Photos of various indoor and outdoor places on a tan background
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
Travel & Experiences

This must be Studio City

By Trishna Patel
Photography by 
Naohmi Monroe
For Subscribers

The San Fernando Valley is back in the spotlight, thanks in part to Bravo’s reality franchise “The Valley,” where viewers may recognize a slew of Ventura Boulevard staples (we see you, Rocco’s Tavern).

Much of the show is filmed in and around Studio City, a neighborhood just west of the Cahuenga Pass, about 10 miles from downtown L.A. and within the city of Los Angeles.

That last fact is what usually throws people off guard.

“Isn’t Studio City a separate city from L.A.?” they ask.

This must be the place

Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now.

Read all the guides

This is when I must reply no and launch into an explanation on the expansiveness of the 818, the identity crisis it never asked for and how its lore has endured for decades on the silver screen, from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” to “The Karate Kid” and “Licorice Pizza,” to name a few.

See, long before Kendall Jenner bottled our area code with her tequila brand or “The Valley’s” Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi created her Valley Girl jewelry line (a response to a castmate’s constant gripe that the area had no vibe), Studio City was already a vibrant L.A. hub. It claimed a roster of power players — “The Brady Bunch” soundstage, Laurel Canyon News and the iconic Studio City Hand Car Wash — all of which still transcend ratings or storyline.

The neighborhood was originally formed around film producer Mack Sennett’s studio, which later became Republic Studios and then CBS Studio Center. With the studio as the focal point, the U.S. Postal Service designated its branch in that area as the Studio City Post Office, formalizing the name Studio City. Not exactly poetic, but it stuck. By the 1940s, Studio City developed into a “just over the hill” refuge for Hollywood’s working families, with new restaurants and bars abuzz.

My first memories of Studio City were hanging out with a childhood friend whose parents worked at CBS, and back then, it felt like the ultimate suburban dream. Fast forward to the mid-aughts and I got to live it myself, renting an apartment a few blocks from Tujunga Village, the neighborhood’s own “small-town U.S.A.” I spent countless weekends perusing food stands and trendy coffeehouses, the flaky bread and baked goods reviving me after hours of line dancing at Oil Can Harry’s or a booze-soaked late night at Page 71.

As one of the Valley’s most social enclaves, where nature is within reach, strip mall sushi is world-class and shaded residential streets feel worlds away from the Sunset Strip, Studio City still feels like the perfect remedy. Sure, finding parking after 6 p.m. can feel like something out of “The Hunger Games,” but on any given weekend you’ll still find me channeling my inner Katniss, circling blocks and deciphering cryptic signage all to revisit one of the L.A. neighborhoods that raised me.

Studio City must be the place. Then again, it always was.

What's included in this guide

Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

Filters

See why the Fryman Canyon Trail is one of L.A.'s most popular hikes

Studio City Canyon Trail
Hikers and community members enjoy the outdoors at Fryman Canyon
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
America may have baseball, but in L.A., our true national pastime is hiking the Hollywood Hills. For that, the Fryman Canyon Trail, tucked off the 101 at Laurel Canyon Boulevard, knocks it out of the park.

The 1.5-mile scenic loop is a refreshing break from the usual tourist crowds at Griffith Observatory or Runyon Canyon and there’s even a decent-sized lot at the trailhead, along with ample street parking (Angelenos’ official love language). The well-maintained path is perfect for hikers, leashed pups and the occasional equestrian, with several spur trails leading to vista points overlooking the city. Along the way, you’ll find charming benches — ideal for eyeing nearby properties and playing a casual game of “If that were my house” — and the occasional surprise, like a suspended vintage-style picture frame refocusing the surrounding greenery as living art.

For locals, depending on where you’re coming from, there are two ways to park and start the trail. From the Valley, take Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where there’s a parking lot and entrance. From the mountainside, take Sunset to PCH and start at the Nancy Pohl Overlook.

