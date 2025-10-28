Dodgers fans share what they paid for World Series tickets: ‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

While most Dodgers fans are watching all the action of the World Series from a screen, some have made it their mission to be inside of the stadium where it happens.

It’s no secret that attending a World Series game isn’t cheap. But just how expensive is it? The prices may surprise you.

This year’s tickets at Dodger Stadium, originally priced between about $340 to $550 for many seats, were almost impossible to nab at face value, and resale prices on sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats skyrocketed (we’ve spotted prices upward of $200,000). However, by Game 3, tickets had dropped, allowing some fans to snag them up last minute for less than $700. (Plus these folks bargained for three hours of baseball and ended up getting six — twice the deal they expected, plus the chance to witness Freddie Freeman hit yet another walk-off home run.)

As crowds swarmed into the stadium before Game 3, we asked attendees about how much they paid to get into the game and what it meant to them to be there.