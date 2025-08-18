8 great hikes for your next Santa Barbara weekend getaway
When you live in a town where the ocean is just around the corner, it feels almost wrong to spend a sunny day anywhere but the beach. As a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, my favorite way to savor those golden afternoons is by doing exactly that: toes in the sand, waves crashing at my feet, a turkey sandwich in one hand and an Agatha Christie novel in the other. Honestly, does it get much better?
I’m here to tell you it does. Santa Barbara is a place of dual delights. And while the coastline tends to steal the spotlight, I’d be remiss if I didn’t also shine some light on the other side of town that visitors often overlook. Because here, we’re not just flanked by sea; we’re also cradled by mountains, which means that in under 20 minutes, you can go from your beach towel to hitting the trail.
That unique geography is what makes our mountains stand out. Unlike most of California’s coastline, where mountain ranges tend to stretch north to south, the Santa Ynez Mountains run east to west. This rare alignment creates dramatic, side-by-side views of both the Pacific Ocean and the mountains — especially breathtaking from higher elevations during sunrise or sunset.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
And if that doesn’t convince you to trade your beach nap for an uphill trek — and you happen to be a nature enthusiast — know that Santa Barbara is one of the most biodiverse regions in the state, boasting a variety of breathtaking flora and fauna. Take the Matilija poppy, for example: visually striking and curiously reminiscent of a cracked egg. Or consider the California scrub jay, whose vibrant cobalt feathers never fail to turn heads.
While it’s hardly a novel take, I’ve always believed that the best way to explore a place is by immersing yourself in its terrain. Sure, the beach is tempting, and I don’t blame anyone for choosing the comfort of the sand over a sweaty excursion. But as someone who’s hiked every trail on this list, I urge you to give the mountains a chance — if not for the stunning views, then for the adventure.
Arroyo Burro Beach Loop
-
This breezy 1.2-mile loop is one of three trails in the Douglas Family Preserve and can be accessed through surrounding residential neighborhoods, with plenty of parking available. The preserve is open from sunrise to half an hour after sunset. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the sign that reads “Douglas Family Preserve.”
Just inside, a map outlines the trail options. The path nearest the houses is a no-dog zone, clearly marked by signage. But head toward the cliffs and dogs are welcome — just be sure to keep them leashed until you pass the off-leash sign. Trash cans and free dog baggies are provided at the entrance, so you’re covered if you forget yours.
The trail begins along the cliff’s edge overlooking the Pacific Ocean. In spring, wildflowers blanket the path, creating a picture-perfect contrast against the distant Santa Ynez Mountains. Here, you’ll spot seasonal visitors, including hawks, coastal wrens, migrating monarch butterflies, plus occasional whale and dolphin sightings from the cliff overlook.
Park along Medcliff Road in the residential neighborhood.
Andrée Clark Bird Refuge
-
When you arrive in the main parking lot, you can proceed either to the left or right, facing the lake. A right will take you on a dirt path for a half-mile out-and-back walk with a few benches overlooking the marsh for you to stop at. The left side will take you on a longer, more populated 2.4-mile route out-and-back along East Cabo Boulevard. This route ends at Dwight Murphy Field, a park commonly used for soccer or softball.
At the start, you’ll come upon a stretch station with gear to help you limber up. This paved path runs along the marsh and is shared with bikers, so be cautious as they pass through. Leashed dogs are welcome here; just be sure to bring poop bags and pick up after your pet.
Across the street from the parking lot, you’ll most likely spot the Post; a new boutique shopping center. It’s a great spot to check out after your walk to browse around the shops and grab a cup of coffee.
You can park in the main bird refuge lot, which has plenty of spaces.
Cold Spring Loop
-
Once you’re on the trail, you’ll hit a stream crossing early on — look for a sign just past it. Head left for the West Fork and Tangerine Falls, or stay right on the East Fork to complete the loop. This is a narrow path with steep drop-offs in places, so be cautious of your footing.
To stay on the loop, veer right at the fork where the East Fork trail splits left and the Ridge Trail continues right — that’s your route. And if you’re ever unsure, there’s usually a friendly local nearby who can point you in the right direction.
Dogs are welcome and will love the multiple stream crossings, perfect for cooling off. In true Santa Barbara fashion, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for poison oak. Thanks to ample tree cover, this hike stays manageable even on hot days. On my most recent visit, the trail was shrouded in fog, transforming the forest into a dreamscape — like walking through a smoke machine.
When you reach East Mountain Drive, there are a few enclaves where you can park. It’s more popular on the weekends, but you should be able to find parking.