One more thing: The Fryman Canyon Trail is technically rated moderate, but it’s really what you make of it. I’ve taken it slow enough to chat with a colleague and have used it as marathon prep. Either way, it’s one of the most popular trails in L.A. for a reason.
Route Details

Choose your own morning adventure at Aroma Cafe

Cafe
Studio City , CA - February 05: Customers enjoy the exterior of Aroma Coffee & Tea Co as they line up outside for a table on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
From its quaint coffee nooks with communal picnic tables to its brick courtyard where people linger over latte art, the labyrinth-style cafe feels like a real-life choose-your-own-adventure. A surprise brunch for a mom’s birthday. A meet-cute by the cream and sugar station. A daughter treating her dad to a mid-morning cappuccino.

On weekend mornings, you can’t miss Aroma’s signature neon sign, the red umbrellas by the sidewalk and line of chipper ‘turkey trotter’ types, stretched around the block. I’m no early riser, but warm, buttery croissants are reason enough to get out of bed before 7 a.m.


My go-to order is the vanilla iced latte, eggs Benedict, or the Aroma breakfast sandwich, made with scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, turkey sausage and hash browns on your choice of bread. The bagel BLT and classic short stack of buttermilk pancakes are also solid choices.
Stop the doomscroll at classic magazine stand Laurel Canyon News

Studio City Shopping
Studio City , CA - February 05: Customers, magazines and newspapers on sale at Laurel Canyon News on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
Just outside the CVS Pharmacy in Studio City is Laurel Canyon News, an open-air magazine stand with distinctive blue and white awnings. As one of the largest independent stands in the U.S., it still draws a small but steady stream of locals and passersby, perusing its extensive selection of over 2,000 monthly, quarterly, biannual and niche titles. You’ll also catch the occasional influencer posing in front of the “vintage” Instagram backdrop.

My CVS trips were usually of the frazzled variety, rushing in for “gum,” cash back or last-minute grabs for feminine napkins. But stopping by Laurel Canyon News always felt like a nudge to slow down, because there were quite literally, as the magazine pages would suggest, other things going on in the world.

For many, it’s more than a photo op or a pit stop amid an existential crisis. “There’s still so much love and appreciation from the community — and it goes both ways,” says Paul Levine, who’s owned and operated the stand since 1990 with his wife and a small, dedicated team.

He fondly recalls the handful of times Paul Newman stopped by and thanked him for being there, how dozens showed up at the stand to mourn Princess Diana and how the community sought comfort at the stand after the ’94 Northridge earthquake.

“It’s a real-time reflection of what’s happening in the world,” Levine says. “A snapshot in time.”
Love thy neighbor at Little Brown Church, a church for 'people who don't go to church'

Studio City Church
Studio City , CA - February 05: A view of church benches inside Little Brown Church on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
I was feeling a bit blue the first time I wandered into the Little Brown Church, or LBC as it’s affectionately known. The reasons for my funk are a blur, but I imagine others seeking solace inside the tiny, unassuming building tucked among the condos on Coldwater Canyon have felt the same.

The church was founded by Reverend John H. Wells as a place for “wayward souls” to reflect and pray after local bars closed. In 1939, Wells and his wife set up a tent and, with the help of locals, built a small DIY brown wooden chapel. Today, a manicured rose garden, modest pews and a simple red altar beneath a high vaulted ceiling still exude old-world charm. The palpable stillness makes you keenly aware of your own thoughts, my first being, “How have I not noticed this place before?”

“We hear that a lot,” says Senior Pastor Michael Kosik, a former actor with a doctor of ministry degree. “That’s what’s so special. People who don’t go to church will claim LBC as their own.”

Sunday service is held at both 8 a.m. (for the faithful, early risers) and 5 p.m. (mostly younger crowd). The quaint chapel also hosts community barbecues, open mic nights and a beloved annual “Bless the Pets” ceremony. It’s a wedding venue too — Ronald and Nancy Reagan tied the knot there in 1952.

