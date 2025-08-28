Where to camp last-minute near L.A. for Labor Day weekend

Several of the first-come, first-served campgrounds in Angeles National Forest offer ample spots to hang a hammock and, at least temporarily, escape your worries.

A three-day weekend is approaching, and you’d like to escape to the mountains. But you didn’t plan ahead. What’s an L.A. outdoorsy resident to do?

Don’t fret, my dear Wilder, for there are about 30 first-come, first-served campgrounds around L.A. County, and I’m here to suggest a few where I think even the worst of planners could snag a spot this weekend.

Let’s start with the popular first-come, first-served spots near L.A.

Chilao’s Little Pines loop is aptly named, as it features several sizes of pine trees that provide nice shade and good smells. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

If you leave right now, meaning Thursday late morning when this newsletter publishes, you might get lucky enough to snag a spot at Buckhorn, a 38-site first-come, first-served campground in Angeles National Forest. This pine-dappled paradise is just over an hour’s drive from L.A. and sits at around 6,500 feet elevation, offering a cool reprieve from your steamy apartment. (That window unit can only do so much!)

Or you could try Chilao, an 84-site campground about 10 miles southwest of Buckhorn. It is also first-come, first-served. My wife and I once snagged the last campsite available on a Memorial Day weekend trip (in which we undoubtedly set up our tent in the dark).

The view from a campsite in Chilao campground in Angeles National Forest. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Buckhorn is very popular and fills up quickly. Chilao is also popular but larger, so again, perhaps you’d get lucky! Make sure to check both the Manzanita and Little Pines loops for spots. If you left Friday morning, I think you’d snag a spot at Chilao.

Crystal Lake — not to be confused with Crystal Cove — is a 120-site campground north of Azusa in Angeles National Forest. If you forget anything, the charming Crystal Lake Cafe is on-site, selling burgers, sandwiches and an array of camping supplies and treats. It is also a popular spot, but given its size, hopefully you could find a spot on Friday.

Coldbrook Creek at Coldbrook Campground. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

On your way to Crystal Lake, you’d pass Coldbrook Campground, which has 22 sites, including some spots next to the creek where the campground gets its name. If it were me and I had enough time, I’d swing by Coldbrook on Friday morning to see whether any spots were still open before heading up to Crystal Lake. That said, Crystal Lake provides stunning views of the night sky. My friends recently camped there around the peak of the Perseid meteor shower and saw shooting stars.

I am too nervous to try this, but resort Mountain High manages five campgrounds near Wrightwood, and some sites are first-come, first-served. Wrightwood is a charming mountain town, and hikes in the surrounding area offer stunning panoramic views. That said, the campgrounds are popular too, so I wouldn’t leave late Friday evening expecting to find a spot.

Several of the sites at Coldbrook Campground sit at the creek the campground was named after. The campground is also nestled among the San Gabriel Mountains and provides great views of nearby peaks. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

For those of you who are stuck at work until 5 p.m. Friday, I want to provide options for you too.

Here are some less popular but still great spots to consider.



Horse Flat : A 26-site campground in Angeles National Forest shaded by tall pine trees and near the scenic Silver Moccasin Trail. No potable water available.

A 26-site campground in Angeles National Forest shaded by tall pine trees and near the scenic Silver Moccasin Trail. No potable water available. Mt. Pacifico : Ten tent-only sites; no potable water; reached by driving a narrow dirt road for about 4.4 miles — an experience that gave me the vapors because of its steep drop-offs — and then another mile on a rougher road recommended only for high-clearance vehicles. It can also be reached by backpacking.

Ten tent-only sites; no potable water; reached by driving a narrow dirt road for about 4.4 miles — an experience that gave me the vapors because of its steep drop-offs — and then another mile on a rougher road recommended only for high-clearance vehicles. It can also be reached by backpacking. Sawmill: A remote eight-site campground with striking views of the Antelope Valley and more that’s about a two-hour drive from L.A. There is no potable water, but thanks to recent renovations funded by federal Great American Outdoors money, the campground has bear boxes and campfire rings. The Pacific Crest Trail is nearby and great for day hikes! You must travel a steep dirt road to reach the campground, so consider a vehicle with good clearance.

Lastly, if you have gear handy, you could consider a quick backpacking trip. I wrote this guide on backpacking near L.A., highlighting great spots to check out. I’m personally itching to get back to Valley Forge.

Regardless of where you end up for Labor Day weekend, I hope you have a safe and serene time in our public lands. Feel free to let me know how it goes! I love hearing about your adventures in the wild.

3 things to do

Hikers trek in the Turtle Rock area in Irvine. (William Vazquez)

1. Clean up a trail with new pals in Irvine

We Explore Earth will host a hike and trail cleanup as well as post-hike yoga and a journaling session from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Irvine. Participants will meet at the Turtle Rock trailhead, hiking 1.7 miles round-trip and picking up trash along the way. Afterward, the group will be led in yoga and nature journaling. Register at eventbrite.com.

2. Gaze at the stars in Silver Lake

The Los Angeles Astronomical Society will host a star party from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Triangle Plaza (3700 Sunset Blvd.). Participants are encouraged to have dinner at nearby local restaurants while they look at the cosmos through provided telescopes. Learn more at nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov.

3. Learn about queer ecology in L.A.

Local naturalist Jason Wise and biological anthropologist Natalia Reagan will host a queer ecology-focused walk at 6 p.m. next Thursday near the Elysian Park Arboretum. Participants will learn about native Californian animals that scientists have documented engaging in homosexual behavior. Tickets on a sliding scale from free to $33.85. Register at eventbrite.com.

The must-read

(Maggie Chiang / For The Times)

Any hiker knows that going outside is restorative, but I was intrigued to learn in my conversation with environmental neuroscientist Marc G. Berman that a person benefits from being in nature even if they don’t enjoy it. I recently spoke to Berman about his new book, “Nature and the Mind: The Science of How Nature Improves Cognitive, Physical, and Social Well-Being.” Berman told me scientists believe nature can restore our attention spans in part because it is “softly fascinating,” like when we gaze at a waterfall. “The kind of stimulation that gives you this restful, restorative experience has to be softly fascinating and not harshly fascinating,” Berman said. The thing that will stay with me most, though, is what Berman told me about the humanizing effects nature can have on our psyche — a crucial bit of data in the midst of so much dehumanizing rhetoric in the news.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

Back in June, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins rescinded the 2001 “Roadless Rule,” a landmark environmental law that established significant protections — namely from road construction and logging — for 58.5 million acres of national forestland, including 4.4 million acres in California. The Trump administration says the rule must be revoked to decrease wildfire risk, a claim that environmental advocates found dubious, arguing this is yet another public land grab. Friends of the Inyo recently flagged that the public comment period, which is part of the formal rulemaking process, is expected to start soon on what should be done next regarding the Roadless Rule. You should be able to check this U.S. Forest Service page to stay apprised of the process. I will also keep you posted!

For more insider tips on Southern California’s beaches, trails and parks, check out past editions of The Wild. And to view this newsletter in your browser, click here.