Look out for a few O.C. landmarks as you ride. When you make your way to Anaheim, about 15 miles northwest of Huntington Beach, you’ll see a giant “A.” That, of course, marks Angel Stadium. (Fun fact: It’s the fourth-oldest active Major League Baseball venue in the country after Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium.) You can also spot the Honda Center and the futuristic ARTIC Train Station.
Escape to a tiny fairy wonderland on the grounds of the Laguna Beach Library
Nestled on the southeast side of the Laguna Beach Library is the delightfully charming Laguna Beach Fairy Garden. It’s an 1,800-square-foot fantasy land of tiny sculptures, toylike contraptions and drought-tolerant plant life, all of it designed with whimsy to serve as a reminder that our surroundings are filled with wonders. Duck and crouch under tree branches and come face-to-face with a mini Ferris wheel — even creatures blessed with the gift of flight can apparently appreciate a good carnival ride — and crouch under nooks to find hidden, sleeping fairies enjoying the shade of garden life.
The garden dates to 2014 and was the idea of local artist Jessica DeStefano. Today, it’s maintained by nonprofit Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, and it’s home to more than 30 fairy houses and tiny installations. Though tucked on a strip between a sidewalk and the walls of the library, one can get lost in little winding paths, all of them begging visitors to lean in and get close to the plant life to enjoy the artwork.
The Friends of the Laguna Beach Library keep it active year-round, with seasonal themes and the “fairy mall,” where visitors can leave or receive letters from the creatures who call the grounds home. In an average month, the Fairy Garden is said to receive between 150 and 300 letters.
Spot the whimsical pirate tower at Victoria Beach
Beyond the Instagrammable tower, visitors will find a stretch of sandy white beach perfect for sunbathing and blue water ideal for bodysurfing. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. No dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months.
Parking is limited to open space along Pacific Coast Highway, but Laguna Beach offers a free Summer Breeze trolley service that stops along the highway.
Work up a sweat at Activate Tustin, the gaming hub of the future
A global chain with its first O.C. location at the District at Tustin Legacy, Activate bills itself as the “world’s first active gaming facility.” And it’s a legitimate cardio workout.
How it works: In a dim, neon-lit chamber, several rooms await. Each one has an obscure yet intriguing name like “Hide,” “Laser” and “Press.” Choose a room, and with your group of up to five players, use your special wristbands to unlock the door and activate the mission. A mysterious voice will pipe through speakers to explain what you need to do in order to succeed — that might be shooting basketballs into hoops in a specific color order, crawling under and jumping over laser beams, running to different colors that keep changing on the floor or unscrambling words using a ball. Each room has several game options and it’s impossible to try them all in one or even a handful of sessions.
You can compete against your friends or choose collaborative gaming and race against the clock. Activate is a fun way to spend 60 or 90 minutes ($30 or $40 per person, respectively) — and a surefire way to close your rings.
Dance your heart out to Duran Duran and Depeche Mode at Totally ’80s Bar and Grille
Bar-goers jam to Poison or Guns N’ Roses on the black-and-white checkered dance floor, while others sip Purple Rain or Valley Girl cocktails or split a massive fishbowl with friends. If you’re in need of some sustenance, there are five different types of fries or nachos, among other classic bar food. And the odds are good for scoring seating.
Ages are all over the place, and unlike clubs with hyper-sexual imagery, it’s a much friendlier vibe here. On Thursdays, there’s no cover for the ’80s and ’90s dance party. On some Fridays and Saturdays, tribute bands paying homage to Mötley Crüe, Duran Duran and Depeche Mode jam on the small stage. In a nice change of pace, the crowd usually is more prone to wild dancing than the typical club grinding, and the venue keeps a laid-back atmosphere even with a busy dance floor.
Relax with a sunset sound bath among vibrant blooms at Sherman Library & Gardens
The Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar — a small botanic garden that packs a punch with its glorious blooms — hosts monthly sunset sound baths led by Kyle Lam Sound Healing. Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, the hourlong session invites you to settle among the garden’s roses and dahlias as the sun starts to dip below the horizon.
“What I love about the gardens is the beauty,” Lam says. “You can take a walk around, smell some flowers and hear the birds sing … all those nature elements really help to enhance the sound bath experience.”
