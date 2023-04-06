LA Times Today: What to do in Santa Cruz, the beach town that makes for a charming getaway

Santa Cruz was hit hard by this winter’s severe storms, but spring has now sprung in the seaside town. From watching wildlife to strolling along the iconic pier, there is no shortage of activities in Santa Cruz.



L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds recently visited the seaside town and shared his favorite spots.