LA Times Today: How to rough it on the most remote island off of California

If you’re looking for a getaway in nature, but you’d prefer to avoid those crowds in Joshua Tree, or Yosemite, San Miguel Island may be just what you need.



This remote ecosystem is teeming with life and could be considered the Galapagos of North America. It’s also an ambitious destination to reach.



After a recent trip, L.A. Times contributor, Jared Vincenti explained why this isolated escape is well worth the trip.