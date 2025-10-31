How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Niecy Nash-Betts

Nicey Nash-Betts has only ever lived in Los Angeles — and she’s proud of that.

“I’m an OG Angeleno,” says the Academy Award-winning actress who’s lived all over the county, from Compton to Palmdale. When I ask her why she’s stayed, she says, “The weather.” And also: “My family is here and I feel like as a whole, people who are from L.A. are a lot more down to earth. It’s the transplants who come here with some weird energy. But the people who are from L.A. are just lovely.”

Starting Tuesday, Nash-Betts will star in Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu show, “All’s Fair,” which follows a crew of female divorce attorneys as they leave their male-dominated firm to launch their own practice. It’s a role she almost didn’t take.

“I was just coming off of doing ‘Grotesquerie,’ so I was like, “Ooo. It sounds like it might be a lot work,” says Nash-Betts, whose credits include “Claws,” “The Rookie: Feds” and “When They See Us.” “So I waited a little bit and then I slipped in at the last minute and was like ‘OK, I’m in!’ “

She joins a star-studded glamorous cast of badass women including Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. What was it like working with them?

“We don’t just genuinely like each other, but we have respect for each other,” Nash-Betts says. “And when you respect somebody’s time, their talent, their effort, you know that you’ll always have one of your sisters to lean on that day even if you’re going through something in your personal life.”

When Nash-Betts isn’t on set, she can be found bopping around the city with her “hersband” singer-actor Jessica Betts, whom she married in 2020, and spending time with her three adult kids. Her perfect Sunday in L.A. involves hitting up the farmers market, getting a couple’s massage and ending the night in the same way she did when she won her first Emmy in 2024.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

7:30 a.m.: A slow morning

It depends on how early I want to get to the farmers market, so I may wake up around 7:30 a.m. and then just slow roll the day. Make my spouse a cup of coffee. We’re not big eaters in the morning. Occasionally I will get up and make an omelet with all the things and some smothered potatoes, and bring it upstairs on a cart with some juice. Now, I’m telling you the truth. “Baby, am I telling the truth?” [Looks back and screams out to Betts in another room].

9:30 a.m. Get my essentials at the farmers market

I’d grab a shower and say, “Let’s get dressed and go outside, and see what the world has for us today.” I love to go by the farmers market. It’s where we get all of our peppers and vegetables. We like the eggs, the fresh pressed juices and we get our dog snacks from there. I like to go to the farmers market on Saturdays at the Commons in Calabasas, but if I’m going on a Sunday, it’s the one in Westlake. I just think that it’s a one-stop shop for everything that we’re looking for and typically the vendors are really kind. I don’t know if that’s because they want you to buy their stuff or that’s just who they are, but either way, I’ll take it.

And every now and then, I might find a little bop, a little sundress, a little something to throw on, drop the things back off and then head down into the city.

Noon: Stroll around the Grove

If the weather is great, we’ll take something out of the garage that’s a convertible because there’s nothing like the L.A. sunshine. Then depending on what time we can get spa appointments, we might go to the Grove first and walk around. I like the shops that are there. Sometimes you might get a little sweet treat when you’re walking around, but you can always impromptu decide you want to go to the movies and push your plans a little later. It’s just centrally located and it has all of the good things that I like.

2 p.m. Couples massage and a cocktail

Next, we’d head to the Four Seasons for a couple’s massage and a cocktail. Sometimes we’ll go to the Four Seasons Westlake. Sometimes we’ll go to the Four Seasons on Doheny [Drive], but we like to get a spa room, which is in the back. It’s like a suite with a fireplace and a bed in there. You can relax. You have your own private plunge pool and we get our services in the suite. We both always get deep tissue.

5 p.m.: Thai food for dinner

Afterward, we’d drive down to Farmhouse Thai in West Adams because we love it there and we have come to love the owner. I always get the crab fried rice, the whole cripsy fish, the cup of ramen noodles with the short rib on top and spring rolls. That’s the standard order. But if I don’t go out to dinner, I will make crabs every weekend. So sometimes, my kids will come over and eat. If I get to lay my eyes on them during the weekend, that’s always a good time.

9 p.m.: Skinny dipping and champagne

When we get back, we are definitely getting in the pool. Skinny dipping and champagne is how we’re going to end the day. We do this often. Even when I won my Emmy for “Dahmer,” people asked, “How will you celebrate?” and I said, “Skinny dipping and champagne.” And it just so happened, we found a hotel downtown that had a full-sized swimming pool inside the room, so there’s pictures on my Instagram of us in that pool, skinny dipping and drinking champagne. I think that night, we were probably drinking Perignon.

11 p.m.: Hang in the pool until I get sleepy

If I have to get up early on Monday morning, then I might try to lay down around 11 p.m., but if I don’t have to get up and be anywhere, it’ll maybe be around 12:30 or 1 a.m.