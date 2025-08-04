Advertisement
Map
List
Sawtelle Neighborhood Guide frame 1.png
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
Sawtelle Neighborhood Guide frame 2.png
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
Sawtelle Neighborhood Guide frame 3.png
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
Sawtelle Neighborhood Guide frame 4.png
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
Sawtelle Neighborhood Guide frame 5.png
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
Sawtelle Neighborhood Guide frame 6.png
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
Travel & Experiences

This must be Sawtelle

By Grace Xue
 and Tiffany Tse
Photography by 
Jess Stephens
For Subscribers

While most Japantowns across the country have vanished, Los Angeles is home to not just one, but two, Japanese enclaves. Most people know Little Tokyo. But on the Westside, past the 405 and tucked between strip malls and office buildings, there’s another: Sawtelle.

Smaller in footprint but steeped in history, Sawtelle reflects the legacy of Japanese immigrants — their resilience, resourcefulness and ability to reinvent. That spirit lives on in one of L.A.’s most dynamic neighborhoods today: a cultural crossroads where you can slurp the best ramen, dig into sisig, cool off with Korean soft serve, try a California roll burger or sing your heart out at karaoke until 4 a.m., all within 2.69 square miles.

handwritten text title: This must be the place

Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now.

Read all the guides

Long before Sawtelle became a hotspot for buzzy restaurants and boba shops, it was a refuge. Named after the manager of the Pacific Land Company that developed the area, Sawtelle in the early 20th century was a haven for Japanese immigrants barred from owning property or signing leases under exclusionary laws, like the 1913 California Alien Land Law. In this less developed pocket of the Westside, landowners looked the other way — allowing Japanese immigrants to carve out enough space to build new lives.

The proximity to the coast reminded them of home, mild weather and fertile soil made outdoor work a pleasure, and local Kenjinkai organizations offered vital community support. By the 1910s, Sawtelle — “so-te-ru,” as it was affectionately called — had become a magnet for Issei, or first-generation Japanese immigrants. Between 1920 and 1925, its population tripled, driven by an influx of Japanese farmers, a booming film industry and the opening of UCLA. Here, they set up nurseries and small businesses, tended gardens for wealthy Westsiders, built temples and schools and laid the groundwork for a close-knit community.

Advertisement

The neighborhood flourished until World War II, when residents were forced into internment camps and their lives upended. Those who returned started over, restoring what had been lost. In many ways, Sawtelle is a testament to the immigrant instinct to endure, adapt and rebuild — even with the odds stacked against them. In 2015, that resilience was officially recognized when the city named the area Sawtelle Japantown, sparking a renaissance of Japanese influence with restaurants, markets and shops celebrating Japanese culture and identity.

These days, Sawtelle’s prewar landmarks are fading, giving way to office buildings and rising commercial rent. Traci Toshiyuki Imamura, a fifth-generation Japanese American, remembers when her father’s business, Tensho Drugstore, stood at the corner of Sawtelle and Mississippi — a neighborhood fixture in the mid-1940s. Today, it’s the Furaibo restaurant.

“I miss the regular everyday people and how close people were with each other in the community,” she said. “It makes me emotional just thinking about what Sawtelle felt like to me when I was a young girl in contrast to what it is evolving to.” Now living in Torrance, Imamura serves on the Westside Community Planning Advisory Group and advocates against Sawtelle’s gentrification and upzoning.

Over the years, the neighborhood has certainly changed, and its identity has expanded beyond its Japanese roots. But you’ll still find traces of what made it special to begin with: Family-run Hashimoto Nursery and Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery trace back to Sawtelle’s early days and serve as nods to its agricultural past. And every summer at the Obon Festival, a traditional Buddhist celebration honoring the spirits of one’s ancestors, hundreds still gather — dressed in kimono, yukata and hachimaki headbands to dance to the steady beat of taiko drums. Kids crowd around the balloon fishing pool, parents line up for takoyaki, and for a moment, the old Sawtelle feels as alive as ever.

Advertisement

To walk down these streets today is to experience not just what’s current, but what endures — in the smell of yakitori on the grill, the sight of bonsai trees still tended by the same families and the beat of the taiko drums that call people back, year after year. Sawtelle is a neighborhood shaped by people who made every inch count and built a community, and in a city that’s always changing, that may be the most enduring legacy of all.

