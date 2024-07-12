Tell us: What’s your California wilderness survival story?
On any given day in Southern California, you have vast opportunities to escape for an outdoor adventure, whether that means surfing a wave, hiking a mountain or traversing the desert.
But with any adventure comes risk. As much as we plan, the unexpected can sometimes overwhelm us.
Have you ever found yourself in a sticky situation in the wilderness? Maybe halfway through a very hot hike you realized you didn’t pack enough water. Or you made a wrong turn on a trail and got lost. Maybe you encountered a bear. If you’ve found yourself in a high-stakes scenario outdoors, the L.A. Times wants to hear from you.
To share your story, complete the form below. A Times reporter may contact you for more details.
