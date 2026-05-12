More than 66 fascinating, fun and downright cool stops along Route 66
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Some people take on Route 66 in one epic driving session. Others nibble at it mile by mile, year by year. Either way works, so long as you don’t hurry. I covered fewer than 200 miles most days, which would get a long-distance trucker fired by lunchtime.
As many a “roadie” will tell you, the best parts are unplannable: the people you didn’t expect to meet, the detour you didn’t have in mind. En route, you are likely to meet travelers from Europe, innkeepers with Indian roots, photo geeks, recent retirees, commercial archaeologists, families, car guys, nostalgic boomers, and maybe an influencer or two. Talk to all. And choose independent operators over chains.
Also, don’t fly blind. I traveled with Jerry McClanahan’s folksy spiral-bound EZ66 Guide for Travelers and Drew Knowles’ Route 66 Adventure Handbook while keeping my phone tuned to Touch Media’s Route 66 Navigation app ($40 for an annual subscription). If you’re doing the route in an electric car, map the locations of charging stations on 66 and nearby highways and interstates with an app like PlugShare.
Over the course of the 2,448-mile route from Chicago to Santa Monica, there’s enough to keep any explorer busy. Here are the stops I made that I’d recommend to anyone. Get out there and find some surprises of your own.
Note: The state-by-state mileage figures used here are from the route’s 1926 alignment.
Illinois
Road distance: 301 miles
Key cities and towns: Chicago, Joliet, Pontiac, Bloomington, Atlanta, Springfield, Carlinville
Stare into the world’s greatest polished steel bean in Millennium Park
One is the beloved polish steel sculpture by Anish Kapoor known as the Bean. Its official title is Cloud Gate. Half of the fun there is watching other admirers move around and beneath its shiny surface.
The other must-see is Jaume Plensa’s Crown Fountain, which includes a reflecting pool between a pair of 50-foot glass-block towers where LED displays show the faces of assorted Chicagoans. It’s mesmerizing.
View ‘American Gothic’ and other icons at Art Institute of Chicago
Inside the museum, wonders await. Along with plenty of masterpieces from Europe and beyond, you’ll find such homegrown classics as Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” (1942), Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” (1930) and a Norman Rockwell painting that only arrived in February — a 1948 painting called “The Dugout,” which shows dejected Cubs players seated in ignominy as the opposing team’s fans cheer wildly.
You’ll also come across several works by Georgia O’Keeffe, she of the cattle skulls, sexy flowers and desert vistas. O’Keeffe studied at the Art Institute in 1905-06 and had her first retrospective exhibition there in 1943. As a northern New Mexico resident from 1929 to 1986, she no doubt covered many a mile on the Mother Road.
Lodging tip: If you can afford $220 a night and up (much higher in summer), the Chicago Athletic Assn. Hotel, two blocks from the museum on Michigan Avenue, is a great traveler’s secret, housed in a Venetian Gothic building that goes back to 1893 and is open to all. Just don’t park there — it’s $84 a night.
Step back in time at classic diner Lou Mitchell’s
It opened in 1923, and staffers have been handing out free doughnut holes since 1958. Stepping in, you pass beneath a vintage neon sign and face a choice: belly up to the zigzag counter or hope for one of the old-school booths. Ownership has changed over the decades and the price of a cup of coffee has crept up to $3.95, but the road-trip vibe is unmistakable.
Gab with a road scholar and grab a souvenir at Ryburn Place
Right about that time, in Normal, Ill., you’ll have a chance to pause at a 1930-31 two-story Tudor Revival service station and meet a true road scholar.
Ryburn Place Gifts and Gab, formerly Sprague’s Super Service, is the headquarters of historian and shopkeeper Terri Ryburn, who wrote a 419-page doctoral dissertation on Route 66 and its role in local history.
“They come from all over,” Ryburn said of her customers. “I had a couple the other day from French Polynesia. International people know a whole lot more about us than we know about them.”
