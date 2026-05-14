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photo illustration of people watching a rooftop movie in Los Angeles. The moon overhead looks like a film reel.
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos via Getty Images)
Travel & Experiences

Your guide to L.A.’s best outdoor movie events this summer (including some freebies!)

Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
Staff Writer Follow

There is a difficult choice every Angeleno must make at least once during summer: head to the movies or spend time outdoors — at the beach, on a picnic blanket in the park or perhaps on a Downtown rooftop?

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Luckily, all across the city, from the edge of the South Bay up to the Valley, there are opportunities to get the best of both worlds. Outdoor cinema events let you enjoy a flick in weather that people in most other cities would die for.

Summer is already too short. Between concerts, block parties and extreme unwinding, the season can feel mercilessly temporary. So we’re making it easier for you. Here is your guide to the best outdoor movie events in and around L.A., several of them free. If you’re wanting to catch “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” on a Playa del Rey beach or “Raising Arizona” on a Hollywood rooftop, this is your chance.

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Dockweiler Youth Center Beach Movie Nights

Playa del Rey Outdoor Movies
A view from Dockweiler Beach
(Annie Goodykoontz / Los Angeles Times)
After a day of hanging out on the sand in the summer sun, settle down on a blanket near the Dockweiler State Beach shore for a free family-friendly flick.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors will host 13 free screenings right next to the water each Friday from June 5 to Aug. 28.

Cost: Free

Opening film: “Encanto” on June 5, 8 p.m.

Some other films on the lineup: “The Lego Movie,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Elio,” “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs”

Food options: None

Dog-friendly? Dogs are not allowed on Dockweiler State Beach sand.

Things to note: The Department of Beaches and Harbors advises moviegoers to RSVP in order to be notified of any major schedule changes.
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Cinespia’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery Screenings

Hollywood Outdoor Movies
A Cinespia screening of Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" at Hollywood Forever cemetery.
(Kelly Lee Barret / Cinespia)
Just a stone’s throw away from the ghosts of cinema past, the summer of movies at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery will return in late May.

In partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, Cinespia has opened ticket sales for the first of its summer shows, which include “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Mulholland Drive” by director David Lynch, who was buried at the cemetery after his death last year. Movie nights usually feature DJ performances before the show, along with free photo booths inspired by scenes in the films.

Cost: $29.99 per adult. Parking near the cemetery ranges from $24 to $36.

Opening film: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” on May 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Some other films on the lineup: “Moulin Rouge!,” “Mullholland Drive,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and more. More films to be announced on the Cinespia website.

Food options: Outside food and drink, including beer and wine, is allowed. Concession stand, beer and wine bar.

Dog-friendly? Service and emotional support dogs allowed.

Things to note: Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Arrive early for preferential, lawn-style seating.
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Rooftop Cinema Club

Downtown L.A. Outdoor Movies
The Rooftop Cinema Club presents Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas"
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Tucked inside the downtown skyline, four floors and 50 feet above Olive Street, the Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting daily summer showings of cult classics, blockbusters and an occasional art-house piece. Each ticket holder is provided a pair of wireless headphones, and sunglasses are recommended for earlier showtimes.

Cost: $21 to $27 for patio chairs. $32 to $36 for cushioned loveseat. Parking rates below the building range from $10 to $12.

Next film: “Saved!” on May 14, 8:15 p.m.

Other films: “Twilight,” “Josie and the Pussycats,” “Past Lives,” “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Food options: Outside food and drinks are not allowed. Concession stands carry popcorn, nachos, pretzels and other snacks. Full bar with cocktails, beer and wine.

Dog-friendly? Pets not allowed.

Things to note: Bring-your-own-blanket policy for cold nights. Age requirements vary; most showings are 16+, but select films are 18+ and 21+. If weather conditions become too extreme, showings may be canceled.
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Outdoor Movies at the Skirball Center

Brentwood Outdoor Movies
Outdoor movie night at the Skirball Cultural Center
(Lindsey Best / Skirball Cultural Center)
The Skirball Center, a Jewish educational institution, will be showing outdoor movies as a part of its summer slate of cultural, musical and artistic events.

The institution has yet to publish its entire summer schedule, but the documentary “The Punk Singer,” which chronicled the life of the “riot grrrl” feminist punk pioneer Kathleen Hanna, is set for June 12. Skirball Chief Curator Cate Thurston will moderate a live conversation with Hanna following the film.

