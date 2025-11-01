Live Coverage
The Dodgers are on the board first in Game 6 of the World Series. Follow our live coverage
Volunteers check dates on donated food and sort items at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

Where you can volunteer in L.A. to help those affected by disruptions to SNAP benefits

By Kailyn Brown
Jeanette MarantosDeborah Netburn and Michelle Woo

Beginning Nov. 1, roughly 5.5 million Californians — including more than 1.5 million residents in L.A. County — will experience delays in receiving their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.

While the situation is evolving — Gov. Gavin Newsom is fast-tracking funds to support food banks, and judges on Friday ordered the USDA to restart SNAP funding — families in need won’t see immediate relief.

Los Angeles, CA - October 24: Army Sgt. Luis Gonzalez, left, and Private First Class Vivian Almaraz, right, of the 40th Division Sustainment Brigade, Army National Guard, Los Alamitos, help fellow soldiers, workers and volunteers pack boxes of produce at the LA Regional Food Bank in Los Angeles Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's deploying national guard troops to CA food banks to help prepare emergency food kids for families losing SNAP benefits under the government shutdown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Judges order USDA to restart SNAP funding, but hungry families won’t get immediate relief

Two federal judges told the U.S. Department of Agriculture it must begin using contingency funds to provide food assistance, but gave the agency until Monday to decide exactly how to do so.

Community leaders and local nonprofits have been stepping up to fill in the gap by hosting free grocery pop-up markets and other events to help out their fellow neighbors who need food now — not later.

soldiers help workers and volunteers pack boxes of produce at the LA Regional Food Bank

Politics

‘I’m terrified’: Hunger looms as millions brace for loss of food aid amid shutdown

Officials warn that November SNAP funds will not be issued without a resolution to the government shutdown, and there is no sign of a breakthrough in Congress.

The Times has complied an ongoing list of ways to volunteer in these efforts. This story will be updated as new opportunities arise.

It’s advised that you email or call the organization before showing up, as volunteering needs may quickly change. — Kailyn Brown

Bronsley Community Resource Center

Inglewood Charity
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Organize and help distribute food during Bronsley Community Resource Center’s grocery giveaway. If you are able, there may be some moderate lifting as well.

When: To volunteer, simply text or call 424-480-9336 give the team a heads up that you’ll be coming and arrive by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Where: 401 E. Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301

Details: Visit the non-profit’s Instagram page for more information.
It's Bigger Than Us

Leimert Park Volunteer
By Kailyn Brown
What You’ll do: It’s Bigger Than Us will be hosting a myriad of events throughout November and December such as giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 20 and hosting a holiday food giveaway on Nov. 21. Volunteers will help sort and pass out food to attendees. Those who are interested in helping out can sign up to volunteer.
When: Dates and times vary depending on the event

Where: The location varies depending on the event

Details: For more information, visit their website.
Food Forward

Valley Glen Charity
By Jeanette Marantos
What you’ll do: Either allow Food Forward volunteers to pick fruit off your residential or orchard trees in Los Angeles, Ventura or Santa Barbara counties, or volunteer to pick fruit or glean unsold produce at farmers markets in those counties.

When: Food Forward has regular opportunities to volunteer many times a week.

Where: The offices are located in North Hollywood, but picking and/or gleaning opportunities are available at multiple locations in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Anyone owning fruit trees in those counties can sign up to have Food Forward volunteers pick their fruit for distribution to food banks and people needing food assistance.

Details: People with fruit they want to donate, or people who want to volunteer as pickers or gleaners should sign up on the Food Forward website. You can also email volunteer@foodforward.org or call (818) 764-1022, extension 100.
Produce in the Park

University Park Charity
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Produce in the Park is a free, weekly food distribution that is hosted by the Mutual Aid LA Network. People who are interested in volunteering can sign up for specific roles such as picking up food from Food Forward in Commerce, then bringing it to the park, organizing and bagging up produce, distributing it to attendees, taking items to L.A. Community Fridges around the city and dropping off compost. If you’re unable to physically make it out, you can also assist with remote duties such as social media and sending out reminder texts to volunteers.

When: There are different meet up times based on which role you signed up for. However, the event begins at 11:45 a.m. at St. James Park.

Where: The meet up address for the park is 23 St. James Park.

Details: For the most up to date information, visit their Instagram page and email them if you have additional questions at info@mutualaidla.org.
Venice Family Center

Inglewood Charity
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Help sort and package more than 10,000 pounds of food during the Venice Family Clinic’s free food market. To volunteer, you must be able to lift, carry, push and pull approximately 20- to 50-pound boxes. Helpers must also be 15 years or older to participate (parents/guardians must sign a waiver for a minor to participate). Being able to speak both Spanish and English is not required, but a plus.

When: Monday, Nov. 3 and Monday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Inglewood South La Brea Health Center

Details: You can sign up via the clinic’s website.
We Grow LA

Harvard Park Charity
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Organize and pass out food during the weekly grocery giveaway. The organization will also be accepting donations.

When: Every Friday at 11 a.m.

Where: Slauson Super Mall

Details: We Grow LA is also looking for volunteers to help with holiday programming. To get involved, visit the website or send an email to lauren@wegrowla.com.
Social Justice Learning Institute

Inglewood Charity
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Sorting and bagging groceries to hand out to Inglewood families. If you are interested in volunteering, the organization is asking that you email them first instead of just showing up. SJLI is also accepting donations of the following unexpired and unopened items: pasta, rice, grains, peanut butter, canned protein, instant meals and cereal.

