The 6-mile peninsula of trails, tidepools and history that too many San Diego visitors miss
-
-
- Share via
Perhaps it’s no surprise that California’s first tourist from Europe headed first for the beach. A San Diego beach.
That was Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo. Sailing on behalf of Spain in 1542, he spotted a bay sheltered by a six-mile-long peninsula and came ashore.
At that point, the native Kumeyaay had already lived in the area for more than 10,000 years. But Cabrillo and his crew were the first Europeans to go ashore on the West Coast of what is now the United States. He called the port San Miguel and continued north.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
But after that, you could say the expedition went south. Three months later, Cabrillo was dead in the Channel Islands. Sixty years later, a new batch of Spanish visitors decided that San Diego was a better name than San Miguel.
Meanwhile that first peninsula spotted on Cabrillo’s voyage endures — and we now it call Point Loma. It’s stunning territory for anyone inclined to swim, surf, sail, stroll, eat or drink at water’s edge.
Point Loma is often overlooked by visitors focused on downtown, Coronado or beach communities to the north, including Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carlsbad. But linger a while on the point and you’ll find all sorts of rewards, along with abundant hints of the Portuguese community that grew during the area’s many years as a base for commercial tuna fishing.
Besides two major military bases, the area includes three yacht clubs, an 1850s lighthouse, dozens of commercial sportfishing vessels, several miles of dramatic coastline and one national monument (named for Cabrillo).
If you include Point Loma’s proudly scruffier neighbor, Ocean Beach, the area also has legions of surfers, a beloved but broken pier, a pedestrian-friendly main street, several dive bars and one off-leash dog beach. Voltaire Street will never be mistaken for Rodeo Drive, but it’s home to community anchors like the 54-year-old Ocean Beach People’s Food Co-op and Roberto’s drive-through taco stop, along with newer neighbors like Cesarina restaurant, Stella Jean’s ice cream, Pop Pie Co. and Phatties Bake Shop.
Spend a day or two wandering the seaside peninsula. And note its history: As you explore the spots below, listen closely and you’ll hear some locals pronounce Cabrillo to rhyme with pillow, the Portuguese way.
Report to Liberty Station, Point Loma's vibrant hub
From 1923 until 1997, the Liberty Station property served as the Naval Training Center, preparing more than 2 million recruits for service worldwide. During World War II, more than 30,000 people filled the facility. After the Navy relocated its training facilities, a public-private redevelopment adapted the property’s many Spanish Colonial Revival buildings to a variety of uses. About 350 residences were added to the mix.
A visitor now can browse eateries in the Liberty Public Market, down craft beers in the lush courtyard of Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, play nine holes of golf (or “mini putt”) at the Loma Club or browse for vintage goods at Sea Hive Station. The development includes four hotels, about 80 shops and restaurants, two grocery stores, a cinema complex, a high school, about 45 acres of grassy open space, an arts district with several galleries and performance spaces, and a 3,500-seat megachurch (Rock Church). Its latest addition transformed the former Navy Building 178 into a 300-seat theater space known as the Joan, a.k.a. the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center.
And if you show up at Liberty Station around 11 a.m. on a Saturday, you might just find a free roller skate dance class in progress, a dozen skaters in formation around a leader hollering: “Here we go! Triple O!”
Member Exclusive
Plan Your L.A. Day
Hike to one of California's best-protected tidepools at Cabrillo National Monument
Find your way to the monument’s statue of explorer Juan Cabrillo, 422 feet above sea level, and on a clear day you’ll see the Coronado Bridge and Naval Air Station North Island in the foreground, the ocean and the hills of Tijuana in the distance. In winter you might see whales. And you can also see the spot where Cabrillo is said to have come ashore long ago — Ballast Point, which is part of Naval Base Point Loma, neighboring the national monument.
Even before reaching the monument, you’ll drive on Catalina Boulevard past Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, whose rolling, grassy hills hold more than 120,000 military service members and their spouses, dating back to the 1930s.
Once at the monument, you can nose around the Old Point Loma Lighthouse (and climb its spiral stairs), then drive or hike down to the base of the cliffs, where there are tide pools and sandstone formations under constant assault from the Pacific. In 2024, rangers added a challenging Oceanside Trail to the monument’s trail network. It’s a 2.5-mile round-trip journey from just south of the old lighthouse down to the tidepools and back again.
The high ground feels like a place apart, and in many ways it is. Last time I was there, as a visitor looked up in confusion from his phone, an NPS docent explained: “You’re connected to a Mexican cellphone tower right now.”
Explore sandstone cliffs and sea caves at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
-
If you’re rolling south from Ocean Beach on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, you’ll be looking at upscale homes to your left and wave-carved, crumbling bluffs on your right, for about 1.5 mile.
Consider a picnic or a meal at Little Lion Cafe. Or spend a night at the the neighborhood’s only hotel, the 24-room Inn at Sunset Cliffs, which dates to the 1950s. And watch your step on the cliffs. (Deaths and injuries happen every year.)
The main attraction is 68-acre Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, which has a parking lot and short trails to clifftop viewpoints. At the park’s edge, at the foot of Ladera Street, concrete steps lead down to a cave and a beach that nearly vanishes at high tide. Again, watch your step.
And near the top of the steps, where surfers and tourists often hang around, say hi if you see Richard Aguirre.
“I park here every day,” Aguirre told me, speaking from his curbside 1967 VW microbus. “This is like surf culture invading the rich houses.”
But is this really an invasion? Aguirre, a surfer and skateboarder with long hair, a roof-mounted board, Martin guitar and a Maltipoo named McPoozer, grew up in Sunset Cliffs in the 1970s and ‘80s. He lives 10 blocks away. He just likes hanging out by the steps.
Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.
Walk through history on the family-friendly La Playa Trail
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
-
Known on Google Maps as Bessemer Path, it’s a pedestrian route wedged between the bay shore and some very upscale homes. Ambling past greenery and shoreline, you see a handful of little docks (which look private but are supposed to be open to the public during daylight hours) and maybe a dog or two frolicking in the shallows. The path runs just under 1 mile from La Playa Cove (at Talbot Street and Anchorage Lane), joining with San Antonio Avenue to reach Kellogg’s Beach (at the foot of Kellogg Street), a small, sleepy patch of sand favored by local families.
Near the start of the trail, the Point Loma Assn. has placed a plaque commemorating the Chinese immigrants who constructed a fishing village and shipbuilding facility there that lasted from 1860s into the 1890s. Parking is on nearby residential streets.
It’s all very calm. Bear in mind, however, that neither the trail nor Kellogg’s Beach has a bathroom, showers or a parking lot.
And don’t forget entirely about Rosecrans Street. In the half-mile stretch between Talbot Street and the Monsaraz San Diego Hotel at Garrison Street, you’ll find options including Jennings House Eatery (in an 1886 home that’s said to be the oldest in Point Loma), Roseville Books (known as La Playa Books until late 2024), Harbor Town Pub and Coronado Coffee Company.
Grab a kimchi hot dog or watch a concert by the bay on Shelter Island
Perhaps best of all, on that little fishing pier often half hidden by anglers and eager diners, stands Fathom Bistro, Bait and Tackle. Fathom has a far more ambitious menu that your average bait merchant, including lots of craft bees and sausages, kimchi and beignets made in house. I loved my Baja Dog there (onions and pico de gallo are involved), but bolder eaters may opt for the Explodo Dog, which brings a Vienna Beef hot dog, bacon, pepper jack cheese, kimchi and mustard together at last.
Given all these assets, I’m ready to forgive Shelter Island for not really being an island. This mini-peninsula is connected to the mainland by Shelter Island Drive. It was created in the 1950s, when the San Diego Port District dredged the bay, built up a peninsula and zoned it for tourist businesses with a tiki/Polynesian theme.
From the Bali Hai restaurant (since 1954) at the north end of the mile-long isthmus to the Kona Kai resort at the other end, that theme survives. The hotels include Humphrey’s Half Moon Inn, whose annual summer Concerts by the Bay series runs from April into November and brings acts like Tower of Power, Pat Metheny, Judy Collins, Robert Plant and Rodrigo y Gabriela to an amphitheater at water’s edge. Savvy kayakers paddle up nearby and listen for free.
Also found on Shelter Island: several yacht brokers and boat repair operations, a Tunaman’s Memorial Sculpture, a Friendship Bell from Yokohama, a longstanding osprey nest atop a light pole by the friendship bell, a boat ramp and the kid-friendly Grace Beach (which gets no waves).
By the way, back when San Diego’s Port District was creating almost-islands (and the California Coastal Commission didn’t exist), it also made nearby Harbor Island, which has a few more marinas and hotels, along with a closely grouped trio of restaurants with perhaps the best downtown skyline views in the city: Coasterra (modern Mexican), Island Prime (steakhouse) and C Level (seafood).
If you have a first-time California visitor on your hands, take them to one of those. Suddenly, our real estate prices will make a little more sense.
Stroll the waterfront at Point Loma Seafoods and Regatta Walk
Point Loma Seafoods, a market/restaurant that goes back to 1963, is a mainstay. You can get lunch at the counter (sandwiches start at $14.99), then head upstairs for the marina views from the terrace.
From Point Loma Seafoods, you can walk south to reach Eppig Brewing Co.’s Waterfront Biergarten (great patio) or, just beyond the end of Regatta Walk, Ketch Grill (another great patio). A walk to the north takes you past sightseeing cruises, whale-watching boats and sportfishing operations, including H&M Landing (since 1935). There’s also Mitch’s Seafood, which has longer hours and higher Yelp reviews than Point Loma Seafoods, but no tables upstairs. Farther along, there’s Pizza Nova, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern and TunaVille Market and Grocery.
“That’s Tunaville,” said Tunaville Market proprietor Tommy Gomes recently, pointing west. “That’s where all the Portuguese fishermen lived. You can tell because their front yards are cement and they have fruit trees, because they don’t want to waste the water growing grass.”
The area’s commercial tuna fishing era faded in the 1980s, but plenty of fishing families remain, including the Gomes clan. In his 60s, he’s the fourth generation in his family to fish off Point Loma.
After a varied career that included 10 years in federal lock-up, Gomes has carved out a new, more sober, chapter as an on-air seafood expert. He has been the plainspoken host of “The Fishmonger” on the Outdoor Channel since 2021.
We were talking about the transformation of old fishermen’s homes into condos when three boys, about 10, straggled past with fishing rods on their shoulders.
“Look at these boys!” Gomes said, suddenly beaming. “The world needs more tackle boxes and less Xboxes.”
Find vintage shops, dive bars and indie vibes in Ocean Beach
Its main street, Newport Avenue, ends at the beach. Expect surfboards, not yachts.
The community is about 1 square mile, south of the San Diego River, north of Adair Street, west of Froude Street. Since 1966, it’s been known for its long concrete fishing pier. But the pier has been closed since 2023 because of structural damage from high surf and winter storms.
As you walk Newport Avenue, expect a no-shirt, no-shoes, no-problem vibe. You’ll find surf shops, vintage boutiques, antique shops and a dive bars, including the Pacific Shores Cocktail Lounge (which opened Dec. 6, 1941, the day before Pearl Harbor, and has an underwater theme).
There’s a farmers market on Wednesday afternoons, a food co-op on Voltaire Street, a popular Dog Beach on West Point Loma Boulevard, a street fair every June and a crooked Christmas tree at the foot of Newport every winter. On Newport near Bacon Street you may be tempted by scents from Hodad’s, a locally beloved hamburger joint that got lots of attention earlier this year for offering “FTD Burgers” at its outlets inside Petco Park.
Across Newport from Hodad’s you’ll find the Black, a longstanding Newport Avenue smoke shop/head shop and novelty store that was about to close after 57 years. But then a local buyer stepped in to keep it going. So if you need incense, a bong, bongos, a Hendrix poster or coloring books, no worries.
But O.B. is never fully predictable. Beyond its burgers and Roberto’s burritos, you find fancier dining and a long wine list at 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro at Bacon Street and West Point Loma Boulevard. And just across the street, there’s Elvira, offering pasta and pizza.
Bring back 1959 at the Midcentury Modern Pearl Hotel
The old sign is long gone. But its cursive replacement reverberates with ’50s vibes. The Casetta brand (which also redid the Surfrider Malibu and several other boutique hotels in the West) took over in 2018. Designers did their best to highlight the space’s Midcentury elements, which include Mediterranean stone walls (with twinkling quartz).
The dinner-only restaurant and bar, Ponyboy (Wednesday through Sunday), has a menu full of updated dishes with ’60s overtones, including deviled eggs, oysters Rockefeller and tuna casserole.
Bamboo lines the courtyard. Artwork in the rooms pays homage to Japanese pearl divers (for whom the hotel is named). The oyster-shaped pool, heated year-round, is the focus of Wednesday night “dive-in” movies and other festivities (including one private wedding reception that featured synchronized swimmers). Amenities feature many sustainable products, including hemp robes and bamboo-fiber toilet paper. Most rooms are 230 to 250 square feet with platform beds, wood floors, cups and lamps from a local ceramicist and white walls — “that coastal vibe,” said hotel manager Sarah Chazaro.
Be warned that Rosecrans Street, where the hotel stands, is noisy. Fortunately the Pearl’s layout is designed to minimize the roar (and the desk clerks can supply earplugs). Weekend rates often start at $300 a night, weekdays at $219.
Pick your favorite pasta at Cesarina Italian trattoria
Chef Cesarina Mezzoni, born and raised in Rome, co-founded Cesarina with her husband, Niccolò Angius, and their friend, Giuseppe Capasso, and they have won Bib Gourmand praise (but not stars) from the Michelin people. The menu is built around daily fresh pastas (up to 10 different shapes), which you can match up with your favorite sauces and toppings. I ate in the dining room, gazing up at a wall filled with jars of pickled fruits and vegetables (which, a server confessed, are just for show). Next time, I might try the patio, which is full of greenery. And then there’s the rest of the Cesarina empire.
In 2023, Mezzoni, Angius and company added Elvira (lots of pasta and pizza with a grandma’s kitchen theme) in Ocean Beach. A third restaurant, Il Corallino, is due to open this summer on Scott Street near Shelter Island.