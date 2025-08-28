Advertisement
Tell us: Do you take the exact same vacation year after year? What makes the place special?

The Wawona Swinging Bridge area at Yosemite National Park.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Christopher Reynolds
As September begins, legions of Californians have just wound up their summer travels, which often follow family traditions. Frequently there are lakes involved. Or islands. Or a national park.

We’re asking readers to tell us about a place you keep going back to, how you keep the tradition alive and what makes it special. If you are able to share up to three of your own photos, even better. We may feature you in an upcoming story.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

