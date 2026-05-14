Your guide to L.A.’s best outdoor movie events this summer (including some freebies!)
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There is a difficult choice every Angeleno must make at least once during summer: head to the movies or spend time outdoors — at the beach, on a picnic blanket in the park or perhaps on a Downtown rooftop?
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Luckily, all across the city, from the edge of the South Bay up to the Valley, there are opportunities to get the best of both worlds. Outdoor cinema events let you enjoy a flick in weather that people in most other cities would die for.
Summer is already too short. Between concerts, block parties and extreme unwinding, the season can feel mercilessly temporary. So we’re making it easier for you. Here is your guide to the best outdoor movie events in and around L.A., several of them free. If you’re wanting to catch “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” on a Playa del Rey beach or “Raising Arizona” on a Hollywood rooftop, this is your chance.
Dockweiler Youth Center Beach Movie Nights
The Department of Beaches and Harbors will host 13 free screenings right next to the water each Friday from June 5 to Aug. 28.
Cost: Free
Opening film: “Encanto” on June 5, 8 p.m.
Some other films on the lineup: “The Lego Movie,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Elio,” “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs”
Food options: None
Dog-friendly? Dogs are not allowed on Dockweiler State Beach sand.
Things to note: The Department of Beaches and Harbors advises moviegoers to RSVP in order to be notified of any major schedule changes.
Cinespia’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery Screenings
In partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, Cinespia has opened ticket sales for the first of its summer shows, which include “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Mulholland Drive” by director David Lynch, who was buried at the cemetery after his death last year. Movie nights usually feature DJ performances before the show, along with free photo booths inspired by scenes in the films.
Cost: $29.99 per adult. Parking near the cemetery ranges from $24 to $36.
Opening film: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” on May 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Some other films on the lineup: “Moulin Rouge!,” “Mullholland Drive,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and more. More films to be announced on the Cinespia website.
Food options: Outside food and drink, including beer and wine, is allowed. Concession stand, beer and wine bar.
Dog-friendly? Service and emotional support dogs allowed.
Things to note: Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Arrive early for preferential, lawn-style seating.
Rooftop Cinema Club
Cost: $21 to $27 for patio chairs. $32 to $36 for cushioned loveseat. Parking rates below the building range from $10 to $12.
Next film: “Saved!” on May 14, 8:15 p.m.
Other films: “Twilight,” “Josie and the Pussycats,” “Past Lives,” “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Food options: Outside food and drinks are not allowed. Concession stands carry popcorn, nachos, pretzels and other snacks. Full bar with cocktails, beer and wine.
Dog-friendly? Pets not allowed.
Things to note: Bring-your-own-blanket policy for cold nights. Age requirements vary; most showings are 16+, but select films are 18+ and 21+. If weather conditions become too extreme, showings may be canceled.
Outdoor Movies at the Skirball Center
The institution has yet to publish its entire summer schedule, but the documentary “The Punk Singer,” which chronicled the life of the “riot grrrl” feminist punk pioneer Kathleen Hanna, is set for June 12. Skirball Chief Curator Cate Thurston will moderate a live conversation with Hanna following the film.
Cost: $20 general admission for adults. Senior, student, and children under 17 tickets are $15.
Opening Film: “The Punk Singer” on June 12.
Food options: Outside food and drink allowed.
Dog-friendly? Pets not permitted on Skirball Center campus.
Things to note: Guests are allowed to bring low chairs, blankets and picnic supplies
Street Food Cinema
Cost: $30 for adult tickets, $14 for children. Street parking options are available at some locations, $22 for general admission parking.
Other films on the lineup: “Mamma Mia!” “The Birdcage,” “Bridesmaids”
Food options: On-site food trucks. No outside food or drinks allowed.
Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs welcome.
Address: Various locations.
Things to note: Guests are allowed to bring low chairs, with chairs higher than 6 inches being placed in the designated chair section. On-site restrooms are available.
Hermosa Movies at the Beach
Cost: Free
Opening film: PG title to be announced, Sept. 12.
Food options: Outside food and drink allowed.
Dog-friendly? Dogs are not allowed on the Hermosa Beach sands.
Things to note: Guests are allowed to bring low chairs, blankets and picnic supplies. The screening will take place on the beach, just south of the pier.
Rooftop Movies at Montalbán Theatre
Right below the Broadway, moviegoers can put on their theater-provided wireless headphones and melt into the ether of old Hollywood. While the theater is active year-round, its rooftop summer movie series attracts an entirely new audience of stars.
Cost: $30 general admission.
Opening film: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on May 15, 6 p.m.
Other films on the lineup: “Casablanca,” “Barbie,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Cinema Paradiso”
Food options: Outside food is not allowed. A full bar and concession stand are available in the theater.
Things to note: Tickets should be bought in advance. Bring-your-own-blanket policy for cold nights.
Marina Movie Nights in Marina del Rey
Check out the park’s public art installment “The Helmsman” before entering the rocky waters of vengeful ex-boyfriends in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (showing Aug. 22) or the awkward yet earnest stage of youthful affection in “Moonrise Kingdom” (showing Sept. 5). Make sure to arrive early for preferential seating in front of the outdoor inflatable screen.
Cost: Free
Opening film: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” on Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
Other films on the lineup: “Sonic 3,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants”
Food options: Outside food is allowed, picnic blanket setups encouraged. Snacks and drinks, including popcorn and boiled peanuts, will be available for purchase until 15 minutes before the start of the movie.
Dog-friendly? Yes
Things to note: All movies begin at 8 p.m. The Department of Beaches and Harbors advises moviegoers to RSVP so they can be notified of any schedule changes.
Orange County Parks Sunset Cinema Film Series
In addition to the films, OC Parks will also be hosting movie character meet-and-greets, live music performances and DJ-led games.
Cost: Free
Opening film: “Lilo and Stitch” on June 5 in Carbon Canyon Regional Park (marked on this map), 6 p.m.
Other films on the lineup: “How to Train Your Dragon,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Jumanji.”
Food options: Outside food is allowed. Picnic setups encouraged. Various food trucks and vendors on site.
Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs allowed.
Things to note: The event takes place at various locations in Orange County.
CineMalibu Movies in the Park
Just above the Malibu shores, this two-time outdoor movie event hosted by the City of Malibu Community Service Department will showcase youth sports-themed films: “Kicking & Screaming” and “The Sandlot,” reminding moviegoers of the importance of play.
Cost: Free
Opening film: “Kicking & Screaming” on July 11, at sunset.
Other films on the lineup: “Sandlot” on July 18.
Food options: Various food trucks on site. No outside food allowed.
Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs allowed.
Things to note: It is recommended to bring a blanket for late showings.
Rooftop Movie Nights at the Desert 5 Spot
The Joshua Tree-themed bar will host a series of cult classic movies on a rooftop under the stars. Each event is tailored to the evening’s film — for instance, on “Hannah Montana: The Movie” night, there’ll be a “Hoedown Throwdown” dance break and the encouragement to “dress as Hannah, Miley, or somewhere in between!”
Cost: $23 general admission
Some films on the lineup: “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” “Raising Arizona,” “Hell or High Water”
Food options: Outside food is not allowed. The rooftop bar offers Mexican cuisine, including nachos, tacos and quesadillas. Popcorn and candy will be offered.
Things to note: Venue is strictly 21+.
Movies in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl
Cost: $39 for high balcony seats. $270 for front-row, garden seats.
Opening film: “Music From the Films of Wes Anderson” on July 10, 8 p.m.
Some other films on the lineup: “Top Gun Maverick in Concert,” “Amadeus in Concert,” “The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long”
Food options: Outside food and drink are allowed in the Hollywood Bowl. Concessions offer popcorn, pretzels, candy and other snacks.
Dog-friendly? Service and emotional support dogs allowed.
Things to note: It is recommended to bring a blanket for late showings.
Monterey Park's Movie Nights in the Park
In a special feature, a recreational swim night at George Elder Park Pool will be followed by “Shark Tales” on Aug 8. The park will also be showing a FIFA World Cup match to kick off the summer.
Cost: Free
Opening film: “GOAT” on July 23, at sunset.
Other films on the lineup: “The Incredibles,” “Shark Tale”
Food options: Outside food allowed. Picnic setups encouraged.
Dog-friendly? Leashed dogs allowed.
Things to note: It is recommended to bring a blanket for late showings.
Rancho Palos Verdes Movies in the Park
Roll out a picnic blanket (with popcorn from home) while the coast cools for the night and enjoy summer classics like “Sandlot” and new favorites, including “Hoppers.”
Cost: Free admission. No RSVP required.
Opening film: “Bad Guys 2” on June 13, movies begin at dusk.
Some other films on the lineup: “Sandlot,” “Hoppers”
Food options: Outside food is allowed, picnic setups encouraged. Food trucks are also on site.
Things to note: The South Bay is notoriously cooler than other parts of L.A. Make sure to bring a blanket.