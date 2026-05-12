More than 66 fascinating, fun and downright cool stops along Route 66

Some people take on Route 66 in one epic driving session. Others nibble at it mile by mile, year by year. Either way works, so long as you don’t hurry. I covered fewer than 200 miles most days, which would get a long-distance trucker fired by lunchtime.

As many a “roadie” will tell you, the best parts are unplannable: the people you didn’t expect to meet, the detour you didn’t have in mind. En route, you are likely to meet travelers from Europe, innkeepers with Indian roots, photo geeks, recent retirees, commercial archaeologists, families, car guys, nostalgic boomers, and maybe an influencer or two. Talk to all. And choose independent operators over chains.

Also, don’t fly blind. I traveled with Jerry McClanahan’s folksy spiral-bound EZ66 Guide for Travelers and Drew Knowles’ Route 66 Adventure Handbook while keeping my phone tuned to Touch Media’s Route 66 Navigation app ($40 for an annual subscription). If you’re doing the route in an electric car, map the locations of charging stations on 66 and nearby highways and interstates with an app like PlugShare.

Over the course of the 2,448-mile route from Chicago to Santa Monica, there’s enough to keep any explorer busy. Here are the stops I made that I’d recommend to anyone. Get out there and find some surprises of your own.

Advertisement

Note: The state-by-state mileage figures used here are from the route’s 1926 alignment.

