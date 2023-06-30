LA Times Today: What to do in the magical little town of Los Olivos
In 2004, the hit movie “Sideways” inspired pinot noir pilgrimages to the Santa Ynez Valley town of Los Olivos, just two hours north of Los Angeles.
It’s nearly 20 years later, and Los Olivos still retains its rustic 1800s train station charm.
L.A. Times contributor Julie Wolfson explored this region of California’s wine country and joined Amrit Singh with some new ideas that will make us justify a road trip back.
