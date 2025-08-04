This must be Sawtelle
While most Japantowns across the country have vanished, Los Angeles is home to not just one, but two, Japanese enclaves. Most people know Little Tokyo. But on the Westside, past the 405 and tucked between strip malls and office buildings, there’s another: Sawtelle.
Smaller in footprint but steeped in history, Sawtelle reflects the legacy of Japanese immigrants — their resilience, resourcefulness and ability to reinvent. That spirit lives on in one of L.A.’s most dynamic neighborhoods today: a cultural crossroads where you can slurp the best ramen, dig into sisig, cool off with Korean soft serve, try a California roll burger or sing your heart out at karaoke until 4 a.m., all within 2.69 square miles.
Long before Sawtelle became a hotspot for buzzy restaurants and boba shops, it was a refuge. Named after the manager of the Pacific Land Company that developed the area, Sawtelle in the early 20th century was a haven for Japanese immigrants barred from owning property or signing leases under exclusionary laws, like the 1913 California Alien Land Law. In this less developed pocket of the Westside, landowners looked the other way — allowing Japanese immigrants to carve out enough space to build new lives.
The proximity to the coast reminded them of home, mild weather and fertile soil made outdoor work a pleasure, and local Kenjinkai organizations offered vital community support. By the 1910s, Sawtelle — “so-te-ru,” as it was affectionately called — had become a magnet for Issei, or first-generation Japanese immigrants. Between 1920 and 1925, its population tripled, driven by an influx of Japanese farmers, a booming film industry and the opening of UCLA. Here, they set up nurseries and small businesses, tended gardens for wealthy Westsiders, built temples and schools and laid the groundwork for a close-knit community.
The neighborhood flourished until World War II, when residents were forced into internment camps and their lives upended. Those who returned started over, restoring what had been lost. In many ways, Sawtelle is a testament to the immigrant instinct to endure, adapt and rebuild — even with the odds stacked against them. In 2015, that resilience was officially recognized when the city named the area Sawtelle Japantown, sparking a renaissance of Japanese influence with restaurants, markets and shops celebrating Japanese culture and identity.
These days, Sawtelle’s prewar landmarks are fading, giving way to office buildings and rising commercial rent. Traci Toshiyuki Imamura, a fifth-generation Japanese American, remembers when her father’s business, Tensho Drugstore, stood at the corner of Sawtelle and Mississippi — a neighborhood fixture in the mid-1940s. Today, it’s the Furaibo restaurant.
“I miss the regular everyday people and how close people were with each other in the community,” she said. “It makes me emotional just thinking about what Sawtelle felt like to me when I was a young girl in contrast to what it is evolving to.” Now living in Torrance, Imamura serves on the Westside Community Planning Advisory Group and advocates against Sawtelle’s gentrification and upzoning.
Over the years, the neighborhood has certainly changed, and its identity has expanded beyond its Japanese roots. But you’ll still find traces of what made it special to begin with: Family-run Hashimoto Nursery and Yamaguchi Bonsai Nursery trace back to Sawtelle’s early days and serve as nods to its agricultural past. And every summer at the Obon Festival, a traditional Buddhist celebration honoring the spirits of one’s ancestors, hundreds still gather — dressed in kimono, yukata and hachimaki headbands to dance to the steady beat of taiko drums. Kids crowd around the balloon fishing pool, parents line up for takoyaki, and for a moment, the old Sawtelle feels as alive as ever.
To walk down these streets today is to experience not just what’s current, but what endures — in the smell of yakitori on the grill, the sight of bonsai trees still tended by the same families and the beat of the taiko drums that call people back, year after year. Sawtelle is a neighborhood shaped by people who made every inch count and built a community, and in a city that’s always changing, that may be the most enduring legacy of all.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Devour the prettiest pastries in L.A. at Artelice Patisserie
While his takes on the classics are impeccable — like the Napoleon, which layers delicate puff pastry with silky pastry cream, soft caramel and Madagascar vanilla ganache — it’s when Azarang gets inventive that Artelice truly shines. The Exotic Cake is a tropical dream, balancing pistachio sponge with mango, banana and passion fruit mousse, while the Persian Princess croissant is a floral, fragrant marvel, filled with pistachio and infused with rose and orange blossom. These are the kind of pastries you’ll want to show up with — for dinner parties, birthdays, thank-you gifts or any time you need to impress without saying a word.