For $55 for non-members, the session includes essential oils and eye masks to enhance the experience, as well as tarot card readings. During the sound bath, Lam uses crystal singing bowls, planetary gongs and nature-inspired instruments to fill the air. With the garden, ocean air and the golden reflections of a setting sun surrounding you, it’s hard not to let everything else on your mind fade away — if only for an hour.
Take a ride to famed biker bar Cook's Corner
Stand beneath towering redwoods at Carbon Canyon Regional Park
The grove owes its existence to an unlikely source. In 1970, a local bank gave away redwood seedlings to customers opening new accounts. When the promotion ended, the remaining saplings were donated to the county and planted here when the park opened in 1975. Today, more than 240 trees form a cool canopy that can make temperatures feel up to 10 degrees lower than the surrounding trails. Though these redwoods are still youngsters, they can live for more than 2,000 years.
The walk is easy too. From a dirt parking lot (entrance is $3 on weekdays and $5 on weekends), it’s just over a mile round trip to the end of the grove and back, making it an ideal outing for families, a leisurely stroll or a picnic beneath the towering trees. The 3-acre grove sits on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is leased by Orange County for public use.
Pick your own bunches of blooms at Hana Field
In the fall, the field becomes an autumnal paradise of pumpkins, which people can pick and take home with them. (This year, the Jurassic Fright dinosaur experience also returns to the patch.) Hana Field also offers a series of activities for all ages, including a corn maze, tractor rides and barnyard animals.
Kenny Tanaka, a fourth-generation farmer, is leasing the property as a sort of annex to his family’s main farm, Tanaka Farms in Irvine. The family’s farming story begins with Kenny’s grandfather Takeo, who emigrated from Hiroshima-ken, Japan in the early 1900s.
Swing, leap and face-plant at Fun Parx Santa Ana
After checking in and stowing your stuff in a locker, put on your gloves and socks and start anywhere you like. You can crawl all over the inflatable course or take on any of its more challenging tests. Try everything, in any order. The artists and engineers did an amazing job with the aesthetic, using black ceilings and walls to create depth and an impressive lighting system that casts a red and blue glow over everything beneath it.
Just be warned: Many of the obstacle courses are hard. Each starts with an unstable path to be traversed on foot. After that comes a smorgasbord of hanging by your hands, followed by tests of grit, critical thinking and dynamic balance.
Find the secret Prohibition-inspired speakeasy the Blind Rabbit
If a guest is able to find the hidden bar and has made reservations, he or she will enter an establishment that doesn’t seem to belong in Orange County, let alone in 2026 — a small, 30-seat traditional 1920s speakeasy, complete with ambient light, period-appropriate decor, unique cocktails, a wall lined with a red leather bench and soothing jazz playing in the background.
To keep with the Prohibition-era theme — and to keep the peace — the bar lays out some ground rules: A 90-minute time limit is enforced. Reservations are required. No flash photos or flashlights are allowed, to maintain the dim atmosphere. And since cellphones had not been invented in the 1920s, no phone calls are allowed in the bar.
The business is not only known for its atmosphere and craft cocktails, but entrees like the duck confit macaroni and cheese, and salmon salad served with pickled onion dill and the Vietnamese dipping sauce nauc cham.
Pick out fresh produce from urban farm S.A.L.S.A.
Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the caretakers of this less than a half-acre plot of land — sandwiched between a residential neighborhood and a major throughfare — offer the bounty of whatever has been harvested from their garden and other local farms. You can pick out what you need from the seasonal selection (think fresh nopales, hardy kale and fat eggplants), or subscribe to a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) box, priced on a sliding scale for equity.
Every Thursday through Saturday, a mini-market built inside a converted shipping container offers up the day’s specials. You can also ask what you want to be plucked out of the ground from the farm just feet away.
Other activities and services at S.A.L.S.A.? The food hub offers two-hour farm day experiences, sells compost and even hosts a cafe on site called La Milpa that bakes its own banana bread and chocolate chip cookies the size of frisbees. That is to say, there’s just too much than can fit in that pithy acronym.
