A nostalgic vinyl fair takes over the Sunset Strip on Saturday. Here are 5 things to know

At Whisky a Go Go, the Doors were the house band during the summer of 1966. Guns N’ Roses and Bob Marley and the Wailers recorded live albums at the Roxy. Van Halen got their start at shuttered nightclub Gazzarri’s. It’s undeniable that West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip is a legendary music mecca — particularly when it comes to rock ‘n’ roll.

To celebrate the rich history and lore of the iconic 1.7-mile strip, the Sunset Strip Business Improvement District is hosting a free vinyl fair called Spinning Sunset on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. Part of the district’s annual Summer on Sunset initiative, the free, family-friendly event will feature vinyl DJ sets, brand activations and about 55 booths from local record stores and vintage vendors. Businesses like Hotel Ziggy, Andaz West Hollywood and Book Soup will also be offering discounts, vinyl-themed specials and pop-ups throughout the day.

With so much to see and experience at Spinning Sunset, here are five things to know before you visit.

Yes, there will be vinyl records for sale — lots of them

It’s no secret that vinyl records have been having a moment. According to Statista, 43.6 million EPs/LPs were sold in the U.S. in 2023, up from less than one million in 2006. With the surge in popularity, it’s only natural that vinyl fairs are also popping up more frequently.

At Spinning Sunset, you can expect to find more than 40 record vendors including In Sheep’s Clothing, Vinyldigs and Helix Sounds. Serious diggers may want to arrive on the earlier side to secure rare finds.

If you’re still on the hunt for a particular record, try checking out VinylCon, a massive music event taking place Aug. 23 and 24 at the California Market Center in DTLA. Founded in 2023 by record enthusiast and event producer Kobi Waldfogel in Philadelphia, VinylCon is coming to L.A. for the first time and will feature more than 80 vendors from some of the nation’s most sought-after collectors, as well as professional shops and dealers. There’ll be vinyl DJ sets too.

You’ll hear the sounds of today’s vinyl DJ scene

There’s a reason why people still prefer to listen to vinyl records. The sound is fuller, the bass hits you deep in your bones and there’s just something electrifying about the imperfect scratchiness that makes you feel like you are actually in the room with the artist.

As you’re crate digging, you’ll be able to experience that feeling firsthand at the fair, where DJs will be throwing down live vinyl sets throughout the day. Among the curated lineup of sound selectors — all of whom will be playing various genres — is Dino Soccio, El Decomicio and Chulita Vinyl Club, an all-vinyl DJ collective that is made up of women, nonbinary, LGBTQ+ and self-identifying people of color. Other performers include Adrian Younge, an Emmy-winning composer and co-founder of the Jazz is Dead record label and live concert project, and Grammy-nominated musician Mayer Hawthorne.

You can have a drink at the former “Riot House” — and feel the spirit of legendary rockers

Decades before it became the Andaz West Hollywood, this high-rise hotel earned the nickname “Riot House” due to the rambunctious behavior of its famous clientele.

It was here, in 1966, that Doors frontman Jim Morrison was spotted hanging from the balcony by his fingertips, which led to him being evicted from the hotel. A few years later, in 1972, Led Zeppelin took over the entire 11th floor and “flung beer bottles and furniture out of the windows, aiming for billboards across the road,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. These are just some of the hard-to-believe, wild stories that came from this iconic building.

Although rock stars aren’t wreaking havoc there anymore, you can still feel their spirit at the hotel’s Riot House restaurant, which will be hosting the official happy hour for Spinning Sunset. So if you need a break from the festivities, stop by the restaurant to order from their specially curated menu, which includes guacamole and tortilla chips for $12, wild shrimp tacos for $18, a Paloma cocktail for $14 and specific wines for $12.

There’ll be giveaways (just be sure to RSVP)

Yes, access to Spinning Sunset is free, but you’ll want to RSVP for the chance to win an array of prizes including a one-night stay and breakfast for two at the Mondrian, along with drinks for two at the hotel’s Skybar. Other prizes include gift cards to WeHo restaurants like the buzzy Dialog Cafe and Katana, and complimentary bottle service and entry to Keys nightclub. Guests will be required to take a photo at the fair and tag @thesunsetstrip to complete their entry for the giveaway. Winners will be selected via the Instagram page within 24 hours of the event. Attendance is required to claim your prize.

But even if you don’t win a gift at the fair, there will be other free offerings including complimentary Dippin’ Dots ice cream and samples from West Hollywood Edition’s signature restaurant, Ardor.

After the fair, continue the party at Hotel Ziggy

The fair ends at 7 p.m., but the party doesn’t have to stop there. Head over to the official after-party at Hotel Ziggy, the music-themed boutique hotel that takes its name from Davie Bowie (a.k.a. Ziggy Stardust). Grab a $10 margarita or a $5 draft beer and enjoy a vinyl DJ set by Dirty Dave. Entry is free and the party goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Afterward, the hotel will be hosting Zap Sessions, a free live music show featuring emerging artists powered by Beach Party Records from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. This function is also free, but RSVP is required.

If you’d like to explore more Sunset Strip hot spots, check out Darci at the Roxy or Thorslund and the Stellar Bandits at the Viper Room. Also, Nico Bones, Velicious, Rev It Up and more will be performing at Whisky a Go Go.