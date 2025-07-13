Under $350 for a night of luxury? Where to save big in Palm Springs — if you can handle the heat

Summer is here, and with it comes the annual desire to pack up and unplug somewhere, anywhere, else. But sandy beaches, far-flung tropical locales and mountain escapes often come with throngs of tourists and inflated pricing.

Then there’s Palm Springs, where crowds empty out in the summer and luxury hotel prices dip to year-round lows. Before you shrug off summer in the desert, consider this: The Coachella Valley is picturesque all year, most restaurants have wide-open availability and keeping cool is easy when all you do is bop between the pool and blissful A/C.

And unlike pricey beachfront resorts, the best hotels around Palm Springs are charging a fraction of their typical nightly rate. Five-star spots like the Ritz Carlton, Rancho Mirage or the Parker Palm Springs, for example, have dropped prices, and some properties, like the atmospheric Casa Cody, host seasonal activities like dive-in movies after dark.

The pricing below is accurate as of publishing but may change at any time. Prices also may not include additional charges, like resort fees. Most deals are available throughout September, but check the fine print and be aware of minimum stay and age requirements.

Whether for a week or quick weekend jaunt, the desert beckons, and in the weeks and months to come, it won’t cost as much as usual.