What's included in this guide

Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

Filters
Showing Places

Devour the prettiest pastries in L.A. at Artelice Patisserie

Sawtelle Dessert
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Artelice Patisserie in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Vivid macarons arranged like tiny gems. Sleek tarts and éclairs glistening under glass. Glossy spheres filled with mousse and sponge cake, each layer a study in precision and balance. Walking into Artelice Patisserie feels like stepping into a high-end jewelry boutique — thanks to brothers Farid and Saeed Azarang, who’ve turned it into one of L.A.’s most exquisite pastry destinations. A Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef and former engineer, Farid approaches baking with the skill of an architect, turning out cakes, viennoiseries and pastries that honor the meticulous craft of French patisserie.

While his takes on the classics are impeccable — like the Napoleon, which layers delicate puff pastry with silky pastry cream, soft caramel and Madagascar vanilla ganache — it’s when Azarang gets inventive that Artelice truly shines. The Exotic Cake is a tropical dream, balancing pistachio sponge with mango, banana and passion fruit mousse, while the Persian Princess croissant is a floral, fragrant marvel, filled with pistachio and infused with rose and orange blossom. These are the kind of pastries you’ll want to show up with — for dinner parties, birthdays, thank-you gifts or any time you need to impress without saying a word.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Smash your burger — and all your expectations — at Ban Ban Burger

Sawtelle Burgers
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Ban Ban Burger in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
At first glance, Ban Ban Burger seems like your everyday burger joint — smashed patties, American cheese, milkshakes. But one bite in and it’s clear that sisters Amanda Maneesilasan and Katy Noochlaor are flipping the script with imaginative Thai American comfort food, all served in a cheerful space dreamed up by Thai American creatives.

Ban Ban is the duo’s love letter to both classic Thai cooking and American fast food, filtered through their L.A. upbringing and serious culinary chops. (The sisters also run Chao Krung Thai, where Amanda is head chef, and Tuk Tuk Thai, just two doors down.) While “ban ban” means “flat flat” in Thai — a nod to the smashburger format — the flavors are anything but.

Start with the Wagyu Laab Smash laced with Thai gremolata, a fragrant mix of mint, lemongrass, makrut lime leaf, cilantro, garlic and toasted rice powder that channels the punch of an herbaceous laab salad into every bite. The Grapow Smash dials things up with a fried egg, American cheese, Thai pickles and onions smothered in a spicy grapow paste — made using a technique passed down from their grandmother, who once worked in the Thai Royal Palace. Don’t skip the Panang Chicken Sando, either. The chicken is fried to textbook crispiness, then coated in a bold, house-made curry paste. And because no burger is complete without sides, there are shoestring and papaya fries, plus mouthwatering shakes in flavors like Thai tea or pandan jelly.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Take a plant home from the century-old Hashimoto Nursery

Sawtelle Plant Shop
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Hashimoto Nursery.
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
With a history that dates back nearly 100 years and three generations, Hashimoto Nursery is a Westside institution — and it’s still family-run by Joe Hashimoto and his sisters, Nanayo Kuno and Chimie Hashimoto. A visit feels like a tour of a lush botanic garden: flowering fuchsia hangs from above, an array of herbs sprout from below and color bursts from rows and rows of succulents. Looking for houseplants, ground covers, vegetables or fruit trees? They’ve got those too. But what I was most drawn to in this oasis was the pottery. There are containers in every size imaginable — some so large they look like installation art and others adorably small and shaped like hedgehogs and owls. After a stop, stroll next door to the historic Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery. Together, these businesses are the last traces of Sawtelle’s agricultural past.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Browse the titles at CineFile, one of the world's last independent video rental shops

Sawtelle Video Store
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from CineFile in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
For organization junkies, walking among the shelves of CineFile Video can only be described as a therapeutic experience. You’ll find over 47,000 film titles on DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl, VHS and laser disc in the warehouse-like space, all neatly organized by director, genre and language. The horror section alone packs in an impressive catalog of microgenres: animal disasters, evil children, “the unexplained,” ghost stories, aquatic horror, cannibals and Frankenstein. Don’t forget to browse the stacks of old film posters — there’s likely one that’s perfect for your bedroom wall.

Sebastian Mathews, a loyal CineFile customer since it opened in 1999, purchased the store when it was on the verge of closure in 2013, aiming to preserve one of the last movie rental shops. The local landmark accurately bills itself as both an “archival resource” and “a bastion for American culture.”

