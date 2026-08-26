This must be Torrance
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Beneath its suburban bustle, there’s a layer of small-town, IYKYK pride in Torrance, a sprawling South Bay city that spans from the 405 Freeway to the Pacific Ocean.
For some who grew up in the area, it swells during a rewatch of the iconic coming-of-age TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “90210,” both of which use Torrance High School as a backdrop for their fictional campuses — Sunnydale High and West Beverly High, respectively.
Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now.
For others, it comes up when there’s talk about Del Amo mall, which once reigned as the largest indoor shopping center in the United States before the Mall of America took the title. (The mall was the place to be for teens and tweens, who spent their days after school playing pinball at Aladdin’s Castle arcade, filling blue-striped cellophane bags of assorted candy at Sweet Factory or perusing gag gifts at Aahs.)
And still for a set of longtime residents, it arises when one points to the airport named after Torrance-bred legend Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner turned World War II bomber pilot who endured brutal treatment from the Japanese navy — and became the subject of Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling biography “Unbroken” and the subsequent movie adaptation directed by Angelina Jolie.
Torrance has long since grown from the utopia that industrialist Jared Sidney Torrance envisioned in 1910. His idea was to build a “workingman’s paradise,” a model industrial town halfway between Los Angeles and the San Pedro Harbor. To design the community, Torrance’s team brought on the Olmsted brothers, whose father designed Central Park in New York City.
It now stretches across 21 square miles, which include the 1.5 miles of coastline shared by Torrance and Redondo Beach, lovingly referred to as RAT Beach (short for “Right after Torrance”). Torrance has a thriving Japanese American community, a presence that endures with the many Japanese shops, markets and restaurants around town and in nearby Gardena. It’s the birthplace of the American Youth Soccer Organization, a nonprofit famously started out of a garage in 1964 with only nine teams. The city even has its own designated nature preserve — Madrona Marsh — that sits right in the middle of a cluster of homes, condominiums and Del Amo.
Yet what many locals appreciate most about Torrance is how it’s held onto its small-town tradition of simply getting together with your neighbors.
Every December, residents in the city’s 6th District get together for a holiday stroll around the neighborhood, putting up rows of lighted arches for families to walk through. In the spring, thousands cheer on battle tanks that rumble down the streets during the annual Armed Forces Day Parade. When the cherry blossom trees in Columbia Park flourish with soft pastel pink petals, the community comes together for the annual Torrance Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival.
It’s the simple comforts that make Torrance worth a visit — and why locals light up whenever anyone talks about the place they call home.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Order a chocolate fudge chew or celebration cake at Torrance Bakery
Inside the bakery, you’re welcomed by the smell of chocolate and buttercream. Options loom in the long glass case that showcases cookies, scones, cake slices, muffins, danishes. But the local staple is known for its chocolate fudge chew with walnuts, a treat that you’ll find hard to order just one of. Custom cakes are another specialty — many in the community depend on Torrance Bakery to sweeten their special celebrations.
Next door to the bakery is its deli, which specializes in roasting its own turkey. It has cold and hot sandwiches, seasonal salads and mac and cheese for kiddos. My favorite sando is the Cabrillo focaccia with grilled chicken breast, bacon and grilled onions and blue cheese dressing while my husband is a huge proponent of the spaghetti meatball on a toasted sourdough roll.
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Enjoy a bowl of freshly made soba noodles at Ichimi Ann
Your order might depend on what you’re in the mood for — choose between cold or hot noodles and a selection of toppings including curry or unagi (freshwater eel). But the establishment is known for its Ten zaru soba, a popular Japanese dish of cold buckwheat soba served on a bamboo plate, accompanied by a flavorful dipping sauce and a hefty bowl of rice with crispy fried shrimp and vegetable tempura on top.
Ichimi Ann is simple with its authentic menu items, counter ordering and quick service. Once your order is placed, you can help yourself to as much iced and hot tea as you’d like, and when you’ve finished eating, just place your tray on a shelf next to the ordering counter. There are two Ichimi Ann locations in Torrance, one in Old Torrance (marked on this map) and another in the Rolling Hills Plaza.
Spend your weekend antiquing in Old Town Torrance
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Antique lovers get a special treat on the fourth Sunday of each month, when several streets in Old Town Torrance are packed with vendors for the Downtown Torrance Antique Street Faire. There are booths of gently used clothing, vintage refurbished film cameras, furniture, homemade soaps, vinyl records and relics from the past. If you’re looking for an antique appraisal, there’s a booth that offers just that for only $3.
