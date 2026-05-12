The ‘Disney adult’ obsession needs to stop already

Trigger warning: Disney adults.

I’ve grown a bit weary of stories focused on so-called Disney adults, even though I once wrote an impassioned defense of them. The problem isn’t the reporting. The recent New Yorker article “Are Disney Adults the Happiest Debtors on Earth?,” for instance, talks to fans about the financial havoc caused by theme park devotion, and, like any splashy story on the subject, it generated quite an online commotion.

And thus, my issue is the social media-driven discourse that surrounds such pieces. The mere mention of the term “Disney adults” inspires a vindictive jealous ire rooted in the most angry strands of outdated American puritanism. As a theme park journalist, this is something I’m forced to think about often. What’s the harm, I say, in letting people experience a bit of joy in what is an otherwise stressful time for many? There is none.

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Yet the anger, I believe, is deeper than just seeing grown-ups having a good time. I believe it’s steeped in privilege, a similar sort of resentment shown to those who are spending $1,500 to dine at Noma LA. While the latter is currently beyond my means, I don’t begrudge anyone for prioritizing experiences over whatever else one might choose to direct their money toward — cars, designer sneakers or even their 401k. Life, after all, is short, and I wake up these days burdened with worries, be it financial, personal or familial. So it’s none of my business whether someone finds happiness in eating cactus pickle at a Silver Lake estate or on a boat ride with singing robotic pirates. It’s in short supply. Take it where you can get it.

And let’s quickly clear up one thing: Theme parks are for everyone. Children, yes, but families, grown-ups, single people, divorced people, cheerful people, depressed people, dog people, cat people, Dodgers fans, Padres fans, whomever. Theme parks take all kinds. The Disneyland creation myth is that Walt Disney spent his time at Griffith Park sitting on a bench while his young daughters rode a merry-go-round and dreamed of a place where all could participate in the fun.

Disney, ultimately in Disneyland, built a mini city, with tiny cars, a monorail and vintage modes of transportation. It was a dream of a better world. It told a story rooted in the belief that every individual deserves a happily ever after, if only for one day in Anaheim.

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A snapshot of myself — a single, childless adult — enjoying my time at Disneyland this month. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

And it’s a work of art. To be a Disney adult is to be an appreciator of exquisite design and a believer in storytelling. It is not, as an offensive USA Today article argues, to be a part of of the “most insufferable” people on earth. I don’t know about you, but I’m a little more bothered by those who are anti-immigration than those who like the Haunted Mansion.

So, among the insufferable? How about those who mistake Disney adults as living in an extended state of adolescence rather than what they are: Lovers of narrative, art and community. People, in short, who believe there is good in the world, and long for the power of romance. We’re not delusional. We know fairy-tale endings rarely exist. And yet every time I think of the anger generated toward Disney adults, I recall my favorite Bruce Springsteen lyric: “It ain’t no sin to be glad you’re alive.”

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Perhaps that’s why the aforementioned New Yorker article did get me worked up, namely in its use of a quote from Henry Giroux, who wrote the book “The Mouse That Roared: Disney and the End of Innocence.” The researcher criticized Disney, and I’ll broaden this to all theme parks, as selling “the swindle of fulfillment,” telling writer Amelia Tait that he doesn’t buy into defenses of the spaces.

Said Giroux: “I understand that it’s all laid out for them. I understand that there’s no surprises. I understand that in that standardization, there may be the thrill of not having to think or experience something new. But isn’t that the problem?”

It’s not a problem because Giroux is misinformed.

Here I am at a media event at the Disneyland Resort. (Los Angeles Times)

Disney and Universal theme parks, in particular, are full of surprises. My No. 1 pet peeve is those who say they are anti-theme park because the spaces are fake. What Giroux is failing to understand is that theme parks are theater. They just lack a standard proscenium. At their best, they are a stage for us, the guests, to act upon, and that means every visit is unpredictable because we are the ones being given agency.

To slam a theme park as predictable or phony, as a number of friends and acquaintances have over the years, is to essentially dismiss all forms of the theatrical arts. Theme parks are no less choreographed than cinema, a remounting of a work from Samuel Beckett or a major concert tour from Olivia Rodrigo or Springsteen. You may prefer one strand of art over the other, but to write off theme parks as a form of “standardization” is a failure to understand the medium. And thus, to shred a theme park is to discount the power of narrative art, and, quite frankly, it’s a warning sign that you are just no fun.

Ultimately, I feel a bit sorry for those who can’t conjure the same sense of playfulness that Disney adults have rediscovered. All it takes, after all, is a little imagination. I hope I never become too cynical to use it.

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This week in SoCal theme parks

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will launch this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

Last call for Universal’s Fan Fest. I was a big fan of this year’s Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which wraps Saturday. I love when theme parks lean into interactive, game-like experiences, and Fan Fest’s “Scooby-Doo!” and Universal Monsters mash-up is an escape room-inspired romp. Tickets start at $74.



I was a big fan of this year’s Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which wraps Saturday. I love when theme parks lean into interactive, game-like experiences, and Fan Fest’s “Scooby-Doo!” and Universal Monsters mash-up is an escape room-inspired romp. Tickets start at $74. Want a Disneyland-branded license plate ? In a collaboration among the Disneyland Resort, the California Children’s Hospital Assn. and the Health Facilities Financing Authority, California drivers may someday have the option to purchase Disney-themed license plates that benefit children’s healthcare. My colleague Karen Garcia has the details on the approval process and how to express interest.