When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Social Justice Learning Institute headquarters

Details: For more information and to RSVP, email SJLI’s Health Equity Program Manager Ashley Loville-Grat at aloville@sjli.org.
L.A. Regional Food Bank

Central-Alameda Volunteer
By Deborah Netburn
What you’ll do: Package fresh produce and shelf-stable foods like rice and canned goods for distribution to the L.A. Regional Food Bank’s 600 partner agencies and organizations.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays. Morning shifts are 9 to noon. Afternoon shifts go from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: The L.A Regional Food bank has a few different locations that you can find on its website. The main location is 1734 E. 41st Street, Los Angeles.

Details: Volunteers can look online at https://www.lafoodbank.org/volunteer/ to find available volunteer spots. All volunteers must register online.
LA Community Fridges

Charity
By Jeanette Marantos
What you’ll do: LA Community Fridges is about as grassroots as food help can get; with 14 free food fridges accepting food donations around Greater Los Angeles and five fridges on temporary hold waiting for sponsors to get them back up and running. Your mission is to either bring food and other items to fill the existing fridges, help keep the fridges clean, or offer a site to start a new community fridge in your neighborhood. Note that many of the fridges are hosted by businesses.

When: Volunteers can bring food whenever they want.

Where: Fridges are located in 14 spots around Los Angeles County, from Palmdale to Pomona, Van Nuys to Watts.

Details: It’s best to package food in individual or smaller servings, since many users don’t have kitchen facilities or room for storage. Homemade meals are not accepted, however fresh produce, either purchased or from home gardens, is welcome along with bottled water, canned goods, nonperishable items such as rice and pasta, frozen meats, milks (dairy and nondairy), eggs and bread. Other welcome donations include baby formula, hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other PPE, baking soda, pet supplies, individually wrapped eating utensils and hygiene products.
Westside Food Bank

Santa Monica Charity
By Jeanette Marantos
What you’ll do: People can volunteer as individuals or in groups to sort and pack food and produce boxes at the warehouse. Other jobs include cleaning and tidying the warehouse and coolers. Westside Food Bank encourages food drives for its programs of non-expired food items, or you can just make individual donations at the warehouse. The Westside Food Bank’s partner agencies serve the neighborhoods of Santa Monica, Venice, Culver City, West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Inglewood and the LAX area, as well as the West Los Angeles VA and several college campuses.

When: Volunteers are typically needed on weekdays in the mornings and afternoons. Corporate volunteer shifts are typically scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Weekend volunteer opportunities can be arranged by emailing volunteer@wsfb.org.

Where: Volunteers are needed at the warehouse in Santa Monica Mondays-Thursdays or at their mobile pantries around their service area including the Gerard Mobile Pantry, VAP Mobile Pantry and West LA Civic Center Mobile Pantry.

Details: Register online for volunteer opportunities. Drop off food donations at the food bank between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Frozen and/or refrigerated foods can be accepted by calling (310) 828-6016 beforehand. Appointments are required to drop off large collections of food.
Friends of the Cecil Food Bank

Downtown L.A. Volunteer
By Deborah Netburn
What you’ll do: Located at the Hotel Cecil on the edge of Skid Row, the Friends of the Cecil Food Bank regularly provides food to as many as 75 of the hotel’s residents, most of whom have recently come off the streets. As SNAP benefits are set to expire, the nonprofit is gearing up to distribute food to other residents of Skid Row and impoverished areas around L.A. Volunteers with cars, trucks and SUVs who can transport food are needed as well as folks who can help on site with food distribution and keeping the kitchen organized and well-managed.

When: Volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis. Contact Friends of the Cecil Food Bank for more details.

Where: 640 Main St., Los Angeles

Details: https://hotelcecil.org/
Hollywood Food Coalition

Hollywood Volunteer
By Deborah Netburn
What you’ll do: Prepare and serve meals to people experiencing homelessness or receive and distribute food to nonprofits affected by fires.

When: The dinner program takes place every day. Volunteers for receiving and distributing food to be distributed to other organizations are needed on weekdays.

Where: 5939 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles

Details: Volunteers must sign up online at this link: https://hofoco.org/volunteering-about/. The Hollywood Food Coalition cannot accept volunteers who have not signed up online.
SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition

Silver Lake Volunteer
By Michelle Woo
What you’ll do: With volunteer-run programs already happening four days a week, SELAH — which stands for Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater and Hollywood — is ramping up its efforts during the CalFresh pause, partnering with food rescue organizations to distribute as much shelf-stable food as possible. At a drop-in program, you’ll help distribute food, clothing and hygiene products to participants.

When: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Sign up to volunteer.

Where: Locations in Silver Lake (marked on this map), Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater and Hollywood

Details: selahnhc.org/volunteer
North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry

Studio City Volunteer
By Michelle Woo
What you’ll do: Help with the drive-through food distribution events, either by packing grocery bags or transporting them to the site.

When: Food distributions are Mondays and Fridays from 7:30 to 11 a.m. but volunteer times vary. You must sign up to volunteer.

Where: 11634 Moorpark Street, Studio City

Details: nhifp.org
