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Collage: South Pasadena sites and food
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
Collage: South Pasadena sites and food
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
Collage: South Pasadena sites and food
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
Collage: South Pasadena sites and food
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
Collage: South Pasadena sites and food
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
Collage: South Pasadena sites and food
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
Travel & Experiences

This must be South Pasadena

Deborah Netburn.
By Deborah Netburn
Staff Writer Follow
Photography by 
Ethan Gulley
For Subscribers

If you grew up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, your vision of suburban America probably looks a lot like South Pasadena. There’s good reason. The picturesque town on the western edge of the San Gabriel Valley was often used as a backdrop in films like “Halloween,” “Pretty in Pink” and “Back to the Future” (the street where George McFly, Lorraine and Biff lived is actually Bushnell Avenue).

Today in South Pasadena, you’ll still find this idyllic Anytown USA landscape — but with a twist: Along with verdant parks, Craftsman bungalows and tree-lined streets, the city gleams with cool new developments like the recently opened Sid the Cat Auditorium, an all-ages live music venue in a converted 1930s elementary school; the always-packed Cannonball from chef Matt Molina; L.A.’s first nonalcoholic bottle shop Burden of Proof and a high-tech head spa imported from Japan. Add on a walkable downtown and a bustling Thursday night farmers market and it’s easy to see why so many Angelenos are drawn to this increasingly hip community.

handwritten text title: This must be the place

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“So few pockets of L.A. County are actually great for families and that’s what makes South Pas so compelling,” said my friend Tom, who moved to the area after having a baby two years ago. “Plus, it has light-rail.”

Located six miles from downtown L.A., South Pasadena was marketed as a “garden community” when it was founded in the late 19th century. New residents were promised homes with flowering vines and sweet-smelling gardens, all just a short cable car ride away from a bustling metropolis.

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“It was that early promise of suburbia,” said Becky Nicolaides, a historian and author of the book “The New Suburbia: How Diversity Remade Suburban Life in Los Angeles After 1945.” “When it was incorporated, there weren’t cars, so the town was built to be walkable.”

But that peaceful facade hid an ugly truth. Like many suburbs in the L.A. area, the town’s officials put race restrictive covenants into place soon after its founding, making it illegal for residents to sell property to people of color.

Those covenants became illegal in 1948, but the town continued to discourage people of color from living within its boundaries for several more decades. That began to change in the 1960s and South Pasadena has diversified, particularly over the past decade. In recent years, town leadership has taken steps to acknowledge its racist past.

Now, even as a new energy permeates, the city continues to lean into its early suburban history. The town is just 3.4 square miles, but it encompasses 100 acres of parks and playgrounds as well as 21,000 trees. There’s an old-fashioned pharmacy where parents have taken their kids for a phosphate soda (or just a regular old milkshake) for over 100 years and volunteers from the community still decorate a float for the Tournament of Roses each year, just as they have since 1911.

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And though its historic Red Car trolleys have been discontinued for decades, today it’s still a comfort to take the Metro home from work at the end of a long day and enjoy the peace and quiet of this pastoral suburb, just like its founders did more than a century ago.

What's included in this guide

Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

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Sip a mimosa on the beloved patio at Mike & Anne’s

South Pasadena Restaurant
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Tuesday, March 24th, 2026: A refreshing mimosa from Mike & Anne's. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
The expansive patio dotted with olive trees at Mike and Anne’s has long beckoned visitors and locals alike. I’ve witnessed dozens of gatherings for family birthdays, work parties and baby showers beneath the shade sails and string lights over the years. The large patio in the center of town also has ample room for strollers, making it a pleasant and accessible choice for new parents. When you can no longer go out at night, a mimosa at breakfast is not a bad alternative.

The food is fairly standard. My mom likes the garden omelet with roasted tomatoes and goat cheese, my husband usually orders the huevos rancheros and my son is partial to the steel-cut oatmeal with walnuts and bananas. For lunch, the salad Niçoise with seared tuna never disappoints. But for me, the best part of a visit to Mike and Anne’s has always been the restaurant’s frothy latte, which I think is among the most delicious in the L.A. area. When my dad was in town, he would sometimes order two.
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Let your kids climb among the roots at the ‘Library Tree’

South Pasadena Tree
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Monday, March 16th, 2026: The sprawling historic Moreton Bay Fig tree stands tall outside the South Pasadena Public Library. Pasadena (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
The sprawling Moreton Bay fig located on the west side of the South Pasadena Library is known around town simply as the “Library Tree.” Planted 80 years ago, it has served as a natural playground for generations of kids who grew up in the area. The trunk and foliage are impressive, but it’s the tree’s root system that gives it its magic. The roots spread across the ground like twisting, oversized tentacles, some rising more than 2 feet high. For years, I took my kids here on weekend mornings, watching first as they crawled over roots nearly as tall as they were, and then as they got older, ran around the tree, jumping from root to root in an elaborate game of “The Floor Is Lava.” It’s also a popular spot for picnics after the town’s Thursday night farmers market.

