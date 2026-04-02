This must be South Pasadena
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If you grew up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, your vision of suburban America probably looks a lot like South Pasadena. There’s good reason. The picturesque town on the western edge of the San Gabriel Valley was often used as a backdrop in films like “Halloween,” “Pretty in Pink” and “Back to the Future” (the street where George McFly, Lorraine and Biff lived is actually Bushnell Avenue).
Today in South Pasadena, you’ll still find this idyllic Anytown USA landscape — but with a twist: Along with verdant parks, Craftsman bungalows and tree-lined streets, the city gleams with cool new developments like the recently opened Sid the Cat Auditorium, an all-ages live music venue in a converted 1930s elementary school; the always-packed Cannonball from chef Matt Molina; L.A.’s first nonalcoholic bottle shop Burden of Proof and a high-tech head spa imported from Japan. Add on a walkable downtown and a bustling Thursday night farmers market and it’s easy to see why so many Angelenos are drawn to this increasingly hip community.
Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now.
“So few pockets of L.A. County are actually great for families and that’s what makes South Pas so compelling,” said my friend Tom, who moved to the area after having a baby two years ago. “Plus, it has light-rail.”
Located six miles from downtown L.A., South Pasadena was marketed as a “garden community” when it was founded in the late 19th century. New residents were promised homes with flowering vines and sweet-smelling gardens, all just a short cable car ride away from a bustling metropolis.
“It was that early promise of suburbia,” said Becky Nicolaides, a historian and author of the book “The New Suburbia: How Diversity Remade Suburban Life in Los Angeles After 1945.” “When it was incorporated, there weren’t cars, so the town was built to be walkable.”
But that peaceful facade hid an ugly truth. Like many suburbs in the L.A. area, the town’s officials put race restrictive covenants into place soon after its founding, making it illegal for residents to sell property to people of color.
Those covenants became illegal in 1948, but the town continued to discourage people of color from living within its boundaries for several more decades. That began to change in the 1960s and South Pasadena has diversified, particularly over the past decade. In recent years, town leadership has taken steps to acknowledge its racist past.
Now, even as a new energy permeates, the city continues to lean into its early suburban history. The town is just 3.4 square miles, but it encompasses 100 acres of parks and playgrounds as well as 21,000 trees. There’s an old-fashioned pharmacy where parents have taken their kids for a phosphate soda (or just a regular old milkshake) for over 100 years and volunteers from the community still decorate a float for the Tournament of Roses each year, just as they have since 1911.
And though its historic Red Car trolleys have been discontinued for decades, today it’s still a comfort to take the Metro home from work at the end of a long day and enjoy the peace and quiet of this pastoral suburb, just like its founders did more than a century ago.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Sip a mimosa on the beloved patio at Mike & Anne’s
The food is fairly standard. My mom likes the garden omelet with roasted tomatoes and goat cheese, my husband usually orders the huevos rancheros and my son is partial to the steel-cut oatmeal with walnuts and bananas. For lunch, the salad Niçoise with seared tuna never disappoints. But for me, the best part of a visit to Mike and Anne’s has always been the restaurant’s frothy latte, which I think is among the most delicious in the L.A. area. When my dad was in town, he would sometimes order two.
Let your kids climb among the roots at the ‘Library Tree’
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Tired parents will appreciate the homey Kaldi Coffee & Tea right across the street and there are benches near the tree to sit and watch the kids have fun. After everyone has let off some steam, consider exploring the library itself. The children’s room has a great selection of books and toys.
Run, sprawl or watch Shakespeare on the rolling lawns of Garfield Park
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In the summer months, the park hosts concerts, movies and Shakespeare performances, but I love it every time of year and any time of day. My family spent many weekend mornings here, but during the pandemic, my husband and would occasionally get fancy take out food and cocktails and eat at one of the private picnic tables by the light of a camping lantern. Family fun and romance, all in one place.
Search for pre-owned treasures at Hotbox Vintage
“We love hunting for a really good piece at a really good price so we try to keep that aspect of it,” said owner Deliah Rabina. Rabina opened Hotbox Vintage in a tiny 100-square-foot shop down the street from the current location in 2004 when she was still in high school. “It was like half storage, half store,” she said. “It was just for funsies.”
That changed in 2010 when she decided to keep more regular hours. She moved the store to its current spot in 2018. It’s a little tucked away, but Rabina considers that part of the fun. “We feel like people who like vintage shopping like to treasure hunt,” she said. If you see a mannequin in the alley, you’ll know you’re on the right path.