Cost: $20 general admission for adults. Senior, student, and children under 17 tickets are $15.

Opening Film: “The Punk Singer” on June 12.

Food options: Outside food and drink allowed.

Dog-friendly? Pets not permitted on Skirball Center campus.

Things to note: Guests are allowed to bring low chairs, blankets and picnic supplies
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Street Food Cinema

Griffith Park Outdoor Movies
2024: The Street Food Cinema Opening Night screening of Barbie, 2024.
(Street Food Cinema)
Now in its 15th season, Street Food Cinema combines outdoor movies, food trucks and live music at various parks and venues around the city. This summer, events include an outdoor showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at Los Angeles State Historic Park or “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” at the Autry Museum of the American West (marked on this map).

Cost: $30 for adult tickets, $14 for children. Street parking options are available at some locations, $22 for general admission parking.

Other films on the lineup: “Mamma Mia!” “The Birdcage,” “Bridesmaids”

Food options: On-site food trucks. No outside food or drinks allowed.

Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs welcome.

Address: Various locations.

Things to note: Guests are allowed to bring low chairs, with chairs higher than 6 inches being placed in the designated chair section. On-site restrooms are available.
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Hermosa Movies at the Beach

Outdoor Movies
Visitors enjoy the water next to the Hermosa Beach Pier
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Nonprofit organization Friends of the Parks, Hermosa Beach, will hold two sunset film showings on the sand in September, just a jump and a skip away from the pier. After tiring the little ones out in the water, settle in for a picnic and a movie as another summer day wanes.

Cost: Free

Opening film: PG title to be announced, Sept. 12.

Food options: Outside food and drink allowed.

Dog-friendly? Dogs are not allowed on the Hermosa Beach sands.

Things to note: Guests are allowed to bring low chairs, blankets and picnic supplies. The screening will take place on the beach, just south of the pier.
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Rooftop Movies at Montalbán Theatre

Hollywood Outdoor Movies
The Los Angeles Times Envelope Live screening of "The Report," took place at The Montalban in Hollywood
(Ana Venegas / For The Times)
While the golden age of cinema has passed, Hollywood is still alive and kicking with summer features like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on the rooftop of the Montalbán Theatre.

Right below the Broadway, moviegoers can put on their theater-provided wireless headphones and melt into the ether of old Hollywood. While the theater is active year-round, its rooftop summer movie series attracts an entirely new audience of stars.

Cost: $30 general admission.

Opening film: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on May 15, 6 p.m.

Other films on the lineup: “Casablanca,” “Barbie,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Cinema Paradiso”

Food options: Outside food is not allowed. A full bar and concession stand are available in the theater.

Things to note: Tickets should be bought in advance. Bring-your-own-blanket policy for cold nights.
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Marina Movie Nights in Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey Outdoor Movies
George Hoffman and Kim Pham, both of Playa del Rey, find a nice setting to relax at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Near the end of summer, the Department of Beaches and Harbors will host six free screenings under the stars at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey.

Check out the park’s public art installment “The Helmsman” before entering the rocky waters of vengeful ex-boyfriends in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (showing Aug. 22) or the awkward yet earnest stage of youthful affection in “Moonrise Kingdom” (showing Sept. 5). Make sure to arrive early for preferential seating in front of the outdoor inflatable screen.

Cost: Free

Opening film: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” on Aug. 22, 8 p.m.

Other films on the lineup: “Sonic 3,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants”

Food options: Outside food is allowed, picnic blanket setups encouraged. Snacks and drinks, including popcorn and boiled peanuts, will be available for purchase until 15 minutes before the start of the movie.

Dog-friendly? Yes

Things to note: All movies begin at 8 p.m. The Department of Beaches and Harbors advises moviegoers to RSVP so they can be notified of any schedule changes.
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Orange County Parks Sunset Cinema Film Series

Outdoor Movies
Carbon Canyon Regional Park.
(Matt Pawlik)
Explore Orange County through the OC Parks Sunset Cinema Film Series, where hundreds of families will lay out blankets for old classics and new favorites.

In addition to the films, OC Parks will also be hosting movie character meet-and-greets, live music performances and DJ-led games.

Cost: Free

Opening film: “Lilo and Stitch” on June 5 in Carbon Canyon Regional Park (marked on this map), 6 p.m.

