Can Six Flags regain the trust of roller-coaster fans?

Accidents on roller coasters are rare. But that is precisely why when they happen, they are so disarming and affecting. Places such as theme and amusement parks are where we go to momentarily escape the stressors of daily life, often with friends or loved ones.

Last week, Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta, was ejected from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia and struck other riders as he fell, the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement. It’s tragic and heartbreaking, and the type of event that can make all fans of these spaces begin to question their safety, and whether theme parks can be a third space where we can go for a respite.

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It’s been a particularly rough year for Six Flags, a company still in transition after merging with Cedar Fair just a couple of years ago. Last month, Six Flags Magic Mountain closed its X2 coaster permanently after a history of injuries. While it’s important to note that there is no connection or similarities between the two incidents, their combination creates an overall public perception that the brand is compromised. The industry will be closely watching how Six Flags responds in the weeks and months that it may take to complete an investigation.

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In the days since the Georgia accident, I have been asked repeatedly, by friends and even members of the media, if I have been scared on a roller coaster or would hesitate to get on one.

They’re not easy questions to answer. For one, roller coasters are safe, and yes, I have been scared on them, but they are designed to frighten, to thrill and provide airtime in our seats that makes us wonder just how secure they are. To be sure, this is not a flaw. This is their intent.

I was also reminded of a 2003 accident at the Disneyland Resort, when a guest died after a derailment on Big Thunder Mountain. The ride was shuttered for about six months before it was reopened, and when it did so it was immediately met with long lines and cheers. Such is the pull and trust of Disneyland, but the company at the time was relatively transparent about the cause of the accident — two bolts on the locomotive’s left guide wheel assembly fell off — and measures taken to retrain workers.

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It took officials from the state of California three months to investigate the incident, and Disney detailed to the media the changes it made to park maintenance procedures. Big Thunder has operated without any headline-generating incidents since.

We don’t yet know what happened in Georgia, and it may be some time before we do, but I only hope Six Flags is similarly direct, especially if this accident was the result of mechanical or human error. There’s too often little reporting on roller-coaster incidents, in part because rules and regulations can vary by state, and also because most infractions are deemed relatively minor and quickly handled in-house by the various parks. Journalists, including myself, should do better when it comes to requesting public records and educating ourselves on coaster engineering.

And when the unthinkable happens, such as what occurred last week, the public should be made aware of exactly what caused it. We’re owed that. To be sure, this is less about assigning blame for an accident, and more about ensuring measures are taken to guarantee it doesn’t happen again. Park operators would be wise to realize the issue just won’t be forgotten or disappear.

Of course, nothing is 100% fail-proof. Daily life is full of risk-taking endeavors such as getting behind the wheel of a car, and riding a roller coaster is strictly optional. But theme and amusement parks — despite the warnings that accompany most any attraction — enter an unspoken contract with their guests. And that is that here, you are safe. I don’t know when or if Six Flags will regain the trust of those who may be rightfully coaster-timid at the moment. But I know that the way they respond can determine whether they’ll lose it for good.

This week in SoCal theme parks

The dinosaurs on the Disneyland Railroad. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

A dinosaur spotlight. The other week, I noted a recent ride around the park on the Disneyland Railroad was looking particularly spiffy, thanks to a refurbishment of the Grand Canyon diorama and dinosaur-heavy Primeval World section of the attraction. No changes to the dinos, but the lighting overall felt more lively and theatrical. Later Walt Disney Imagineering posted a behind-the-scenes look at the updates on Instagram, noting there had been a full lighting overhaul. A switch to an LED-based system gave the team greater control and flexibility in the tone of the lighting.



The other week, I noted a recent ride around the park on the Disneyland Railroad was looking particularly spiffy, thanks to a refurbishment of the Grand Canyon diorama and dinosaur-heavy Primeval World section of the attraction. No changes to the dinos, but the lighting overall felt more lively and theatrical. Later Walt Disney Imagineering posted a behind-the-scenes look at the updates on Instagram, noting there had been a full lighting overhaul. A switch to an LED-based system gave the team greater control and flexibility in the tone of the lighting. A Magic Mountain coaster reopens. Six Flags closed a number of rides around the country, including Goliath at its Valencia park, after a man fell to his death from a roller coaster at one of its parks in Georgia. After a two-day shutdown and review last week, Goliath reopened by the end of the week.



