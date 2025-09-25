3 hikes near L.A. to observe Yom Kippur in nature

My friend Deborah and I had already walked two miles around the Arroyo Seco, and I was beginning to worry we’d missed it.

Somewhere along this path lay a labyrinth. “Whenever I trail run here, it just kind of appears,” I told her, telling myself we couldn’t have missed it. And then, just when I started to lose faith, I noticed a clearing ahead.

“It’s there!” I said.

I was hiking with my dear friend Deborah Netburn, a Times reporter who covers faith, spirituality and joy. (Yes, we both have cool jobs!) We’d come to Lower Arroyo Seco Trail in Pasadena to see whether it could serve as a place for Jewish Angelenos observing Yom Kippur, one of the holiest day of the year in Judaism, to reflect on their past year in a natural space, rather than attending services in a synagogue.

Yom Kippur, which begins Wednesday evening, is the final day in the Ten Days of Awe, which also includes Rosh Hashanah. Yom Kippur is a time for deep reflection and atonement. You take a full accounting of yourself over the past year, looking beyond what you want to see or believe. You unearth any harm you’ve caused before seeking forgiveness, including from those you’ve harmed, from God and from yourself.

“It’s hard work,” said Deborah, who is Jewish. “But having a really honest accounting is a beautiful tradition and a valuable way to spend a day — one day. The religion does not ask you to do that all of the time. On one day a year, though ... you unearth it all. You’re cleaning [yourself] out. And then you’re clean, and it feels really good.”

Some Jews can have this experience in their synagogues, but not everyone can, because they aren’t part of a community, they don’t feel comfortable where they are or they find traditional services too much of a financial burden for where they’re at economically.

“You can still have the experience [and] still do that work without being in a synagogue, and for a lot of people, the outdoors is a space that will support that work,” Deborah said.

Two years ago, Deborah wrote about L.A. Jews who don’t go to synagogue for Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and chief executive of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles, told Deborah for that story that he wasn’t surprised that roughly half of the Jewish adults in L.A. choose to spend Yom Kippur outside of synagogue.

They’re “up in the mountains, they are riding bikes on the beach, they are meditating on the waves or meeting with friends to come up with creative rituals on how to let go of what is holding them down,” he said.

The La Loma Bridge, originally built in 1914, as seen from the Lower Arroyo Seco Trail. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Back at the labyrinth, Deborah instructed me to consider what I was carrying that I’d like to leave behind, our practice that day inspired by a Jewish ceremony known as Tashlich (or Tashlikh), typically performed between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which I will explain more about later.

I immediately knew my answer. As a trans American, the current political rhetoric has made me feel unsafe in my own body, in my community, in this country.

Per Deborah’s instructions, I picked up a rock and started to imagine my fear flowing into it. I started slowly walking the path. I knew my fear wasn’t going to dissipate from just one trip through the labyrinth, but I imagined a hunk of rock falling off a mountain as I walked. I could at least chip away at it.

I started to internally chant, “This body is mine. In it, I’m safe.” I arrived in the middle and tossed my stone into a rock pile where presumably others had done similar.

Our feet crunched over the dirt and gravel as we slowly left the labyrinth. I exited feeling like I really had left a piece of my heartache behind.

Deborah and I hope the three hikes we selected, which are listed below, offer both Jewish and non-Jewish hikers opportunities to partake in practices that are most meaningful to them. And for those observing Yom Kippur, g’mar chatima tovah!

1. Lower Arroyo Seco Trail

Distance: From half a mile to 2.3 miles, depending on your route

Elevation gained: Less than 200 feet

Difficulty: Easy

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: See map for trail notes; the eastern side of this trail is wide and flat with few rocks, while the western side, where the labyrinth is located, is rockier. If you’d like a more accessible labyrinth, consider Descanso Gardens.

The sunset seen from the Ray Miller Backbone Trail in Point Mugu State Park. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

2. Ray Miller Backbone Trail

Distance: 5.4 miles out and back

Elevation gained: About 1,000 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed? No

Accessible alternative: Marvin Braude Bike Trail

The Ray Miller Backbone Trail, named after California State Parks’ first official campground host, is a 5.4-mile route through coastal sage scrub, including native plants like laurel sumac, coastal prickly pear and black sage. As lizards dart and butterflies flit across the path, take in the stunning views of the coastline. This is a great time to reflect on the past year.

