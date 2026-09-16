‘Best coaster in Southern California, hands down’: Fast & Furious is officially open

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Universal Studios Hollywood’s landscape-changing, park-altering new thrill ride, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, is officially open. The coaster boasting spinning, drifting cars along 4,100 feet of track had been in a soft launch phase since late July. But as of Wednesday morning, the theme park has declared the ride fit for daily operation.

“It elevates us to a new level,” says Jon Corfino, the park’s lead creative executive. “When we first started thinking about this 10 years ago, we recognized that. It’s our first big outdoor coaster. It changes the complexion of who we are, even the visual nature of who we are. You can see this from the freeway.”

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The theme park hosted a private ribbon-cutting ceremony — in this case, a metal chain cutting to better represent the action-focused, garage-like grit of the “Fast & Furious” film franchise — on Tuesday evening. Mark Woodbury, the chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations & Experiences, and Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, together sliced the cable.

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‘“Fast & Furious’ has delivered 25 years of high-speed thrills and big blockbuster movie moments and it was the perfect story for us to build this incredible, one-of-a-kind innovative attraction,” Woodbury said, noting a similar coaster, set to open next year, is under construction for Universal’s Florida resort.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift towers over the theme park. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

The coaster reaches a top speed of 72 mph, the fastest coaster in Universal’s global portfolio, and places riders in authentic, mini-re-creations of real cars that can rotate 360 degrees to create the drifting sensation of a stunt vehicle. With four inversions that bring guests upside down, Hollywood Drift is decidedly intense.

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Wait times on Wednesday were hovering around 90 minutes. “I’m a big fan of the movies, and I think this is the best coaster in Southern California, hands down,” said L.A.’s Peter Lee, 43, as he was exiting the attraction on Wednesday. Lee has ridden the coaster 10 times since late July, but wanted to attend its opening day to purchase a picture of himself on the ride on its first proper day of operations.

Phillip Lambert Duke, 42, of Orlando, came to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the West Coast edition of Halloween Horror Nights but said Hollywood Drift will be a highlight of the trip. “It’s fantastic,” Lambert Duke said. “It’s beautiful. I love how all the cars move independently of one another. “

Yet Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift has also attracted some unwanted attention from the neighboring community of Toluca Lake, where residents have cried foul at the sound of rider screams emanating from the coaster. “Untenable,” “disturbing” and “like someone is getting murdered” have been a few of the ways longtime Toluca Lake homeowners have described the noise of riders.

An upside down rider enjoying Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

A number of Toluca Lake residents sent a media alert and hosted reporters in their neighborhood on Wednesday’s opening day to showcase just how disruptive the screams could be. Standing in the backyard of a house situated near a neighboring golf course, rider screams are certainly audible, and residents said the consistency of them is destroying their quality of life.

“It’s a constant stress,” said Colby Jensen, 55, a Toluca Lake resident of 26 years. Jensen said some residents have begun exploring their legal options, citing both the emotional duress of hearing constant screams and also a fear of potentially lower property values.

“It’s not just a noise, like the freeway, which is in the background,” Jensen said. “It’ll be quiet for a minute, and then you’ll hear this cacophony of screams. It inherently raises your blood pressure and stress level and it’s unnatural to hear that.”

Sofia S., who declined to give her full last name, said she just returned home to Toluca Lake after graduating from Indiana University. The 22-year-old noted the coaster has made it difficult to work from home.

“I have a little dog, and she’s barking a lot more because she thinks people are trying to come into the house,” she said.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift was designed as one of the quietest thrill rides ever constructed so as not to disrupt the working studio below and the communities nearby. Its track has been filled with pea gravel to mitigate rumbles, and multiple walls and glass-outfitted curved shields have been placed on or near its layout. Universal has even stated that it can rotate the cars so riders scream away from the nearby neighborhood at particularly extreme moments. Such measures have been welcomed by the community, but they’re not enough, say many neighbors.

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Universal has scheduled a community meeting with residents for Sept. 30. The park also last month pledged to build additional sound barriers to further dampen rider screams.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift has been the most anticipated theme park attraction of 2026. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

At Tuesday’s media event, Universal executives declined to discuss community concerns or efforts to alleviate them, but later issued a statement acknowledging that community feedback has been an important part of the process.

“Testing completed to date confirms the attraction is operating in compliance with sound ordinances applicable to Universal property, which are more stringent than city and county codes,” the emailed comment reads.

Toluca Lake residents dismiss criticisms that this comes with the territory of living next to a theme park, noting for much of its history Universal focused on indoor attractions and has previously worked with the community, such as adjusting the audio on its “WaterWorld” stunt show.

Fred Iberri, who said he’s lived in his inherited Toluca Lake home since the early ’70s, said everyone has a right to peace in their home.

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“People say, ‘If you don’t like it, it’s your choice to live next to a theme park.’ That’s not true. Universal hasn’t had a coaster outside until three months ago,” Iberri said. “I’ve been here for 52 years, my family for 90, and Toluca Lake has been a peaceful neighborhood until three months ago. Anyone who says that doesn’t know us or the neighborhood. It’s not so easy for seniors to just pick up and move.”

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