Peer into your future at esoteric wonderland Tarot Arts
Tarot Arts also hosts classes and discussion groups, as well as professional readings in the back (check the website for times and details). And if tarot is not your thing, the shop also sells jewelry, candles, incense, runes and crystals. As William Toro, one of the store’s two owners put it: “It’s a one-stop shop for all your esoteric needs.”
Enter relaxation mode at the high-tech Elegant Scalp Spa
When I arrived I was met by a bubbly technician named Amber who showed me more than I wanted to know about the condition of my scalp using a 3D imaging device. Thoroughly convinced that I would benefit from this service, I changed into a towel, lay down on what looked like a massage table, and zoned out for the next 60 minutes while Amber took it away. She massaged my shoulders, neck, hands and feet, gave me a rough but satisfying scalp acupoint massage, and cleansed my scalp with deep cleansing oil, followed by shampoo and conditioner and then a rinse through a halo water ring, the memory of which still makes my scalp tingle in the best way. By the end of the treatment I was relaxed, my hair was soft and my scalp felt reborn.
Find a gift with real character at Marz
Two current favorite items include completely surreal cards with portraits of animals adorned with carrots and an assortment of chunky, glimmering druzy cocktail rings that are the definition of a statement piece.
Located on a charming stretch of specialty stores along Mission Street in South Pasadena, treat yourself to an espresso at Two Kids Coffee, a few doors down, to fortify you while you shop.
Be endlessly charmed at indie toy shop Dinosaur Farm
Watch the trains go by at cozy Jones Coffee Roasters
Locals will tell you that they still miss Busters, the long time coffee shop that used to occupy the same space, but I say Jones Coffee Roasters, which has two other locations in Pasadena, hasn’t changed much about Busters’ template. They’re still selling Fosselman’s ice cream, a longtime San Gabriel Valley favorite, and you can come here on a warm afternoon to sit on the ample patio and watch the trains go by on the track mere yards from the outdoor seating. The coffee shop frequently hosts live music, and I’ve heard that the dirty chai latte is one of the best in the city.
Eat the flakiest biscuits at the newly opened Cannonball
Opened in May 2025 by Matt Molina, the chef behind Hippo and Everson Royce, menu highlights include deliciously flaky biscuits with honey butter ($12), a burger that Times food columnist Jenn Harris called “resplendent in its simplicity” ($23 with a cone of fries) and a bright and sweet shaved celery salad with medjool dates ($15). There is also an extensive drink menu. The place is always packed, which suggests the local community was itching for a restaurant exactly like this. I highly recommend making a reservation. And I suggest doing it well in advance.
Try a non-alcoholic beverage at the coolest NA bottle shop Burden of Proof
You can also attend free tastings at the shop on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (see their calendar for other events). Peterson, a bearded Brooklyn transplant, stopped drinking alcohol a few years ago but he understands that abstinence is not everyone’s path. Still, there are times when any one of us might crave a celebratory drink without risking a hangover in the morning. For those moments, Burden of Proof is the perfect place to explore the breadth of your NA options.
Grab a pint at the surprisingly authentic Irish Pub Griffin’s of Kinsale
“Everything in here is over 100 years old,” said Griffin’s son, Danny, who was working behind the bar on a recent evening. “It feels ancient.”
Griffins is also a family affair — Joe Griffin has 11 kids ages 15 to 35 and six of them work at the pub. As for food, I can personally recommend the traditional Shepherd’s Pie ($25) and the sinful Pot O’ Gold ($17), which consists of potato wedges, corned beef and cabbage over melted Irish cheddar. Two other things to note: Kids are welcome in the bar and the weekly Thursday salsa night is especially popular.
Catch a show in a repurposed elementary school at Sid the Cat Auditorium
“We work out of this space and there isn’t a six-hour period that goes by where someone doesn’t walk up to the bar and say, ‘Thank you for being here,’” he said. (It also helps that the team made sound-proofing a priority).
The 500-capacity auditorium has wood beamed ceilings and original 1930s artwork of WPA decorative artist Lucile Lloyd. The floor is also a pickleball court where bands are invited to play before the show. If you happen to be in town on a night when there’s no show — or if you don’t like the band — consider stopping into Sid’s Bar, a repurposed classroom turned local watering hole that will make you feel welcome whether you’re 25, 45 or 65. The rest of the school is currently under construction, but eventually, Sid’s neighbors will include Villa’s Tacos, District Brewing Co. and the coffeeshop the Boy and the Bear.