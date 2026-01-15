Several hiking trails near L.A. reopen after Eaton fire closure order is updated

I screamed in glee on Monday when I spotted the smooth rock that forms a natural waterslide just off the Dawn Mine Trail north of Altadena. Water rushed into a deep pool where I’d swum with my dog, Maggie May, several times.

I hadn’t returned to the trail along Millard Creek since the Eaton fire last January, and I was eager to see how the area was doing. I was relieved to find lush California bay laurels growing amid thick sagebrush and other native plants. (And sure, there was a bit of mustard.)

The U.S. Forest Service updated its Eaton fire closure order last week, opening access back up to several beloved spots. That said, the reopening comes with multiple caveats.

For one, Chaney Trail, the road that leads into Millard Canyon, remains closed by the L.A. County Department of Public Works. Elizabeth Vazquez, a public information officer with the county public works department, said workers are repairing guardrails damaged by the Eaton fire. The road is scheduled to reopen this spring once that work is complete. Until then, visitors can park outside the gate and trek inside to reach the trails.

That said, because multiple agencies have Millard Canyon gate keys, you might get lucky like your local outdoors reporter and find the gate open. (And hopefully you don’t get locked in.)

The sun blankets the mountains near the Mt. Lowe Motorway in a red light. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Additionally, Eaton Canyon Natural Area remains closed, regardless of what your hiking app says. (The app I use claims it is open!)

To add to the confusion, the Forest Service, which has seen massive job cuts under the Trump administration, hasn’t yet updated the Angeles National Forest website to reflect the recent reopenings. You will notice that discrepancy when you visit some of the links I’ve included below.

A view of sunset from the Mt. Lowe Motorway. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

That said, per the forest service’s order, these trails in and around the Eaton fire burn scar are open (albeit with some caveats that I will explain):



Millard Creek is flowing swiftly after January rains. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Sun casts shadows through the trees along Millard Creek. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

As a reminder for when you’re out exploring, State Route 2, including Angeles Crest Highway, through Angeles National Forest remains closed to vehicle traffic from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb’s Ranch to Big Pines Highway. The road was seriously damaged during the recent rainstorms, and there aren’t any estimates on when it will reopen.

🚨The following roads, trails and other areas remain closed, per the Eaton fire closure order: 🚫



Please use great care as you return to these trails. Although trail crews have donated hundreds of hours to their repair, not all work is complete. Along with swift river crossings, you might run into hazards like downed trees or washed-out trails. I like to tell myself when I’m frustrated over needing to turn around that, “The mountains will be there.” It is a reminder that I will almost certainly have another chance to try again.

A trail crew member of the Mt. Wilson Bicycling Assn. moves earth on the Valley Forge Trail during a work day last year. (Jay Marion)

3 things to do

1. Complete trail work north of Altadena

The Mt. Wilson Bicycling Assn. needs volunteers to work on the Mt. Lowe Railway Trail and Middle Sam Merrill from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will hike or bike 2.75 miles to the staging area at Cape of Good Hope before hiking farther into the forest to perform trail work. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

2. Restore trails in Baldwin Hills

The Nature Nexus Institute and Black Girl Environmentalist’s L.A. Hub will co-host a community habitat restoration event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Volunteers will learn about native plants and wildlife as they work. Some work might be off trail. Learn more, including how to RSVP, at the group’s Instagram page.

3. Spot the stars above South El Monte

The Whittier Narrows Nature Center will host a stargazing event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 1000 N. Durfee Ave. in South El Monte. The free event will feature three telescopes, allowing guests to try to spot Jupiter and other planets. The event is free and open to all ages. Learn more at the center’s Instagram page.

The must-read

A park visitor explores the abundant wildflowers on Henderson Canyon Road in Borrego Springs in late December. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

When Times photo editor Raul Roa and a friend visited Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in late December, they were delighted to discover the desert floor blanketed with bright sunflowers, deep pink desert sand-verbena and basket evening primrose. Roa wrote that they even spotted the desert lily (Hesperocallis undulata), a native perennial herb known for its large, white, trumpet-shaped flowers. Could this early explosion of flowers mean we will have a superbloom this spring? Jennifer Koles, a nature enthusiast and former docent at Irvine Ranch Conservancy and Orange County Parks, said it’s not a guarantee, but that folks can see it as “an early delight in the desert.” She added, “It all comes down to precipitation.”

For regular updates, flower fans can visit the Anza-Borrego Foundation’s website or call the Wildflower Hotline at (760) 767-4684.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

I’ve gotten several emails from readers who want to know when trails in the Santa Monica Mountains will reopen after being closed because of the Palisades fire. At present, these trails and areas at Topanga State Park remain closed: Rogers Road Trail, Bent Arrow Trail, Josepho Spur Trail, Rustic Canyon Trail, Lower Topanga Day Use Area and Trails, Temescal Canyon Trail, Bienveneda Trail, and Temescal Ridge Trail between the El Medio Connector Trail. Trail crews are busy at work repairing these routes, which you can read more about in last week’s Wild. Dash Stolarz, a spokesperson at Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, told me that all MRCA parks that were affected by the Palisades fire are open except for Temescal Gateway Park. “I wish I knew when Temescal Gateway Park and its trails will open to the public again,” she said. “Soon, but not yet.” I will keep following up with park officials and report what I find in The Wild, as I know these trails are important to a lot of you too!

Correction: In last week’s Wild, two photo captions listed the incorrect years that the Rubio Canyon Trail Crew completed its work. The photos were taken in December 2025.