“The country is more divided than ever,” Kosik says. “But we welcome everyone.”
Show more Show less
Find surprises in every nook and cranny at Serendipity gift shop

Studio City Gift Shop
Customers, trinkets, books and other products within Serendipity Gift Shop.
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
Serendipity, a 900-square-foot gift shop tucked between a gelato spot and a coffee house in Tujunga Village, isn’t your typical retail meets tchotchke stop. You don’t come in looking for something. That’s good for the shopping-averse like me, those who’d prefer to skip the retail and go straight to therapy. As longtime owner Ashlan Christoph puts it, Serendipity is a “place that inspires you to think about the people you love.”

And she’s right. In this delightful space, you might grab a neon pink “Love This Journey For Me” diary for your college-bound niece or a cheeky “F— Around and Find Out” Chez Gagné matchbox for your newly single bestie.

True to its name, Serendipity is also the kind of place where locals linger, stories are swapped with staff and strangers connect in ways that feel refreshingly rare. Once, I found myself deep in conversation with an elderly man who worked as a tutor but was navigating his next chapter. I was so invested, I even followed up with him on LinkedIn.

I share this with Christoph, and she giggles, almost knowingly. “Now, that’s a gift,” she says.
Grab the internet's favorite square slice at Prince St. Pizza

Studio City Pizza
A view of a triangle slice of pizza and box at Prince Street Pizza.
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
I was a big fan of Prince Street Pizza in New York City, so “discovering” the cult-favorite, family-run pizzeria in the Valley felt like a full-circle moment. The original location built its reputation on a simple philosophy: If you can put it on pasta, you can put it on pizza. Turns out, they were right about that, and a few other things.

First, the Spicy Spring, layered with Diavolo sauce and doused in sharp Italian sheep’s cheese. Pepperoni cups blanket every square inch, curling and crisping just enough to graze the roof of your mouth and deliver an extra hit of spice and oil with every bite. And if you like heat, the Houston Jalapeño slice is a must. Both are available by the slice, and as gluten-free options.

Also, their social media and marketing teams deserve a raise. Collaborations often go viral, like last December when Prince Street partnered with Disney+ and brought “Home Alone’s” Little Nero’s Pizza to life with branded boxes, a ’90s-era delivery car, and Kevin McCallister’s iconic “lovely cheese pizza.”
Visit Italy by way of Uovo’s comforting pasta selection

Studio City Italian Restaurant
(Date unknown) - The interior of UOVO at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City.
(Virtually Here Studios)
By Trishna Patel
When you step into Uovo inside the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge, you’re instantly greeted by a warm waft of salty air. It’s intoxicating, especially if you’re hungry. The open kitchen, positioned right at the heart of the restaurant, buzzes with a energy as a well-orchestrated hive of chefs work with a kind of careful chaos, whipping up plate after plate of pasta.

With patrons piled in by the entrance awaiting their name to be called, the place feels like a true neighborhood gem. Seating at the sleep wood tables is first come, first served (my friend and I were lucky to grab two stools at the bar for her birthday dinner).

You can order single plates of pasta — made in Bologna and flown in overnight — or tasting menus for more variety. We opted for the Cheese & Truffle menu ($38 per person) and as the plates of yellowtail crudo, tagliatelle in truffle sauce, pomodoro and cacio e pepe arrived, I noticed that I didn’t reach for my camera. There’s no Instagram bait here — Ouvo is a place that leans into simplicity and lets its food speak for itself. Nothing is overly complex, aside from the carbs.
Soak in the rustic vibes at Laurel Tavern

Studio City Gastropub
Studio City , CA - February 05: A view of Laurel Tavern on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
For years, my girlfriends and I swore by a Studio City crawl we lovingly dubbed the Trifecta, a walkable trio of bars: Laurel Tavern, Black Market Liquor Bar and Firefly. Thanks to their proximity and distinct vibes, each place offers a seamless way to “build or bail” — either ramp up the fun or bow out gracefully if things aren’t quite clicking.