There’s a little bit of everything in Old Town Torrance, including the charming and intimate Torrance Historical Society and Museum, which is open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
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Hunt for '70s or '80s vinyl from Japan at Boogie Maru Sounds
As music fills the shop, peruse the bins of records imported from Japan and around the globe.
If you’re looking for a specific artist or record that the shop doesn’t have, fear not — one of the Ukitas will help point you to another artist that you might not have heard of but will quickly become your new obsession. Currently on the shop’s recommended list is “Hino=Kikuchi Quintet,” a 1969 recording of Japanese modal and hard bop jazz. On the newly arrived list is Wynton Kelly’s 1961 “Autumn Leaves ll,” a classic jazz piano trio performance.
Get a burst of tropical goodness in a slice of King’s Hawaiian paradise cake
But the company’s history actually starts in the 1950s in Hilo, Hawaii, where Taira, the Hawaiian-born son of Japanese immigrants, opened his first bakeshop named Robert’s Bakery. This is where the now ubiquitous soft and fluffy round loaves of Hawaiian sweet bread were first created. As business boomed in Hawaii and the shop was renamed King’s Bakery, Taira realized the sweet bread’s popularity and launched a factory in Torrance.
Today South Bay locals and visitors flock to the King’s Hawaiian restaurant for baked goods or to enjoy dishes like loco moco, saimin and teriyaki bowls in the restaurant’s large dining area that has kept its intimate charm — and its tropical fish aquarium that anchors it all.
Take in the best South Bay views at Rocketship Park
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Other parks might have newer, more cutting-edge playground equipment. Rocketship Park sets itself apart from the rest for the feature that gives it its name: a four-level, Cold War-era metal rocket that children and, admittedly, adults can climb into and imagine blasting off into space. Sit at the top of the rocket and take in one of the best views of the city. On a clear day, you can see out toward the ocean all the way to Santa Monica toward the San Gabriel Mountains.
The rocket and the surrounding play area was constructed in 1960; the design and history was so significant that the city’s historical society deemed it a historical landmark.
The park itself is the perfect spot to enjoy an afternoon picnic — once you make the somewhat treacherous journey all the way down.
Snap a photo at Torrance High, the backdrop of '90210,' 'Buffy' and more
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This may seem like an unassuming high school in the middle of suburbia, but it’s where Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, drove stakes through the heart of vampires in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The open-air breezeways of the campus was where the wealthy kids of “Beverly Hills 90210” navigated teenagehood, family drama, love and classes. And the school was a backdrop in “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Bruce Almighty” and “She’s All That.”
What drew so many location scouts to the high school was its quintessentially SoCal architecture: beige stucco buildings topped with clay stucco roofs, palm-shaded courtyards and reddish locker bays.
The campus first opened in 1917 and campus officials said this is an active educational institution so the campus is closed to the public. However, with advance notice and permission, visitors may access some of the more famous outdoor film locations on the school grounds, such as the courtyard between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, when staff is available.
Order a juicy prime rib and sing your heart out at the San Franciscan
Lined with brick walls and featuring red leather booths and games playing on the big screens by the bar, the classic steakhouse that opened in 1963 has stayed true to its roots. Founded by the late Salvatore “Sam” Failla, and now owned by his son, Merrill Failla, the South Bay institution continues to deliver a hearty aged and slow-roasted prime rib as well as Midwestern USDA choice beef, hand-cut and trimmed daily — no frills.
The experience all starts with a large complimentary warm loaf of sourdough bread for you to nibble on. Locals recommend the prime rib, either the house special or Franciscan cut, which comes with a horseradish dipping sauce. The slab of protein is served with your choice of a side and you can’t go wrong with either a baked potato or salad.
Consider enjoying your meal on a Tuesday or Saturday evening — the San Franciscan’s karaoke nights — so you can sing to your heart’s content. There’s also live music on Fridays.
Find out how easy getting to SoFi and Hollywood Bowl can be via Torrance Transit
An experience that only enhances game day is made possible by the shuttle service from the Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center, which offers a direct ride to SoFi Stadium. It’s not only enjoyable but will save you about $66 and more on parking at the stadium. A round-trip ticket on the shuttle costs $4.
