The 5 best family-friendly cruises from L.A. — with ropes courses, go-karts and other thrills

Forget a long and winding road trip. For a low-stress winter vacation with the kids, step onto what can feel like a floating amusement park: a family-friendly cruise ship.
Vacations at sea can be a fantastic way for families to optimize travel. Cruises can be extremely affordable, with fares inclusive of cabins, meals, activities and multiple destinations. Itineraries are preset (no need to plan around everyone’s interests), food is on site (a vast buffet means no more bickering about lunch) and activities are clustered together (who wants to deal with strollers, car seats and sketchy pit stops?). And you can quickly zoom back to your room whenever someone needs a nap — parents included.
Perhaps best of all? Having a drop-off kids’ club means you can hit the spa in peace.
Formula One racing cars. Tracing ancestors. The 1980s. Broadway. Name a passion and chances are a cruise line has crafted a themed voyage around it.
Such factors have increasingly drawn families to cruising, so much so that about one-third of them now sail with at least three generations, according to a 2024 report from Cruise Lines International Assn. It helps that the industry’s newest and biggest ships promise onboard thrills such as virtual reality arcade games, racing waterslides and roller coasters.
While many of the most grandiose kid-friendly ships are currently sailing out of Florida, Southern California cruise fans can still get in on the at-sea fun. These five ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International are perfect for families with kids — and they’re all operating out of Long Beach and Los Angeles this winter.
Carnival Firenze
Sails to: Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas and Catalina Island via three- to six-night round-trip voyages Cost: Starting at about $200 per person
Five-year-old Carnival Firenze joined Carnival’s fleet in 2024 following a brief stint at Costa Cruises. As its name suggests, Firenze is jam-packed with visual references to Italy. But faux Italian Renaissance sculptures and Venetian-masked performers aside, the 5,245-guest ship also hosts a range of family-friendly amenities.
Spend the afternoon at the mini-golf course and the adjacent ropes course, where harnessed participants can hobble on balance beams and unbalanced steps. Competitive families might enjoy rounds of cornhole, foosball, chess and shooting hoops. Or take a spin around the arcade and watch your kid create their next plush sidekick at the Build-a-Bear workshop (both have an additional fee).
If your family loves reading “Green Eggs and Ham,” you’re in luck. Firenze has several Dr. Seuss-themed programs, such as character parades and interactive reading sessions.
Speaking of ham: There are 16 dining options on board, nine of which are included in the cost. For lunch, grab a burger from celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s burger stand (apparently, some Carnival passengers find them so addicting that they’re demanding 24-hour access to them). Come nightfall, enjoy dinner and a show at the Benihana-style Bonsai Teppanyaki ($50 per person). Don’t forget to finish with soft serve from the ice cream stand.
Wind down with some board games or catch a film at the indoor pool-turned-movie theater. This covered space is a great complement to the ship’s outdoor pool, waterslides and water playground.
Parents who want a relaxing afternoon at the spa can take advantage of the kids’ and teen clubs. While being pampered, they can take comfort in knowing their offspring may be learning a few things on vacation: The children’s camp offers NASA-themed activities, such as space bingo, testing bridge physics and building and racing Mars Rover models.
Carnival Radiance
Sails to: Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, La Paz, Cabo San Lucas and Catalina Island via three- to five-day wintertime voyages Cost: Starting at about $200 per person
Carnival Radiance is one of the cruise line’s oldest vessels, having launched in 2000 under its original name, Carnival Victory. Following a $200 million refresh in 2021, it’s become a staple along the Long Beach waterfront.
The 2,984-guest ship offers a variety of shorter trips, which first-time cruisers may appreciate. Some of its staterooms connect, allowing extended families to vacation together. And most of its outdoor activities — such as mini-golf, a sports court and a two-level ropes course — are conveniently clustered together. Nearby are waterslides and pools, one of which sits under a large movie screen.
Like Carnival Firenze, Radiance also has NASA and Dr. Seuss-themed activities, in addition to an at-sea Build-a-Bear workshop and “Zumbini,” a kid-friendly Zumba class.
Picky eaters need not fret. Radiance has 15 dining options, nine of which are included in the cost of your cruise. A few have celebrity names attached to them: along with Guy Fieri’s Burger Joint and barbecue restaurant, there’s also a chicken counter from basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.
