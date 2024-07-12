Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

Tell us: What’s your California wilderness survival story?

A man sitting down and rubbing his feet inside his one-man tent.
Sammy Potter of Maine rubs his feet inside his one-man tent after a day of hiking 25 plus miles with hiking partner Jackson Parell along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Plumas National Forest.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Share via

On any given day in Southern California, you have vast opportunities to escape for an outdoor adventure, whether that means surfing a wave, hiking a mountain or traversing the desert.

But with any adventure comes risk. As much as we plan, the unexpected can sometimes overwhelm us.

Have you ever found yourself in a sticky situation in the wilderness? Maybe halfway through a very hot hike you realized you didn’t pack enough water. Or you made a wrong turn on a trail and got lost. Maybe you encountered a bear. If you’ve found yourself in a high-stakes scenario outdoors, the L.A. Times wants to hear from you.

Advertisement

To share your story, complete the form below. A Times reporter may contact you for more details.

More to Read

Travel & ExperiencesCaliforniaLifestyleOutdoors
Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate. They fell in love with the Southern California landscape when they moved here in 2017. They are always looking for the next adventure and welcome your ideas. If their phone goes straight to voicemail when you call, it probably means they’re in the mountains with their beloved dog, Maggie May.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement