Jurassic Park in L.A.? Robot dinosaurs will soon invade this botanic garden

An animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex will greet guests at the South Coast Botanic Garden this winter.

The dinosaurs are coming this holiday season. The South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Estates will host “Dinosaurs Around the World,” bringing 13 lifelike animatronic figures to the green space.

Running Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, the exhibit will feature a broad array of reptiles, ranging from the 6-foot-long Australovenator to a nearly 30-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests can see the dinosaurs on two walking trails. One is a short loop designed primarily for young children, which will feature a little more than half of the dinosaurs, while the other is a full jaunt around the garden.

All the dinosaurs will move, some will roar and none will bite.

The South Coast Botanic Garden host 13 animatronic dinosaurs this winter, including a Neovenator. (Imagine Exhibitions)

On weekends, South Coast will run a separately ticketed, eight-passenger tram dubbed the “Pangaea Express” that will include a tour of the exhibit with dinosaur and garden facts. The goal, in part, is to highlight the so-called “living fossils” of the South Coast Botanic Gardens.

“Specifically, we have a Dawn Redwood that we’re going to be talking about a bit,” says Claire Griswold, the garden’s learning and engagement manager. “We have a really great collection of Ginkgo trees as well, and Sago palm cycads.” A living fossil is a term for a species that was once known only from its fossil record and was later discovered in living form, apparently preserving the physical features from long-gone ancestors.

“Dinosaurs Around the World” is a touring exhibit from creative experiential firm Imagine Exhibitions. It was developed in conjunction with paleontologist Gregory M. Erickson, currently a member of the faculty of Florida State University.

Griswold hopes the exhibit is a way to marry some of the wonder and technology of a theme park with the natural awe of an 87-acre botanical garden.

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Where: South Coast Botanical Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Estates

When: Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entrance 4:30 p.m.)

Tickets: Adults, $18; Children 3 to 12, $8. Weekend ‘Pangea Express’ tram tour is an additional $12 per person for non-members.

Info: southcoastbotanicgarden.org

“Whether or not you learn something, you still get to have a great experience in nature and do something outside of the ordinary,” Griswold says. “And what’s more fun than dinosaurs, really?”

