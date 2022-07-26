LA Times Today: SoCal’s most remarkable tide pools

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A day at the beach can be as educational as it is relaxing.



From sea anemones to hermit crabs, there is no shortage of life in California’s tide pools.



L.A. Times contributor Catherine Pearlman visited some of Southern California’s most remarkable tide pools.