Work at 'Dinder Muffin Paper Company' at the 'Office'-inspired Cinema Escape Room
Cinema Escape Rooms isn’t out to scare or create tension. “Going into an escape room is a little intimidating. In essence, for it to work, you have to be a kid again,” says co-founder Andy Brown. ”You can’t take it too seriously. You really have to set the tone and create a culture where you feel relaxed.”
To help create such a vibe, Cinema Escape Rooms nods to and lightly parodies well-known films. There’s a year-round room inspired by “Home Alone,” for instance, for those who may want some offseason Christmas feels. Here, burglars are on their way, and players need to reactivate a security system. Another takes its cues from “Stranger Things,” and its puzzles are heavily reliant on utilizing vintage ’80s technology. It’s not scary so much as it is mysterious.
“All our rooms are story-based,” says Brown. “None of our rooms are locked. We’re adventure-based.”
Have a 'pinkies up' afternoon at the Tea House on Los Rios
Afternoon tea starts at $46 per person and includes a currant scone with clotted cream and jam, finger sandwiches, desserts and your choice of tea. Traditional black teas share the menu with more playful blends like chocolate covered cherry or honeyed pear, while children can sip caffeine-free favorites including “bubblegum,” a strawberry, apple and rosehips fusion with a hint of caramel.
Nearly 30 years ago, Claudia and Allan Niccola had the idea to open a teahouse and one day drove past a board-and-batten shack on Los Rios Street with a “for sale” sign. After three years of restoration work, they brought their vision to life. Today, their grandson Damian Orozco owns the family business.
When visiting, make sure to drive past the paid parking options and grab a free spot in the dirt lot just beyond Los Rios Park. And don’t hesitate to dress to the occasion. When I stopped by, nearly every table was occupied by women in dresses, oversized sun hats or feathered fascinators (which can also be purchased at the teahouse). It’s afternoon tea, after all.
DIY the cutest cake you've ever seen at Home Baking Day
It might all sound a bit stressful, and sure, there might be some panic mixed in, but the result will blow your mind (and taste buds). People with no prior baking experience might walk out with a cake that looks like a lush fairy wonderland (made with a matcha pie crust, pomelo cream cheese and chunks of mango) or a box of adorable hedgehog cookies topped with chopped almonds and walnuts or a “puppy roll” with passion fruit mascarpone chantilly.
The hardest part? The moment you must stick a knife into your beautiful creation to nab a taste. But that pain quickly fades as you delight in the deliciousness that you made all by yourself.
Try the smoothest ice cream at Stricklands, the only location west of the Mississippi
Fast forward some years to when Liu was looking to get out of the corporate world and kept thinking about that impossibly creamy ice cream. He decided to contact Stricklands’ headquarters in Ohio. Thus begins the story of how, in 2024, Liu opened the second coming of the only Stricklands franchise west of the Mississippi.
The process wasn’t easy. It involved trucking over four heavy, custom-made churning machines from Ohio to Costa Mesa. Because the machines looked like engine components from the Millennium Falcon, Liu gave them the nicknames Luke, Leia, Han and Chewie (that one really growled like a Wookie).
Today, from those machines, Stricklands produces the smoothest ice cream in Orange County. Only four flavors are offered daily: two specials, along with chocolate and vanilla. Consulting the monthly flavor calendar before visiting is a must, as fan favorites like matcha and taro can sell out. When a new flavor is introduced, sometimes from customer suggestions, it feels like an event.
Although pints are available for pickup, you’ll want to enjoy this ice cream fresh at the store. The scoops are sculpted into cups or cones in sharp, undulating peaks, like the trees in Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.” And they are, themselves, masterpieces.
Enter the Lost Inferno and Momoku No Usagi, two side-by-side themed bars
Start at the Lost Inferno, designed by legendary tiki artist Bamboo Ben. Colorful lighting, nautical decor and a trickling waterfall make it feel like you’ve stumbled into a magical grotto. Inspired in part by co-owner Leonard Chan’s love of 1980s adventure films like “The Goonies,” the menu is heavy on rum-forward cocktails served in whimsical mugs (mine even arrived on fire). The food follows suit, with playful offerings like Spam sliders and nori-and-rice musubi tacos.
