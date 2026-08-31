The ‘Fast & Furious’ coaster has an opening date. Everything you need to know before you ride

Universal Studios Hollywood is almost ready to properly open its new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster. The high-speed thrill ride, which has been operating in technical rehearsals since late July, has an opening date: Sept. 16.

The coaster has essentially been in an extended testing phase. By giving the ride an official opening date, the theme park is announcing that the attraction is ready for daily operations.

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Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which seats riders in expertly designed mini-vehicles designed to reference real automobiles, has long been circled as the most important theme park attraction of 2026, a feat of engineering nestled on a steep hill between the park’s upper and lower lots that was 10 years in the making.

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The ride — designed by Universal, manufactured by Intamin — has already changed the look and feel of Universal Studios, giving the park its first major outdoor thrill ride. Once known primarily as a studio tour park, Universal has been undergoing a large-scale overhaul throughout the last decade-plus, adding immersive lands such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

Now it has a coaster that feels akin to taking a joyride, complete with authentic engine and brake sounds. So if you’re thinking of taking Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift for a spin, here’s what you need to know.

The view of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift from Universal Studios Hollywood’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

(Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

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Is the ride included with Universal Studios admission?

Yes. A daily ticket starts at $109.95, although prices vary by day and expect to pay in the $150 range for a weekend date. Unlike Disneyland, Universal does not require reservations, but it is recommended to buy in advance.

Are express passes available?

Universal Studios will sell front-of-the-line access as an add-on to a daily ticket— but not yet. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will not be included in express pass offerings at launch, according to a Universal spokesperson. That means all guests will have to wait in the same line. Express access is expected to be offered at a later date.

So, how long should I expect to wait in line?

A while. During technical rehearsals, afternoon waits routinely topped two hours, with some waiting longer than three and closer to four, although the last was rare. Expect operations to run a little smoother thanks to the soft open phase, but come prepared to be patient.

Is the ride included with Halloween Horror Nights?

The short answer is no. The longer answer: Those who spring for what Universal calls the R.I.P. Tour, however, will be able to ride. A guided experience, that ticket is $479 per person. (The fine print: Earlier this summer Universal did promise Hollywood Drift access with some tickets, but has since removed that option. The park has stated it will honor the terms of those who purchased the tickets before access was removed, and those buyers should have received instructions from Universal.)

The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster features multiple inversions.

(Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

Tell me about the ride. How intense is it?

The ride reaches speeds of 72 mph, the fastest coaster in Universal’s global portfolio, while traversing 4,100 feet of track, two towering inverted loops and a pretzel loop. There are four individual launch points, and the coaster cars have the ability to rotate 360 degrees. It’s intense, but it’s also incredibly smooth, which helps it feel more approachable.

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Wait, 360 degrees? Will I get motion sick?

Individual results will vary, of course, but for reference I am someone who can’t do extreme coasters — Magic Mountain’s Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is too much for me — and struggle on attractions that spin, such as Walt Disney World’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Yet I’ve been completely fine on multiple rides of Hollywood Drift. The spinning isn’t gratuitous, as the cars turn and drift with the flow of the track, so the movement feels aligned with direction.

Can I request a specific car?

You can! But be kind and patient with Universal staffers, who may not always be able to grant such requests due to crowding. If you have a specific concern, however, raise it with the coaster staff, and they will likely accommodate.

One of the ride vehicles of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

What’s the ‘easiest’ car for those who are nervous?

The middle cars, although not by much. All rotate, all experience the same speed and inversions. There are four vehicles, and the first provides the most striking views, including of the track’s drops, so the squeamish are advised to aim for the middle two cars, as it will provide a better sense of where the coaster train is heading. I’ve been told by some at Universal that the last row of the last car — each car seats four — can feel a little more riveting as it will heighten some of the speed and lift sensations. But I’ve sat in the front and the last car, and still don’t know if any differences were in my head or not.

Is there a height requirement/maximum?

Yes, you must be at least 51 inches tall to experience the coaster. There is no listed height or weight maximum, but guests are encouraged to sit in a test vehicle outside the attraction before getting in line. Riders must be seated completely inside the vehicle, which uses a pull-down lap bar, and be fitted against the headrest.

How accessible is it?

Modern roller coasters are not known for their accessibility, but Hollywood Drift is surprisingly accommodating for how intense it is. I am not small. I am 6-foot-2 and more than 210 pounds, and found Hollywood Drift to be one of the more comfortable coasters I have been on. There’s also plenty of leg room. I know a number of people significantly larger than me who have been able to ride successfully.

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Where is the ride located in the park?

Across from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. But you can’t miss it, as you need to pass it to get to the park’s lower lot, and it’s viewable from pretty much anywhere.

Well, is it worth riding? What’s your verdict?

I think it’s a blast. I rode the coaster on its first day of technical rehearsals, and as I wrote in my review, it’s full of surprises, of wondering where and when a coaster vehicle will be spin, careen or accelerate. Every turn, twist, flip leaves you guessing. Some of the park’s Toluca Lake neighbors, however, may be less enamored with it.

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