L.A. Times Concierge: Help me plan a family day out that won’t bore my teen boys!

We live in Pasadena with our two teen boys, 14 and 17. We moved from the East Coast four years ago and are still getting to know all the interesting neighborhoods, foods and quirks of Los Angeles. We spent a lot of time in Little Tokyo as we love all things Japanese, but we need to explore more and see other neighborhoods that we don’t even know about. We’re interested in art, but not really art museums because that’s too boring for teen boys. We love food as an anchor for a visit to a neighborhood. Can you give me some suggestions? — Margaret Hunt

I don’t have kids yet, but every time my siblings visit me from Las Vegas, I’m reminded of how difficult it is to keep teenagers entertained (and off their phones). But it sounds like your boys have some cool interests. We’ve put together a few mini itineraries in different neighborhoods. You won’t be able to cover them all in one day, so choose your own adventure.

If your teens are into the art form of comic books, check out Revenge Of, not too far from Pasadena in Glassell Park. “The shop, with its black-and-white tile floors, murals and neon lighting, is full of comic books, graphic novels and collectibles,” Times entertainment and features editor Brittany Levine Beckman tells me. “There are also pinball machines and arcade games, which may be as fun for you as they are for your kids.” Next door is sister shop And Destroy, which offers coffee and inventive beverages (the November menu includes a cornbread matcha concoction and sweet potato latte), and hosts a board game day on Sundays. Up the street is Bub and Grandma’s diner (the tuna made our food critic’s list of great sandwiches in L.A. a few years ago). But be warned, it gets packed on the weekends, so prepare to wait for a table or order to go.

For a Westside option, given that your family is already acquainted with Little Tokyo, explore L.A.’s other Japanese enclave: Sawtelle. Kick off your adventure at Odd One Out, an award-winning boba tea shop, then take a quick walk to the Giant Robot store, which is often cited as the birthplace of Asian pop culture products. Your kids will love browsing the shelves. In a Times guide to Sawtelle, Grace Xue writes that it’s packed with “quirky-cool art pieces, blind boxes, plushies, home goods, toys, anime merch and gifts that will delight the young and young at heart.” Across the street is Giant Robot’s sister gallery, GR2. The snug art hub is anything but boring — this month’s group exhibit features dinosaur art. By now, you’ve probably worked up an appetite and the noodles at Wadaya are hearty enough to satisfy the stomachs of teen boys. Times contributor Tiffany Tse recommends its mazemen: “the rich, sauce-slicked, brothless cousin of the classic noodle bowl.”

A neighborhood that should be at the top of every East Coaster’s list is Los Feliz, one of the most walkable areas in L.A. Start your day off at Ululani’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice, a Maui-born sweet shop that sells cloud-like shaved ice that is so soft it practically melts in your mouth. There are fun flavors like cotton candy and pickled mango. Once you’ve secured your treats, head to Barnsdall Art Park, where you can relax on on a luscious lawn and take in a stunning view of the city. Don’t forget to bring a picnic blanket, and for bonus points, bring a card game to play. I did this with my siblings and we had so much fun. You can also tour the century-old, Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House from Thursday to Saturday — advance tickets are recommended. Have a quick dinner at smash burger hot spot Goldburger and be sure to order the curly fries. Finally, wrap up your evening at Vista, a glorious single-screen movie theater owned by Quentin Tarantino.

Now for some rapid-fire picks across L.A.: There’s Koreatown, where you can take your pick of delicious Korean BBQ joints, then go bowling at Shatto 39 Lanes, virtual golfing at W Screen Golf or sing your heart out at karaoke. My colleague, food writer Stephanie Breijo, also suggests checking out Santa Monica’s pier, Camera Obscura Art Lab, “some of the L.A.’s best pastries at Petitgrain Boulangerie” and having dinner at Southeast Asian hot spot Cobi’s. For an off-the-beaten-path art option, there’s Phantasma Gloria, one Echo Park man’s massive front-yard sculpture. It’s made of rebar and colorful glass bottles, and shines differently depending on the light that day. You can see the art from the street on a drive-by or schedule a free tour by texting the creator, Randlett King Lawrence, in advance at (213) 278-1508. He says he has some “recent spectacular expansions.” Finally, Downtown L.A. is overflowing with things to do such as exploring the treasured Last Bookstore, eating food from around the globe at Grand Central Market, taking a ride along the iconic Angels Flight railway and learning about music history at the Grammy Museum.

Living in L.A. is realizing how expansive it is. Each time I feel like I’ve figured this city out, something new and exciting pops up, sending me down a road of discovery. So as you and your family explore the sprawling city, I hope you find more and more reasons to love it as much as I do.