Smash your burger — and all your expectations — at Ban Ban Burger
Ban Ban is the duo’s love letter to both classic Thai cooking and American fast food, filtered through their L.A. upbringing and serious culinary chops. (The sisters also run Chao Krung Thai, where Amanda is head chef, and Tuk Tuk Thai, just two doors down.) While “ban ban” means “flat flat” in Thai — a nod to the smashburger format — the flavors are anything but.
Start with the Wagyu Laab Smash laced with Thai gremolata, a fragrant mix of mint, lemongrass, makrut lime leaf, cilantro, garlic and toasted rice powder that channels the punch of an herbaceous laab salad into every bite. The Grapow Smash dials things up with a fried egg, American cheese, Thai pickles and onions smothered in a spicy grapow paste — made using a technique passed down from their grandmother, who once worked in the Thai Royal Palace. Don’t skip the Panang Chicken Sando, either. The chicken is fried to textbook crispiness, then coated in a bold, house-made curry paste. And because no burger is complete without sides, there are shoestring and papaya fries, plus mouthwatering shakes in flavors like Thai tea or pandan jelly.
Take a plant home from the century-old Hashimoto Nursery
See what's new at the Giant Robot store and GR2 Gallery, where Asian pop culture exploded
Often cited as the birthplace of Asian pop culture products (as well as the launching ground of the Uglydoll empire), the Giant Robot store opened in 2001, growing out of a magazine created by Eric Nakamura and Martin Wong.
The store showcases quirky-cool art pieces, blind boxes, plushies, home goods, toys, anime merch and gifts that will delight the young and young at heart. GR2 features art exhibitions from both emerging artists and art legends such as Katsuya Terada, Luke Chueh and David Choe. From Saturday through August 19, fans of whimsical pop toys can check out the work of Erick Martinez, whose handcrafted wooden figures — including a happy robot and a TV set featuring a green monster — are colorful delights. “We’re not just a business — we’re part of the community,” says Nakamura, who still owns and runs Giant Robot today. “These art events bring people together.”
Browse the titles at CineFile, one of the world's last independent video rental shops
Sebastian Mathews, a loyal CineFile customer since it opened in 1999, purchased the store when it was on the verge of closure in 2013, aiming to preserve one of the last movie rental shops. The local landmark accurately bills itself as both an “archival resource” and “a bastion for American culture.”
For rentals, there are options to pay $5.50 per title or sign up for a membership starting at $20 per month. You can also buy, sell, trade or donate films. Film screenings take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and often feature Q&As with filmmakers and actors.
Let a robot whip up your stir-fry at Tigawok Mini Bowl
Ranging from $3 to $6, Tigawok’s mini bowls give you the freedom to mix and match from 19 dishes inspired by regional Chinese cooking — from Sichuan-style pepper pork to Cantonese orange peel chicken to homestyle classics like scrambled eggs with tomato. Each one is made with fresh ingredients and precisely seasoned to hit all the authentic flavor notes. Sure, robots may be taking over the world, but in this case, we’re better fed for it.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke Bleu
To sing, just hand in a slip with your name, song title and song number from the selection book. When your name is called, step onto the small stage and do your thing. From the drink menu, try one of the bar’s original cocktails: the Sawtelle Martini (a blend of lychee and peach flavors) or Snowflake, a minty drink with Hpnotiq liqueur.
Karaoke Bleu is open three days a week: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. If you go alone, sit at the bar and chat with owner Ralph, who was born in Tokyo and is fluent in Japanese and English. You might even score some free chicharrón.
Honor the sacred land of the Tongva people at Kuruvungna Village Springs
Now the two-acre grounds are filled with native plants and showcase Tongva history through artifacts, maps and archival photos. A traditional thatched kiiy, a dome-like structure, was built by volunteers to restore the village’s historical appearance. On a tour, guide Bob Ramirez, a Tongva descendant, told me that native plants like white sage and California mugwort are labeled in green and exotics are labeled in black. The site is open to the public on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you visit, wear something comfortable and bring a hat — Kuruvungna translates to “a place where we are in the sun.” You might be invited to grab a shovel to help with gardening and waterway construction.
Find a mix of modern American and traditional Japanese goods at Lune Noir
Sip on award-winning boba milk tea at Odd One Out
Their approach paid off. In 2022, they took home Gold for Best Milk Tea at Taiwan’s prestigious Milk Tea Festival. The winning drink — now called Champion Milk Tea — features red oolong tea from Taitung, topped with a house-made cream cap that adds a smooth richness without overwhelming the tea’s aroma. Not ones to rest on their laurels, they won gold again the following year — this time for their Silk Boba. Made from konjac, tapioca and locust bean gum, the topping nails the perfectly chewy, bouncy texture known as QQ that’s beloved in Taiwan. After a well-received pop-up at Smorgasburg L.A., Sawtelle was the natural fit for their first brick-and-mortar — and just like that, the neighborhood’s boba scene got a serious upgrade.
