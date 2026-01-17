Advertisement
Map
List
Campers at Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park can hike the lush Fern Canyon Trail.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

These are the 10 most popular state park campgrounds — and now is the time to book a summer trip

Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Christopher Reynolds
Staff Writer Follow

The calendar says winter, but the struggle to find spaces at summer campsites has already begun — especially at California state park system’s most popular campgrounds, where most booking begins six months ahead of a camper’s arrival date.

And this year, the rules are different.

In a bid to cope with that demand, reduce no-shows and open more campsites to more people, state parks officials have tightened policies on reservation changes and cancellation, while boosting penalties for no-shows. The new restrictions take effect on reservations beginning July 1, which became available for booking on Jan. 1.

Among the restrictions:

  • Campers making campsite cancellations can get their site fees refunded if they cancel at least seven days ahead of their arrival date. After that, they will be required to pay a penalty matching the cost of the first night. No-show campers (and those who fail to cancel at least 48 hours ahead of check-in time) will forfeit all fees paid.
  • If a would-be camper fails to shows up for their reservation three times in the same calendar year, that camper is to be banned from placing reservations for one year.
  • No matter when a reservation is canceled, the system’s $8.25 reservation fee and $8.25 cancellation fee are nonrefundable.
  • Over the last year, the state parks system has also adopted a lottery-style drawing system for select campsites at Malibu Creek, Morro Bay and McArthur-Burney Falls state park units. Travelers can apply to join the lottery up to eight months ahead.

With these measures in place, parks officials say, they hope more campsites can be rebooked after campers’ initial plans change.

Parks officials said campers with reservations who need to cancel should call their destination park at the number listed on their confirmation email. In most cases, the state parks website says, “canceled sites will become available for booking in the reservation system at 8 a.m. the day following the cancellation.” A state parks spokesman said the agency had no current statistics on no-shows.

Advertisement

Statewide, California’s campground system continues to open most campsites for online reservations at 8 a.m., six months ahead of the stay, on a rolling basis. (In other words, at 8 a.m. Aug. 3 the state will start taking reservations for stays on the night of Feb. 3.)

On line, most travelers use the informational site parks.ca.gov and the booking site reservecalifornia.com. Telephone reservations are still possible at (800) 444-PARK (7275). Reservation modifications are possible until 48 hours before arrival time.

Despite the high demand at many park units — especially those on the coast — statewide statistics seem to suggest a visitation slump in recent years. By the parks department’s accounting, California’s 280 state parks units attracted about 84 million total visitors in the year that ended June 30, 2023. That was a 9.9% dip from the year before.

Among people camping, the decrease was even steeper. The state’s tally of about 5.9 million “overnight users” of campgrounds in 2022-23 was a drop of 24% from the year before.

Advertisement

Here are the 10 most popular state park campgrounds based on 2025 summer occupancy, according to park officials.

Filters

Doheny State Beach

Dana Point Campground
Dana Point, CA - October 12: A surfer heads out near the location of a proposed Doheny Desalination plant that is proposed by the South Coast Water District and be built on its property, roughly 1,500 feet from the shoreline in Dana Point. The pipes and slant wells will run from the property, underneath the Doheny State Beach Campground and into the ocean in Dana Point, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The California Coastal Commission is expected to approve plans for a new desalination plant during a meeting on Thursday. The Doheny Desalination plant could produce up to five million gallons of potable drinking water a day by 2027. The plant would use a subsurface slant well, drawing ocean water into the desalination plant from below the ocean floor. The South Coast Water District is working to obtain all major permits by the end of the year. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times).
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
This Dana Point beach has a campground at its southern end, a five-acre lawn and tidepools and surfing at its northern end. It might also win you trivia points: It was California’s first state beach, donated by oilman Edward L. Doheny in 1931.

The campground, separate by San Juan Creek from other parts of the state beach, includes 118 family campsites, generally $50 to $65 nightly.

Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 98%
Show more Show less
Route Details

San Clemente State Beach

San Clemente Campground
San Clemente, CA - May 21: Features from San Clemente State Beach in San Clemente Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
San Clemente State Beach includes a mile of beach at the foot of a steep bluff. The campground includes about 160 sites, of which sites 1-72 are for RVs (typically $70 per night). The rest are for tent-camping (typically $45 nightly).

