The 5 best family-friendly cruises from L.A. — with ropes courses, go-karts and other thrills

Forget a long and winding road trip. For a low-stress winter vacation with the kids, step onto what can feel like a floating amusement park: a family-friendly cruise ship.

Vacations at sea can be a fantastic way for families to optimize travel. Cruises can be extremely affordable, with fares inclusive of cabins, meals, activities and multiple destinations. Itineraries are preset (no need to plan around everyone’s interests), food is on site (a vast buffet means no more bickering about lunch) and activities are clustered together (who wants to deal with strollers, car seats and sketchy pit stops?). And you can quickly zoom back to your room whenever someone needs a nap — parents included.

Perhaps best of all? Having a drop-off kids’ club means you can hit the spa in peace.

Such factors have increasingly drawn families to cruising, so much so that about one-third of them now sail with at least three generations, according to a 2024 report from Cruise Lines International Assn. It helps that the industry’s newest and biggest ships promise onboard thrills such as virtual reality arcade games, racing waterslides and roller coasters.

While many of the most grandiose kid-friendly ships are currently sailing out of Florida, Southern California cruise fans can still get in on the at-sea fun. These five ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International are perfect for families with kids — and they’re all operating out of Long Beach and Los Angeles this winter.