The 6-mile peninsula of trails, tidepools and history that too many San Diego visitors miss

Perhaps it’s no surprise that California’s first tourist from Europe headed first for the beach. A San Diego beach.

That was Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo. Sailing on behalf of Spain in 1542, he spotted a bay sheltered by a six-mile-long peninsula and came ashore.

At that point, the native Kumeyaay had already lived in the area for more than 10,000 years. But Cabrillo and his crew were the first Europeans to go ashore on the West Coast of what is now the United States. He called the port San Miguel and continued north.

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But after that, you could say the expedition went south. Three months later, Cabrillo was dead in the Channel Islands. Sixty years later, a new batch of Spanish visitors decided that San Diego was a better name than San Miguel.

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Meanwhile that first peninsula spotted on Cabrillo’s voyage endures — and we now it call Point Loma. It’s stunning territory for anyone inclined to swim, surf, sail, stroll, eat or drink at water’s edge.

Point Loma is often overlooked by visitors focused on downtown, Coronado or beach communities to the north, including Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carlsbad. But linger a while on the point and you’ll find all sorts of rewards, along with abundant hints of the Portuguese community that grew during the area’s many years as a base for commercial tuna fishing.

Besides two major military bases, the area includes three yacht clubs, an 1850s lighthouse, dozens of commercial sportfishing vessels, several miles of dramatic coastline and one national monument (named for Cabrillo).

If you include Point Loma’s proudly scruffier neighbor, Ocean Beach, the area also has legions of surfers, a beloved but broken pier, a pedestrian-friendly main street, several dive bars and one off-leash dog beach. Voltaire Street will never be mistaken for Rodeo Drive, but it’s home to community anchors like the 54-year-old Ocean Beach People’s Food Co-op and Roberto’s drive-through taco stop, along with newer neighbors like Cesarina restaurant, Stella Jean’s ice cream, Pop Pie Co. and Phatties Bake Shop.

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Spend a day or two wandering the seaside peninsula. And note its history: As you explore the spots below, listen closely and you’ll hear some locals pronounce Cabrillo to rhyme with pillow, the Portuguese way.