SuperShuttle says it will stop service to LAX

SuperShuttle, the shared van ride that serves passengers heading to and from Southern California airports, will cease operations to Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 31, according to a letter to one of its franchisees.

The letter, dated Dec. 10, says, “SuperShuttle plans to honor all reservations and walk-up requests for service through that date but has already stopped accepting reservations for service after Dec. 31, 2019.”

Attempts to reach Mark Friedman, identified as general manager in the letter’s signature line, were unsuccessful Thursday morning. SuperShuttle executives could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Efforts to book a SuperShuttle shared van online from downtown L.A. to LAX for every date from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15 were returned Thursday morning with the message, “We’re sorry but we don’t have any rides available for the date and time you selected on your departure flight.”

A reservations agent reached by telephone, in response to a request for a round-trip van to LAX on Jan. 1, said: “I really apologize but next year, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to [provide] transportation.” Asked whether SuperShuttle was going out of business, the agent said yes.

The letter cited “a variety of factors, including increasing costs and changes in the competitive and regulatory landscape” that “have called into question the economic and operational viability of the company’s operations.”

SuperShuttle ran into problems before the Thanksgiving holidays at LAX, suspending operations there because of an in issue with insurance. The California Public Utilities Commission said the service was out of compliance with state regulations. The issue was resolved Nov. 21.

SuperShuttle stopped operations at Hollywood Burbank Airport at the end of November, terminating the contract with the airport’s authority, airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf wrote in an email Thursday.