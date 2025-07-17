Walt Disney is now an animatronic. 5 things to know about the new Disneyland attraction

Disneyland turned 70 today, and to mark the occasion the resort unveiled its signature attraction for its anniversary year, “Walt Disney — A Magical Life.” The show is notable in that it features the first audio-animatronic of Walt Disney, a creation the company’s creatives have stressed is its most lifelike mechanical figure to date.

While Disneyland’s 70th celebrations got underway in May, “Walt Disney — A Magical Life” is its nostalgic soul, and the aim of the production is to illustrate that the massive conglomerate that is Walt Disney Co. today was, at its heart, the vision of one man. The 17-minute-or-so experience is housed in the Main Street Opera House, where it will run for the next year. After that, it will play in tandem with “The Disneyland Story Presenting Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln,” which has called the space home since 1965.

“Walt Disney — A Magical Life” has generated much curiosity, speculation and controversy since it was unveiled at last year’s D23 fan convention. A re-creation of the company’s patriarch is newsworthy, generating discussion on how best to preserve a legacy, but also notable because, unlike the vast majority of Disney’s audio-animatronic figures, Disney is a widely recognizable personality for which much film and audio footage exists, thanks to a weekly television show in the ’60s. Audiences will likely approach the mechanical re-creation with more scrutiny than an exaggerated character on, say, Pirates of the Caribbean, or even a “Star Wars” figure.

I was at Disneyland for its 70th anniversary and took in the show. Here are some instant reactions.