For rentals, there are options to pay $5.50 per title or sign up for a membership starting at $20 per month. You can also buy, sell, trade or donate films. Film screenings take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and often feature Q&As with filmmakers and actors.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Let a robot whip up your stir-fry at Tigawok Mini Bowl

Sawtelle Chinese Cuisine
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Tigawok Mini Bowl in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Strip-mall Chinese joints are everywhere in West L.A., slinging nostalgic comfort-food takeout in polystyrene containers — the kind of thing that hits the spot when you’re nursing a Mom’s Bar hangover on a Saturday afternoon. But if you’re after something just as affordable with a bit more finesse, Tigawok delivers. This counter-service spot runs on robot-powered woks that handle everything from heating and stirring to seasoning and cleaning. The kitchen crew follows voice prompts to add pre-portioned ingredients, speeding up the cooking process and producing delicious stir-fries with serious flavor.

Ranging from $3 to $6, Tigawok’s mini bowls give you the freedom to mix and match from 19 dishes inspired by regional Chinese cooking — from Sichuan-style pepper pork to Cantonese orange peel chicken to homestyle classics like scrambled eggs with tomato. Each one is made with fresh ingredients and precisely seasoned to hit all the authentic flavor notes. Sure, robots may be taking over the world, but in this case, we’re better fed for it.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sing your heart out at Karaoke Bleu

Sawtelle Bar/Nightclub
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Karaoke Bleu in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
Sure, karaoke rooms may be all the rage, but there’s something specifically thrilling about an old-school karaoke bar. I found this to be true as a person who’s generally shy about singing. Karaoke Bleu, a bar that’s been around for over 30 years, has everything you need to feel comfortable: great mood lighting, the ability to request your selected song be in a different key and friendly crowds that don’t care whether you’ve got pipes like Ariana Grande. If people know the song, they’ll probably join in, and you’ll get earnest cheers no matter what.

To sing, just hand in a slip with your name, song title and song number from the selection book. When your name is called, step onto the small stage and do your thing. From the drink menu, try one of the bar’s original cocktails: the Sawtelle Martini (a blend of lychee and peach flavors) or Snowflake, a minty drink with Hpnotiq liqueur.

Karaoke Bleu is open three days a week: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. If you go alone, sit at the bar and chat with owner Ralph, who was born in Tokyo and is fluent in Japanese and English. You might even score some free chicharrón.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Honor the sacred land of the Tongva people at Kuruvungna Village Springs

Sawtelle Historical Landmark
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Kuruvunga Village Springs in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
Nestled on the campus of University High School are the sacred grounds of Kuruvungna Village Springs, once the home of a thriving Tongva village. The spring was used as a source of fresh water since at least the 5th century B.C. (and it still produces up to 25,000 gallons a day). While it was abandoned for years, it found new life in 1992, when the descendants of the Gabrielino-Tongva and community members created the Gabrielino-Tongva Springs Foundation to protect it.

Now the two-acre grounds are filled with native plants and showcase Tongva history through artifacts, maps and archival photos. A traditional thatched kiiy, a dome-like structure, was built by volunteers to restore the village’s historical appearance. On a tour, guide Bob Ramirez, a Tongva descendant, told me that native plants like white sage and California mugwort are labeled in green and exotics are labeled in black. The site is open to the public on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you visit, wear something comfortable and bring a hat — Kuruvungna translates to “a place where we are in the sun.” You might be invited to grab a shovel to help with gardening and waterway construction.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Find a mix of modern American and traditional Japanese goods at Lune Noir

Sawtelle Shop
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Lune Noir in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
A blend of traditional Japanese and modern American goods, Lune Noir somehow perfectly captures the essence of Sawtelle. The meticulously curated boutique stocks items that are stunning, certainly (check out the jewelry featuring kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery), but also useful. I’m a fan of the tenugui towels with beautiful patterns and a soft cotton feel. Use them as gift wrap, placemats, sustainable kitchen towels or even as stylish neckwear. The shop also has a matcha section offering Uji Kyoto matcha and vintage tea-making tools, as well as shelves displaying kayuragi Japanese incense (my favorite is sandalwood). And don’t miss the adorable corner of cat-themed stationery next to the checkout counter. Inspired by her six rescued cats, store employee Kazumi drew and designed the cat stickers and cards, and you can take home a trio of them for $7.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sip on award-winning boba milk tea at Odd One Out

Sawtelle Boba Tea
Scenes from Odd One Out in the neighborhood of Sawtelle
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Sawtelle has no shortage of bubble tea shops — but few can claim they’ve taken home gold. Founders Patrick Sun and Ronald Chan can. The duo launched Odd One Out with a mission to elevate the genre, building their menu around small-batch, ceremonial-grade teas sourced directly from independent farmers in Taiwan and beyond. Instead of masking the tea with sugar and artificial creamers, they let it shine, leaning on botanical ingredients and slow, careful extractions to bring out each brew’s natural complexity.

