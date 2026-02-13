10 terrific things to do with kids around Palm Springs

When I relocated to the Coachella Valley a few years ago, some friends responded with, “Isn’t it all old people?”

And, yes, retired residents do make up a big portion of the community. But so do young families.

I have two daughters, ages 2 and 5, and a highlight of living here has been connecting with a thriving population of fellow parents. Together, we’ve uncovered a kid-friendly take on living in a resort-minded paradise. There are swaying palm trees, verdant golf courses and sparkling pools, of course, but there’s also a robust collection of things to do with children if you know where to look.

At the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, my kids can go nose to nose with a giraffe as they hand-feed them large leaves of lettuce. At the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, their imaginations are unleashed in a world of wonder. There are also studios for crafting heirloom-worthy pieces of art, kid-friendly hikes and some of the best spots in the state to swim, splash and float down lazy rivers. Even places that were once traditionally associated with a more mature set have programming geared for kids, from the gardens of Sunnylands to the immersive-history-packed Palm Springs Air Museum.

Sure, you could bring your kid in tow to a Midcentury Modern design tour or even a drag brunch (I’ve seen it firsthand), but the activities below are likely more their speed. Here are 10 winning things to do, from toddler activities to spots that’ll get tweens and teens off their screens. Kids will have a ball, and their parents just might too.