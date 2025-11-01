Where you can volunteer in L.A. to help those affected by disruptions to SNAP benefits
Beginning Nov. 1, roughly 5.5 million Californians — including more than 1.5 million residents in L.A. County — will experience delays in receiving their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.
While the situation is evolving — Gov. Gavin Newsom is fast-tracking funds to support food banks, and judges on Friday ordered the USDA to restart SNAP funding — families in need won’t see immediate relief.
Two federal judges told the U.S. Department of Agriculture it must begin using contingency funds to provide food assistance, but gave the agency until Monday to decide exactly how to do so.
Community leaders and local nonprofits have been stepping up to fill in the gap by hosting free grocery pop-up markets and other events to help out their fellow neighbors who need food now — not later.
Officials warn that November SNAP funds will not be issued without a resolution to the government shutdown, and there is no sign of a breakthrough in Congress.
The Times has complied an ongoing list of ways to volunteer in these efforts. This story will be updated as new opportunities arise.
It’s advised that you email or call the organization before showing up, as volunteering needs may quickly change. — Kailyn Brown
Bronsley Community Resource Center
When: To volunteer, simply text or call 424-480-9336 give the team a heads up that you’ll be coming and arrive by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Where: 401 E. Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301
Details: Visit the non-profit’s Instagram page for more information.
It's Bigger Than Us
When: Dates and times vary depending on the event
Where: The location varies depending on the event
Details: For more information, visit their website.
Food Forward
When: Food Forward has regular opportunities to volunteer many times a week.
Where: The offices are located in North Hollywood, but picking and/or gleaning opportunities are available at multiple locations in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Anyone owning fruit trees in those counties can sign up to have Food Forward volunteers pick their fruit for distribution to food banks and people needing food assistance.
Details: People with fruit they want to donate, or people who want to volunteer as pickers or gleaners should sign up on the Food Forward website. You can also email volunteer@foodforward.org or call (818) 764-1022, extension 100.
Produce in the Park
When: There are different meet up times based on which role you signed up for. However, the event begins at 11:45 a.m. at St. James Park.
Where: The meet up address for the park is 23 St. James Park.
Details: For the most up to date information, visit their Instagram page and email them if you have additional questions at info@mutualaidla.org.
Venice Family Center
When: Monday, Nov. 3 and Monday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Inglewood South La Brea Health Center
Details: You can sign up via the clinic’s website.
We Grow LA
When: Every Friday at 11 a.m.
Where: Slauson Super Mall
Details: We Grow LA is also looking for volunteers to help with holiday programming. To get involved, visit the website or send an email to lauren@wegrowla.com.
L.A. Regional Food Bank
When: Tuesdays-Saturdays. Morning shifts are 9 to noon. Afternoon shifts go from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: The L.A Regional Food bank has a few different locations that you can find on its website. The main location is 1734 E. 41st Street, Los Angeles.
Details: Volunteers can look online at https://www.lafoodbank.org/volunteer/ to find available volunteer spots. All volunteers must register online.
LA Community Fridges
When: Volunteers can bring food whenever they want.
Where: Fridges are located in 14 spots around Los Angeles County, from Palmdale to Pomona, Van Nuys to Watts.
Details: It’s best to package food in individual or smaller servings, since many users don’t have kitchen facilities or room for storage. Homemade meals are not accepted, however fresh produce, either purchased or from home gardens, is welcome along with bottled water, canned goods, nonperishable items such as rice and pasta, frozen meats, milks (dairy and nondairy), eggs and bread. Other welcome donations include baby formula, hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other PPE, baking soda, pet supplies, individually wrapped eating utensils and hygiene products.
Westside Food Bank
When: Volunteers are typically needed on weekdays in the mornings and afternoons. Corporate volunteer shifts are typically scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Weekend volunteer opportunities can be arranged by emailing volunteer@wsfb.org.
Where: Volunteers are needed at the warehouse in Santa Monica Mondays-Thursdays or at their mobile pantries around their service area including the Gerard Mobile Pantry, VAP Mobile Pantry and West LA Civic Center Mobile Pantry.
Details: Register online for volunteer opportunities. Drop off food donations at the food bank between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Frozen and/or refrigerated foods can be accepted by calling (310) 828-6016 beforehand. Appointments are required to drop off large collections of food.
Friends of the Cecil Food Bank
When: Volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis. Contact Friends of the Cecil Food Bank for more details.
Where: 640 Main St., Los Angeles
Details: https://hotelcecil.org/
Hollywood Food Coalition
When: The dinner program takes place every day. Volunteers for receiving and distributing food to be distributed to other organizations are needed on weekdays.
Where: 5939 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles
Details: Volunteers must sign up online at this link: https://hofoco.org/volunteering-about/. The Hollywood Food Coalition cannot accept volunteers who have not signed up online.
SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition
When: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Sign up to volunteer.
Where: Locations in Silver Lake (marked on this map), Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater and Hollywood
Details: selahnhc.org/volunteer
North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry
When: Food distributions are Mondays and Fridays from 7:30 to 11 a.m. but volunteer times vary. You must sign up to volunteer.
Where: 11634 Moorpark Street, Studio City
Details: nhifp.org
Social Justice Learning Institute
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Social Justice Learning Institute headquarters
Details: For more information and to RSVP, email SJLI’s Health Equity Program Manager Ashley Loville-Grat at aloville@sjli.org.