Slide open a secret moving bookcase, climb a flight of narrow stairs and you’re suddenly transported to Momoku No Usagi, an intimate attic bar modeled after the sushi spots found in Tokyo’s narrow alleyways. Red lanterns cast a warm glow over one of Orange County’s most impressive whiskey collections, with 117 bottles and more than 40 cocktails to choose from. Fresh temaki hand rolls round out the menu, making it easy to settle in after discovering one of the county’s most unexpected hidden passages.
Roll up your sleeves at the Irvine Ranch Conservancy's Native Seed Farm
It’s a big job, and as such, it has lots of opportunities for volunteers, from group projects to single-day activities as well as advanced training in native plant restoration, control of invasive plants and related topics in its IRC-Certified Volunteers program for adults 18 and older.
The conservancy’s natural resource stewardship projects don’t require any special training, just a willingness to get dirty removing invasive weeds, collecting seeds, studying wildlife and planting native seedlings. Trail crew volunteers are trained to assist in restoration projects as well as maintaining habitats and trails. And the conservancy’s 14-acre Native Seed Farm in Irvine relies on volunteers to gather more than 500 pounds of seeds annually, pull weeds and otherwise care for more than 50 plant species growing at the farm as well as several native plant nurseries that it also manages.
The conservancy also offers multiple projects for ongoing habitat restoration projects every month, such as restoring wildflowers and wildlife in Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, adding native plants to the Buck Gully Reserve in Newport Beach and caring for young, rare Tecate cypress trees in the Fremont Canyon Nature Preserve.
Catch a brand new play at South Coast Rep
Appreciate your delicious meal — and the land it comes from — at the Ecology Center
Beyond the delicious, farm-fresh food — served on handmade ceramics at a table adorned with flowers — the center aims to provide a sense of reconnection with the origins and seasonality of your meals. There’s always something going on at the farm — once the homestead of Pony Express rider Joel Congdon — from yoga and pizza-making to kids’ activities and berry picking. The farm stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers luscious fruits and vegetables, artisan bread and tortillas, flowers, books and gifts. If you want to learn more about the Ecology Center, check out one of the free educational tours on the first Saturday of the month.
Look for LibroMobile, Santa Ana's paletero book cart
The cart started taking up spaces and pushing back against the gentrification that was developing around Santa Ana, according to owner Sarah Rafael García.
It grew into a bookstore on Bristol Avenue, prioritizing Latinx, Black and Indigenous voices in the hopes of cultivating a conversation with the community. The intersectionality allowed the shop and the community to build a coalition of like-minded creatives who might have otherwise been siloed off in separate camps. And it partnered with Santa Ana Youth Employment to give young people the chance to work in the short term and hopefully spark curiosity in the next generation of entrepreneurs who want to give back to the community.
However, LibroMobile’s days are numbered as a brick-and-mortar and the literary project will be returning to its roots as a paletero book cart — an upgraded one. As hinted on its Instagram page: “It has wheels, it has style and yes, it has a motor too!”
Try stand-up paddleboarding while glowing under the moonlight with Pirate Coast Paddle
“It can be sort of a spiritual experience out there,” mused Mark Oehlman, who started the business in 2010.
Your evening begins shortly before sunset when you’re handed a (mandatory) life jacket and outfitted with long paddles. Gather on the beach for a safety talk, choose your board and then push off into the warm water of Newport’s Back Bay.
Oehlman said paddlers will occasionally see bioluminescence, sometimes referred to as sea sparkle, an unusual phenomenon that can be caused by single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates; they produce brilliant flickers of light, particularly in breaking surf, the wake of a boat or even an SUP or surfer. But even if you don’t, the journey is meditative.
On your outing, you and your group will slowly stroke your way to the Pacific Highway Bridge, looking like a school of glowing, torpedo-shaped creatures heading out to sea.
Find the Victorian-influenced hedge maze at Oso Viejo Community Park
You’ll constantly find nature and art blended together on this hike, including a community-built peace obelisk honoring 9/11 victims. A highlight is the Victorian-influenced hedge maze that has stepping stones endearingly painted by local children. After checking out a butterfly garden and another bridge crossing, look for a beautiful, colorful mosaic path flanked by stunning columns made from recycled glass. As you climb out of the mini canyon, don’t miss the playground that features adorable bear statues (Oso Viejo, after all, means “old bear” in Spanish) before heading back to the starting point. Or do the loop all over again.