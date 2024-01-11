LA Times Today: SoCal’s most overlooked escape is a place you’ve probably driven past
So many Southern Californians are familiar with the historic Mission Inn Hotel in Riverside, with its beautiful Spanish mission-style architecture. But there’s much more to Riverside than the Mission Inn.
L.A. Times assistant food editor and Riverside native Danielle Dorsey was eager to share.
