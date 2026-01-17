These are the 10 most popular state park campgrounds — and now is the time to book a summer trip
The calendar says winter, but the struggle to find spaces at summer campsites has already begun — especially at California state park system’s most popular campgrounds, where most booking begins six months ahead of a camper’s arrival date.
And this year, the rules are different.
In a bid to cope with that demand, reduce no-shows and open more campsites to more people, state parks officials have tightened policies on reservation changes and cancellation, while boosting penalties for no-shows. The new restrictions take effect on reservations beginning July 1, which became available for booking on Jan. 1.
Among the restrictions:
- Campers making campsite cancellations can get their site fees refunded if they cancel at least seven days ahead of their arrival date. After that, they will be required to pay a penalty matching the cost of the first night. No-show campers (and those who fail to cancel at least 48 hours ahead of check-in time) will forfeit all fees paid.
- If a would-be camper fails to shows up for their reservation three times in the same calendar year, that camper is to be banned from placing reservations for one year.
- No matter when a reservation is canceled, the system’s $8.25 reservation fee and $8.25 cancellation fee are nonrefundable.
- Over the last year, the state parks system has also adopted a lottery-style drawing system for select campsites at Malibu Creek, Morro Bay and McArthur-Burney Falls state park units. Travelers can apply to join the lottery up to eight months ahead.
With these measures in place, parks officials say, they hope more campsites can be rebooked after campers’ initial plans change.
Parks officials said campers with reservations who need to cancel should call their destination park at the number listed on their confirmation email. In most cases, the state parks website says, “canceled sites will become available for booking in the reservation system at 8 a.m. the day following the cancellation.” A state parks spokesman said the agency had no current statistics on no-shows.
Statewide, California’s campground system continues to open most campsites for online reservations at 8 a.m., six months ahead of the stay, on a rolling basis. (In other words, at 8 a.m. Aug. 3 the state will start taking reservations for stays on the night of Feb. 3.)
On line, most travelers use the informational site parks.ca.gov and the booking site reservecalifornia.com. Telephone reservations are still possible at (800) 444-PARK (7275). Reservation modifications are possible until 48 hours before arrival time.
Despite the high demand at many park units — especially those on the coast — statewide statistics seem to suggest a visitation slump in recent years. By the parks department’s accounting, California’s 280 state parks units attracted about 84 million total visitors in the year that ended June 30, 2023. That was a 9.9% dip from the year before.
Among people camping, the decrease was even steeper. The state’s tally of about 5.9 million “overnight users” of campgrounds in 2022-23 was a drop of 24% from the year before.
Here are the 10 most popular state park campgrounds based on 2025 summer occupancy, according to park officials.
Doheny State Beach
The campground, separate by San Juan Creek from other parts of the state beach, includes 118 family campsites, generally $50 to $65 nightly.
Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 98%
San Clemente State Beach
Also: The companies Luv 2 Camp and the Holidays rent out and deliver trailers and RVs at several San Diego and Orange County campgrounds, including San Clemente State Beach.
Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 97%
Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
Website
The standard nightly fee is $35 for a site in the park’s Elk Prairie or Gold Bluffs Beach campground.
Summer 2025 occupancy: 97% at Gold Bluffs Beach campground and 96% at the larger Elk Prairie campground
San Elijo State Beach
Oceanside camping rates start at $50 per night. Be warned: There’s no Wi-Fi available at San Elijo State Beach.
Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 97%
Point Mugu State Park
There are two campgrounds, Sycamore Canyon and Thornhill Broome Campground, the latter of which allows you to camp on the beach. Fees begin at $35 nightly.
Summer 2025 occupancy: 97%
Leo Carrillo State Park
Route
The Canyon Campground has 135 sites (starting at $45 nightly), each equipped with a table and fire ring, with restrooms and coin-operated showers nearby.
Summer 2025 occupancy: 96%
South Carlsbad State Beach
The campground has 223 sites, and rates start at $50 for inland sites and $75 for oceanfront sites.
Summer 2025 occupancy: 96%
Bolsa Chica State Beach
Route
The fire rings are available 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, first-come, first-serve. A beach wheelchair is available for loan. Alcohol, charcoal grills, balloons and piñatas are forbidden.
Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 97%
Morro Strand State Beach
There are 85 campsites, 49 of which are beachfront, and nightly rates start at $35.
Summer 2025 occupancy: 96%
Refugio State Beach
The campground, set between the beach and railroad tracks, is bisected by Refugio Creek. Palm trees offer shade, and when visibility is good, you can see several of the Channel Islands. There are 67 campsites, typically $45 nightly.
Trailers can be rented and delivered to the park from 101 RV Rentals, which does the same at Carpinteria, El Capitan and Gaviota state beaches. Beach wheelchairs are available.
Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 96%