Six Flags closed a number of rides around the country, including Goliath at its Valencia park, after a man fell to his death from a roller coaster at one of its parks in Georgia. After a two-day shutdown and review last week, Goliath reopened by the end of the week. A ca n’t - miss Disneyland double feature. We’ve highlighted the current Walt Disney Studies film program at Santa Ana’s Frida Cinema before, but this Sunday will have a showing that’s particularly notable to park fans. The movie theater will be screening “Disneyland Handcrafted” and “Disney Worldbuilders,” two films that I’ve praised. The screening, hosted by author/historian Jeff Kurtti, will feature a discussion with former Imagineer-turned-historian Tom Morris as well as Roland Betancourt, who wrote the fascinating “Disneyland and the Rise of Automation: How Technology Created the Happiest Place on Earth.” Tickets are $16 for the 5:30 p.m. event on Sunday.



We’ve highlighted the current Walt Disney Studies film program at Santa Ana’s Frida Cinema before, but this Sunday will have a showing that’s particularly notable to park fans. The movie theater will be screening “Disneyland Handcrafted” and “Disney Worldbuilders,” two films that I’ve praised. The screening, hosted by author/historian Jeff Kurtti, will feature a discussion with former Imagineer-turned-historian Tom Morris as well as Roland Betancourt, who wrote the fascinating “Disneyland and the Rise of Automation: How Technology Created the Happiest Place on Earth.” Tickets are $16 for the 5:30 p.m. event on Sunday. Get ready for c andy c ane season. Disneyland has unveiled the dates in which guests can attempt to snag one if its handmade, oversize 18-inch candy canes. They are available select dates at Candy Palace in Disneyland and Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure beginning Nov. 27. Prepare to rope drop the park if you want one, as guests will need to head straight to the candy shop to score a wristband to purchase one. I bought one back in 2018 or so, and used it primarily as a holiday decoration. Since then, they’ve become a coveted item thanks to social media hype, and I’ve struck out in attempts to snag another one. @FoodatDisneyland has all the dates.



Disneyland has unveiled the dates in which guests can attempt to snag one if its handmade, oversize 18-inch candy canes. They are available select dates at Candy Palace in Disneyland and Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure beginning Nov. 27. Prepare to rope drop the park if you want one, as guests will need to head straight to the candy shop to score a wristband to purchase one. I bought one back in 2018 or so, and used it primarily as a holiday decoration. Since then, they’ve become a coveted item thanks to social media hype, and I’ve struck out in attempts to snag another one. @FoodatDisneyland has all the dates. Attention , Haunted Mansion fans. Disneyland Magic Key holders can starting this week pick up one of four lenticular cards celebrating 25 years of Haunted Mansion holiday. They’re free, and released on Mondays at Disneyana in Disneyland, Kingswell Shop in Disney California Adventure and WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney. Limit one per guest, and the cards come with a display frame. More information is available on the Disneyland Magic Key site.



Disneyland Magic Key holders can starting this week pick up one of four lenticular cards celebrating 25 years of Haunted Mansion holiday. They’re free, and released on Mondays at Disneyana in Disneyland, Kingswell Shop in Disney California Adventure and WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney. Limit one per guest, and the cards come with a display frame. More information is available on the Disneyland Magic Key site. Meow Wolf noodles! The opening of Meow Wolf’s L.A. locale is now just a couple months away, and the Santa Fe, N.M.-based art collective is in the midst of a promotion with Tsujita Artisan Noodles. The latter, with local locations in the downtown Arts District as well as in Sawtelle, is currently serving up what it’s calling the Meow Wolf Anti-Gravity Noodles. The noodles on the latter appear in a frozen, midair state, and Meow Wolf fans may also want to go for the branded chopsticks.

Tell us your stories. Ask us your questions.

Have a theme park tale to share? Whether it was a good day or less-than-perfect day, I would love to hear about it. Have a question? A tip? A fun photo from the parks to share? Email me at todd.martens@latimes.com. I may feature your note in an upcoming newsletter.

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Ride on,

Todd Martens

P.S.

The Ghost of Halloween Future (Samantha Aotaki) in “A Halloween Carol.” (Lawrence Meyers)

On a lighter note, it’s spooky season, and that means the L.A. immersive scene is at its best. I’ve long maintained that there is a big overlap between the the theme park community and those who appreciate interactive, immersive entertainment, and that is why I would heartily recommend “A Halloween Carol,” which has a few more dates open before its run concludes next week.

The show, as the name implies, is a twist on the Charles Dickens classic, only here we are visited by the ghosts of Halloween past, present and future. It’s an insightful look at how, from a young age, we are asked to don metaphorical masks of sorts. The show asks us to grapple with what aspects of our personality we are hiding, or putting forth, and does so via intimate, one-on-one conversations, many of which take on a philosophical bent.

If you come ready to play, you may find yourself being disarmed to the point of vulnerability. I wouldn’t call it scary — some may even find some moments near the end a bit sexy — but it does ask us to thoughtfully confront how honest and performative we are being to get through the day.

