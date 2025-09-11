3 hikes around L.A. to escape the heat 🥵

Although the scars left by the Bobcat fire remain visible, the area around Islip Saddle in Angeles National Forest still offers a beautiful — and cooler — reprieve from noisy city life.

I was so tired of being hot, and my patience for city life was wearing thin. I needed to find a place with a cool breeze and without the groan of my wall air conditioner and without honking, sirens or tailpipes that sound like unhinged bumblebees.

After an hour’s drive, I pulled into the Islip Saddle trailhead parking lot, and I was alone with birdsong and a chilly breeze. I had arrived!

A view of the Antelope Valley from the segment of the Pacific Crest Trail from Islip Saddle to Little Jimmy Trail Camp. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

But as I faffed around preparing my hiking bag, a roaring construction truck pulled into the parking lot, blessing me with the smell of diesel. And then another. And then a road-paving machine that looked so advanced and alien, I wondered whether it could pave the moon.

Did these Caltrans workers miss the memo that this was a place of peace and solitude? How could they do this to me?

A bit huffy, I crossed Angeles Crest Highway and started the 2.1-mile trail — which is part of both the Pacific Crest Trail and the Silver Moccasin Trail — from Islip Saddle to Little Jimmy Trail Camp. I’d chosen this hike because it includes a north-facing slope, which means it gets less direct sunlight, and it starts at about 6,600 feet, climbing to 7,500 feet at the campground, which also helps ensure a cooler temperature.

Thick bunches of rabbitbrush grow along the trail from Islip Saddle to Little Jimmy Trail Camp. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Ambling up and through native plants, though, I kept grumbling to myself about the noise, clearly unable to appreciate the first views of the surrounding mountains.

And then I asked myself: “What in the world are you doing here?” I started laughing. Was I really going to let perfection be the enemy of the good? Had the heat cooked my brain?

Soon, I was pausing to appreciate the yellow rabbitbrush covering both sides of the trail. I spotted a molting lizard, looking haggard, and hoped I could make a similar transformation of my mood.

As chipmunks darted across the path, though, I was brought down, again, by the seemingly endless number of burned trees killed by the 2020 Bobcat fire. Would they ever grow back? Were they dead now?

Then I realized I was literally missing the forest for the trees. Yes, there were so many burned, and presumably dead, pine trees. But the forest floor was alive! The ground was covered in manzanita, Grinnell’s beardtongue and purple-pink Parish’s wild buckwheat.

A chipmunk darts around the detritus near Islip Saddle in Angeles National Forest. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

I heard the tap, tap, tap of a nearby woodpecker, perhaps in search of its next meal. Curious little mountain chickadees flitted past. And the chipmunks, as always, made me laugh as they hopped from rock to rock, unsure of whether they wanted to eat a snack or hide.

A molting lizard scurries across a rock pile near the trail to Little Jimmy Trail Camp. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

All I could initially see was what we’d lost to the fire, and I was missing what had returned. Amid the blackened trunks, pine saplings dotted the forest floor.

About 1.4 miles in, I spotted living, breathing green trees, the survivors. I kept trudging along, feeling a newfound sense of awe at nature’s resilience.

Soon, I reached Little Jimmy, a 16-site backcountry trail camp. There were no campers, just me and the hulking pine trees. Sweaty, I felt a little cold as the wind blew past me. I had arrived.

I hope regardless of which of these three hikes you take, nature helps you free yourself from what’s weighing you down.

The view from Little Jimmy Trail Camp if one chooses to lie down and meditate on a picnic table. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

1. Islip Saddle to Little Jimmy Trail Camp

Distance: 4.2 miles (with an option to extend to Mt. Islip)

Elevation gained: About 850 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: Paved paths through Buckhorn Campground

A stingray swims in the Colorado Lagoon, which was once part of a wetlands ecosystem that encompassed most of east Long Beach. The lagoon is now part of a 29-acre park in Long Beach. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

2. Colorado Lagoon path

Distance: 1.4 miles

Elevation gained: Minimal

Difficulty: Easy

Dogs allowed: Yes

Accessible alternative: This is an accessible hike!