If you’ve tested the waters with a short Carnival Radiance cruise and can’t get enough, the ship will also be embarking on a 14-day round-trip voyage in early January to Kahului, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; Nawiliwili, Kauai; Hilo, Hawaii; and Ensenada, Mexico.
Norwegian Bliss
Sails to: Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán via seven-day round-trip voyages Cost: Starting at $460 per person
For families craving a weeklong vacation, Norwegian Bliss is one of the best options. The 4,010-guest vessel recently underwent a facelift to celebrate its seventh birthday. More family friendly than before, the upgraded Bliss now features an expanded teppanyaki restaurant and an outdoor lawn with games and live entertainment.
These amenities complement its already popular offerings, including a two-level go-kart racing track with hairpin turns and speeds of up to 20 miles per hour ($15 per rider), a five-hole mini-golf course, a kids’ water playground and two waterslides. Tech-obsessed kids are also sure to love the arcade’s virtual-reality headset games (arcade packages start at $30 per person per day).
There are also kid and teen clubs to keep your youngsters occupied as you make your way to Vibe Beach Club, an outdoor adults-only lounge with a hot tub and luxurious perks (think chilled towels and fresh fruit). A seven-day pass starts at $290 per person.
Cruising families will have 15 restaurants to choose from, eight of which are included in the fare. For lunch, the aptly named American Diner is great for those who want a straightforward cheeseburger and milkshake. For dinner, watch chefs make fried rice hearts and light up onion volcanoes at Teppanyaki ($60 per person).
The ship also has cabins designed specifically for families, ranging from a four-person, windowless inside cabin with a queen and two pullman beds, to a more luxurious six-person, two-bedroom and two-bathroom “villa.”
Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas
Sails to: Catalina Island, Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas via two- to six-night sailings Cost: Starting at $200
Royal Caribbean is known for its amusement park-like mega ships. At 168,666 gross tons, Quantum of the Seas isn’t the biggest in the cruise line’s fleet, but it’s one of the largest sailing out of California this winter, which means there’s plenty of space for exciting kid-friendly amenities.
Families on the 4,180-guest vessel can hit the 40-foot-long surf simulator, rock climbing wall, laser tag and escape room. Spend a few hours at the arcade or compete at table tennis. Or challenge each other to bumper cars and free throws at the indoor sports complex. (The ship also has a skydiving simulator, although it’s currently out of service.)
Don’t forget to take a ride on North Star, an observation glass pod that rises 300 feet above the ocean. Rides cost $40 per person during sea days but are free when the ship is at port.
Seven of the ship’s 16 restaurants are included in the fare. For a grab-and-go snack, Dog House has an array of links, from classic American hot dogs to German pork bratwursts. For a fancy feast that will make your kids “ooh” and “ahhh,” try Wonderland ($60 per adult, $15 per child). The whimsical “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired culinary experience is filled with surprises, starting with a menu that appears when you use your “magic” paint brush. Save room for the inventive desserts like the banana split topped with cotton candy.
Head to the pool deck and water playground after dinner, when it transforms into an open-air movie theater helmed by a 220-square-foot screen. If you decide to order an adult beverage at the Bionic Bar, your kids might enjoy seeing it be made by a robotic arm bartender.
Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas
Sails to: Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta via three- to eight-night round-trip voyages Cost: Starting at $170 per person
The 23-year-old Navigator of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s oldest cruise ships. But that doesn’t mean it skimps on activities, thanks in part to its $115 million refresh in 2019.
Like Quantum of the Seas, families on the 3,368-guest Navigator can enjoy its arcade, escape room, and ice skating shows. For outdoor activities, try the mini-golf course, surfing simulator, sports court and rock climbing wall.
Thrill seekers can take a ride on the Blaster, a two-seater hybrid waterslide-roller coaster. If your family is more competitive, race each other down the head-first mat waterslide. Or for a slower-paced afternoon, amble around the ship’s water playground, three pools and six hot tubs. At night, the pool deck turns into — you guessed it — a movie theater. There’s a rock climbing wall, glow in the dark laser tag, a kid-approved ice skating show and an escape room for those over 12.
Feeling peckish? Quantum has 11 dining options, four of which are included in the cruise package. Though fair warning — your kids might beg you for a treat at one of the fee-based options: Starbucks and Johnny Rockets Express.
Brittany Chang is an award-winning freelance reporter and photographer who covers travel, transportation and cruises. She loves spontaneous trips, Saturdays at the farmers market and swimming in the Pacific Ocean.