Tired parents will appreciate the homey Kaldi Coffee & Tea right across the street and there are benches near the tree to sit and watch the kids have fun. After everyone has let off some steam, consider exploring the library itself. The children’s room has a great selection of books and toys.
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Run, sprawl or watch Shakespeare on the rolling lawns of Garfield Park

South Pasadena Park
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Monday, March 16th, 2026: Garfield Park looking Northeast toward the San Gabriel mountains. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
This idyllic 7-acre park embedded in a charming residential community has something for everyone. On a recent visit, I saw a family kicking a soccer ball on the wide grassy lawn and an older couple holding hands on a bench in the shade. Two women and a toddler sat on a blanket on a grassy hillside while a young woman luxuriated in a hammock she’d hung between two trees. The picnic tables by the large playground were covered in plastic tablecloths and pizza boxes, a sure sign of a birthday party just wrapping up.

In the summer months, the park hosts concerts, movies and Shakespeare performances, but I love it every time of year and any time of day. My family spent many weekend mornings here, but during the pandemic, my husband and would occasionally get fancy take out food and cocktails and eat at one of the private picnic tables by the light of a camping lantern. Family fun and romance, all in one place.
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Search for pre-owned treasures at Hotbox Vintage

South Pasadena Vintage store
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Monday, March 23rd, 2026: The exterior of Hotbox Vintage, a vintage store that was started in 2004 by owner Delilah Rabina. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Tucked in an alley behind a children’s music school, Hotbox Vintage is a just-shy of overstuffed vintage shop offering a thoughtfully curated selection of clothing, housewares and accessories that are fun without being costumey. And miraculously, the prices are reasonable: Most items are less than $100 and many are far cheaper.

“We love hunting for a really good piece at a really good price so we try to keep that aspect of it,” said owner Deliah Rabina. Rabina opened Hotbox Vintage in a tiny 100-square-foot shop down the street from the current location in 2004 when she was still in high school. “It was like half storage, half store,” she said. “It was just for funsies.”

That changed in 2010 when she decided to keep more regular hours. She moved the store to its current spot in 2018. It’s a little tucked away, but Rabina considers that part of the fun. “We feel like people who like vintage shopping like to treasure hunt,” she said. If you see a mannequin in the alley, you’ll know you’re on the right path.
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Peer into your future at esoteric wonderland Tarot Arts

South Pasadena Store
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Friday, March 20th, 2026: A customer at Tarot Arts checks out a new pack of Tarot Cards.(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
With a staggering selection of nearly 500 tarot and oracle decks lining its walls, Tarot Arts on Mission Street has the most comprehensive collection of decks I’ve ever seen in one place. Whatever you’re looking for in a tarot deck — fairies, anime characters, cats, pop art, shamanic influences, historic reproductions or decks suitable for kids — you will find it here. The shop lets you browse open “tester” packs and see all the cards before you buy them, which if you’re like me, means your visit will last much longer than planned.

Tarot Arts also hosts classes and discussion groups, as well as professional readings in the back (check the website for times and details). And if tarot is not your thing, the shop also sells jewelry, candles, incense, runes and crystals. As William Toro, one of the store’s two owners put it: “It’s a one-stop shop for all your esoteric needs.”
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Enter relaxation mode at the high-tech Elegant Scalp Spa

South Pasadena Spa
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Monday, March 23rd, 2026: A calming room of massage tables at Elegant Scalp Spa. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
South Pasadena’s first head spa opened about a year ago, across the street from the former Rialto Theater on Fair Oaks Avenue. It’s a pleasant, although not particularly fancy space, with projected koi fish swimming along the floor and a long hall of treatment rooms separated by sturdy rattan dividers. There are several treatment packages to choose from, but I went with Gold Relaxation Head Spa Therapy, which cost $96 for an hourlong service, and was the cheapest of the bunch.

When I arrived I was met by a bubbly technician named Amber who showed me more than I wanted to know about the condition of my scalp using a 3D imaging device. Thoroughly convinced that I would benefit from this service, I changed into a towel, lay down on what looked like a massage table, and zoned out for the next 60 minutes while Amber took it away. She massaged my shoulders, neck, hands and feet, gave me a rough but satisfying scalp acupoint massage, and cleansed my scalp with deep cleansing oil, followed by shampoo and conditioner and then a rinse through a halo water ring, the memory of which still makes my scalp tingle in the best way. By the end of the treatment I was relaxed, my hair was soft and my scalp felt reborn.
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Find a gift with real character at Marz

South Pasadena Gift Store
Marz gift shop in South Pasadena.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Netburn
The phrase “something for everything” gets tossed around a lot when it comes to gift shops, but I promise you: You will find the perfect gift for anyone on your list at Jasa Cocke’s Marz on Mission Street. The beloved gift shop, which stops just short of being overstuffed, has been a South Pasadena staple for decades. It’s stocked with an especially well curated selection of items including books, candles, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, the plushiest stuffed animals, games, toys and vintage finds — many with a subtle sense of humor.

