The perfect ice cream (or other cold treat) to pair with 7 Southern California hikes

If you’re like me, you can’t not be outside — even in the blistering heat of an L.A. summer. It’s essential to stay hydrated (and find shady respites) whether you’re hiking on the trails or cycling across town, and it’s also nice to reward yourself when you’re done. Enter my favorite summer pairing: treks and treats. As a constant seeker of icy cold drinks and snacks, I’ve compiled a list of seven hikes and nature walks, along with refreshing rewards nearby.

The trek: Monrovia Hillside Wilderness

The treat: boba at Cup of Cha, Monrovia

Head to Monrovia’s Hillside Wilderness Preserve , a far less popular option than neighboring Monrovia Canyon (currently closed), for a 2.75-mile out-and-back that ascends more than 500 feet through quiet Clamshell Canyon and offers panoramic views of downtown Monrovia and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley. Venture to the city’s charming old town post-hike for a treat at Cup of Cha , which has an incredible variety of boba tea and slushes (I like the “O.M.G.” and coffee-forward Owlkaido). For those who prefer to enjoy their sweets with a spoon, Moo Moo Mia is an ice cream joint nearby that offers a seasonal menu that includes flavors such as Cajeta Toasted Coconut, Sweet Taro and Almond Chocolate Croissant.

The trek: Ernest E. Debs Regional Park

The treat: a smoothie at Tropical Juice L.A., Highland Park

Smoothies and scrub jays in Highland Park — what a pair. The 300-acre Ernest E. Debs Regional Park just northeast of downtown Los Angeles is a bona fide oasis. Park at the Audubon Center (the first carbon-neutral building in the U.S.), grab a trail map and opt for a 5-mile loop starting on the Scrub Jay Trail. Don’t forget to look out for the blue-winged residents among other local avians. At the top of your climb, enjoy a tranquil pond and phenomenal views of the downtown skyline. After, head a few blocks north to Highland Park’s lively Figueroa Street to find the colorful window of Tropical Juice L.A. , serving bionicos, fruit cocktails, ice cream and my favorite smoothies in the city. If you can’t decide, go for the jugo energético for a delicious pick-me-up.

The trek: Whittier Narrows Recreation Area

The treat: mangonada at Garcia’s Fruits, South El Monte

In the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, you can do it all — pedal a bike, pedal a boat, paddle a kayak, hike, jog, fish, dog-walk, bird-watch, disc golf or just plain enjoy 1,492 acres of lovely public space. Whatever method you choose, at the very least you should explore the 2-mile loop around Legg Lake for some serene views and waterfowl sightings (look for Canada geese, ducks, coots, great blue herons and egrets). You’ll also spy the unique sculptures of Benjamin Dominguez and two other smaller lakes. Combine it with a trip to nearby Garcia’s Fruit, which may have the city’s best mangonada (chamango), which has sorbet, chili, chamoy, a tamarind straw and, of course, mango slices. They also have paletas, raspados and aguas frescas (go for sandia watermelon in the summer).

The trek: Griffith Park

The treat: sugarcane juice and halo halo at Ko Juice, Glendale

People often talk about the incredible variety within Griffith Park and for good reason — the 4,210-acre green space is the largest urban-wilderness municipal park in the United States, and arguably the best (sorry, New Yorkers). On your next visit, opt for a challenging classic, like 5.25-mile Fern Dell to Mt. Hollywood route, or a tranquil escape, like the 1-mile trip to Amir’s Garden. Or why not do both? Your local treat destination: Glendale’s Ko Juice , known for its fresh, hydrating sugar cane juices. They also serve halo halo, an epic Filipino dessert that mixes shaved ice, coconut, milk, sweet beans and more.

The trek: Will Rogers State Historic Park

The treat: Hawaiian shave ice at Brian’s Shave Ice, Sawtelle

It’s no secret that the Pacific Palisades is home to beautiful beaches, but there’s also some of the most radical hiking on the Westside of L.A. Two stand out: a gut-busting 4.75-mile loop hike to Skull Rock in Temescal Gateway Park and a gentler 2.25-mile loop to Inspiration Point in Will Rogers State Historic Park . Both offer some of the best coastal views in the city. Hold fast to that beach energy and head to Brian’s Shave Ice in Sawtelle. Sibling owners Cole and Karlen Kunitomo bring a slice of Hawaii with classic flavors like Tiger’s Blood (strawberry/coconut), Li Hing Mui (sweet dry plum) and POG (passion/orange/guava).

The trek: Elysian Park

The treat: bingsu at Oakobing, Koreatown

Yes, downtown L.A. has a rugged natural gem. The 600-acre Elysian Park is the oldest park in the city and has trails through urban forests, historic botanic gardens and some of the best vistas of the city (like Angel’s Point). For a more hidden serene sanctuary (though hardly a secret), check out Vista Hermosa Natural Park . Although much smaller than Elysian, the views are just as grand. For a massive treat, head to Oakobing in Koreatown for some of the best (and biggest) bingsu around. Red bean and condensed milk are the most common toppings on the fluffy snow mountains of shaved ice (patbingsu), you can also try Oreo tiramisu or mango flakes presented in a whole pineapple.

The trek: Peter F. Schabarum Regional Park

The treat: tofu pudding at Meet Fresh, Hacienda Heights

Peter F. Schabarum Regional Park in Hacienda Heights is a 575-acre urban wilderness that features tons of different hiking and equestrian options through chaparral and with huge views to the north of the hulking San Gabriels. There’s also a quaint stream, a hummingbird and butterfly garden, plenty of oak woodland picnic areas and cherry blossoms in the spring. Start at the Colima Road entrance for a shorter loop, or take it all the way to Powder Canyon to the south for a more strenuous route. After your adventure of choice, it’s time for tons of Taiwanese dessert options at Meet Fresh across the street. It’s known for its taro balls, tofu pudding (douhua), grass jelly and purple rice options; everything is amazing, and even better after a long hike.

7 things to do this week

Learn about Griffith Park’s secret fern oasis with an ecologist. (Matt Pawlik)

1. Hike with an ecologist at Griffith Park’s Fern Canyon. This Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m., learn about the riparian and oak woodland environments of our city’s biggest urban wilderness from an L.A. City Recreation and Parks expert. Register here , meet at the visitor center and prepare yourself to get educated on resident flora and fauna via a guided nature walk.

(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

2. Bike for beer on the beach with the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition and Sierra Nevada Brewery. To celebrate California Craft Beer Week, LACBC is leading a guided bike ride through the beach cities with optional ale tasting from Sierra Nevada ($25, must be 21+). Start at Venice Beach on Saturday at 11 a.m., stop in Hermosa, and finish your tour in Redondo at 1:30 p.m. If you’re looking for a summer cycle on the east side of town, check out Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition’s monthly summer night rides Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park . Don’t forget bike lights.

Hikers enjoy an evening trek through Malibu Creek State Park. (Matt Pawlik)

3. Listen to a campfire talk about wildlife at Malibu Creek State Park in the Santa Monica Mountains. Mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes — oh my! At this Saturday’s Malibu Creek campfire series event, learn from knowledgeable docents about how to coexist peacefully with resident wildlife. Park at the Main Trailhead lot ($3 per hour, $12 max) and follow signs for the MCSP campground amphitheater. No reservations are required, but seating is limited, so feel free to bring a chair! If you want a workout before the evening, check out the Bulldog Loop trail featured in our 50 best hikes in L.A. , or for some morning zen, opt for mountain yoga at neighboring King Gillette Ranch.

Discover the many colorful flora at the South Coast Botanic Garden at sunset. (Matt Pawlik)

4. Savor the sunset at the South Coast Botanic Garden. On Thursdays in July, the 87-acre botanical beauty comes alive after hours for a new night of nature. It’s an event intended for everyone — with guided nature tours as well as live musical performances and activities for kids — or simply explore the grounds under the tangerine glow of golden hour. There are only two more this summer, so go while you can ($5 for members, $9 for non-members).

Help keep Long Beach’s beautiful Junipero Beach clean and plastic-free this weekend. (Matt Pawlik)

5. Help keep our beaches plastic-free at a clean-up in Long Beach. As part of the Plastic Free July challenge, join Los Angeles Waterkeeper at Junipero Beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help combat plastic pollution. Bring gloves, bags and buckets to the cleanup, which also aims to gather data in the ongoing battle to protect our health and environment from plastic waste.

(Photo illustration by Micah Fluellen / L.A. Times; Getty Images)

6. Join a Walking Book Club at Arcadia Public Library. Who says book clubs need to be sedentary? Walk and talk about your favorite summer reads on a 1-mile urban loop starting from the Arcadia Public Library.

Run through Will Rogers State Historic Park and enjoy coastal vistas with Angel City Run Club. (Matt Pawlik)

7. Work up a sweat on a morning trail run at Will Rogers State Historic Park. Join the Angel City Run Club for a morning jog with coastal vistas and good vibes at 7 a.m. this Sunday. The 4-mile trail run is in collaboration with four different brands, including Hoka, which will supply a limited number of shoes for participants to demo on the trail.

Hike of the week

Reach the peak of Mt. Lowe and wet your beak at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. this weekend. (Matt Pawlik)

Mt. Lowe, meet Mt. Lowe. In honor of California Craft Beer Week, hike to Mt. Lowe’s 5,606-foot summit by the less traveled but highly challenging 5.5-mile trek from Eaton Saddle, and reward yourself with a post-trail ale at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. Named after Thaddeus Lowe, who built the legendary railway along the mountain and an early 20th century resort at nearby Echo Mountain, the summit offers viewing tubes pointed at local peaks as well as incredible vistas of the San Gabriel Valley, downtown skyline and Catalina Island on clear days. Start your hike early, and take shade breaks under the oaks at the Mt. Lowe Trail Camp or in the echo-worthy Mueller Tunnel, built in 1942. The eponymous brewery has old maps and photographs of the mountain and features railway spikes as tap handles (and, oh yeah, good beer too!). It’s the perfect way to celebrate local history, hiking and craft beer. For more opportunities, check out my 30 Ales and Trails list.

Cool stuff

Leanna Ayala, 7, pours a cup of water over her head while cooling off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

We all can feel it: Summer is really starting to heat up. Last weekend saw triple digits across SoCal , and excessive heat warnings will likely continue throughout the coming months. But the high temperatures affect communities across L.A. differently, as Times writers Tony Barboza and Ruben Vives noted in their comprehensive piece last fall. Now, we can visualize that heat inequity thanks to the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. Times reporter Hayley Smith recently toured the mapping tool and spoke with David Eisenman, co-director of UCLA CPHD, who reminds us to be cautious ( read Hayley’s tips here too! ) but, more importantly, be active in our response to heat waves. “Our hope is that communities will take this information and call their assemblyman and their city agencies and say: ‘What are we doing about this right now?’” he said. “Because heat is harming us right now.”

Wild things

The sea life in a tide pool at Dana Point. (Catherine Pearlman)

“It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.” California author John Steinbeck captured the breadth of human connection to nature. Although the universe is forever expanding and often feels incomprehensible, tide pools offer us a glimpse into a beautiful, contained microecosystem. In a recent Times article, Catherine Pearlman shares eight rocky shores for intertidal discovery this summer, and her tips for your shoreline adventure (most important, check the tides !). Whether you see colorful sea anemone or sculpin or even the occasional octopus, “each visit offers an opportunity to observe something new.” I particularly enjoy watching hermit crabs that have outgrown their shells try to find the perfect new one to call home (and sometimes duel over coveted real estate). For a pre- or post-tide-pooling hike, try Crystal Cove’s El Moro Canyon or the Nicholas Flat Trail at Leo Carrillo State Park .

The must-read

A close-up of the salmon eggs at the Livingston Stone National Fish Hatchery, at the base of Shasta Dam in Northern California. (Brandon S. Honig / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

In case you missed it, an April edition of The Wild shared a complicated plan working toward saving California’s endangered Chinook salmon. Now, “after 80 years, endangered winter-run Chinook are about to swim in the [McCloud] river once again” notes Times writer Ian James in a recent update . Supported by a ceremony by the Winnemem Wintu tribe, who consider the fish to be central to their spiritual and cultural traditions, state and federal wildlife officials delivered 20,000 eggs to an incubator on the riverbanks last week — with plans to have 20,000 more arrive in August . The egg drop-off kicked off the Winnemem Wintu tribe’s Run4Salmon , “a 300-mile journey on foot, bicycle, horseback and boat, following the old path of the salmon from the McCloud River to San Francisco Bay.” Follow their journey here , which ends at the Pacific Ocean on July 31 with a closing ceremony and hope that the Chinook salmon will return for good.

P.S.