Nothing sets the tone of a night out like a well-lighted gastropub, which is why Laurel Tavern is the perfect first stop. On weekdays, its happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.) draws in locals who embrace the “WFB” (work from bar) lifestyle, claiming the window-side tables with laptops open and Hazy IPAs in hand. The crowd later shifts to a lively mix of small groups and regulars, settling in at the rustic counter or dog-friendly beer garden, complete with string lights and an airstream you can order from.

If you’re on a date, kick things off with a couple of espresso martinis — equal parts velvety, creamy and frothy. Don’t sleep on the garlic parmesan fries either. The combo may seem aggressive, but it’s the perfect springboard for the night ahead. Very honorable mentions: the crispy chicken sandwich and the “hibis-kiss” mocktail.
Share small plates at enduring hot spot Black Market Liquor Bar

Studio City Restaurant
LOS ANGELES, CA - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2021 - A Base Camp cocktail served at Black Market Liquor Bar. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) -
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Trishna Patel
As L.A. millennials can tell you, when Black Market Liquor Bar opened back in 2011, it was the must-have dinner reservation on the boulevard. More than a decade later, to quote Gen Z, it still slaps.

Right across from Laurel Tavern, the restaurant is easy to miss, with no signage aside from a faint “Victory Motorcycle Co.” above the awning. Fun fact: The space was once one of the Valley’s first motorcycle shops. Inside, the moody lighting and a worn-brick industrial interior feels “peak 2010s” in a good way.

Grab a booth or candlelit high-top and settle in. Chef Antonia Lofaso’s small, shareable plates are ideal for those long, leisurely meals where time flies with good company. Some of my favorites include the burrata, deviled quail eggs and fried cauliflower topped with parmigiano-reggiano and lemon aioli, all perfectly paired with a craft cocktail from their extensive beverage list.
Opt for a nightcap at mystical and elegant Firefly

Studio City Restaurant
Studio City , CA - January 27: A view of the interior of Firefly on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
A Los Angeles Times restaurant critic once described Firefly as the “Chia Pet place,” and that description has lived rent-free in my mind ever since. Enveloped almost entirely in ivy, its low-key exterior feels almost ironic, considering the lounge has been credited for the Valley’s nightlife renaissance in the early 2000s.

While the menu is solid (I enjoy the tuna tartare and fried olives), I’ve always seen the food as a prelude to the bar experience. The ambiance is magical, from the adobe-red entrance to the curtained cabanas, the crowd elegant.

My favorite thing about Firefly is its library lounge, a room that looks like an old study plucked straight out of Harvard. While the dark shelves are lined with books that you’re welcome to cozy up with, you can also simply bask in the sophisticated aesthetic. Lounge on plush couches, order a Prosecco and nosh on burrata with anchovies — all while cosplaying Hemingway? There’s no better place to do it.
Enjoy a Sunday Funday at the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge

Studio City Shopping
A woman places an order with an employee at the Kismet Rotisserie walk-up window in Studio City's Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Trishna Patel
What do cocktails with Humphrey Bogart, my friend’s bat mitzvah and that time I unknowingly attended a pyramid scheme seminar have in common? They all went down at the legendary Sportsmen’s Lodge, a Ventura Boulevard fixture for more than 130 years. Over the decades, it’s been a trout fishing attraction, a hangout spot for old Hollywood royals like Katherine Hepburn and John Wayne, a recreation hub and the home of an iconic rustic hotel.

In 2021, the Lodge’s historic banquet hall was demolished to make room for a sleek outdoor retail center, now known as the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge. Moving in would be businesses like Madewell, Equinox, Sugarfish and more.