Afterward, head over to the beach for a Tashlich ceremony, where you can symbolically cast out your sins — using natural elements like leaves, pieces of bark or sand — into the water. (Note: The concept of “sin” in Judaism is different from Christianity and what’s taught in the dominant culture.)

“That’s a really accessible ritual that’s Jewish, but it would work for anybody. The symbolism is universal, of casting out your sins,” Deborah said. “You wouldn’t traditionally do it on Yom Kippur because you’re at services, but it’s a great thing to do on Yom Kippur if you’re out in nature.”

The Vital Link Trail starts in Burbank’s Wildwood Canyon Park. It is one of the most challenging hikes in the L.A. area. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

3. The Vital Link Trail

Distance: 3.8 miles out and back

Elevation gained: About 1,700 feet

Difficulty: Strenuous

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: Brace Canyon Park, which doesn’t offer the same level of difficulty but is in a geographically similar region of the county.

The Vital Link Trail in the Verdugo Mountains is one of the hardest hikes in L.A. County. It has limited shade and no on-trail water sources, so if you choose to tackle it, please pack extra water.

That said, this trail offers hikers an incredible physical challenge that doesn’t require a long drive into the mountains to reach.

Deborah and I wanted to offer a challenging trail option because, as she put it, “The experience of being in synagogue on Yom Kippur is a marathon, you are pushing yourself.”

For those who’d like a challenge on Yom Kippur, this trail delivers while offering expansive views of L.A. County. At the top, you’ll find the Willie Mann memorial chair, a lounger built in memory of a motion picture grip and hiker who loved this trail. It is a phenomenal meditation spot.

“At the end of Yom Kippur, you are exhausted, you are done, your head is killing you, you haven’t eaten, you haven’t drank anything,” Deborah said. “I wouldn’t do a hike like that on no food and no water, but I can see how it can give you that same sense of, ‘I’m clean, I just left a lot on the trail,’” even if you didn’t do a ritual like a labyrinth. The hike is the ritual.

Because of its steepness, sandy soil and some erosion, the trail is easier to navigate, especially on your way down, with trekking poles. It is easy to make a wrong turn because others have created off-trail shortcuts that can sometimes lead to dangerous drop-offs. Please download a map on your favorite outdoors app before going.

3 things to do

Coast live oaks shade the Canyon Trail in Placerita Canyon. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

1. Join a hiking book club in Newhall

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Books & Hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the nature area. The group will discuss “Assembling California” by John McPhee as participants hike along the Canyon Trail. Event details are regularly shared in the book club’s Facebook group. To register, email booksandhikes@placerita.org.

2. Walk, bike and stretch through Glendale

Walk Bike Glendale will host a community gathering from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Verdugo Park (1621 Cañada Blvd.). Children can ride their bikes through a skills course, while adults can take learn-to-ride lessons. There will also be a bike repair station and maintenance class. Other activities include yoga, a trash pickup and 5K run. Learn more at the group’s Instagram page.

3. Yank invasive plants in Marina del Rey

The Ballona Wetlands Land Trust needs volunteers from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday to yank invasive weeds from at Area A (13748 Fiji Way) in Marina del Rey. Participants should bring water and wear close-toed shoes and sun protection. No pets allowed. Learn more at the group’s Instagram page.

The must-read

The Point Arena Lighthouse on the Mendocino Coast in Northern California was built in 1908 to replace the original, which was built in 1870 and destroyed in the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Times staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts is on a quest to see all of California’s lighthouses. In the process, she’s learned a lot, and we, dear Wilder, are lucky that she’s willing to share that knowledge with us! Hailey penned a guide on visiting 14 of the state’s lighthouses. She outlines the nuts and bolts: how to see them, when they’re closed, how to get a stamp in your U.S. Lighthouse Society Passport. She also infuses every entry with charming local lore of each site. “In 1917, keeper William Austin and his wife moved in,” Hailey writes of the Point Fermin Lighthouse in San Pedro. “They had eight children. My favorite part of the tour is an upstairs bedroom from which two teenage daughters, Thelma and Juanita, slipped out a window, scurried across the roof and sneaked away to go dancing.” I am so eager to add some of these lighthouses to my list of places I’d like to visit in California!

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

Are you free tonight? Have you been thinking about volunteering your time in our mountains? The Arroyos and Foothills Conservancy will host a volunteer town hall from 5 to 7 p.m. at Taco Social (1627 Colorado Blvd.). You can get your questions about volunteering with the organization answered and enjoy free tacos with the new friends you’ll undoubtedly make! You can register here. Thanks for being a good human.