The buses start running three hours before the game starts and drop riders off near the tailgate area. “So many riders hop on with their six packs [of beer] and gear ready to meet with their friends,” said Melody Lawrence, transit manager for the city of Torrance.
The transit center has free parking for about 250 cars with the ability to expand into an estimated 500 parking spaces, with more on the way as the city just awarded a design build agreement with a company who will construct a parking structure for the transit center.
The transit center has many routine and special services including hitching a ride on the Hollywood Bowl Shuttle to the outdoor entertainment venue, which used to operate from Wilson Park. You can snag a seat on the shuttle for only $12 if you purchase the ticket on site or you can buy a ticket online for $12.45. Lawrence recommends buying the ticket online if you can as some events are more popular than others and shuttle seats can run out.
Brewery hop from Absolution to Scholb and back again
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In the back of an industrial area sits Absolution Brewery Co. and its neighbor Scholb Premium Ales. Two very unique breweries that have completely different offerings and vibes, but both are family friendly.
The two breweries have their take on crisp India pale ales, blondes, lagers, pilsners, sours and more. They each also partner with local food vendors and trucks certain days of the week so you can have a bite to go with your pour — keep an eye on their social media accounts for the schedules.
Absolution (marked on this map) feels like the place you’ll want to play yard games of cornhole or catch a sports game while tossing back a cold beer. Scholb is the type of place where you can dust off your vocal cords with a thirst-quenching beer and sing your highest chord during a karaoke night.
You might want to do both, and as they’re a short walk from each other, there’s no reason not to.
Sip on a mezcal flight at Oaxacan restaurant Madre
And as for the food, the carne asada plate may prompt an immediate recommendation of the “Madre exclusive” flight from your server. Trust them here. The lineup of spirits complements the rich and smoky profile of the mole enchilada — it never disappoints.
Madre’s dining room is brightened by the colorful murals, including a beating heart inside a blooming agave or “La Jefa,” a woman surrounded by fierce animals flowers, corn and a blue cactus. The restaurant is always filled with conversation, laughter and on some nights, live music. Lots of people flock to the bar to enjoy their spirits and a convo with the bartender. It’s a place for every occasion, even for a bite after work, with happy hour deals that run from 3 to 6 p.m.
Fuel up with an ube matcha latte at Chrome Coffee Studio
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On weekends, coffee lovers might find themselves in a slightly long line to order and enjoy their handmade Chrome latte or banana cream latte, the two most popular items on the menu. Other tasty (and highly Instagrammable) options include an ube matcha latte and peach tea refresher for the summer, along with delectable pastries like the almond croissant. With the sleek and modern cafe always buzzing, the local secret is to visit during the week.
Once you place your order, there’s plenty of seating inside the cafe, including at the long wooden table. The shop sometimes hosts events and promotions — like a weekend when you can “whimsymaxx” your latte cups with stickers and a collab with popular content creator @pov_husband.
Feed the Koi fish and learn about exotic plants at Rainforest Flora
That doesn’t even begin to cover what the nursery has to offer. Rainforest Flora is the country’s largest wholesaler of exotic plants, but its headquarters has lent itself as a place for the youngest in the community to explore.
Aside from selling plants on-site, the greenhouse has a large rock formation with a waterfall that’s become a habitat of sorts for large, brightly colored orange and white koi fish — ask for a bag of fish food at the front desk and you’ll quickly became the koi’s favorite visitor.
It’s a place where a father brings his kids who are tickled by the turtles, who also reside by the rock and water, said Jerry Robinson, co-founder of the company. He and his partner, Paul Isley, started the wholesale and nursery business in 1974. The pair, each fascinated with the plants that grew without soil, were inspired to bring the exotic plants mainly found in Central and Southern America to the U.S.
The family-owned business operated by Robinson, his daughter Kendra Dazé and Isley’s son-in-law Brad Tandy is expanding to offer community yoga classes, plant markets and more. Keep an eye on the nursery’s social media for its community event offerings.
Find fresh produce, miniature trains and pickleball courts at Wilson Park
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Kids can also hitch an estimated 15-minute ride on the steam locomotive that’s operated by the Southern California Live Steamers the first Sunday and third Saturday of each month. And in line with the growing popularity of pickleball, the park has two concrete courts with eight more on the way.