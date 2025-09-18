This hike near L.A. provides a quick adventure with great views

The four-mile round-trip trek from Dawson Saddle to Throop Peak offers hikers remarkable views of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley and more.

Many of the treks to reach the San Gabriel Mountains’ highest peaks are arduous slogs up steep hillsides, all-day affairs that, while rewarding, are not simple day hikes.

But then there’s Throop Peak (pronounced “troop”).

Reachable via a four-mile, round-trip hike over moderate terrain, this 9,138-foot summit offers panoramic views of Los Angeles County and beyond, with some hikers reportedly seeing not only the Pacific Ocean but also Death Valley from this mountaintop.

A few reminders before we dive in:



Always check the weather before leaving, especially right now when L.A.’s weather patterns are flip-flopping between autumnal 🍂 and summer. 🥵

Pack more water than you think you need; there is none on this trail (although Little Jimmy and Lamel Springs — seasonal water options — are nearby).

Print this form, place it on your vehicle’s dash and remember to share a digital copy with a loved one before you leave.

A view of Mount Lewis and the Antelope Valley from the trail near Throop Peak. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

You’ll start your trek to Throop Peak at Dawson Saddle, a mountain pass that’s about an hour-and-a-half northeast of downtown L.A. There are no toilets at the trailhead, so make sure to stop beforehand if needed, perhaps at the nearby Jarvi Vista Overlook, which you’ll pass if you’re taking Angeles Crest Highway to reach the trail.

A view of the Antelope Valley, including Three Sisters and Black Butte, from the Dawson Saddle trail. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

You’ll find the trailhead across the highway from a large maintenance shed. Please take good care as you head up the first third of a mile of the trail, which is narrow and slippery. Hiking poles would be helpful here.

Need to catch your breath as you get acclimated? Turn and appreciate the immediate views of the Antelope Valley to the north!

Soon, you’ll reach a ridgeline that you’ll take south past fallen logs, green pine trees and thick manzanita. From here, about half a mile in, you can look to the southeast and see where you’re headed. Throop Peak will be already visible! The trail is fairly moderate from here.

The trail to Throop Peak includes a lush segment through pine forest. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

About 1.25 miles in, you will notice on your map that you can take one of two paths to reach the summit.

Mostly out of curiosity, I took the more direct route: a third of a mile up steep terrain where I crushed over sandy, rocky soil that at times was unstable. I wished I had trekking poles, but in what seems to be my curse, I forgot them at home (again!).

Just before reaching the summit, I followed the path through a thick stand of manzanita. I crossed through, although doing so always gives me the willies because snakes love shady shrubs.

The other path to the summit is twice as long, but only two-thirds of a mile, so still a short jaunt. With either path, you will gain just over 460 feet in elevation, and either path will reward you with increasingly stunning views.

I was blown away when I reached the summit, quickly noticing nearby Mt. Baden Powell, which I’ve hiked many times. Farther out, I observed layers of mountains seemingly stacked against each other, like views a painter using aerial or atmospheric perspective employs to show depth.

Layers of peaks visible from the Throop Peak summit. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

I read the plaque at the summit that identifies its namesake, Amos G. Throop, founder of “Throop University in 1891,” which eventually became CalTech. (For transparency, Throop founded a Universalist group in Pasadena that exists now as the church I attend; hence I knew how to pronounce the peak’s name.)

The official and unofficial signs that mark the summit of Throop Peak. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

One of the nice parts of this hike is that it isn’t terribly crowded. I encountered only five people and three dogs on my late afternoon hike last week. I had the summit to myself, which meant I could sit and really appreciate not only the surrounding vistas but also its native plants, including thick patches of yellow rabbitbrush, some lupine and maybe a bit of San Bernardino beardtongue, if my plant identification app is correct.

If you’d like to continue hiking, you have the option — as long as you have a good map — to keep hiking, hitting Mt. Baden Powell, Mt. Hawkins or any number of other surrounding peaks.

On my way down, I listened to two Clark’s nutcrackers calling back and forth to each other, and then later, the echoing squawks of ravens communicating as they foraged together.

The view from Throop Peak, a less popular hike in Angeles National Forest. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Given its short distance, moderate difficulty level and high payoff, this is one of my new favorite hikes. I’d like to return soon with friends to watch the moon rise from the summit, as the clear views to the east offer excellent opportunity for that. With every new adventure comes inspiration for the next one. May you find the same!

Throop Peak via Dawson Saddle

Distance: 4 miles

Elevation gained: About 1,200 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: For desert vibes, the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve; for views, Mount Wilson Observatory