Their approach paid off. In 2022, they took home Gold for Best Milk Tea at Taiwan’s prestigious Milk Tea Festival. The winning drink — now called Champion Milk Tea — features red oolong tea from Taitung, topped with a house-made cream cap that adds a smooth richness without overwhelming the tea’s aroma. Not ones to rest on their laurels, they won gold again the following year — this time for their Silk Boba. Made from konjac, tapioca and locust bean gum, the topping nails the perfectly chewy, bouncy texture known as QQ that’s beloved in Taiwan. After a well-received pop-up at Smorgasburg L.A., Sawtelle was the natural fit for their first brick-and-mortar — and just like that, the neighborhood’s boba scene got a serious upgrade.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Expand your grocery list at Japanese market Marukai

Sawtelle Grocery Store
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Marukai in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
The welcoming experience at Japanese market Marukai — one of the final two L.A. locations that haven’t been rebranded as Toyko Central — begins the moment you step inside. Strands of leaf garland hang from the ceiling and rows of fresh, grab-and-go dinners in bento boxes call out to all those who don’t feel like cooking. Through the aisles, you’ll find Japanese drinks (like the ever-popular Pocari Sweat), snacks (try JagaRico’s Hokkaido butter potato sticks), sushi, home goods and more.

Even if it’s your first time at a Japanese grocery store, Marukai makes it easy to explore new ingredients and recipes. The Wagyu section is particularly helpful, with labels indicating the best cuts for BBQ, sukiyaki, shabu-shabu or yakiniku and signs offering cooking tips and recommended seasonings.

I found the tofu selection at Marukai to be especially satisfying. In addition to regular varieties like silken and firm tofu, you’ll find unique options such as tamago tofu (egg custard), tofu cutlet, yaki tofu (boiled firm tofu) and local Meiji Tofu, which is handmade and delivered every morning.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Step into Sasaya, the sleeper izakaya that’s been serving Sawtelle for 20 years

Sawtelle Japanese Restaurant
Sasaya in Sawtelle.
(Sasaya)
By Tiffany Tse
It’s no small feat for a restaurant in L.A. to last this long, but Sasaya’s had an impressive two-decade run dishing out delicious Japanese comfort food and late-night sake. Opened by a local family who’s lived in the area for decades, it’s long been a favorite among Westsiders and in-the-know regulars. Tucked along an unassuming stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard, this under-the-radar izakaya feels like the kind of alleyway joint you’d stumble into after dark in Tokyo: cozy, low-key and unpretentious.

Open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends, it serves up all the izakaya classics — kushiyaki skewers, sushi, udon and donburi — but the sleeper hits are where things get interesting. Start with the smoky, jewel-sized quail eggs, perfectly cooked with a soft, rich center. Then move on to the crispy fried nagaimo yam, dusted in consomme powder that hits you with umami in every bite. And don’t miss the broiled mochi: golden at the edges, chewy in the middle, bobbing in a pool of dashi and topped with ground chicken, truffle oil and gooey cheese. If you’re looking for something more intimate, slip into the tiny bar next door to sip on wine, sake, beer or shochu until the early hours. They’ll even let you buy a bottle of shochu and stash it behind the bar for future visits — just make sure you come back within three months.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Order every part of the chicken at OG yakitori spot Nanbankan

Sawtelle Japanese Cuisine
Yakitori at Nanbankan.
(Tiffany Tse)
By Tiffany Tse
Before Sawtelle became ground zero for trendy Japanese restaurants, Nanbankan was quietly serving some of L.A.’s best yakitori and robata — and over four decades later, it’s still going strong. This old-school spot specializes in skewers cooked over binchotan charcoal, with a focus on simplicity, quality and technique over flashy presentation.

