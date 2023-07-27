LA Times Today: Things to do in North Park — the liveliest hipster haven of San Diego
If SeaWorld, surfing and Balboa Park are what first come to mind when you think San Diego, you might not know that one of the city’s most vibrant communities is hiding in plain sight.
While the neighborhood of North Park may be little known to Angelenos, L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds explains how this developing social scene is well worth a trip.
