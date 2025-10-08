Disneyland just raised its ticket prices in the middle of the night (again)

The Disneyland Resort, currently in the midst of its 70th celebration, has increased prices on most single day, single park tickets. The park has also introduced a new offer for California residents.

The cost to experience the Happiest Place on Earth continues to rise as the Disneyland Resort unveiled its annual price increases for the upcoming year.

The Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning increased prices on most tickets for guests 10 and older, with the price to visit a single park on its most in-demand days now $224 per person, up from $206. The price of its lowest-tier offering — a one-day, one-park ticket for often a less crowded weekday — will remain the same at $104. (Disneyland Resort ticket prices vary depending on the day and consumer demand.)

Pricing for all other one-day, one-park tickets on more popular days will increase between 1.5% and 4.8% — Disneyland has six tiers of pricing based on crowd levels — and most increased moderately between $3 and $7, a lower jump than in years past. Park hopper add-ons, which allow a guest to visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on the same day, are now between $70 and $90 per day, up from $65 to $75 per day, depending on the crowd calendar.

Parking at the resort has also increased, up $5 to $40 per day for a standard vehicle.

Once in the park, those who opt for the line-skipping Lightning Lane Multi Pass will find that service starts at $34 per day, up from $32, but the program is also subject to variable pricing. For instance, today a Lightning Lane Multi Pass is $40 per guest.

Its Magic Key annual pass has also experienced an increase for its top two tiers, the so-called Inspire and Believe passes. The Inspire pass, which offers the most year-round access and highest merchandise and dining discounts, including the cost of parking, is up $150 to $1,899. The Believe key is up $100 to $1,474. Prices for its two lowest tier Magic Keys — the Enchant and Imagine — did not change.

Currently, only the Enchant and Imagine keys, the latter for Southern California residents, are available for sale. All are available for renew, as Disney makes Magic Key passes for sale available at various times throughout the year.

Disneyland has maintained its lowest $104 ticket for seven years now. This year, for instance, one can visit the park in early November at that rate in the days between the resort’s Halloween and holidays celebrations. From Oct. 7 through April 4, 2026, Disneyland has also increased its number of $104 days, up from 20 to 32 for the upcoming months.

“Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit,” read a statement from the company. “Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change.”

The resort has also unveiled a new California ticket offer, which is set to go on sale Dec. 3. The deal is for a 3-day park-hopper ticket, which can be used on non-consecutive visits, and starts at $249 per person, which amounts to $83 per day. A Lightning Lane Multi Pass add-on will bring the cost of the ticket to $351 per person, or $117 per day. The offer is good for visits from Jan. 1, 2026 to May 21, 2026.

Disneyland is currently in the midst of its 70th anniversary celebration, which will continue until next summer. As part of the latter, Disneyland unveiled the show “Walt Disney — A Magical Life,” featuring the first-ever audio animatronic of the company’s founder. Disneyland this week announced an update is coming soon to one of its most historic attractions, as it will be adding Rapunzel’s Tower to its Storybook Land Canal Boats, a leisurely boat ride through tableaus of exquisite miniatures.

While Disneyland has yet to announce its full slate of programming for 2026, popular festivities such as Lunar New Year and the Food & Wine Festival are set to return. Disneyland Park in its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area will unveil a new mission on its attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to tie into the upcoming film, “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” The new interactive scenes are set to debut May 22, 2026.

Disney’s experiences division — which includes the Disney theme parks, cruise line and Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii — reported revenue of $9.1 billion, up 8% compared with the previous year, in its most recent quarterly earnings report. Operating income rose 13% to $2.5 billion.