In a collaboration among the Disneyland Resort, the California Children’s Hospital Assn. and the Health Facilities Financing Authority, California drivers may someday have the option to purchase Disney-themed license plates that benefit children’s healthcare. My colleague Karen Garcia has the details on the approval process and how to express interest. The Fast & Furious coaster hits another milestone . Universal Studios’ outdoor looping thrill ride Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is now welcoming test riders, a major indication that an opening-date announcement should be on the horizon. Universal Creative posted an image of its designers, engineers and programmers taking flight on the attraction, which is scheduled to open this summer.



. Universal Studios’ outdoor looping thrill ride Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is now welcoming test riders, a major indication that an opening-date announcement should be on the horizon. Universal Creative posted an image of its designers, engineers and programmers taking flight on the attraction, which is scheduled to open this summer. Autopia’s gas-powered days are numbered. Disneyland’s classic Tomorrowland attraction is moving closer to all-electric vehicles. The Times first reported back in 2024 that the attraction’s gassy cars would be on the way out by the end of 2026. That timeline appears to have shifted some, as the OC Register reported last week that the exhaust-heavy tiny cars would begin to be phased out in early 2027. Disneyland officials confirmed that the park has an agreement with the California Air Resources Board to retire the current engines next year. No closing or reopening date has been announced.



Disneyland’s classic Tomorrowland attraction is moving closer to all-electric vehicles. The Times first reported back in 2024 that the attraction’s gassy cars would be on the way out by the end of 2026. That timeline appears to have shifted some, as the OC Register reported last week that the exhaust-heavy tiny cars would begin to be phased out in early 2027. Disneyland officials confirmed that the park has an agreement with the California Air Resources Board to retire the current engines next year. No closing or reopening date has been announced. Disneyland as a recession indicator. Attendance at the Walt Disney Co.’s North American theme parks was down about 1% in its fiscal second quarter compared with last year, reports Times business writer Samantha Masunaga. Disney attributes the change to a slight downturn in international visits, but notes domestic and local travel remains strong and does not yet seem affected by rising gas prices. Overall, the sector is healthy: Disney’s experiences division reported $9.5 billion in revenue, up 7% compared with the same period a year ago.

The best thing I ate at the parks

A Dole whip with rum from Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

This week it’s a drink, and it’s a Disneyland staple, But when I have a Dole whip, I get one at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. In part because it comes with rum, but it’s also one of the places I like most to take a break from the parks. It always seems a bit silly to order it here, considering Trader Sam’s employs the best mixologists at the resort, but on a warm day I can’t resist. Trader Sam’s this spring is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and starting May 25 the bar will be hosting a number of mixology seminars through July 20. Reservations can be made beginning May 14 via the Disneyland app (search “Trader Sam’s mixology seminar” to find them).

Ride report

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash is one of the most charming rides at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

I have a black cat. Her name is Sleater, after the band Sleater-Kinney, and she turns 14 this spring. She was on my mind while visiting Universal Studios this week, when I rode the Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, my third favorite attraction at the park. That’s because the ride has one of the best animatronic figures in SoCal, namely a black cat scurrying across a piano. The ride overall is a joy, a New York cityscape that comes alive with dogs doing yoga, dogs taking a spa day in a hot dog cart, cats swinging from roped blankets and one ill-advised scheme to use fireworks as aircraft. With 64 robotic pets getting into all sorts of shenanigans, it’s a ride I try to never miss when at the park.

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Backtrack

Cars Land is inspired equally by the animated films it’s based upon and real-life locales. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Disney California Adventure opened in 2001 but truly became a proper park in 2012. That’s when Cars Land made its debut, a Route 66-inspired area that pulled equally from the films it’s based upon as well as true-life locales. With this year being the 100th anniversary of Route 66, The Times is taking an in-depth look at the “Mother Road,” which winds from Illinois to the Southern California coast.

And what better way to celebrate Route 66 than dive into the inspirations behind Cars Land, one of the most loving odes to the road ever created? But before Cars Land was Cars Land, it was Car Land — yes, without the “s.” And pitched for the area was a Route 66-inspired ride originally called Scoot 66, which never came to be. I talked to the Walt Disney Imagineers who helped bring the area to life. Read my story on the land’s influence and creation here.

Tell us your stories. Ask us your questions.

Have a theme park tale to share? Whether it was a good day or less-than-perfect day, I would love to hear about it. Have a question? A tip? A fun photo from the parks to share? Email me at todd.martens@latimes.com. I may feature your note in an upcoming newsletter.

Ride on,

Todd Martens

P.S.

Darth Vader and other characters from the original “Star Wars” trilogy now appear at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort)

“Star Wars” fans have opinions, especially Disneyland “Star Wars” fans. Last week I documented recent changes to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort, a timeline shift that now focuses on the classic characters of Darth Vader, Han, Luke and Leia. I praised the newfound life that the tweaks have injected into the land while also expressing disappointment that many of the promises made for Galaxy’s Edge never came to fruition.

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Our Instagram post on the subject generated scores of comments, with viewers relatively split on the additions.

Our followers spoke of finding “a real community of fans at Disneyland through role playing on Batuu,” the fictional planet where the land is set, and also lamenting that the “original intent of the land,” one designed on interactivity and play where events happened in real time, would likely never come to pass. Others, however, noted that Disney “never delivered” on that promise, and argued that change “breathes life into a land that seemed stagnant. And for that, I welcome it.”

Some were simply blunt: “Sorry but this change is so much better and what most fans wanted.”