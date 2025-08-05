How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Alan Tudyk

Even if you’re not sure you’ve seen Alan Tudyk in the numerous films or TV shows he’s appeared in, you’ve definitely heard him. Tudyk has been endearing audiences with his vocal stylings ever since 2002’s “Ice Age” — he voiced characters like the Duke of Weselton in “Frozen,” Heihei the rooster in “Moana” and King Candy in “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Still, many fans know Tudyk best for his sci-fi and genre roles, including his four-season run as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle of Syfy’s “Resident Alien,” which comes to an end with its final episode on Friday. “It’s a tough goodbye,” says Tudyk. “Fingers crossed for the reboot ‘Resident Alien versus Predator.’” In the meantime, you can catch him as Gary in 2025’s “Superman” and as K-2SO in “Andor,” for which he recently netted an Emmy nomination, as you await the handful of upcoming live-action and voice-over projects Tudyk has in the works.

We caught up with the busy actor to discuss his perfect L.A. day, which would involve, first things first, coffee. “I have to say that the last thing that Charissa [Barton, his wife] and I are thinking of when we go to sleep is, ‘I can’t wait to have more coffee tomorrow,’” he admits. “It’s such a beautiful promise for a new day.”

Also vital on any great Sunday is time with Charissa and their dogs, Raisin and Clara, a lot of delicious gluten-free food, shopping, writing time and a car nap. And then there’s their crucial tradition: a music listening session leading up to a very important decision. “I choose a summer song every year,” he said. “It’s down to the final. There’ve been songs that come and go all summer long that are potential songs. We choose the summer song, and to celebrate, we go eat some more.”

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

7 a.m.: Coffee and a dog run in the Hollywood Hills

I bounce right out of bed, and I have some coffee that I make at home, Intelligentsia Coffee with oat milk. I use a frother, and a little bit of granulated monk fruit sugar on top. I love that stuff. I feed my dogs, Raisin and Clara. And then we go for a run in the Hollywood Hills, near the Hollywood sign up in the Beachwood Canyon area, around where people rent horses to go horseback riding. Raisin, a terrier mix, is 15 and a half. She has run those hills her whole life; she’s chased coyotes over the edge. Just disappears into the brush of the canyon and comes back smiling. She’s 10 pounds. And Aunt Clara, a 20-pound goofball cockapoo, stays by my side because half of her is an obedient dog and the other half is afraid. But Raisin is in charge of the world, and she can do what she wants.

9:30 a.m.: Two (gluten-free) breakfasts at Honey Hi

We come back home, I quickly shower, and my wife then wakes up, because she sleeps longer than me. And we all go to Honey Hi , a gluten-free breakfast place, mainly. We can bring the dogs, as long as they’re on leashes. Although, yeah, Raisin prefers to be carried, especially after an hour-long hike chasing coyotes.

I order two breakfasts, because I’ve been jogging and I’m hungry and all I’ve had is coffee, which seems really like a bad idea. It sounds like a recipe for a stomachache. I get the community bowl, which is just so very healthy and tasty. And also the pancakes, because one breakfast isn’t enough. I eat half the pancakes and my wife eats the other half. So it’s really just one and a half breakfasts.

11 a.m.: A stop at Wacko

We go up to Wacko on our way back home. It’s over on Sunset Boulevard, where Sunset and Hollywood kind of become one, right around Vermont. Wacko is a store that sells collectible stuff, but also a lot of books. If you ever want to get a cool book for somebody that’s more like a picture book or an artist book or a coffee table-type book, they have those. And in the back is La Luz de Jesus Gallery . We always go in there and check out what local artists are being hung.

11:45 a.m.: 15-minute car nap

We come back out to our car and turn on the air conditioner, and we have a good little 15-minute nap, to get the energy to drive. And nobody even bothers us, and we’ve found great parking. It’s a perfect day.

12:15 p.m.: Coffee No. 2 and some bagels

On our way home, we stop at Blue Bottle Coffee on Hillhurst . There’s a Pop’s Bagels truck that parks outside of that coffee shop up until about 3 p.m. every day. And they have gluten-free bagels. So we’ll just grab some of those for later, and we get a second coffee — a nice oat milk latte. I get like three to four coffees a day.

1:30 p.m.: Writing time at home

We love our house, so we’re probably going to spend a little time at home. The dogs nap. I write, and my wife reads. Writing always makes a day better, so let’s do one hour solid. When you get done, you’re like, OK, you’ve got to come back to the world.

3 p.m.: A perfect burger for a perfect day

Then it’s time to eat more. Oh my God. We have to eat. We drive to Crossroads on Melrose and have that burger of theirs. It’s on their weekday menu, but on this magical Sunday, let’s say they happen to offer their weekday menu. It’s like an Impossible vegan burger, but it tastes just like a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s, with a gluten-free bun. And the fries are delicious. You also want to get the kale Caesar salad on the side. It’s just fantastic. We decide to splurge and get their vegan chocolate sundae.

4 p.m.: Coffee No. 3 and shopping at Dover Street Market

We should probably get some more coffee, and good thing there’s a Blue Bottle just off Melrose . Then we go to the Arts District downtown, to this cool clothing store called Dover Street Market . Some people will say, “Alan, but aren’t you old? Why would you be shopping at Dover Street Market? Those are really hip clothes.” Look, first of all, Charissa pulls off a lot of really hip stuff, and I can almost keep up with her. So there’s stuff for people in their fifties, and we find those items and we buy them. They’ve got stuff from really hip Japanese brands and local fashion people, and they’ve also got stuff that’s like skatewear. I don’t skate anymore, but it doesn’t mean I can’t wear some skate brands now, because I left a lot of the skin from my knees and elbows in ditches and on streets and launch ramps back in the ‘80s. Skate or die. Which at this point, if I did skate, I would die.

So we go there and we shop and spend a little too much money. And there’s Rose Bakery in the back, and they have a strawberry cake that is gluten-free and delicious.

6 p.m.: Crown the 2025 Song of the Summer

We take the cake that we bought at Dover Street, and we go sit in the car and listen to music while we eat cake and trade songs back and forth between us, deciding on the song of the summer. This summer’s vibe for me — because it’s been such a crazy time in the world, I need an escape from it — I really have been trying to find songs that take me away from everything. It’s between “Punkrocker” [by Teddybears featuring Iggy Pop], the song on the credits of “Superman”; “Chaperone,” from Mermaid Chunky, and “Pick Up the Phone,” by Sofi Tukker. And although “Pick Up the Phone” almost edges it out, “Chaperone” wins the day because of the madness of the summer of 2025. You need something that matches the madness but chooses absurdity, and it really does a great job.

7 p.m.: Pork chop and peaches at Manuela

Since we’re downtown, we go to Manuela . It is so very good. I get the pork chop. So if anybody was reading this thinking, Oh, he’s all about the vegan, hell no. This is the moment. The pork chop at Manuela is on the menu at all times, and it is fantastic, and especially great right now because they serve it with fresh peaches. It’s like a whole peach. And Charissa gets something with fish. Charissa has a nice glass of white wine, and I have some silly mocktail that isn’t too sweet, because I’m driving. On the way home, on Hillhurst near Franklin, we’ll stop at Alcove Cafe and Bakery , which has the best gluten-free carrot cake you could ever put near your face.

9:30 p.m.: Cake and Colbert in bed

We take the cake home with us, and in bed we watch Colbert and eat cake and then brush our teeth because there’s been so much cake. And then we will be up for another hour, but I don’t want to get into it what goes on. But that’s still part of the day after Colbert leaves.