Lightly seasoned, expertly grilled meats, seafood and veggies arrive at your table as they’re ready, the kind of meal best enjoyed with rounds of sake or cold beer. The menu is a butcher’s dream, offering every part of the chicken — from juicy meatballs and crispy skin to hearts, cartilage, wings and liver. Seafood skewers range from buttery Chilean sea bass to plump scallops, while vegetables hold their own, with options like asparagus wrapped in pork, smoky oyster mushrooms and even ginkgo nuts. Specials are always scribbled on a chalkboard hanging on the wall (if you spot black cod or duck, don’t hesitate). While the skewers tend to steal the spotlight, Nanbankan’s menu goes beyond the grill with home-style dishes like soboro don — a bowl of seasoned ground chicken over steaming rice — and yaki onigiri, grilled until the rice ball is perfectly crisp and golden.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Linger over late-night churros and hot chocolate at Churros Calientes

Sawtelle Dessert
Ferazzi, Gina –– – LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 16, 2010: Churros with hot chocolate is a favorite at the new Churros Calientes off Santa Monica Boulevard. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Churros Calientes isn’t just any dessert stop — it’s a Sawtelle ritual. If you live in the neighborhood, maybe you’ve popped in for a late-night snack after catching an indie flick at the Laemmle next door. Or perhaps you’ve posted up on the patio with your laptop, nursing a cup of thick, velvety Spanish-style hot chocolate (owner Sandro Finocchio is known to surprise regulars with one on the house).

The son of Italian immigrants who settled in Venezuela, Finocchio was raised around Spanish, Italian and Portuguese flavors — so Churros Calientes feels like a European café with Latin soul. Once you’ve had a churro here, you won’t forget it. Fried to order, they arrive golden and crisp on the outside, soft and airy within. You can dress them up with dulce de leche or sweetened condensed milk, but the plain version lets the texture and flavor shine. Dusted with just enough sugar to complement the pastry without overwhelming, these are the kind of churros that demand to be eaten immediately. For something more substantial — though one could argue that churros alone are a perfectly acceptable meal — the menu also includes a lineup of hearty paninis, from a crisp, golden Milanese to jamón Serrano with manchego.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Slurp up a bowl of the best mazemen at Wadaya

Sawtelle Japanese Cuisine
LOS ANGELES, CA- November 13, 2019: Customers dine inside Mogu Mogu on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Wadaya (formerly called Mogu Mogu) serves ramen, sure — but the real reason to visit this casual spot, wedged between a print shop and an insurance agency on a sleepy stretch of Olympic, is the mazemen: the rich, sauce-slicked, brothless cousin of the classic noodle bowl. Mazemen ditches the soup but keeps all the umami, layering savory sauce, oil and toppings over thick, chewy noodles.

The Deluxe Mazemen is the signature order: a glorious tangle of noodles topped with spicy ground pork, thick slabs of pork chashu, minced garlic, scallions, seaweed flakes, fish powder and a perfectly poached egg that, once punctured and stirred, transforms into a silky coating that binds everything together. As you eat, the bowl’s flavors and textures evolve. Follow the house tip and add a splash of vinegar halfway through — the bright acidity cuts through the richness and gives the dish a whole new dimension. Just when you think you’ve finished, there’s one last move: Toss in a scoop of rice to soak up the dregs of delicious leftover sauce — because trust us, not a single drop should go to waste.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Stock your fridge with top-tier sushi from Yama Sushi Marketplace

Sawtelle Market
Yama Sushi Marketplace
(Yama Sushi Marketplace)
By Tiffany Tse
In L.A., great sushi is never far — but great sushi that’s also affordable? That’s a rarer catch. Yama Sushi Marketplace is a sushi lover’s dream: a no-frills Japanese seafood shop that offers sashimi-grade quality at takeout prices. Yama’s centerpiece is its deli-style fish counter, where slabs of buttery salmon, jewel-toned tuna and gleaming cuts of marbled toro are on full display. Just point to what catches your eye, and the staff will slice it fresh, sashimi-style, right in front of you.

In a rush? The grab-and-go fridge is stocked with premade sets: crab rolls, chirashi bowls, even bento boxes with hot items like karaage, all designed to rescue your sad desk lunch or dinner. There’s no dining room — just a couple of outdoor tables — but the quality at Yama is on par with (and often better than) what you’d get at a full-service sushi bar for twice the price. Whether you’re stocking up for DIY sushi night or just grabbing lunch on the go, Yama is the kind of spot you either feel like telling everyone about — or no one at all, just to keep it yours.
Show more Show less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement