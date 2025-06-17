What’s new at SoCal theme parks this summer — from lively night shows to ‘Jaws’ doughnuts

“Tapestry of Happiness” taps into Disneyland nostalgia via projections on the facade of It’s a Small World. (Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort)

The Disneyland Resort is celebrating a major birthday this July 17, although the party started early in May. Much of the key entertainment happens in the evening. The new “World of Color Happiness!” at Disney California Adventure brings water-based projection effects to the park’s lagoon, alongside a storyline centered on the characters of “Inside Out.” Disneyland has brought back the lively, LED-driven parade that is “Paint the Night,” an upbeat and festive jolt of energy that serves as an exclamation point on a day at the park.

If fireworks are more to your liking, “Wondrous Journeys” illuminates the skies above Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom via a show that serves as an ode to the company’s century of animation achievements. Nostalgia is always an invited guest at a Disneyland party, and those who want to relive memories of years spent at the park should not miss “Tapestry of Happiness,” a five-minute love letter to Disneyland that uses the facade of It’s a Small World as a canvas while nodding to the artistry of Mary Blair, the Disney legend responsible for much of the look and tone of the ride whose building the show graces.

And coming July 17 will be a show that resurrects Disney as an audio-animatronic, temporarily displacing “Great Moments of Mr. Lincoln” at the Main Street Opera House. Disney artisans promise that the robotic figure will be one of its most lifelike to date. There are treats galore and even food offerings that nod to Disneyland’s past (look for the decadent apple pancake rolls). The birthday festivities run into next year, although some offerings will pause for Halloween and holiday programming.