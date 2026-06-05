26 bucket list adventures around SoCal for your summer of 2026

When the Sawdust Art Festival began in the mid-’60s, it was a feisty little upstart, in part a response to the more traditional Festival of the Arts, home today to the Pageant of the Masters. The Sawdust event grew fast, winning a reputation for diverse, anything-goes art, and moved into its current location in the mid-’70s. To walk the grounds today is to explore a theme park-like setting dedicated to winding paths of artist booths, pop-up bars, and fountains and wishing ponds.



There are areas dedicated to glassblowing and ceramics — check the daily class schedule if you want to catch a demonstration or hone your skills — and even Wednesday afternoon wine tours that stop at a handful of booths. You might watch a metal wrist cuff be melted and hammered into shape, learn from a photographer on how he scores his perfect sub-Saharan Africa shots and or receive a crash course in bringing a plein air painting to life.



At Sawdust, one can find everything from handmade belts, artisan jewelry, exquisite watercolors, sports photography, toe rings, mushroom sculptures, glass panels and more. Whether your tastes lean irreverent, contemporary or more traditional, somewhere at Sawdust you’ll feel at home.



This year’s festival runs June 26-Sept. 6, but don’t stress if you miss it this summer. A holiday-themed Winter Fantasy edition returns for five weekends beginning Nov. 20 with an emphasis on handmade gifts.

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