Other films on the lineup: “How to Train Your Dragon,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Jumanji.”

Food options: Outside food is allowed. Picnic setups encouraged. Various food trucks and vendors on site.

Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs allowed.

Things to note: The event takes place at various locations in Orange County.
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CineMalibu Movies in the Park

Malibu Movie Theater
A man enjoys the view through a telescope.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Summer would feel incomplete without seeing a home-run movie at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Just above the Malibu shores, this two-time outdoor movie event hosted by the City of Malibu Community Service Department will showcase youth sports-themed films: “Kicking & Screaming” and “The Sandlot,” reminding moviegoers of the importance of play.

Cost: Free

Opening film: “Kicking & Screaming” on July 11, at sunset.

Other films on the lineup: “Sandlot” on July 18.

Food options: Various food trucks on site. No outside food allowed.

Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs allowed.

Things to note: It is recommended to bring a blanket for late showings.
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Rooftop Movie Nights at the Desert 5 Spot

Hollywood Outdoor Movies
The outdoor summer movie experience at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles.
(Dustin Genereux / Desert 5 Spot)
The closest an Angeleno could get to a desert feature this summer, without burning up, at least, is on the roof of the Hollywood bar Desert 5 Spot.

The Joshua Tree-themed bar will host a series of cult classic movies on a rooftop under the stars. Each event is tailored to the evening’s film — for instance, onHannah Montana: The Movie” night, there’ll be a “Hoedown Throwdown” dance break and the encouragement to “dress as Hannah, Miley, or somewhere in between!”

Cost: $23 general admission

Some films on the lineup: “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” “Raising Arizona,” “Hell or High Water”

Food options: Outside food is not allowed. The rooftop bar offers Mexican cuisine, including nachos, tacos and quesadillas. Popcorn and candy will be offered.

Things to note: Venue is strictly 21+.
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Movies in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Hills Outdoor Movies
Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic perform with John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl
(Emil Ravelo / For The Times)
This summer at the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform timeless soundtracks and scores as films play on the screens above. Highlights include “Music From the Films of Wes Anderson” and a concert dedicated to Joe Hisaishi, who scored Studio Ghibli films like “Princess Mononoke” and “Ponyo.” For more traditional soundtracks, the philharmonic will employ the Hollywood Bowl house band to help out with some extra notes.

Cost: $39 for high balcony seats. $270 for front-row, garden seats.

Opening film: “Music From the Films of Wes Anderson” on July 10, 8 p.m.

Some other films on the lineup: “Top Gun Maverick in Concert,” “Amadeus in Concert,” “The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long”

Food options: Outside food and drink are allowed in the Hollywood Bowl. Concessions offer popcorn, pretzels, candy and other snacks.

Dog-friendly? Service and emotional support dogs allowed.

Things to note: It is recommended to bring a blanket for late showings.
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Monterey Park's Movie Nights in the Park

Monterey Park Outdoor Movies
The movie nights will be in conjunction with Monterey Park's farmers markets.
(Jennelle Fong / For The Times)
In conjunction with its summer farmers market, the city of Monterey Park will be screening a series of family-friendly, outdoor movies at Barnes Park Field.

In a special feature, a recreational swim night at George Elder Park Pool will be followed by “Shark Tales” on Aug 8. The park will also be showing a FIFA World Cup match to kick off the summer.

Cost: Free

Opening film: “GOAT” on July 23, at sunset.

Other films on the lineup: “The Incredibles,” “Shark Tale”

Food options: Outside food allowed. Picnic setups encouraged.

Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs allowed.

Things to note: It is recommended to bring a blanket for late showings.
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Rancho Palos Verdes Movies in the Park

Rancho Palos Verdes Outdoor Movies
As the mist of the South Bay rolls over the Ken Dyda Civic Center, the city of Rancho Palos Verdes will host once-a-month, free, family-friendly movie events throughout the summer.

Roll out a picnic blanket (with popcorn from home) while the coast cools for the night and enjoy summer classics like “Sandlot” and new favorites, including “Hoppers.”

Cost: Free admission. No RSVP required.

Opening film: “Bad Guys 2” on June 13, movies begin at dusk.

Some other films on the lineup: “Sandlot,” “Hoppers”

Food options: Outside food is allowed, picnic setups encouraged. Food trucks are also on site.

Things to note: The South Bay is notoriously cooler than other parts of L.A. Make sure to bring a blanket.
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