Call me sentimental, but for a while the thought of replacing the San Fernando Valley landmark with an Erewhon that charges $19 for a single Elly Amai strawberry didn’t sit right with me. It wasn’t until Instagram, algorithmically sensing my hesitation, served me enticing ads for the place that I caved and decided to check it out with my Chihuahua, my ultimate litmus test. To our surprise, the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge was everything I didn’t expect: vibrant, incredibly dog-friendly and, thanks to its ponds and zen-like landscaping, a surprisingly lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
Enter a secret-ish garden at Rolling Greens’ Cossette Wine Bar + Bottle Shop

Studio City Wine Bar
(Date Unknown) - Customers enjoy the Cosette Wine Bar at the Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge.
(Jaime Arthur courtesy of Rolling Greens)
By Trishna Patel
Also inside Sportsmen’s Lodge, you’ll find Cosette, a hidden-ish wine bar that feels part Secret Garden, marked only by a small sign on the ground. Sip a crisp 2022 Sandhi Chardonnay while surrounded by lush ferns, flowers and perfectly potted plants? Don’t mind if I do.

Its inviting warmth extends to the knowledgeable staff, who take the time to match your taste to menu notes and explain flavors in a way that’s easy and unpretentious. They get that you’re there to sip, not solve for world peace — an approach that, if we’re being honest, many of the city’s pedigreed wine programs haven’t quite nailed yet. Pair your wine with tasty menu items like whipped feta toast, a mortadella focaccia sandwich or ballerine with broccoli rabe and sausage.

Cosette can get pricey, but there’s the upside: on a Friday or Saturday night, when scoring dining real estate feels like winning the lottery, you can likely stroll in, find a seat indoors or out on the gorgeous patio and enjoy an experience well worth the splurge.
Knock out the day's stress at Eastern Block Boxing

Toluca Lake Gym
North Hollywood, CA - February 05: A view of the hanging punching bags at Eastern Block Boxing on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in North Hollywood, CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
Eastern Block — the one on Lankershim, not the one that fell in 1989 — is the real deal. Straddling two cities on the Studio City/North Hollywood border, the boxing club also blends together two aesthetics: Think sleek, modern gym with old-school Soviet grit. Or Rocky IV meets Equinox (but without the eucalyptus towels).

The training programs pack a one-two punch, led by world-class boxers and former Olympians who bring both intensity and a good time. You’ll be pushed. Asked to think about your form. Redo sequences. Throw combos in the ring and grind through footwork drills. And while I personally thrive on being yelled at in an Eastern European accent (trauma from my former life as a gymnast, which I should unpack one day), they do tailor training sessions for each student at every level.

Bottom line: L.A. has no shortage of fitness options, but Eastern Block Boxing is well worth your time.
The one where you eat at Oy Bar, created by a 'Friends' writer

Studio City Oyster Bar
Studio City , CA - February 07: A view of the smoked trout tostada at OyBar on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
Next to a repair shop called Purrfect Auto Service, Oybar stands out among the Valley’s growing list of noteworthy dining spots tucked inside everyday strip malls (a trend trailblazed, in part, by Studio City’s own Michelin-starred Asanebo Sushi).

Owner Jeff Straus, a former sitcom writer for “Friends” and a self-taught cook, is no stranger to plot twists. When a friend suggested he revive an old oyster-house in the wake of the pandemic, he saw it as the perfect opportunity. “Food and storytelling actually have a lot in common,” he says. “This is my love letter to the city.”

At OyBar, every dish is a conversation starter. Straus’ bold, offbeat spin on classic Jewish staples, like my personal favorites, the matzo ball ramen or Wagyu pastrami quesadilla, is what he calls “tastebud hopscotch.” His hope is that his dishes get Angelenos learning about each other over a meal, an earnest sentiment many can appreciate in the “phone eats first” era.

“But even when we’re not talking, I love the idea that the flavors are doing that for us,” Strauss adds.

