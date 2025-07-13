Under $350 for a night of luxury? Where to save big in Palm Springs — if you can handle the heat

Sign up for The Wild
Summer is here, and with it comes the annual desire to pack up and unplug somewhere, anywhere, else. But sandy beaches, far-flung tropical locales and mountain escapes often come with throngs of tourists and inflated pricing.
Then there’s Palm Springs, where crowds empty out in the summer and luxury hotel prices dip to year-round lows. Before you shrug off summer in the desert, consider this: The Coachella Valley is picturesque all year, most restaurants have wide-open availability and keeping cool is easy when all you do is bop between the pool and blissful A/C.
And unlike pricey beachfront resorts, the best hotels around Palm Springs are charging a fraction of their typical nightly rate. Five-star spots like the Ritz Carlton, Rancho Mirage or the Parker Palm Springs, for example, have dropped prices, and some properties, like the atmospheric Casa Cody, host seasonal activities like dive-in movies after dark.
The pricing below is accurate as of publishing but may change at any time. Prices also may not include additional charges, like resort fees. Most deals are available throughout September, but check the fine print and be aware of minimum stay and age requirements.
Whether for a week or quick weekend jaunt, the desert beckons, and in the weeks and months to come, it won’t cost as much as usual.
A brand associated with the pinnacle of luxury, the Ritz Carlton in Rancho Mirage, located close to central Palm Springs, recently completed a two-year renovation project that refreshed guest rooms and public spaces. It’s usually one of the valley’s priciest options, coming in around $1,000 or more in the high season. But right now, one-night stays are available for as little as $342 per night (plus a $50 resort fee). Or, book three nights or longer and the nightly price will drop down to as low as $279 per night.
Booked by celebrities like Brad Pitt and Beyoncé, the Parker Palm Springs is a glamorous hideaway designed by Jonathan Adler with sensational decor, two outdoor swimming pools and upscale dining. Prices often hover between $700 and $1,000 — except in summer. Right now, they start at $265, or you may book three nights but only pay for two, or four nights and pay for three. To really keep cool, head inside the nautically themed full-service spa that feels like you’ve been transported to a 1920s yacht club, and don’t leave for the entire day — locals get 20% off all treatments over the summer, plus discounts on dining too.
The Thompson is one of the hottest new hotels in the valley, with its art-forward approach, contemporary rooms and some of the best dining in town. And while rates usually start around $550, in summer they begin at $299. Further, through September, travelers who use the offer code 78439 and arrive on a Sunday or Monday and stay two nights or more will unlock 10% off and receive a $50 daily resort credit. Likewise, residents of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico can take 15% off summer stays with the code ‘VIBE’ when booking two nights or more, and Coachella Valley locals save 20% with waived resort fees with the code, ‘LOCAL.’
Renowned for its central location within walking distance of just about everything, and a rare rooftop swimming pool, the Kimpton Rowan typically costs between $400 and $600 nightly in the winter months. Over the summer, a one-night stay for IHG members starts at only $179 midweek and $241 on weekends. There’s also a Good Neighbor rate, which offers 15% off and discounted resort fees to residents of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Other promotions offer four nights for the price of three, or book last minute within seven days of arrival and take 20% off.
Situated close to downtown Palm Springs but tucked away enough to feel like a secret garden oasis, Casa Cody charges around $500 at peak periods. However, if you visit now, you’ll pay as low as $189 midweek or $299 on weekends. You’ll keep cool and entertained with weekly dive-in movies screened above the pool at night, and for additional savings, the Weekday Escape package takes 10% off two-night stays between Sunday and Thursday, and includes a late 12 p.m. checkout and a $50 dining credit. Or, book the Stay & Savor offer for 10% any day with a $15 dining credit.
L’Horizon is a manicured estate with 49 bungalows, an indoor-outdoor spa and free weekend yoga classes. Rooms feature exposed wood post-and-beam ceilings, marble-clad bathrooms and private patios and usually cost around $600. In summer, however, one night may be booked beginning at $393. Weekends are closer to $500 but don’t require a two-night minimum as they do in the winter. Summer-specific packages also offer resort credit and late checkout, or book two nights and receive 50% off the third night.
If jetting off to Greece isn’t in the cards this summer, check into La Serena Villas, a Mediterranean-inspired hotel with intimate whitewashed villas, bohemian decor and a photogenic pool facing the hotel’s standout restaurant, Azúcar. Advertised for ages 21 and up, the hotel includes some villas that come with soaking tubs, firepits or private hot tubs. Throughout the year, rates climb to $600 easily and sometimes come with a two-night minimum, but during the summer, restrictions are more flexible and prices can be found for as low as $197.
This palatial resort in charming La Quinta has 718 guest rooms, which were all renovated earlier this year, as well as a dizzying array of pools — 42 to be exact. General rates for summer begin at $159 during the week and $209 on weekends, and the hotel also has a Summer Experience package that begins at $254 nightly and includes a one-time $100 resort credit and a $40 spa credit per night. The hotel’s restaurants are also offering discounted prix-fixe menus, while the Spa La Quinta has seasonal treatments. And all summer, the hotel hosts dive-in movies, fitness classes and scavenger hunts for the kids.
With scalloped umbrellas, lush lawns with trickling fountains and bungalow-inspired rooms, Ingleside’s sophisticated grounds are reminiscent of the South of France. The two-acre property was once an invitation-only hideout where Clark Gable, Salvador Dalí and Elizabeth Taylor were among the regulars. These days, it’s advertised as adults-only, with summer prices around $196 — down from the more common rate of $400. The hotel also has several offers up for grabs: 15% off stays of three nights or more, book midweek visits of two nights and get the third free, discounts on suites, dining credit packages and 15% off trips booked with seven days’ advance notice.
While around $1,000 per night — with a two-night minimum — might not seem cheap, later in the year, this wellness retreat often climbs well past $2,000 per night. So for wellness gurus seeking a reset, visiting before peak season offers a unique way to experience the resort’s luxurious accommodations, serene spa gardens and Sensei by Nobu dining that’s exclusive to hotel guests. Just know that spa treatments and wellbeing programs cost extra and the resort is about to close until Labor Day. However, you can still lock in lower rates for Sunday and midweek stays in early fall.