This 1.4-mile accessible urban hike through a 29-acre marine wetland in Long Beach includes walking along the sidewalk, crossing over the lagoon’s causeway and taking a wide dirt path shaded by native plants and trees. And as a bonus, when you’re finished, you can go swimming at the lagoon’s sandy beach.

As I traversed the path, I paused on the bridge to look around the lagoon. I saw motion in the water and realized I’d spotted a sting ray! I watched the sand ray swim along for a bit, amazed at my luck. That said, if you do choose to go swimming in the lagoon, make sure to practice the sting ray shuffle.

Because of a large construction project, you cannot complete the full loop around the lagoon. You can either start at the eastern corner of the beach on the paved path and take the path in a northwesterly direction or start near Monrovia Avenue and East 6th Street, and take the sidewalk toward the lagoon.

Also, if you visit this weekend, look for the Friends of the Colorado Lagoon, who will host an educational talk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday where visitors will learn about the lagoon’s history and ecology and then participate in a hands-on activity helping clean up the lagoon. Learn more at the group’s website.

Upper portions of the Rising Sun Trail afford elevated ocean views from Solstice Canyon in Malibu. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

3. Solstice Canyon Trail

Distance: 3 miles

Elevation gained: About 400 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed: Yes

Accessible alternative: Legacy Park loop

Even when its seasonal waterfall is dry, Solstice Canyon is a lush landscape of coastal sage scrub (with the occasional black-hooded parakeet). This moderate hike takes you through the canyon, along its creek where black walnut and oak trees offer shade as lizards dash across the path. You can either take this more moderate route 1.5 miles in and turn around. Or if you’re thirsty for ocean views, make a loop by taking the Rising Sun Trail, a 1.4-mile more challenging route.

Regardless of where you go, please make sure to check the weather beforehand and go early in the day to avoid the hottest parts of the day. Thankfully, autumn is coming!

3 things to do

Churchgoers pass out water to cyclists at a previous CicLAvia event. (CicLAvia Los Angeles)

1. Bike through Historic South-Central and Watts

Nonprofit CicLAvia will host a free open streets festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday where participants can traverse a 6.25-mile route through Historic South-Central and Watts. Visitors can walk and bike the route or choose any other people-powered means of transport. The route will include music, local food vendors and more. Learn more at ciclavia.org.

2. Bare it all on bikes in L.A.

L.A.’s World Naked Bike Ride will start at 10 a.m. Saturday downtown. Riders can choose from a more challenging ride at 10 a.m. or an easier 9-mile ride at 2 p.m. Participants can skate, scoot, jog or bike in their birthday suits along the ride. Body paint optional! Learn more at the group’s Instagram page.

3. Star gaze in Malibu

The Malibu Creek State Park docents will host a night of stargazing and astronomy from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the park’s amphitheater. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and their curiosity. Learn more at the park’s Instagram page.

The must-read

(Photo illustration by Avery Fox / Los Angeles Times; photos by Tiana Molony)

Whenever you visit Santa Barbara, a two-hour jaunt northwest of L.A., your trip most likely includes a visit to one of the city’s gorgeous beaches. But as Times contributor Tiana Molony points out, “Santa Barbara is a place of dual delights.” Molony outlines the best places to hike in the region, where you’ll have views of both the Pacific Ocean and the mountains. Saddle Rock Trail, for instance, offers a sweeping panoramic view. Or if you want to take a dip in freshwater, check out Rattlesnake Canyon. Any of the eight hikes she writes about sound like a worthy side quest on a trip along the Santa Barbara coast.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

Dear Wilders, we have an important task at hand this fall. The California State Parks Foundation is asking nature lovers to report sightings of western monarch butterflies as they overwinter along the Pacific coast from October through March(ish). You can do so by downloading iNaturalist, a free community science app, and register for an account. You will use the app to upload photographs of monarchs you spot, noting the location where you saw them. I spotted a monarch last week near my apartment complex’s dumpster and immediately uploaded the blurry but helpful image. For those with extra time, you can register to volunteer to help count monarchs in overwintering sites near you. Let’s help document these important pollinators and do our part to ensure their survival.