OyBar doesn’t take reservations, but don’t let a rush-hour wait spook you. Grab a drink at the bar, preferably the Best Mistake (made with Japanese vodka, mint, lemongrass, and apricot) and do Strauss proud. Pull up a barstool and have a chat.
Get relief for your 'text neck' at no-frills Bangkok Spa Massage

Studio City Spa
Studio City , CA - February 05: A view of the treatment rooms at Bangkok Spa Massage on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
Don’t let Bangkok Spa Massage’s chaotic Instagram account with its hodgepodge of the owners’ personal dinners, band throwbacks and travels to Southeast Asia fool you. This place is the real deal: unpretentious. Straightforward. Heavy-handed. Just how I like my deep tissue.

Located at the corner of Whitsett Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, the spa has been run by partners Robby and Sunny for the past six years. When I told Robby I was about to run the Los Angeles Marathon and needed someone who was “gonna rock my world,” he humored me and scheduled Mina, one of the best.

Bangkok Spa is small, clean, void of fancy frills and has a very tidy restroom. Its narrow hallway opens up to a handful of individual rooms offering reasonably priced services, ranging from Thai and Swedish to prenatal massages (complete with free hot stones), as well as microdermabrasion facials.

For those who need serious relief, they also offer Ashiatsu — where the therapist asks to walk on your back using ceiling bars and ropes for balance. Pro-tip: Don’t think too hard about it and just say yes.
Step into Old Hollywood at Velvet Martini Lounge inside Vitello’s

Studio City Bar
Studio City , CA - January 27: A view of the interior of the The Velvet Martini Lounge on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 in Studio City , CA. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
The Rat Pack-inspired Velvet Martini Lounge is a curious reminder that in L.A., there’s always more than meets the eye.

The intimate, dimly lighted space is tucked upstairs at its mother restaurant Vitello’s Italian Restaurant, Tujunga’s crown jewel which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. With nightly live jazz, nostalgic midcentury decor and a crowd in retro hats and relaxed slacks, the lounge feels like a timely tribute to Hollywood’s good ol’ days — especially as AI reshapes the industry and productions migrate outside Los Angeles.

It’s the kind of place where you treat your parents to dinner, snapping photos as they enjoy garlic knots and burrata crostinis from plush booths wrapped around a piano bar, only to spot a former soap star side-eyeing your phone, convinced you’re trying to film her. (I didn’t have the heart to tell the “General Hospital” actress I actually just wanted a clip of Sammy Davis Jr.’s musical doppelgänger).

The lounge’s event calendar stays booked and busy, featuring burlesque shows, magic acts, open mic nights and karaoke. For something extra special, check out Swingin’ Sundays, where performers channel legendary crooners, and a quarterly ticketed culinary event called Spirit Stories, in which a four-course dinner is paired with a signature spirit, a cocktail and a history lesson.
Yell 'Strike!' at Pinz Bowling Kitchen + Bar

Studio City Bowling Alley
Bowlers enjoy the space and lanes at Pinz Bowling Kitchen + Bar.
(Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)
By Trishna Patel
In many ways, Pinz, established in 1958, looks and feels like a lot of other bowling alleys in Southern California. But as the only one operating within Studio City’s limits, it’s a local legend and a Valley kid’s personal rite of passage.

Its Midcentury Modern design and neon-lighted lanes boast an unmistakable waft of buffalo cauliflower and mozzarella sticks. Clean, well-kept and oddly comforting.

Locals gather here for Sweet 16s and milestone 30ths, Thanksgiving Eve college reunions, office holiday parties and more. It’s not uncommon for devotees to skip the bowling shoes entirely. That’s because the shared plates and desserts are, as I like to say, “ordinarily superb,” meaning they taste exactly as they should, a simple yet increasingly rare thing these days. Take the Flight of the Cookie Monster, for example: four shots of milk and a plate of chocolate chip cookies.

There’s also a loaded arcade and dynamic adult league nights, which lends itself to some truly elite people-watching. And the daily weekday happy hour doesn’t hurt either: two games for $12 from noon to 6 p.m., and unlimited bowling for under $30 from 6 p.m. to close. And yes, on sweltering summer nights, that AC is working overtime.