Also: The companies Luv 2 Camp and the Holidays rent out and deliver trailers and RVs at several San Diego and Orange County campgrounds, including San Clemente State Beach.

Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 97%
Show more Show less
Route Details

Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

Campground
Fern Canyon Trail in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park in Orick greets visitors with 50-foot-tall walls covered in fern.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
In Humboldt County’s Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles north of Eureka, the mile-long Fern Canyon trail is famed as a shooting location for the “Jurassic Park” movie “The Lost World.”

The standard nightly fee is $35 for a site in the park’s Elk Prairie or Gold Bluffs Beach campground.

Summer 2025 occupancy: 97% at Gold Bluffs Beach campground and 96% at the larger Elk Prairie campground
Show more Show less
Details

San Elijo State Beach

San Diego County Campground
San Elijo State Beach.
(California State Parks)
San Elijo State Beach has two miles of coastline and 171 campsites. Its immediate neighbor to the south is Cardiff State Beach (which has more beach access but no campground).

Oceanside camping rates start at $50 per night. Be warned: There’s no Wi-Fi available at San Elijo State Beach.

Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 97%
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Point Mugu State Park

Malibu State Park
A visitor and her pug stand on the edge of a cliff looking out at the pretty blue water
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Point Mugu State Park is a 14,000-acre diverse landscape in the western Santa Monica Mountains that provides adventurers with jaunts through grassy valleys with native trees, river canyons and five miles of beach with impressive bluffs and the iconic 49-foot Mugu Rock.

There are two campgrounds, Sycamore Canyon and Thornhill Broome Campground, the latter of which allows you to camp on the beach. Fees begin at $35 nightly.

Summer 2025 occupancy: 97%
Show more Show less
Route Details

Leo Carrillo State Park

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Campground
Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
At the rugged, film-famous Malibu beach, you can swim in the ocean, explore sea caves and tidepools and take an awe-inspiring hike. And then sleep in a tent under giant sycamores and do it all again the next day.

The Canyon Campground has 135 sites (starting at $45 nightly), each equipped with a table and fire ring, with restrooms and coin-operated showers nearby.

Summer 2025 occupancy: 96%
Show more Show less
Route Details

South Carlsbad State Beach

Campground
South Carlsbad State Beach.
(California State Parks)
From this San Diego County campground perched on a coastal bluff, a stairway leads you right down to the narrow beach, where you can surf, swim or picnic.

The campground has 223 sites, and rates start at $50 for inland sites and $75 for oceanfront sites.

Summer 2025 occupancy: 96%
Route Details

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Huntington Beach Campground
Huntington Beach, CA - August 30: Beach goers kick off the Labor Day weekend amidst warm weather and sunny skies at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Bolsa Chica State Beach’s campground offers 55 RV-only spots, $60 per night and up, no tent camping. The beach includes a 3-mile stretch of shoreline and about 200 fire rings.

The fire rings are available 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, first-come, first-serve. A beach wheelchair is available for loan. Alcohol, charcoal grills, balloons and piñatas are forbidden.

Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 97%
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Morro Strand State Beach

Campground
Morro Rock from Morro Strand State Beach.
(Citizens of the Planet / UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
About two miles north of the landmark Morro Rock sits a campground that’s essentially a parking lot but popular for its easy access to both the beach and nearby comforts in town.

There are 85 campsites, 49 of which are beachfront, and nightly rates start at $35.

Summer 2025 occupancy: 96%
Route Details

Refugio State Beach

Campground
Refugio State Beach.
(California State Parks)
Refugio is just west of El Capitan State Beach before the Gaviota Pass carries northbound traffic inland on the 101 Freeway.

The campground, set between the beach and railroad tracks, is bisected by Refugio Creek. Palm trees offer shade, and when visibility is good, you can see several of the Channel Islands. There are 67 campsites, typically $45 nightly.

Trailers can be rented and delivered to the park from 101 RV Rentals, which does the same at Carpinteria, El Capitan and Gaviota state beaches. Beach wheelchairs are available.

Summer 2025 campground occupancy: 96%
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement