Joshua Tree is otherworldly. At this new hotel, you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on Mars

Dressed in torn cargo pants and beat up Vans, architectural designer and DIY influencer Ben Uyeda was stretched out poolside in a rare moment of repose on a recent Tuesday evening at Reset, his new hotel in 29 Palms.

“This is the best time to watch the mountains,” he said, looking south toward the direction of Joshua Tree National Park. “Right now they look really jagged, but they’ll turn soft and orange as the sun sets.”

A mountain glowing orange at sunset is visible from one of Reset Hotel’s 65 modular rooms.

Sitting next to him were his collaborators Emi Kitawaki and Jen Whitaker of the design firm Gry Space who created the look and tone of Reset’s spare, earthy interiors. Sharing a cold cucumber salad from the hotel’s in-house restaurant, they gazed across the spacious pool area with its wide platform loungers and stucco walls that perfectly matched the color of the dusty landscape beyond.

“The sky is the show,” Kitawaki said, looking up.

Reset, which opened to the public this summer, is a new kind of hotel for the high desert: Modern. Minimal. Modular. While the pool area with its hot tub, sauna and thoughtful landscaping is pure desert luxury, the rest of the hotel consists of 65 rectangular-shaped, free-standing rooms laid out in neat rows. Each sparsely furnished room is outfitted with carefully selected amenities that suggest a highly curated camping trip — a stylish solar lantern, in-room pour-over coffee, an outdoor fire pit and, most importantly, a sturdy cushion on the private outdoor patio for stargazing.

“The best view here is always up,” Uyeda said.

DIY influencer Ben Uyeda collaborated with visual designers Emi Kitawaki and Jen Whitaker of Gry Space to create the earthy and modern look of Reset Hotel.

The rooms are not technically built from shipping containers, but with their boxy shape, corrugated silver sides and narrow dimensions, they sure look like it. Walking along the hotel’s concrete paths, the overall effect is far more sci-fi than Old West. As one guest put it, “It feels like a test case for Elon Musk’s first colony on Mars.”

The hotel’s designers say the evocation of space travel was deliberate.

“When we came onto the project, the first thing Ben mentioned was what would humans do if we built a community on Mars,” Kitawaki said. “Everything is designed from a more mission, utilitarian standpoint: What is actually needed?”

Whitaker and Kitawaki chose spare and earthy furnishings for the rooms at Reset Hotel. The goal was “to bring the outside in” Whitaker said.

A DIY hotel

A handful of new hotels opened in the Joshua Tree area as tourism to the park has soared over the last several years. The most recent additions include the bare-bones Field Station , which took over the former Travel Lodge in Yucca Valley in 2024 and Hotel Wren , a revamped 1940s roadside motel in 29 Palms that opened this year. But Reset is the first hotel to be built from the ground up in the area in 15 years.

Uyeda, who has more than 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel HomeMade Modern , got involved with the project after building a shipping container house in Joshua Tree and releasing a docuseries detailing the process in 2020. A former professor of architecture at Northeastern and Cornell universities, he’d noticed that as home prices skyrocketed there was a corresponding increase of interest in potentially more affordable construction like tiny homes, earthships and container homes. “People say it’s a trend, but in fact only about 100 of these have been built,” he said. “I don’t have a negative take on shipping container houses, but if something was really moving the needle then more people would be doing it.”

Uyeda and his team handmade roughly 500 pieces of furniture for Reset Hotel. Rooms are furnished with a solar lantern, a Bluetooth player and a stone vase that Uyeda made.

Coffee-making supplies inside one of the rooms.

Soon after completing his shipping container house, Uyeda began having conversations with his now business partner Adam Wininger about how the rise of Airbnb was converting desperately needed housing in the desert to vacation rentals. They wondered if building modular structures on land that was already zoned for commercial use might be one solution to increasing lodging units without impacting local housing supply. While the process of building modular is not cheaper than a regular build, it is faster, especially in a remote desert location.

“We’re both native Californians,” he said. “There is a real demand for this kind of hospitality.”

The seeds of the Reset were planted.

The team acquired 180 acres of property in 2020 and began construction in 2023.

Room modules were made in a factory outside of Ontario, Canada, at the same time that foundation work was occurring in 29 Palms. Throughout the process Uyeda promoted the hotel on his social media feeds by releasing DIY videos demonstrating how he and his small team hand-built 500 pieces of furniture for Reset including fold-out desks , couches , daybeds and a vase made out of rock while also offering his followers a sneak peek at Reset’s construction process.

“So often you don’t know what’s real and what’s not,” Kitawaki said. “But when you come here, it feels personal. You’re connected to the items you see in the hotel because you saw how they were made.”

A view of the modular rooms.

Waking up on Mars

So, what’s it like to stay in a futuristic, DIY desert hotel?

“The word ‘Mars’ has come up a lot,” said a young man from San Francisco who was visiting with his girlfriend. “The name Reset feels apt. We definitely feel like we are taking a break from civilization.”

The hotel has four types of rooms — two offer desert views, two do not. I booked the Mountain View Suite, which has the most bells and whistles. In the context of Reset this means it had a large window at one end of the unit that looked out toward the park, a couch in the room and a soaking tub on the private outdoor patio. Like all the rooms, it was also equipped with an outdoor fire pit and a comfortable cushion for stargazing.

A guest walks into the luxurious pool area.

The room itself was neatly ordered with walnut and cement accents. Nothing felt extraneous. Everything felt organic, a choice the designers said was deliberate.

“It was all about how do we get the inside to look like the outside,” said Whitaker who, with her partner Kitawaki chose all the furnishings and finishes down to the organic bath products from Flamingo Estate. “It’s why we used so many materials from the land itself.”

Reset is just 6 minutes from the 29 Palms entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, making the hotel an easy home base for exploring the park. It also offers easy access to the growing community of creative businesses in the town of 29 Palms.

When I first arrived at Reset, I was taken aback by the starkness of the space, but it didn’t take long for the hotel’s minimalism and clean lines to grow on me. Whether I was in bed, at the pool, or lying on my private patio, the thoughtfully designed spaces always encouraged me to look out and up.

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Mojave, and each time I visit I am struck again by its otherworldliness. Sitting in my modular room at Reset, comfy in my little pod, I felt I could stare out at it all day.