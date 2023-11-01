LA Times Today: Part spooky escape room, part live theater, the Ministry of Peculiarities is magic
Whether you’re an escape room junkie or just looking for something new to do with family or friends, we have you covered. Ministry of Peculiarities is Azusa’s newest spooky escape room. It’s part puzzle and part theatrical production.
L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens went to see the magic happen.