Two current favorite items include completely surreal cards with portraits of animals adorned with carrots and an assortment of chunky, glimmering druzy cocktail rings that are the definition of a statement piece.

Located on a charming stretch of specialty stores along Mission Street in South Pasadena, treat yourself to an espresso at Two Kids Coffee, a few doors down, to fortify you while you shop.
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Be endlessly charmed at indie toy shop Dinosaur Farm

South Pasadena Toy Store
Roarie the Triceratops, the mascot of The Dinosaur Farm.
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
At this unpretentious family-owned toy store you’ll find tried and true toys and games that kids will love, along with a young and friendly staff who are happy to help you navigate its wares. On a recent visit I wandered among displays of art supplies, board games, Barbies, Tonka Trucks, princess costumes, stomp rockets, stacking robots and of course, a sizable collection of plastic dinosaur figures. The store hosts story time on Wednesdays at 11:30 and has a play area in the back that can be rented out for birthday parties. Taylor Plenn, the 33-year-old son of Dinosaur Farm’s original owner is currently in the process of taking over his dad’s business but said he’s not planning to change the store, which feels like a throwback to the ‘90s with its green carpet and original kid-friendly murals on the walls. Penn said that’s just the way he likes it. “I started coming here when I was 2 and it still feels pretty much the same,” he said.
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Watch the trains go by at cozy Jones Coffee Roasters

South Pasadena Coffee shop
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Monday, March 23rd, 2026: Unique artwork adorns the inside of Jones Coffee Roasters. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
This two-story coffee house with ample seating both inside and out has changed hands a few times recently, but the warm ‘90s vibe remains the same. The walls are brick, the furniture is pleasantly beat-up, nobody will bug you if you hang out for an hour or three and on a recent visit, my barista appeared to be wearing lipstick in the same blackberry hue I used to wear in high school back in 1995. For me, this is coffee shop heaven.

Locals will tell you that they still miss Busters, the long time coffee shop that used to occupy the same space, but I say Jones Coffee Roasters, which has two other locations in Pasadena, hasn’t changed much about Busters’ template. They’re still selling Fosselman’s ice cream, a longtime San Gabriel Valley favorite, and you can come here on a warm afternoon to sit on the ample patio and watch the trains go by on the track mere yards from the outdoor seating. The coffee shop frequently hosts live music, and I’ve heard that the dirty chai latte is one of the best in the city.
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Eat the flakiest biscuits at the newly opened Cannonball

South Pasadena Restaurant
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Friday, March 20th, 2026: Kitchen staff in the open-concept kitchen preparing dishes at Cannonball. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
South Pasadena has always been a pleasant place to visit, but it hasn’t traditionally been known as a fine-dining destination. That may change with the recent arrival of Cannonball, a two-story American Bistro. With its low lighting, brick walls and East Coast vibes, it’s the kind of restaurant that does not demand you get dressed up for dinner but won’t make you feel out of place if you do.

Opened in May 2025 by Matt Molina, the chef behind Hippo and Everson Royce, menu highlights include deliciously flaky biscuits with honey butter ($12), a burger that Times food columnist Jenn Harris called “resplendent in its simplicity” ($23 with a cone of fries) and a bright and sweet shaved celery salad with medjool dates ($15). There is also an extensive drink menu. The place is always packed, which suggests the local community was itching for a restaurant exactly like this. I highly recommend making a reservation. And I suggest doing it well in advance.
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Try a non-alcoholic beverage at the coolest NA bottle shop Burden of Proof

South Pasadena Bottle Shop
N/A beverages line the walls inside Burden of Proof.
(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Burden of Proof is the non-alcoholic bottle shop you didn’t know you needed. Cheerful and impeccably curated, its bright white shelves are stocked with more than 450 wines, spirits and cocktails, making it home to the largest selection of non-alcoholic beverages in L.A. If non-alcoholic drinks are new to you, no problem: Dean Peterson, who founded Burden of Proof with his wife Obreanna McReynolds is an excellent and friendly guide, offering curious customers tastings of the various types of beverages in the store.

