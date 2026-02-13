10 terrific things to do with kids around Palm Springs
When I relocated to the Coachella Valley a few years ago, some friends responded with, “Isn’t it all old people?”
And, yes, retired residents do make up a big portion of the community. But so do young families.
I have two daughters, ages 2 and 5, and a highlight of living here has been connecting with a thriving population of fellow parents. Together, we’ve uncovered a kid-friendly take on living in a resort-minded paradise. There are swaying palm trees, verdant golf courses and sparkling pools, of course, but there’s also a robust collection of things to do with children if you know where to look.
At the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, my kids can go nose to nose with a giraffe as they hand-feed them large leaves of lettuce. At the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, their imaginations are unleashed in a world of wonder. There are also studios for crafting heirloom-worthy pieces of art, kid-friendly hikes and some of the best spots in the state to swim, splash and float down lazy rivers. Even places that were once traditionally associated with a more mature set have programming geared for kids, from the gardens of Sunnylands to the immersive-history-packed Palm Springs Air Museum.
Sure, you could bring your kid in tow to a Midcentury Modern design tour or even a drag brunch (I’ve seen it firsthand), but the activities below are likely more their speed. Here are 10 winning things to do, from toddler activities to spots that’ll get tweens and teens off their screens. Kids will have a ball, and their parents just might too.
Feed a giraffe or spot a patas monkey at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
The zoo has pavilions devoted to the native animals and plants of Africa, Australia and the Americas including black rhinos, cheetahs, zebras, bobcats and the newest exhibit, the patas monkey. This is the only place in Southern California, in fact, where you can view the mustachioed primate.
My daughter also squeals in delight when peering into the eye-level naked mole rat caves where the nearly hairless, underground-dwelling rodent lives in colonies, laying on top of each other in heaps. Or, for a small fee, visitors may pay to feed giraffes thick leaves of lettuce or go for a ride on an endangered species carousel. If you visit on a Tuesday or Friday morning throughout most of the year — aside from major holidays and summer — kids 5 and under can join a play group with sensory stations, art projects, songs and even a small animal encounter (fair warning, last time I was there, it was a cockroach). There’s also a 1-acre playground, an interactive discovery center and a magnificent G-Scale model train with 3,300 feet of track with highly detailed depictions of various parts of California.
And despite the desert heat, it’s a great place to keep cool. In summer, the zoo adopts early entrance hours, and my kids love to get drenched on a ride down the water slide at the newly added splash pad, ideally followed by a frosty ice cream at the Bighorn Cafe.
Live out your aviation dreams at Palm Springs Air Museum
For kids with big dreams of manning the controls someday, there’s a designated area where they can sit in former airplane cockpits and play pilot, all alongside a fire engine, a “Star Wars” X-wing model and the nose of a Flying Boxcar that’s open for exploring. And every Saturday morning, the cockpit of a select aircraft parked inside the hangar is made available to guests who are able to climb inside.
There are also unique learning opportunities within the museum, which is dedicated to educating the public about the role that air power has played in upholding American life. The upstairs Education Center holds over 13,000 titles, as well as flight simulators that anyone can test out. And through the museum’s First Flight Experience, students from the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas who are 12 to 17 years old may apply to take their first flight lesson onboard the museum’s Cessna 182 Skylane, Inspiration One, at no cost. As part of the program, students work with a flight instructor to learn about protocols during an actual flight with the time spent in the air counting toward the number of hours required to qualify for a pilot’s license.
For those who would rather remain in the role of passenger, the museum offers the chance to fly on several different warbird planes. Ranging in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, visitors may board military cargo planes or fighter jets in group or private settings and take flight over the Coachella Valley.
Enter a world of pretend play at the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert
The exhibits are spread throughout two main buildings on the 6.5-acre campus with additional highlights that include a climbable rope tower, magnetic and stacking games and the opportunity to experiment with how air moves objects. If the weather isn’t too warm, musical stations await outside next to picnic tables, a colorful rainbow bridge and a sand pit stocked with toys.
There’s also an enclosed area for infants and toddlers with age-appropriate books and toys lining the walls, padded edges to help to prevent bumps, and small slides that are reserved for the youngest visitors. And since peak times can be loud and chaotic, those with low-stimulation needs may retreat upstairs to a cozy separate nook meant for quieter yet just as imaginative play.
Check the programming calendar for seasonal activities included with admission, such as family science night, open crafting or garden exploration. From time to time, the museum also holds special activities that can range from craft workshops to character photo ops, in addition to age-specific camps during school breaks.
Squeal at the view on the world’s largest rotating tram
With an elevation of 8,516 feet, it’s roughly 30 to 40 degrees colder there than the valley floor below, so you can experience fresh snow in winter months or get a reprieve from the heat in summer. At the mountain station, there are two restaurants, observation decks, a visitors center and natural history museum, two documentary theaters screening state park and tram construction footage, a gift shop and over 50 miles of hiking trails, many of which are kid-friendly. I visited when my oldest was still an infant and walked around with her strapped into a carrier, while other parents I know like to bring up their older children for their first glimpse of snow.
For those who want to experience it in multiple seasons, a season pass can be a wise choice since it pays for itself after a few visits.
