Bomb dot com: Travel back to the millennium at these L.A. spots bursting with Y2K energy

Though L.A. is a relatively young city, many of the places that encompass it pull inspiration from the past. Every decade seems to have representation here, whether in midcentury Googie diners or Art Deco-embellished swing dancing halls or ’80s-themed thrift stores.

And now the Y2K era is getting in on the action.

The turn of the millennium — dating from roughly 1997 to 2003 — was a time when the future felt close and incredibly exciting. Designers across mediums embarked on love affairs with techy colors like silver and ice blue, using the kind of stark, metallic materials one would expect inside of a spaceship or computer monitor.

But as much as the era looked toward the internet as a gateway to what would come next, it still had a firm grasp on the ephemera of the years prior. CDs and VHS tapes weren’t yet extinct, landlines were still common and digital cameras were used more for gatherings than selfies. It was an epoch of innocence and celebrity, when girl bands and boy bands reigned and all things miniature (skirts, purses, cars, dogs) were courted.