You can also attend free tastings at the shop on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (see their calendar for other events). Peterson, a bearded Brooklyn transplant, stopped drinking alcohol a few years ago but he understands that abstinence is not everyone’s path. Still, there are times when any one of us might crave a celebratory drink without risking a hangover in the morning. For those moments, Burden of Proof is the perfect place to explore the breadth of your NA options.
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Grab a pint at the surprisingly authentic Irish Pub Griffin’s of Kinsale

South Pasadena Irish Pub
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Friday, March 20th, 2026: Owner Joseph Griffin pours the perfect pint of Guinness at Griffins of Kinsale, an Irish pub. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Griffins of Kinsale opened in 2012, but step into this dark, cozy Irish pub and you’ll feel like it’s been around for centuries. All of that is by design. Owner Joe Griffin imported everything from the church pews to the gleaming mahogany bar to the Victorian light fixtures hanging from the dark faux tin tile ceiling directly from Ireland.

“Everything in here is over 100 years old,” said Griffin’s son, Danny, who was working behind the bar on a recent evening. “It feels ancient.”

Griffins is also a family affair — Joe Griffin has 11 kids ages 15 to 35 and six of them work at the pub. As for food, I can personally recommend the traditional Shepherd’s Pie ($25) and the sinful Pot O’ Gold ($17), which consists of potato wedges, corned beef and cabbage over melted Irish cheddar. Two other things to note: Kids are welcome in the bar and the weekly Thursday salsa night is especially popular.
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Catch a show in a repurposed elementary school at Sid the Cat Auditorium

South Pasadena Concert Hall
Patrons enjoying drinks and conversations at the bar at Sid the Cat.
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Longtime L.A. concert promoters Sid the Cat spent three years building out their first all-ages concert venue on the site of a 1930s elementary school building. I thought members of South Pas’ Mayberry-like community would be up in arms about hordes of concertgoers invading the town, but Sid the Cat co-founder Kyle Wilkerson said that’s not the case.

“We work out of this space and there isn’t a six-hour period that goes by where someone doesn’t walk up to the bar and say, ‘Thank you for being here,’” he said. (It also helps that the team made sound-proofing a priority).

The 500-capacity auditorium has wood beamed ceilings and original 1930s artwork of WPA decorative artist Lucile Lloyd. The floor is also a pickleball court where bands are invited to play before the show. If you happen to be in town on a night when there’s no show — or if you don’t like the band — consider stopping into Sid’s Bar, a repurposed classroom turned local watering hole that will make you feel welcome whether you’re 25, 45 or 65. The rest of the school is currently under construction, but eventually, Sid’s neighbors will include Villa’s Tacos, District Brewing Co. and the coffeeshop the Boy and the Bear.
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 Visit an old-time soda fountain at Fair Oaks Pharmacy

South Pasadena Ice Cream Shop
A view of Fair Oaks Pharmacy, one of Los Angeles's oldest restaurants.
(Alex Justice / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Step back in time with a visit to Fair Oaks Pharmacy, a working pharmacy and soda fountain that opened its doors in 1915 to serve travelers on Route 66. Locals can still get prescriptions filled here in a room in the back, but most of the space is dedicated to non-medicinal fun and nostalgia. The guy working behind the 1950s style counter wears a little paper hat while serving up hand dipped milkshakes ($12), hot fudge sundaes ($12) and phosphate sodas ($4). There’s a 1950s show playing on a small television and a wide selection of old-timey candy including fairly convincing candy cigarettes, Fun Dip and Big League Chew. The shelves are stocked with lava lamps, slide whistles, Fisher-Price cash registers and a good old Speak and Spell. (If you don’t know what that is, look it up and welcome to my childhood). On a recent visit I considered buying my son a Pac-Man themed wafflemaker. Before planning a visit, note that the soda fountain and gift shop is open only on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the last call for ice cream is at 4:30 p.m.
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Devour ribs (or enjoy a cocktail) like a local at Gus's BBQ

South Pasadena Barbecue Restaurant
SOUTH PASADENA, CA - Friday, March 20th, 2026: A Hibiscus Margarita is one of the best cocktails at Gus's Barbecue. (Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
This pit barbecue restaurant opened in 1946 and is one of the last of the original restaurants on historic Route 66, a piece of which ran through South Pasadena on Fair Oaks Avenue. For 80 years it has served as a celebratory gathering spot for visitors and the local community alike, offering up ribs, brisket and a particularly delicious cornbread skillet that is sliced up tableside. (Don’t miss it). The restaurant has changed hands a few times over the years, but the current owners preserved much of the original artwork, including the iconic neon sign featuring a parade of flashing chickens and pigs. Recent enhancements include a growing cocktail menu as well as two other locations, one in Claremont and the other in Porter Ranch. But this one is the original, and it has generations of loyal customers to prove it.
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