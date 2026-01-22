3 hikes near L.A. with rivers and waterfalls replenished by recent rainfall

Whenever I travel back to Oklahoma to see family, one question I almost certainly get is: How’s the drought?

Hikers are arguably more aware than most Angelenos of how the drought is. How many of us have wanted to take a fun adventure in the mountains only to discover stagnant puddles and a rock wall of moss where a waterfall once flowed?

That is not today’s reality though. For the first time in 25 years, California is free of drought!

This news comes with multiple caveats, namely how human-caused climate change is continuing to shift California’s weather cycles in concerning ways. But two things can be true at once, and the rain that Mother Nature offers is still its own kind of blessing.

“This is certainly a less destructive weather winter than last year was and than many of the drought years were, so it’s OK to take that breather and to acknowledge that, right now, things are doing OK,” UC climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a recent story on drought.

Around L.A., we are blessed with a multitude of hikes that feature rivers and waterfalls. I chose the three hikes below because they’re in different regions of L.A. County and because they’re less-crowded water-themed hikes when compared to spots like Trail Canyon, Sturtevant or Escondido Falls.

The sun sets on the hillsides surrounding Zuma and Trancas Canyons in the Santa Monica Mountains. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

A few tips before we dive in:



Wear hiking shoes or boots that are water-resistant or waterproof; not only will it add to your safety but also ensure you don’t clog up the trail for others behind you.

Bring trekking poles for better balance at water crossings.

At a water crossing, test a rock or log with your trekking pole before stepping on it; water crossings are often created by other hikers, so there’s no reason to assume the path through the river is safe.

Before crossing a river or stream, assess whether the trail is taking you to the best place to cross; although we want to stay on trail, sometimes off trail is a better, safer option to cross.

Do not cross a swift river or creek if you feel unsafe; we’ve lost hikers to drownings in the San Gabriel River in recent seasons.

I hope you have a beautiful time in our local mountains. With California free of drought conditions, we might just break Instagram with the number of waterfall selfies flowing out of our state.

Zuma Creek flows alongside part of the Backbone Trail, west of the Kanan Road trailhead. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

1. Upper Zuma Falls via Backbone Trail

Distance: 6.2 miles

Elevation gained: About 900 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: Solstice Canyon Road

The Upper Zuma Falls via Backbone Trail is a 4.4- to 6.4-mile journey, depending on your route, where you’ll cross Zuma Creek via a well-maintained bridge and experience Upper Zuma Falls, a seasonal waterfall that features a varying number of cascades depending on rainfall.

To begin, you’ll park at a paved lot just north of a tunnel on Kanan Dume Road. (Fun fact: The Backbone Trail, a 67-mile trek through the Santa Monica Mountains, crosses over this tunnel!) The trailhead is on the west side of the lot. This is part of the aforementioned Backbone Trail.

The first .7 miles of the trail runs parallel to the road before taking hikers northwest through the canyon.

This trail will likely only get more beautiful, as it already has several blooming ceanothus shrubs and trees with white and purple-blue blooms, along with hummingbird sage, chaparral currant and lupine, which isn’t yet blooming.

If you notice a shrub with clusters of bright yellow flowers, you might have spotted a California barberry. “We are not likely to see barberry plants anywhere else in the Santa Monica Mountains,” hiking guru Milt McAuley wrote in one of his trail books.

Upper Zuma Falls, a seasonal waterfall in the Santa Monica Mountains. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Just under two miles in, you should spot the falls to the north. The official trail does not take you to the falls. Instead, you will, about 2.1 miles in, take a short, steep user-generated path north off the Backbone Trail. It’s OK to skip this part if you’d like to just admire the falls from a distance.

I found the unofficial path to the waterfall fairly well-maintained until I got closest to the waterfall, and the brush was much thicker. If you choose to take this excursion, I’d recommend wearing hiking pants. On my walk back from the waterfall, I was greeted by a cacophony of frogs ribbiting at dusk. That remains one of my favorite sounds of our natural world.

From the turnoff to the waterfall, you could either turn around or continue onward. Many users will turn at just under three miles in and take the Zuma Ridge Motorway about a third of a mile up to Encinal Canyon Road. You could also, if you’ve downloaded the map or have a paper copy, continue on the Backbone Trail. Regardless, you will be treated to lush flora and fauna and, given the rainfall, probably some mushrooms.

The waterfall in Placerita Canyon as seen on April 1, 2025. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

2. Placerita Canyon and Waterfall Trail

Distance: 4.7 miles out and back

Elevation gained: 650 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: Placerita Nature Center Loop

The Placerita Canyon and Waterfall Trail is a 4.7-mile out-and-back adventure that combines two trails in Placerita Canyon State Park. You’ll travel through an east/west-running canyon, shaded by oak woodlands as you listen to the water run along Placerita Creek. If you’re a history buff, consider taking the paved path near the parking lot to check out the Oak of the Golden Dream, the first authenticated gold discovery in California by colonizers.

To start your hike, you’ll take the trailhead just south of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center. The trail will follow the creek as it takes you past large coast live oaks and healthy thickets of California sagebrush (one of my favorite smells of our local mountains).

Savor that. Because just before the 1.5-mile marker, you’ll catch a whiff of a putrid odor that’ll make you wonder whether you’ve stumbled upon a gas leak. Kind of! Ahead, you’ll discover two small pools of bubbling goop next to the trail.

“This very rare geologic feature of translucent petroleum has been filtered by nature,” the sign reads. Scientists think this white oil originated deep within the earth, traveled along the San Gabriel fault zone and was filtered through several layers of sediment. Decades ago, residents would pour it into their Ford Model Ts for fuel, according to the sign.