Spend your Sunday on the lush central lawn at Sunnylands
And it happens to be one of my favorite places to bring littles. It’s free to enter, and every Sunday from November through April, the lush central lawn fills with families who come to play with the colorful blocks, hula hoops, ribbons and butterfly wings that the staff puts out. It’s also worth stopping by the reception desk to grab a tech-free tote, packed with small items intended to inspire kids to disconnect from their devices. And usually once during the season, Sunnylands will host a supercharged family day. The next one, happening Feb. 15, features guided-bird walks and interactive art projects inspired by Sunnylands’ trees.
Beyond its special events and programs, Sunnylands is a place where you can take your kids on a self-guided stroll around 1.25 miles of paths in the gardens. You might even treat it like a scavenger hunt and see if they can ID any of the 70 species of native and arid-adapted plants from North and South America, Africa and the Mediterranean.
Paint, draw and create at kid art studios in La Quinta
My favorite is Art Major Studio (marked on this map), owned by a local mom who created an inclusive space for children to let their creativity shine. On weekends, the studio hosts open crafting sessions where kids can raid the stickers, paint, markers, stamps, glitter and any other conceivable art supply to create whatever their imagination whips up. The business has also grown to meet parent needs with full-day art camps during holidays and school breaks, programming for homeschooled students, adaptive lessons for artists with special needs and, on occasion, parent night out programs.
Elsewhere in La Quinta, Old Town Artisan Studios is a teaching space and gallery with classes, workshops and private instruction. There are single paint-your-own pottery sessions, along with four-week classes for those who want to hone their skills. Younger kiddos can experience a one-day sensory workshop that takes place monthly on Saturdays. When I last went, my kids got to color, make Play-Doh creations and play at various stations for just $5. Plus, the studio is within walking distance of Old Town La Quinta, making it a great activity when followed by lunch.
Go for the obvious in Coachella Valley and spend a day at a resort pool
We use ResortPass throughout the year to access family-friendly hotel pools like the one at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells (marked on this map), which has a zero-entry sandy beach pool that’s 170 feet long and filled with 372,760 gallons of crystal-clear water. We also like Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, which has a beach area that’s part of the hotel’s Splashtopia water park with a 425-foot lazy river, two 100-foot waterslides and a splash pad with several water features. The Omni also has the Conchilla Valley Pool with a shaded splash pad and a gaming cabana that’s stocked with ping-pong, air hockey, foosball and arcade games. Finally, the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas is another perennial favorite for its HyTides Water Park with a 450-foot lazy river, dueling water slides, multiple pools, a splash pad, kiddie water slides and a wading pool. And if you forgot to pack swim diapers or your child could use a flotation vest, an amenity stand at the pool offers them free to all guests.
Explore a good book or the night sky at the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory
Another hallmark of this library is something not found inside but next door: the Rancho Mirage Observatory is a research-level facility that offers tours and public stargazing events. Kids can come in during the day for a planetarium show or solar viewing experience, or visit at night for dark sky gazing. On Observatory Public Exploration Nights (OPENights), which take place on most Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year, visitors can enjoy a 30-1232x magnified view of planets, nebulae and star clusters. There’s also a moon program that occurs monthly, typically on the Tuesday closest to the first quarter moon, where a live video feed of the moon is projected onto the dome with the chance to peer through three telescopes pointed at it.
Play golf — in simulator, glow in the dark or miniature form
All ages are invited to participate, so long as those under the age of 21 are accompanied by an adult. And if any kids in the group grow tired of golf, the simulators are equipped for other sports too. Kick field goals, play dodgeball against invading zombies or try your hand (or foot) at sports like baseball, soccer, lacrosse and more.
For older kids with later bedtimes, the Indian Wells Golf Resort puts on the after-dark experience Shots in the Night. Taking place on Friday and Saturday nights during the peak winter season, the driving range becomes illuminated after the sun sets with lit-up targets, while the putting greens feature glow-in-the-dark games.
Or, for something totally classic, Boomers Palm Springs has three 18-hole mini golf courses lined with castles and windmills for a whimsically-themed playscape. Should attention spans wane, Boomers also has go-karts, bumper boats and an arcade.
Go for a kid-friendly hike or bike ride on a gorgeous desert trail
In La Quinta, we bring scooters and tricycles for an easy ride along the Bear Creek Arroyo Trail (marked on this map), a 4.8-mile out-and-back paved path that’s part of the Fred Wolff Bear Creek Nature Preserve. It’s pretty flat and I offer my kids a buffet of snacks to keep their interest up, which usually lasts around 20 minutes. If your kids are more amenable though, you could easily walk for longer stretches set against the majestic Santa Rosa mountains, or head deeper in the La Quinta Cove where trails meander amid the sprawling desert landscapes with interesting brush, rocks and small hills that kids can climb.
I’ve also brought my children to Thousand Palms Oasis, which spans 880 acres and is part of the greater Coachella Valley Preserve. It’s hard to feel cranky when standing beneath the shade of towering palm trees in what amounts to a true desert oasis. The full McCallum Trail has been closed since Hurricane Hilary hit in the summer of 2023, however a small portion is still open, which just so happens to be the best place for kids. A short set of steps leads down to raised boardwalks that are perched above water marshes flanked by enormous palm trees on either side. It’s a short walk and back near the main entrance, picnic tables are scattered for a nice spot for a picnic lunch to follow.
If your kids are keen, I also like the Múmawet Hill trail here, which is less than a mile long and includes a flat path leading to a couple short switchbacks that take you up a small but steep hill with vast views. While it might be difficult for anyone with mobility issues, most energetic kids wouldn’t have much issue; I once did it with my daughter strapped to my chest in a baby carrier.