Expand your grocery list at Japanese market Marukai
Even if it’s your first time at a Japanese grocery store, Marukai makes it easy to explore new ingredients and recipes. The Wagyu section is particularly helpful, with labels indicating the best cuts for BBQ, sukiyaki, shabu-shabu or yakiniku and signs offering cooking tips and recommended seasonings.
I found the tofu selection at Marukai to be especially satisfying. In addition to regular varieties like silken and firm tofu, you’ll find unique options such as tamago tofu (egg custard), tofu cutlet, yaki tofu (boiled firm tofu) and local Meiji Tofu, which is handmade and delivered every morning.
Step into Sasaya, the sleeper izakaya that’s been serving Sawtelle for 20 years
Open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends, it serves up all the izakaya classics — kushiyaki skewers, sushi, udon and donburi — but the sleeper hits are where things get interesting. Start with the smoky, jewel-sized quail eggs, perfectly cooked with a soft, rich center. Then move on to the crispy fried nagaimo yam, dusted in consomme powder that hits you with umami in every bite. And don’t miss the broiled mochi: golden at the edges, chewy in the middle, bobbing in a pool of dashi and topped with ground chicken, truffle oil and gooey cheese. If you’re looking for something more intimate, slip into the tiny bar next door to sip on wine, sake, beer or shochu until the early hours. They’ll even let you buy a bottle of shochu and stash it behind the bar for future visits — just make sure you come back within three months.
Order every part of the chicken at OG yakitori spot Nanbankan
Lightly seasoned, expertly grilled meats, seafood and veggies arrive at your table as they’re ready, the kind of meal best enjoyed with rounds of sake or cold beer. The menu is a butcher’s dream, offering every part of the chicken — from juicy meatballs and crispy skin to hearts, cartilage, wings and liver. Seafood skewers range from buttery Chilean sea bass to plump scallops, while vegetables hold their own, with options like asparagus wrapped in pork, smoky oyster mushrooms and even ginkgo nuts. Specials are always scribbled on a chalkboard hanging on the wall (if you spot black cod or duck, don’t hesitate). While the skewers tend to steal the spotlight, Nanbankan’s menu goes beyond the grill with home-style dishes like soboro don — a bowl of seasoned ground chicken over steaming rice — and yaki onigiri, grilled until the rice ball is perfectly crisp and golden.
Linger over late-night churros and hot chocolate at Churros Calientes
The son of Italian immigrants who settled in Venezuela, Finocchio was raised around Spanish, Italian and Portuguese flavors — so Churros Calientes feels like a European café with Latin soul. Once you’ve had a churro here, you won’t forget it. Fried to order, they arrive golden and crisp on the outside, soft and airy within. You can dress them up with dulce de leche or sweetened condensed milk, but the plain version lets the texture and flavor shine. Dusted with just enough sugar to complement the pastry without overwhelming, these are the kind of churros that demand to be eaten immediately. For something more substantial — though one could argue that churros alone are a perfectly acceptable meal — the menu also includes a lineup of hearty paninis, from a crisp, golden Milanese to jamón Serrano with manchego.
Slurp up a bowl of the best mazemen at Wadaya
The Deluxe Mazemen is the signature order: a glorious tangle of noodles topped with spicy ground pork, thick slabs of pork chashu, minced garlic, scallions, seaweed flakes, fish powder and a perfectly poached egg that, once punctured and stirred, transforms into a silky coating that binds everything together. As you eat, the bowl’s flavors and textures evolve. Follow the house tip and add a splash of vinegar halfway through — the bright acidity cuts through the richness and gives the dish a whole new dimension. Just when you think you’ve finished, there’s one last move: Toss in a scoop of rice to soak up the dregs of delicious leftover sauce — because trust us, not a single drop should go to waste.
Stock your fridge with top-tier sushi from Yama Sushi Marketplace
In a rush? The grab-and-go fridge is stocked with premade sets: crab rolls, chirashi bowls, even bento boxes with hot items like karaage, all designed to rescue your sad desk lunch or dinner. There’s no dining room — just a couple of outdoor tables — but the quality at Yama is on par with (and often better than) what you’d get at a full-service sushi bar for twice the price. Whether you’re stocking up for DIY sushi night or just grabbing lunch on the go, Yama is the kind of spot you either feel like telling everyone about — or no one at all, just to keep it yours.