She sells route-related books and souvenirs, no gas, but on a busy summer day, Ryburn gets 100 people, typically about 20% international. Ryburn, who earned her PhD at Illinois State University in 1999, keeps a copy of her dissertation near the cash register. She didn’t truly enter the daily life of the road until 2006, when she and her late husband bought the old service station and starting restoring it.
Since then, Ryburn has sold the station to the town of Normal. But she still lives upstairs, presides over the shop and drives a car whose license plate reads DOCTR66.
“Everybody who comes through that door is happy,” Ryburn said. “Have you ever had a job like that?”
Meet some massive Muffler Men at American Giants Museum
The museum, born in 2024 on a former gas station site in the tiny town of Atlanta, Ill., is devoted to the roadside fiberglass figures known as Muffler Men, Bunyan Giants and Uniroyal Gals.
They were first produced as roadside promotional gimmicks by the Venice-based International Fiberglass Co. in the 1960s. In recent years, collectors and specialists have started restoring and displaying them. Many show up along Route 66, but Atlanta bills itself as “the Muffler Man capital of the Mother Road.” (Tulsa, Okla., might disagree.)
The museum, founded by collector-historian Joel Baker, is free and open April through October (but because the giants stand in the open air, you can ogle them any time). Besides the jumpsuit-wearing Texaco service attendant, three more giants stand by the museum building at Arch and Vine streets, one wearing a viking helmet, another a cowboy hat and a third (known as Mortimer Snerd) wearing a goofy expression worthy of Mad magazine. There’s also a giant Paul Bunyan down the street, holding a vast hot dog; and yet another, Lumi the Uniroyal Gal, standing by the Country Aire restaurant on South Street.
American Giants Museum stands along a 1926 alignment of 66 in a part of Illinois that’s peppered with grain elevators, water towers and small towns. I arrived in Atlanta around sunset, so I beheld these giants in dramatic light with billowing clouds behind them, a train rumbling past and birds chittering in the dense stand of trees.
It’s all about Abe at the Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library
Until walking through Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill., I never quite grasped how much happened in the last five months of Lincoln’s life. He wins reelection, signs the 13th Amendment (abolishing slavery), gives the “malice towards none” speech, survives a kidnapping plot, visits the conquered Confederate capital (Richmond, Va.) and is assassinated, all between Nov. 1 and April 15 of 1865.
The story starts with a log cabin, of course, and deals at length with slavery and the rise of the abolition movement. The late newsman Tim Russert is featured in a faux broadcast account on the 1860 presidential election, which Russert calls “the most dangerously regional and divisive election in American history.”
Besides top-notch exhibits, I saw retired teacher Mike Anderson demonstrate the dulcimer for a fascinated family. A clerk told me the biggest sellers in the Lincoln museum gift shop are top hats and shirts that say “I miss Abe.”
Stop for a deep-fried staple at Cozy Dog Drive In
The tale begins with Ed Waldmire Jr., who co-created the recipe in 1946, founded the business in 1949 and died in 1993. It’s still in the family. Though the current restaurant has only been in this location since the 1990s, versions of it have done business on Route 66 since 1949. Inside, beyond the Formica table tops, there are plenty of souvenirs for sale and board games and doodads to amuse kids. There’s also an Edwin Waldmire Memorial Library (look, don’t touch), made by Waldmire’s son Bob to celebrate his late father’s book collection.
Fun fact: The Waldmires are doubly famous among roadies. As an artist, nomad and avowed hippie, Bob Waldmire spent years traveling on 66, sleeping in his VW, making maps, postcards and posters. He ran a quirky general store and visitor center in Hackberry, Ariz., and inspired the character Fillmore (voiced by George Carlin) in the movie “Cars.” Though Bob Waldmire died at 64 in 2009, his postcards, dense with pen-and-ink text and fine details, are still sold in many spots along 66, including the Cozy Dog.
Missouri
Road distance: 317 miles
Key cities and towns: St. Louis, Sullivan, Cuba, Carthage, Joplin
Enter a motor wonderland at Route 66 Car Museum
Open since 2016, the museum showcases the collection of owner Guy Mace, who has acquired more than 75 classic and celebrity cars, as old as 1907 (an REO Model G Runabout with 8 horsepower). There are Fords of assorted vintages, Packards, Nashes, a Hudson, a Pierce Arrow, a 1950 Jaguar Mark V, a three-wheeled 1976 Citroen, a DeLorean, a couple of Rolls-Royces and replicas of the Batmobile and the 1991 “Ghostbusters” ECTO-1. Mace, who is in his 80s, wasn’t around on the day I dropped by, but can tell stories about every one of them.
Find old-school hospitality at Rockwood Motor Court
The 10-unit lodging, which dates to 1929, might be the oldest operating motor court on the route. It is run by Phyllis Ferguson, a big Route 66 booster and former City Council member who bought the property in 2019 and has done plenty of renovation and restoration since then. The exterior is a combination of red brick and sandstone that looks a bit like wood — which may explain the name. Once, the property featured a cafe and gas station, now converted to other uses.
Rooms rent for $79 to $135. My room was #1, a snug space with a checkerboard floor, framed postcards on the walls, no desk and a tiny TV. The heating system rattled a little and I had trouble with the Wi-Fi, but Ferguson’s hospitality, which gets high marks on Tripadvisor, was warm. She shared a boatload of highway history and pointed me toward a great breakfast spot: Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe in downtown Springfield, where I recommend the sweet potato hash browns.
Shoot the breeze at Gary’s Gay Parita filling station
The 2.5-acre yard is full of flowers and road-trip artifacts from decades past. By longstanding tradition, hosts Barbara Turner and George Bowick, who live in a 1941 home on site, offer free watermelon and ice cream (with a bucket out for donations).
When Turner’s father, Gary Turner, took over from other relatives in about 2003, his goal was to build a nostalgic scene around a replica 1930 Sinclair service station, giving travelers a place to pull over and gab. Having been a Knott’s Berry Farm performer and used-car dealer in Southern California, he was a standout at chewing the fat and won over legions of admirers among the “roadies” who travel portions of the highway every year. “Paul McCartney visited when my dad was here,” Turner said. “You just never know who’s going to show up.”
After her parents died in 2015, Turner and Bowick moved in from Charleston, S.C., and took over, fulfilling a promise to her dad.
Some visitors sit and chat. Some buy souvenirs, and many roam the colorful property with their phones in camera mode. “There is no such thing as a 15-minute visit to Gay Parita, with or without Gary,” wrote Nick Gerlich in Route magazine.
Swerve toward the neon lights of the historic Boots Court motel
If you arrive at dusk, you can’t miss the neon piping along the roofline. The front building is from 1939, the back one from 1946, with 13 guest rooms in all. (At opening, those rooms went for $2.50 nightly. Now rates are $125 to $145.)
In 2011, local preservationists bought the motel and began restoration efforts. In 2021, a local nonprofit took over. The restored motel reopened in 2023. Next door stands a former service station, now outfitted as a visitor center and gift shop. Four RV hookups, a grassy area and gazebo are scheduled for completion in time for summer.
On the Sunday of my visit, Jason Shelfer, 52, was manning the visitor center, which also served as front desk for the motel. He showed me around the motel, which had every detail in place, covering its history and celebrity imprimatur. Clark Gable “stayed in Room 6 in 1942 and Room 10 in 1947,” Shelfer said, adding that many visitors now are from overseas — far more than he expected.
“It wasn’t until I came to work here that I realized [Route 66’s] reach. When people from Brazil come to Carthage, Missouri, something magical is happening.”
Kansas
Road distance: 13 miles
Key cities and towns: Galena, Baxter Springs