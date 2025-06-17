What’s new at SoCal theme parks this summer — from lively night shows to ‘Jaws’ doughnuts

Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Summer in SoCal doesn’t just mean beaches or bleachers. It’s an ideal, albeit crowded, time to visit one of our many theme parks.
No matter which park you choose, there’s a water ride or two to cool you off and a host of entertainment options. The Disneyland Resort is in the midst of a major anniversary, and Knott’s Berry Farm brings back a favorite must-see — or must-play, rather — summer staple. Six Flags Magic Mountain is introducing more theatrics, and Universal Studios Hollywood has made some refreshing tweaks to one of its classic attractions (hint: bring a poncho).
Here’s a look at the summer highlights at each park.
The Disneyland Resort is celebrating a major birthday this July 17, although the party started early in May. Much of the key entertainment happens in the evening. The new “World of Color Happiness!” at Disney California Adventure brings water-based projection effects to the park’s lagoon, alongside a storyline centered on the characters of “Inside Out.” Disneyland has brought back the lively, LED-driven parade that is “Paint the Night,” an upbeat and festive jolt of energy that serves as an exclamation point on a day at the park.
The Disneyland Resort is turning 70 and throwing a year-long party. There’ll be new shows, the return of a fan-favorite parade and a tour that honors Disneyland history.
If fireworks are more to your liking, “Wondrous Journeys” illuminates the skies above Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom via a show that serves as an ode to the company’s century of animation achievements. Nostalgia is always an invited guest at a Disneyland party, and those who want to relive memories of years spent at the park should not miss “Tapestry of Happiness,” a five-minute love letter to Disneyland that uses the facade of It’s a Small World as a canvas while nodding to the artistry of Mary Blair, the Disney legend responsible for much of the look and tone of the ride whose building the show graces.
And coming July 17 will be a show that resurrects Disney as an audio-animatronic, temporarily displacing “Great Moments of Mr. Lincoln” at the Main Street Opera House. Disney artisans promise that the robotic figure will be one of its most lifelike to date. There are treats galore and even food offerings that nod to Disneyland’s past (look for the decadent apple pancake rolls). The birthday festivities run into next year, although some offerings will pause for Halloween and holiday programming.
No matter the park, the key touchstones of great theme park theatrics are similar. Expect a pun or two and some heightened emotions — and don’t be surprised if there’s tinge of hokeyness. But in a good way. Like an actor approaching you with a bucket of water and asking, politely, if you would like it dumped on your head. Or another excitedly talking you into having a curly mustache painted on your face. Knott’s Berry Farm’s now-annual summer offering “Ghost Town Alive!” turns all of the park’s ol’ West area into a stage, and it’s a hoot.
You never know what you’ll be asked to do during the participation-driven experience. Act in a moving-picture show? Participate in a mustache contest? Help a gang rob a bank?
“Ghost Town Alive!” is designed to be played. Approach, for instance, the post office in the fictional town of Calico, and you may be handed a package to deliver — only now you’re caught up in randomly weird storyline. The narrative has some key beats, but daily shenanigans are often improv-based, and you may find yourself robbing a bank, working as a matchmaker or taking part in a facial hair contest. Every day in “Ghost Town Alive!” is a little different. If you’re willing to put yourself out there, don’t be surprised if you forget there are coasters to ride, as “Ghost Town Alive!” is a gateway to an alternative reality where wackiness reigns.
While in Calico, don’t miss the summer show “Miss Cameo Kate’s Western Burle-Q- Revue” at the Bird Cage Theatre. It’s a 20-minute cabaret-style performance, complete with a torch song and a cancan finale, the latter just a tad risqué. In the evening, Knott’s Summer Nights programming brings live music to an assortment of lands. While acts may vary, expect an emphasis on acoustic, rockabilly and Western stylings spread across six stages, turning the park into a mini live music venue.
The Valencia coaster park this summer is leaning into superhero properties. The likes of Batman, Superman, Catwoman, the Joker and more are taking part in an evening show that marries dance parties, stunt shows and audience participation. Its “DC Heroes and Villains Fest” runs weekends throughout the summer beginning June 20, with festivities starting at 5 p.m.
The Valencia amusement park is cherished for its mix of coaster styles — be it wooden, loop-based, single-rail or ones with mind-confounding seats that rotate 360 degrees.
There’s a plot each night, and it centers on villains trying to spoil a statue dedication to Batman. Audiences are said to be able to align with heroes or villains to see who has control of Gotham City each evening. Expect a stunt show finish and plenty of silliness, such as a dad joke or strength contests. Dance events will center on Catwoman, the Joker and Harley Quinn, nonheroes who will be trying to woo guests with family-friendly entertainment.
While “DC Heroes and Villains Fest” had yet to begin at the time of writing, Magic Mountain is hoping for a theater-heavy experience.
“A lot of my team comes from New York, the Broadway side,” Mike Ostrom, manager of entertainment and events for the park, told immersive podcast No Proscenium. “So we’re trying to bring a lot of theatrical elements and story arc and all those things that involve the crowd, the participants, to really get involved in what they’re seeing.”
Jurassic World — The Ride is already an attraction designed to get you soaked. This summer, however, Universal Studios has made the ride even wetter, thanks to additional dinosaurs and new geysers. Look for four additional Dilophosaurus figures — those mid-size dinos with ornate, skull-like fans surrounding their head — throughout the ride. Otherwise known as “spitters,” they do exactly that — spit water at guests in boats. Additionally, once the boat lands after the ride’s 84-foot drop, guests will be welcomed with a loud roar and an explosion of new water geysers. Ponchos are recommended.
Universal’s Epic Universe is largely a triumph, and will instantly become the the favorite theme park of many. It should also change the industry.
The additions are part of what Universal is calling Mega Movie Summer. The event focuses on treats themed to “Jaws,” “Back to the Future” and more — look for a giant doughnut with a shark bite taken out of it, or relax with a lobster roll — as well as photo opportunities and character meet-and-greets. For example, a “Jaws” photo spot features the return of the park’s hanging shark and a chance to meet actors portraying shark hunter Quint and Amity police chief Brody. A “Back to the Future” location has the DeLorean time machine and actors inhabiting the roles of Marty McFly and Doc Brown as well as an appearance from canine companion Einstein.
Once Universal extends its hours on June 28, a projection show will take over Hogwarts Castle in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Elsewhere, characters from “Wicked” continue to meet guests, and Universal has introduced a 730-pound sculpted Toothless figure from “How to Train Your Dragon.”
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.