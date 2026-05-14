Your guide to L.A.’s best outdoor movie events this summer (including some freebies!)

There is a difficult choice every Angeleno must make at least once during summer: head to the movies or spend time outdoors — at the beach, on a picnic blanket in the park or perhaps on a Downtown rooftop?

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Luckily, all across the city, from the edge of the South Bay up to the Valley, there are opportunities to get the best of both worlds. Outdoor cinema events let you enjoy a flick in weather that people in most other cities would die for.

Summer is already too short. Between concerts, block parties and extreme unwinding, the season can feel mercilessly temporary. So we’re making it easier for you. Here is your guide to the best outdoor movie events in and around L.A., several of them free. If you’re wanting to catch “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” on a Playa del Rey beach or “Raising Arizona” on a Hollywood rooftop, this is your chance.