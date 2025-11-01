Where you can volunteer in L.A. to help those affected by disruptions to SNAP benefits

Beginning Nov. 1, roughly 5.5 million Californians — including more than 1.5 million residents in L.A. County — will experience delays in receiving their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.

While the situation is evolving — Gov. Gavin Newsom is fast-tracking funds to support food banks, and judges on Friday ordered the USDA to restart SNAP funding — families in need won’t see immediate relief.

Community leaders and local nonprofits have been stepping up to fill in the gap by hosting free grocery pop-up markets and other events to help out their fellow neighbors who need food now — not later.

The Times has complied an ongoing list of ways to volunteer in these efforts. This story will be updated as new opportunities arise.

It’s advised that you email or call the organization before showing up, as volunteering needs may quickly change. — Kailyn Brown