Less than a mile from here, you’ll reach the end of Canyon Trail. You’ll find several picnic tables and usually a few portable toilets. This is a great place to take a break and also do some birding. When I visited a few weeks ago, a small bird flitted around me, hoping I’d drop some bread. (Don’t feed them, no matter how cute they are.)

Coast live oaks along the Canyon Trail in Placerita Canyon State Park. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

If you have kids younger than 7, I’d advise sticking to the Canyon Trail. The Waterfall Trail includes a few challenging technical features, including a spot where you must hike up a rocky, root-covered segment.

If continuing on, you’ll take the Waterfall Trail south just over half a mile. You will gain about 250 feet in elevation. The closer you get to the waterfall, the easier it is to lose the trail. Consider downloading the map beforehand so you don’t end up like me, cussing alone in the woods. (It’s a great visual though.)

The waterfall is an estimated 25 feet, the average height of a two-story building. Another one of nature’s stunners!

The West Fork of the San Gabriel River. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

3. West Fork National Scenic Bikeway

Distance: 14 miles out and back

Elevation gained: About 900 feet

Difficulty: On the easier end of moderate

Dogs allowed? Yes

Accessible alternative: N/A, as this is accessible

The West Fork National Scenic Bikeway is a seven-mile paved path that runs alongside the West Fork of the San Gabriel River. This crystal-clear waterway is home to multiple species of fish, including rainbow trout and the (adorable) arroyo chub. The first time I visited the West Fork National Scenic Bikeway, I was gobsmacked to find a well-paved pathway in the middle of the forest.

To start your hike, you’ll park at the West Fork day-use parking lot off State Highway 39. This lot can fill up on the weekends. The U.S. Forest Service recommends you arrive early or later in the afternoon to avoid crowds.

If using a wheelchair to hike, I’d recommend parking just before the day-use lot at a smaller parking area. The gate for the trail is here, and you can avoid stairs and other obstacles by parking here instead.

A seasonal waterfall next to the West Fork National Scenic Bikeway. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

From the lot, the trail meanders seven miles alongside the river, shaded by sycamore, white alder and willow trees, and it will take you as far west as the Cogswell Dam. Seasonal waterfalls flow alongside the trail, sometimes off the sides of the mountain. I’d recommend traveling as far down the path as you feel up to. There’s no reason to finish all seven miles if you’d prefer to hike a bit before relaxing along the river, listening to its gentle whoosh as you enjoy a moment without cellphone reception.

Keep an eye out for California newts along the trail, as they’re popular here. If you spot this large salamander, though, don’t pick it up! Not only is it rude, as that little guy probably had its own plans for the day, but also its skin secretes a neurotoxin that can cause illness, and in extreme cases, paralysis and death.

The Glenn Camp Campground is near the end of the trail and provides a great spot to eat snacks, relax and maybe even take a nap. It also makes for an easy bikepacking trip.

🦎💦⛰️

Regardless of where you go, I hope you have a fun, safe trip. Feel free to reply to this newsletter if you’re reading The Wild in your inbox with your thoughts about your favorite water-themed hikes!

3 things to do

Environmental educator Jason Wise, right, and his students present their invasive plant salad, foraged on a hike through L.A. (Jason Wise)

1. Channel your inner goat in Elysian Park

Environmental educator Jason Wise will host an Eat the Weeds! workshop from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Elysian Park. Participants will take an easy hike where they’ll learn about edible native and invasive plants growing in the park. Along the way, students will gather invasive edible plants and then prepare and eat a wild, foraged, hyper-locally sourced salad. There is a suggested donation to join the class. Register at eventbrite.com.

2. Have ‘Sew’ much fun hiking in L.A.

Clothing designer Angel Gentle will host a Hike + Sew event at 8 a.m. Friday at Elysian Park. Guests are encouraged to bring their sewing machine or supplies for hand sewing. The group will leave the parking lot at 8:15 a.m. Participants should bring their own water, food and supplies. $10 suggested donation. Register at partiful.com.

3. Learn about planting native trees near Agoura Hills

The National Park Service and Santa Monica Mountains Fund need volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to help restore a portion of Cheeseboro Canyon with native plants. The canyon burned in the 2018 Woolsey fire, and staff and volunteers have worked since to replant oaks and other native plants in the area. Sign up at eventbrite.com.

The must-read

A foggy view from the scenic trail in Sycamore Canyon. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

If you’re dreaming of a summer camping trip near one of California’s beaches, now’s the time to start planning. As Times staff writer Christopher Reynolds points out in his recent piece, “Statewide, California’s campground system continues to open most campsites for online reservations at 8 a.m., six months ahead of the stay, on a rolling basis.” That means if you’d like to take a mid-July trip to Point Mugu State Park, you’ll want to make reservations ASAP to camp at Sycamore Canyon and Thornhill Broome Campground, the latter of which allows you to camp on the beach. It is one of the most popular state park campgrounds, which Reynolds lays out in his piece.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

Did you know there are plans to build a forest in downtown L.A.? Using the Miyawaki method, Gloria Molina Grand Park staff and volunteers will start installing a forest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31. According to this article, “The Miyawaki method, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, is an innovative approach to afforestation that mimics natural forest ecosystems. This technique involves planting a diverse mix of native species very closely together, which accelerates growth and enhances biodiversity.” The plan is to transform 650 feet into a native ecosystem. To learn more, visit the park’s Instagram page. I might see you there!

For more insider tips on Southern California’s beaches, trails and parks, check out past editions of The Wild. And to view this newsletter in your browser, click here.