Parma Peak Loop
-
The hike is a moderate 2.6-mile trail with 450 feet of elevation gain, beginning with a steep climb on a narrow path. The trail quickly opens up with limited tree cover, so be prepared to get some sun. As you approach the peak, you’ll walk in an open area on a wide road. At the top, you’ll be 800 feet above sea level.
There’s a picnic table if you want to take a lunch break and admire the view of the Channel Islands. If you’ve got some extra water, fill up the dog bowl next to the table for the next furry friend. If you’re feeling up for it, you can extend your hike 0.7 miles on the way out by taking the Coyote Creek Trail, which is right off the Parma Peak Loop.
There are multiple entrances to Parma Park, so be sure to remember where you parked. The main entrance along Stanwood Drive has an equestrian area and a trail map.
Saddle Rock Trail
-
To continue onto Saddle Rock Trail, stay on the Hot Springs Trail for just over half a mile until you reach a creek crossing. From there, keep climbing until you spot an oak tree marked with a Saddle Rock Trail sign; this is the start of the main loop. The ascent gets hefty toward the top, taking you past boulders and the trail’s namesake rock.
Keep following the path to reach the summit, where you’ll be rewarded with one of the best panoramic views in all of Santa Barbara. Hikers often build rock formations here, and you’ll likely find a large heart made of stones waiting at the top. Take in the scenery, then finish the loop, which is mostly downhill. The path narrows toward the end, and some parts border the cliff, so maintain steady footing. The whole hike measures about 3.4 miles with a 1,000-foot elevation gain.
Saddle Rock is a stunning trail, but parking can be tricky. There are designated spots in front of the trailhead on East Mountain Drive and along Riven Rock Road, which intersects it. You may also find limited street parking farther down East Mountain Drive.
Jesusita Trail
-
Around the halfway point, the trail transitions from shaded woodland to exposed chaparral as it begins its steady ascent up a series of switchbacks. From here, you get sweeping views of the mountains, Lauro Canyon Reservoir, and eventually the coastline.
Most hikers stop at Inspiration Point, where you’re treated to sweeping views of downtown Santa Barbara and, on a clear day, the Channel Islands. The classic out-and-back route covers about 6.4 miles with about 1,500 feet of elevation gain. You can stretch the route to nearly 8 miles by linking up with the Tunnel Trail. With shaded creek sections and wide-open ridgeline views, Jesusita is a rewarding mix of peaceful and challenging terrain — all just a short drive from town.
Street parking is available on San Roque Road, but spaces can fill up fast, especially on the weekends.
Romero Canyon Trail
-
With ample tree cover and frequent stream crossings, this is a great trail to bring your furry friend — just be sure to keep them on leash. The flowing water provides a peaceful, ever-present soundtrack as you ascend gradually through Romero Canyon. Toward the end, the trail becomes steeper, offering a more rigorous workout and sweeping canyon views as your reward.
Keep an eye out for charred trees along the way — a stark reminder of the area’s wildfire history. This area is at high risk for potential hazards, including loose rocks, flash flooding and debris flows, as noted on a trail sign at the start of the hike. Romero Creek played a significant role in the catastrophic 2018 Montecito mudslides.
About 2 miles in, after gaining roughly 1,300 feet in elevation, you’ll reach a junction. While the Old Romero Road section, which completes the loop, remains closed, hikers have two main options: turn back for a scenic 4-mile out-and-back route, or continue for another 1.5 miles to East Camino Cielo, bringing the total distance to about 7 miles.
There’s a small turnout near the trailhead with limited parking, which fills quickly. Additional parking is available along Bella Vista Drive.
Rattlesnake Canyon
-
Don’t be put off by this trail’s daunting name. If it’s summer in Santa Barbara, you’ll want to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes no matter which trail you’re on. And if you do spot one, remember never to approach or try to handle it.
Be prepared to climb! This trail is steep and has a swift incline. After about 1 ½ miles and 1,000 feet of elevation gain, you’ll reach Tin Can Meadow. The meadow got its name from a small shack built around 1900 by homesteader William O’Connor, who constructed it using flattened kerosene cans — remnants of which remained even after the structure burned down in a 1925 fire.
Many hikers turn around at the meadow for a 3.5-mile out-and-back. But if you’re up for more climbing, you can cross the meadow and continue right toward Gibraltar Road to extend the hike to about 4.9 miles round-trip with an additional 500 feet of elevation gain.
Parking is usually easy to find along Las Canoas Road. The trailhead is conveniently located directly off the road. The hike begins at the sign that reads: “Skofield Park Rattlesnake Canyon Wilderness Area.”