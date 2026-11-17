The first thing I did when I arrived in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Sunday was put on my headphones. Background noise? Here to tune it out. For on this day, I had a mission. And it came straight from Leia Organa.

Or so I was ready to pretend.

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Walt Disney Imagineering just released a new iOS app called Imagineering Labs, containing what it’s describing as in-development experiences. First out of the gate is a “Star Wars” game that uses augmented reality technology to inspire players to explore the fictional town of Black Spire Outpost. I can’t resist a game, especially one set in Galaxy’s Edge.

While booting up the game, I was told by Leia that hidden throughout the land were locations filled with encrypted data valuable to both the Rebellion and the Empire. Within about two minutes of starting the game, I was on the prowl for droids, antennas and more to scan, my phone becoming a navigational device that would alert me as I zeroed in on a target. The image before me was a sort of radar screen, with scanning destinations coming more into focus — and beeps becoming louder — as I neared them.

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I felt a bit like a spy as I used my phone to guide me around guests, strollers and even characters. At one point, Leia was speaking to me via the game as I passed an actor portraying the character in the land. I almost wanted to wink to let her know I could be trusted.

“Secrets of the Spire” within the Imagineering Labs app is a game that encourages exploration of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

The game, “Secrets of the Spire,” is Imagineering’s new step in merging real and virtual world locations. The digital representations of some droids I needed to scan, for instance, would, thanks to the augmented reality technology, only come into sight as I waved my phone in front of them. When I found the right target, I would have to hack it, which was accomplished via a short movement-based challenge in which I would dodge red symbols and “collect” white ones. It’s not dissimilar from a rhythm game, reminding me a bit of a simplified “Sayonara Wild Hearts.”

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But more important, I was happy to once again be playing a game in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. When Walt Disney Co. earlier this year pulled the plug on its Play Disney Parks app, it seemed as if it was killing the idea of digital games in the park, taking with it the “Star Wars: Datapad,” which itself had a hacking and scanning game that could be played throughout the land.

But Asa Kalama, a creative executive with Imagineering, assured me that it is not. Kalama stressed that while the company decided to pivot away from the Play Disney Parks app, Imagineering is very much still developing digital experiences.

“Secrets of the Spire” uses augmented reality technology to inspire guests to see built environments in a new light. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

“We are deeply committed to this idea that the incredible rich story worlds that we create really are the best playgrounds for our guests’ imagination,” Kalama said. “We continue and are constantly looking for new ways for those guests who want to be a part of the story to offer them that invitation and to offer them the tools to do so. The Play Disney Parks app was one of the many ways we explored that in the past, but we very much believe in this format.”

The experiences within the Imagineering Labs app, Kalama noted, should not be seen as final works. They are in progress. While some may be more polished than others, Kalama says sometimes the division may simply be looking for feedback on a type of interaction, or how a game or planning tool works with developing technologies such as wearables. For “Secrets of the Spire,” Imagineering was primarily seeking to more fully explore augmented reality.

While I was a fan of the “Star Wars: Datapad” within the Play Disney Parks app, over time it provided diminishing returns as the game wasn’t regularly updated, and there were only so many times one could play a simple hacking challenge. I was intrigued by the inclusion of augmented reality, as it seemed to better encourage one of my favorite aspects of the “Datapad,” which is to inspire guest exploration throughout the lands. As someone who believes a well-designed theme park environment is an attraction unto itself, encouraging players to stop and appreciate more details is a win. Augmented reality done well allows the game and the land to feel more fully connected.

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Kalama noted that its been nearly a decade since Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, and augmented reality tech is more stable today than it was when the land was in its development phase. And it simply offers new storytelling possibilities.

A scene from “Secrets of the Spire” within the Imagineering Labs app. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

“We want to, as very much as possible, keep your eyes focused and engaged in the physical world around you,” Kalama said. In other words, even though guests are using their personal smartphone, they’re doing so in a way that highlights the permanent architecture Imagineering has already built. You’re not playing a game you can play in your home, because you need to have your camera focused on the environment.

Kalama wouldn’t say if “Secrets of the Spire” will become a permanent game that graduates from the Imagineering Labs app to the core Disneyland app, which guests are using constantly to check wait times, book lightning lanes and secure restaurant walk-ups. But he noted that’s the goal for much of what will appear in Imagineering Labs. Another in-development experience is an AI-driven Disneyland planner called “Disneyland Enchanted Guide.”

Right now, Imagineering Labs is only available to Magic Key holders via iOS. In early 2027, however, it will expand to non-Magic Key holders. The “Disneyland Enchanted Guide,” Kalama said, should be ready for launch in Imagineering Labs in the near-future. One of its goals is to cut down on the time the guests have to spend face down in the core Disneyland app. Wear AirPods, for instance, and “wake” the app via a keyword to ask it a question. Once it’s available and I can spend a day in the park with it as a companion, I’ll be eager to offer some insights.

In the meantime, however, I suggest you see what Leia has to say.

