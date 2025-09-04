How to spot California condors near L.A.

I have a common refrain, almost a mantra at this point, whenever I — still excitedly — spot a large black bird soaring above me on a hike: It’s always a turkey vulture.

After hiking around Southern California for almost a decade, I have yet to spot a California condor, the vulture’s much-larger majestic cousin. I recently decided to stop simply hoping and actually dedicate myself to observing the largest land bird in North America. We are quite lucky, after all, to have such a large dinosaur living within an hour’s drive of L.A.!

And thankfully to me, and you, dear Wilder, the L.A. Times newsroom is home to a passionate birder who has made it his mission over the past five years to spot as many condors as he can. Raul Roa is a Times photojournalist and avid birder.

Roa has been birding for 30 years, but started actively looking for condors about five years ago. He documented his first condor on June 1, 2019, at Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. Since then, he has documented 54 condors, each of which he can identify by its wing tag. What started his interest?

“They’re one of the rarest birds in the world. ... And they’re endemic to our area — they’re local here,” Roa said. “To have a bird like this accessible in a relatively close [drive], I think it’s one of the birds people should want to see in their lifetime because they’re just majestic.”

Here are the condor-spotting tips I gleaned from our conversation.

Identify condor hot spots

In California, the condor’s range extends from Los Padres National Forest (which is northwest of L.A.), Angeles National Forest and a portion of San Bernardino National Forest, all the way north to San José and Sequoia National Forest. Under the right weather conditions, the birds can fly up to 250 miles in search of food — that would be like driving to San Diego and back in one day in search of tacos (which is reasonable if they’re really good tacos).

Magic Mountain Wilderness in Angeles National Forest is an area condors are known to frequent (and can be a nice area to hike in cooler temperatures).

Four California condors take a break on the roof of a home in Stallions Springs in 2021. The bird with the pink No. 5 tag is now a 10-year-old male. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Roa told me that the spots nearest to L.A. where he’s spotted condors include:



Bear Divide, a well-known birding hot spot in the spring.

Around the Fish Canyon narrows, where he recommends watching the skies for the birds flying high above you.

Around Castaic Lake, which iNaturalist shows as a condor hot spot.

Other spots farther away, but worth the drive, Roa said, are:



Near Hudson Ranch in Los Padres National Forest.

Around the Valle Vista Campground (where Roa has spotted golden eagles and other raptors too).

Pinnacles National Park.

Stallion Springs in the Tehachapi Mountains.

Around the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

And, as a bonus, “if you go to the same spot, you’ll see the same birds,” Roa said.

Learn how to identify them

Here are some key differences between condors and turkey vultures.



Turkey vultures, with wingspans of about 5½ feet, are much smaller than condors, which have wingspans of almost 10 feet. (By comparison, the Cessna Skyhawk, a popular single-engine plane, has a wingspan of 36 feet and one inch, so a condor is just under a third as large!)

Condors fly with their wings straight out while turkey vultures typically fly in a V-shape.

Turkey vultures have white gray-ish feathers on the trailing edge of the underside of their feathers — what a non-birder might call the bottom of their wings — while a condor has a white patch across the upper underside of their wings (the leading edge, as the birders say) that, as an Okie, I think resembles a Texas longhorn.

A condor will generally have a wing tag.

A California condor warms up in the sun next to some turkey vultures south of Carmel near Big Sur in 2010. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Roa has been lucky enough to have condors fly just feet above his car.

“I’ve been close to a condor, within 10 feet, and when they take off, their wings make a sound like nothing else,” he said. “It’s like a big swoosh in slow motion. I’ve never heard anything like that from another bird.”

Look at dawn and dusk

Roa said he’s had the best luck spotting the birds early in the morning or in the evening. During the day, they’re usually out hunting for fresh carrion, also known as dead stuff.

Be patient

“Wild animals will do what they want,” Roa said. “If you’re patient, you’ll see them. You might have to wait a few hours. You might see them right away. You might not see them, but that’s what I do. I go out there where they’re expected to be seen. ... I get lucky a lot of times from being patient and watching the skies.”

And don’t forget your binoculars and long camera lens!

California condor green No. 84 (784) is a male named Eeuukey. He was photographed flying in Stallions Springs in 2021. Part of the Southern California flock, he hatched at the L.A. Zoo in 2015 and is now 10. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Join an online or IRL community

Roa learned where to find condors by using apps like iBird. iNaturalist is also a good resource, and any condors you document can be used to help scientists understand their range.

There are also Facebook groups and great nonprofits where you can volunteer to help efforts to save the condor, including Friends of California Condors Wild and Free and the Ventana Wildlife Society, which hosts a monthly chat about the birds.

Be respectful

Despite herculean efforts to rescue them from the brink of extinction, condors remain critically endangered. If you’re lucky enough to see one in the wild, do not get close. Don’t be loud. Just respectfully observe them and count yourself among the lucky few.

A California condor rests near a dirt road in the Sespe Condor Sanctuary during an escorted trip through Hopper Mountain in 2019. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

“Expect to see nothing, but if you see something, you’re really lucky. Feel grateful,” Roa said.

And, if you happen to see a turkey vulture instead, look closely for other birds near it. Roa sees them and condors together “all the time.”

Maybe I will see a condor someday after all.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

