Tell us: What’s your California wilderness survival story?

Sammy Potter of Maine rubs his feet inside his one-man tent after a day of hiking 25 plus miles with hiking partner Jackson Parell along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Plumas National Forest.

On any given day in Southern California, you have vast opportunities to escape for an outdoor adventure, whether that means surfing a wave, hiking a mountain or traversing the desert.

But with any adventure comes risk. As much as we plan, the unexpected can sometimes overwhelm us.

Have you ever found yourself in a sticky situation in the wilderness? Maybe halfway through a very hot hike you realized you didn’t pack enough water. Or you made a wrong turn on a trail and got lost. Maybe you encountered a bear. If you’ve found yourself in a high-stakes scenario outdoors, the L.A. Times wants to hear from you.

Advertisement

To share your story, complete the form below. A Times reporter may contact you for more details.