This week in SoCal theme parks

Knott’s Berry Farm goes all out for its holiday tree lighting ceremony. (Sean Teegarden / Knott’s Berry Farm)

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Christmas is almost in full swing! Disneyland’s holiday celebrations, which I’ll have more on in the coming weeks, are already underway. Knott’s Merry Farm launches Friday, and Universal Studios Hollywood gets in on the holiday action on Saturday. I’m looking forward to a refreshed Snoopy-on-ice show at Knott’s and always enjoy a sighting of the twisted Grinchmas Christmas tree at Universal.



Disneyland’s holiday celebrations, which I’ll have more on in the coming weeks, are already underway. Knott’s Merry Farm launches Friday, and Universal Studios Hollywood gets in on the holiday action on Saturday. I’m looking forward to a refreshed Snoopy-on-ice show at Knott’s and always enjoy a sighting of the twisted Grinchmas Christmas tree at Universal. Meow Wolf comes to the Rose Parade. Immersive art destination Meow Wolf is nearing the opening of its first L.A. installation. While a proper date hasn’t been set, to begin to promote the West L.A. facility the Santa Fe, N.M.-based collective will be bringing a psychedelic float to Pasadena’s Rose Parade. Titled “Meow Wolf Meow Wolf Meow Wolf: A Float by Meow Wolf,” expect more than 200,000 flowers — hey, that’s the number according to a press release! — spread across the 55-foot float.



Immersive art destination Meow Wolf is nearing the opening of its first L.A. installation. While a proper date hasn’t been set, to begin to promote the West L.A. facility the Santa Fe, N.M.-based collective will be bringing a psychedelic float to Pasadena’s Rose Parade. Titled “Meow Wolf Meow Wolf Meow Wolf: A Float by Meow Wolf,” expect more than 200,000 flowers — hey, that’s the number according to a press release! — spread across the 55-foot float. Traverse Neverland at the South Coast Botanic Garden. This past weekend the sprawling South Coast Botanic Garden in the Palos Verdes Peninsula launched a new holiday light show, ceding its 87 acres each evening to the world of Peter Pan. The new installation is called Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure. The show premiered last year at London’s historic Kenwood House and is now making its American debut. Read more about the experience in The Times’ Plants newsletter.



This past weekend the sprawling South Coast Botanic Garden in the Palos Verdes Peninsula launched a new holiday light show, ceding its 87 acres each evening to the world of Peter Pan. The new installation is called Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure. The show premiered last year at London’s historic Kenwood House and is now making its American debut. Read more about the experience in The Times’ Plants newsletter. ‘Star Wars’ to get the Cosm treatment. George Lucas’ original 1977 film “Star Wars” is being reimagined for its 50th anniversary. The pop culture phenomenon that started an empire is coming to Inglewood’s Cosm, home to a high-definition spherical screen that wraps around audiences. “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope ” is the first in a multiyear, multifilm agreement between the Walt Disney Co. and Cosm, which accentuates films with theme park-like digital effects. The film will begin screening in March 2027.



George Lucas’ original 1977 film “Star Wars” is being reimagined for its 50th anniversary. The pop culture phenomenon that started an empire is coming to Inglewood’s Cosm, home to a high-definition spherical screen that wraps around audiences. “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope is the first in a multiyear, multifilm agreement between the Walt Disney Co. and Cosm, which accentuates films with theme park-like digital effects. The film will begin screening in March 2027. Speaking of ‘Star Wars,’ happy Life Day. Today is the fictional “Star Wars” holiday known as Life Day, and Disneyland will be celebrating the event through Jan. 6 with specialty foods available throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. See you at Oga’s Cantina for a Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola. Cheers.



Today is the fictional “Star Wars” holiday known as Life Day, and Disneyland will be celebrating the event through Jan. 6 with specialty foods available throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. See you at Oga’s Cantina for a Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola. Cheers. Welcome Sequoia Perch. Those planning a trip to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, take note. The hotel, as of today, has opened Sequoia Perch, a new concierge lounge that takes inspiration from Northern California’s majestic Sequoias. Guests booking at the club level — it’s expensive, trust me — will have access to the space, where they can enjoy a cocktail and light bites while overlooking Disney California Adventure.



Those planning a trip to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, take note. The hotel, as of today, has opened Sequoia Perch, a new concierge lounge that takes inspiration from Northern California’s majestic Sequoias. Guests booking at the club level — it’s expensive, trust me — will have access to the space, where they can enjoy a cocktail and light bites while overlooking Disney California Adventure. Napa Rose just got ever-so-slightly more approachable. Disney’s high-priced, special occasion restaurant Napa Rose has always been a splurge, but especially after it recently reopened with only a multicourse tasting menu that fell just shy of $200 per person. So I applaud the restaurant in adding, as of last week, a new a la carte menu. It’s still an expensive night at the park, of course, but with more flexibility in how to dine it now longer feels as daunting. So end your evening, I say, with that plate of scallops.

Tell us your stories. Ask us your questions.

Have a theme park tale to share? Whether it was a good day or less-than-perfect day, I would love to hear about it. Have a question? A tip? A fun photo from the parks to share? Email me at todd.martens@latimes.com. I may feature your note in an upcoming newsletter.

Ride on,

Todd Martens